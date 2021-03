There were several developments in the startup space during the day on Tuesday, which include payments firm MobiKwik has denied a data leak of over 100 million users, Gaming company Nazara Technologies booked profit on listing day, as India’s most valuable startup Paytm and merchant platform Pine Labs could be looking at an IPO in FY22. Here is a wrap of all the action in the startup space today.

MobiKwik denies data breach after researcher flags leak

Cyber security experts have reported an alleged data breach at payments company MobiKwik, though the company has vehemently denied any such breach.

Cyber security researcher Rajashekhar Rajaharia, who earlier had also highlighted the Juspay data breach, had flagged the alleged data leak of MobiKwik users in February, alleging that personal data of over 100 million users was available on the dark web, including KYC details of 36 million users, including Aadhar card and other data.

MobiKwik, however, in a blog post on Tuesday, reassured users that their data was safe and that there was no breach.

The company said, that when the matter was first reported last month, the company undertook a “thorough investigation with the help of external security experts” and did not find any evidence of a breach. The company is “closely working with requisite authorities”, and that it will get a third party to conduct a forensic data security audit.

The company reiterated, “all MobiKwik accounts and balances were completely safe. All financially sensitive data is stored in encrypted form in their databases”. It further stated that, no misuse of the wallet balance, credit card or debit card is possible without the one-time-password (OTP) that is sent to the user’s mobile number.

Nazara Technologies succumbs to profit booking after bumper listing; shares hit 20% lower circuit

The stock of Nazara Technologies got listed at a bumper premium of 80.74 percent to the issue price. It quoted Rs 1,990 at the opening on NSE as against the issue price of Rs 1,101. On BSE, the shares were listed with 79.02 percent premium at Rs 1,971.

The stock made a high of Rs 2,024.90 apiece, gaining almost 84 percent over the issue price. However, the stock soon succumbed to selling pressure on account of profit booking and hit 20 percent lower circuit to Rs 1,592.00 on the NSE. The stock is still up over 44 percent from the listing price.

Analysts expect profit booking in the stock post-listing, given relatively expensive valuations. But, they remain positive on the stock for long term on the company’s growth prospects.

Its offerings include interactive gaming, eSports and gamified early learning ecosystems including World Cricket Championship (WCC) and CarromClash in mobile games, Kiddopia, Nodwin and Sportskeeda, Halaplay and Qunami.

Payment startups Paytm, Pine Labs planning to list in FY22

Payment startups Paytm and Pine Labs are planning to list on market bourses in FY22, sources told CNBC-TV18. While Pine Labs is planning a US listing, Paytm will be listed in India.

Paytm's last round of funding was in December 2020, where the company was valued at over $16 billion. Pine Labs, on the other hand, was valued at $2 billion in its last round of funding.

However, Paytm and Pine Labs have not offered any direct comment to CNBC-TV-18's query.

Earlier this month, Paytm applied for NUE (New Umbrella Entity) in a consortium with players including ride-hailing platform Ola, as part of its efforts to develop more innovative and inclusive digital payments solutions for the Indian population.

In August last year, RBI had released a framework for authorization of an umbrella entity for retail payments in the country and had invited applications from desirous entities by February 26, 2021. After requests from various stakeholders including the Indian Banks’ Association for extending the deadline in view of the pandemic, the Reserve Bank of India had extended the deadline to apply for NUE to March 31.

The digital payments firm also crossed 1.2 billion monthly transactions driven by high growth in offline payments and financial services. The company said that it maintains the highest market share in offline merchant payments with 15 percent month-on-month growth.

Byju’s raises nearly $460 million

Edtech leader Byju’s has raised Rs 3,328 crore or close to $460 million in its ongoing Series F round led by MC Global Edtech Investment Holdings with participation from TIGA India, TCDS India and Arison Holdings.

XN Exponent Holdings, Baron Emerging Market Fund and Baron Global Advantage Fund along with B Capital also joined the round, as per filings.

The edtech company has raised over $1 billion so far in this fiscal.

Elevation Capital exits FirstCry

PE firm Elevation Capital has exited its early investment in online kids retailer FirstCry.

As per reports, the company has raised about $315 million from - TPG, ChrysCapital and Premji Invest, valuing the omnichannel children’s retailer at around $1.9-$2.1 billion.

Five Star Finance raises $234 million from Sequoia, KKR, valued at $1.4 billion

Five Star Business Finance has raised $234 million in primary and secondary capital and has been valued at $1.4 billion, up from $950 million in July 2019, the small business lender said on March 26, making it India's fourth unicorn in 2021, as per Moneycontrol.

