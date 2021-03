Here's a wrap of the top startup stories today (March 25).

Khatabook acquires Biz Analyst to strengthen tech offerings for MSMEs

Fintech start-up, Khatabook has announced the acquisition of Biz Analyst, a leading SaaS business management application, in a deal worth $10 million as a mix of cash and equity. With this acquisition, Khatabook aims to leapfrog into the next phase of growth and offer its customer base of over 10 million monthly active merchants an opportunity to scale up their businesses by utilising premium value-added services. Creating a closer integration with their upstream supply chains -- distributors, wholesalers, traders, and suppliers -- Khatabook users can now seamlessly avail additional features to improve their efficiency through business analytics, sales force automation and digital invoicing.

Launched in late 2016, Biz Analyst currently has over 80,000 paid users and now as a part of Khatabook, aims to double the user base in 2021 and create bigger opportunities for the network of its 1,000+ channel partners. The Biz Analyst team will continue to run independently, retaining Mumbai operations while maintaining synergies with the Khatabook headquarter in Bangalore. The original co-founding team of Biz Analyst Vaibhav Vasa, Mehul Sutariya, and Nilesh Zaveri will now be a part of Khatabook’s leadership team.

Niyo partners with Equitas Small Finance Bank to launch NiyoX

Digital banking fintech, Niyo today announced the launch of Niyo X, a state-of-the-art mobile banking solution for millennials in partnership with Equitas Small Finance Bank and Visa. With this launch, the company aims to on-board 2 million customers by calendar year end 2021. NiyoX comes with features such as 0 percent commission on mutual funds investment, '0' account maintenance charges, and up to 7 percent interest on account balances.

NiyoX is also a 2-in-1 account that provides its users access to a full wealth management suite besides the savings account. The comprehensive wealth management suite powered by Niyo Money provides 0 commission mutual funds, facility to track all your investments at one place, robo advisory and a feature that rounds up your expenses and invests the change. Niyo will soon launch domestic and internationals stocks on the platform.

Zolo launches Zeassetz

The company claims, this platform will create a new asset class by opening doors to investment in the next generation living, labelled as the 'Co-living Revolution’. The venture says with low Net EMI (EMI minus Rental) assured higher returns, Residential High Yield Assets and regular upward revisions of rental without the stress of finding tenants makes this an appealing investment for seasoned and first-time investors.

Zipaworld’s strategic stake in Radiant X-Ways Logistic to capture the domestic logistics market

Zipaworld, the logistics e-Mall of India has invested a stake in Radiant X-Ways Logistic, a 10-year-old domestic logistics giant excelling in express distribution and domestic transportation by air and surface. The amount has not been disclosed by either of the parties.

Radiant X-Ways Logistics caters to the express distribution; first, middle and last-mile connectivity requirement of a huge clientele which includes top electronic brands, automobile spare-parts manufacturers; pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors. This investment comes soon after the launch and implementation of Zipaworld’s Ocean Freight digital platform. The Board of Directors of Radiant X-Ways Logistic has nominated Dr Ambrish Kumar, the founder of Zipaworld, as the Chairman of Radiant.

LenDenClub is now the first P2P lending platform on Google Pay

LenDenClub, a peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform in India has integrated with Google Pay and is now live on its platform. The venture claims, it is the first P2P lending company to integrate with the tech platform. With this integration, customers of GPay can now lend and borrow through LenDenClub as seamlessly as they can make payments through the platform. LenDenClub offers borrowers hassle-free loans, across 19,000 pin codes across the country. With its integration on GPay, users can now access services offered by the brand right from the Google Pay app interface.

Borrowers can visit the ‘InstaMoney’ spot on GPay and get loans ranging anywhere between Rs 5,000/- to Rs 12,500/- transferred to one’s bank account within minutes. Similarly investors can visit the ‘LenDenClub’ spot on GPay and invest as low as Rs 500 thereby offering loans to borrowers directly. The invest option will be live in a few days. The Spot feature is currently available on Android, while the iOS version will be launched in the coming months.

In Funding News

Drip Capital closes $40 million committed Warehouse Credit Facility from East West Bancorp to facilitate trade finance to small businesses

Drip Capital, a leading Fintech provider of cross-border trade finance and East-West Bank, have announced a $40 million committed credit facility for the expansion of Drip’s trade finance solutions to small and medium-sized businesses. Drip Capital offers trade financing solutions in the US and developing markets like India and Mexico by giving their clients access to working capital quickly. Drip works with over 1,500 sellers and buyers spread across 80 plus countries. The FinTech firm has financed over $1.2 billion of international trade since its inception in 2016.

"Drip is growing at a rapid pace and institutional partnerships are a cornerstone of our capital markets strategy. The partnership with East West Bank represents a significant milestone for our company. It will further accelerate our ability to provide fast and seamless financing to global exporters and importers. We are excited to work with Mark Parsa and the EastWest team as we scale up our operations to service many more customers," said Pushkar Mukewar, co-founder and CEO at Drip Capital.

Community ecommerce platform CityMall raises $11 million

Social ecommerce and online grocery platform, CityMall has raised $11 million in a Series A funding round. While Accel Partners has led the funding for this round, Elevation Capital who led the $3 million seed round in June 2020, continues to back CityMall. WaterBridge Ventures participated in the round too. The proceeds of this funding will be employed to strengthen CityMall’s supply chain, logistics network and expand its footprint to 20 new cities in tier II, III and IV markets. It aims to proliferate its network of community leaders to 200k+ and 2Lakh+ customers by 2022.

Founded in 2019 by Angad Kikla and Naisheel Verdhan, CityMall is a community commerce platform designed for the next 400 small cities, towns and villages of India for everyday use products like grocery, FMCG, fresh as well as certain home and kitchen related products. Since its seed round led by Elevation Capital in June 2020, CityMall has achieved 25x growth in revenues as of today, built a strong network of more than 20,000 community leaders that serve over 2 lakh customers across their communities.

Edtech startup Masai School raises $5 million led by Omidyar Network India

Career-focused education startup, Masai School has raised $5 million in a Series A funding round led by Omidyar Network India joined by existing investors Unitus Ventures, India Quotient and AngelList India. This new round of funding comes less than a year after Masai School raised its Pre-Series A round in August 2020, led by Unitus Ventures.

Masai School began operations in June 2019. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the startup follows the the Income Share Agreement, which allows students to 'Study Now and Pay Later'. Till date, Masai School has graduated 200+ students across 8 batches, with a placement rate of 91 percent at an average CTC of Rs 6.75 lakh per annum, the company said. With the latest funding, the company will launch new programs in User Interface and User Experience designing, Product Management and Data Analytics; in addition to strengthening the existing offerings of Full Stack Web and Android Development.

Silk supply chain platform ReshaMandi raises $1.7 million

ReshaMandi, an agritech startup digitizing India’s silk supply chain has raised $1.7 million in seed funding. The round was led by Omnivore and Strive Ventures with participation from Axilor Ventures and Supply Chain Labs (Lumis). ReshaMandi is building a full-stack platform for organizing the silk supply chain, providing services including quality testing, technical advisory, high-quality inputs, and market linkages at each node of the silk supply chain.

Recently, ReshaMandi launched its D2C brand Amraii, with