The round included primary capital and a secondary sale of shares by Morgan Stanley Private Equity. Existing investor Sequoia Capital led the round, investing about $130 million, with Norwest Venture Partners also doubling down, sources told Moneycontrol. New investors include private equity giant KKR, which invested about $70 million, and TVS Capital.

“In our mission of ‘funding the unfunded,’ we have created a niche for ourselves empowering small businesses and the self-employed across corners of India by providing them with reliable and responsible funding alternatives. We aim to achieve this social goal through grass-root efforts without compromising on the pillars of asset quality and profitability that are needed to build a sustainable institution of scale,” Five Star Chairman and Managing Director D Lakshmipathy said.

The non-banking lender is the fourth startup in the country to be valued at over a billion dollars this year after Digit Insurance, SaaS firm Innovaccer and business to business marketplace Infra.market.

PayPal launches crypto checkout service

PayPal Holdings Inc is set to start allowing U.S. consumers to use their cryptocurrency holdings to pay at millions of its online merchants globally, a move that could significantly boost use of digital assets in everyday commerce, as per Reuters. The service, which PayPal revealed it was working on late last year, will be available at all of its 29 million merchants in the coming months, the company said.

“This is the first time you can seamlessly use cryptocurrencies in the same way as a credit card or a debit card inside your PayPal wallet,” President and CEO Dan Schulman told Reuters ahead of a formal announcement.

Checkout with Crypto builds on the ability for PayPal users to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies, which the San Jose, California-based payments company launched in October.

The offering made PayPal one of the largest mainstream financial companies to open its network to cryptocurrencies and helped fuel a rally in virtual coin prices.

Bitcoin has nearly doubled in value since the start of this year, boosted by increased interest from larger financial firms that are betting on greater adoption and see it as a hedge against inflation.

PayPal’s launch comes less than a week after Tesla Inc said it would start accepting bitcoin payments for its cars. Unlike PayPal transactions where merchants will be receiving fiat currency, Tesla said it will hold the bitcoin used as payment.

Still, while the nascent asset is gaining traction among mainstream investors, it has yet to become a widespread form of payment, due in part to its continued volatility.

PayPal hopes its service can change that, as by settling the transaction in fiat currency, merchants will not take on the volatility risk.

“We think it is a transitional point where cryptocurrencies move from being predominantly an asset class that you buy, hold and or sell to now becoming a legitimate funding source to make transactions in the real world at millions of merchants,” Schulman said.

The company will charge no transaction fee to checkout with crypto and only one type of coin can be used for each purchase, it said.

Xiaomi announces smart EV business, to invest $10 billion over 10 years

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp has formally entered the automotive industry with a new smart electric vehicle (EV) business, the company announced on Tuesday in a filing.

The firm will initially invest 10 billion yuan ($1.52 billion) in the wholly owned subsidiary, with a total investment goal of $10 billion over the next ten years.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun will also serve as CEO of the smart electric vehicle unit, the company added.

Apple supplier Foxconn's profit slips, warns on 'materials shortages'

Major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn on Tuesday posted a lower fourth-quarter profit that lagged expectations as the pandemic hit margins, and warned of the impact of “materials shortages” amid tight global chip supplies, Reuters reported.

The Taiwanese firm, the world’s largest contract electronics maker booked an October-December net profit of T$45.97 billion ($1.61 billion), a 4 percent decline from a year earlier, and compared with the T$50.89 billion average of 11 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Chief Financial Officer David Huang said the company’s gross margin was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic but strong smartphone sales still contributed to stronger-than-expected performance in the fourth quarter, though he did not elaborate.

That was mainly driven by a more than 15 percent revenue increase on the year from consumer electronics including smartphones, which accounted for 63% of its business in the quarter, Foxconn said.

The company had previously forecast fourth-quarter revenue to be in a range of a decline of 3 percent and gain of 3 percent from a year earlier.

Google’s Maps app will start directing drivers along routes estimated to generate the lowest carbon emissions based on traffic, slopes and other factors, the company announced on Tuesday.

Google said the feature would launch later this year in the US and eventually reach other countries as part of its commitment to help combat climate change through its services.

Unless users opt out, the default route will be the “eco-friendly” one if comparable options take about the same time, Google said. When alternatives are significantly faster, Google will offer choices and let users compare estimated emissions.

“What we are seeing is for around half of routes, we are able to find an option more eco-friendly with minimal or no time-cost tradeoff,” Russell Dicker, a director of product at Google, told reporters on Monday.

Google said it derives emissions relative estimates by testing across different types of vehicles and road types, drawing on insights from the U.S. government’s National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL). Road grade data comes from its Street View cars as well as aerial and satellite imagery.

The potential effect on emissions from the feature is unclear. But in a study of 20 people at California State University, Long Beach, university researchers last year found participants were more inclined to consider carbon emissions in route selection after testing an app that showed estimates.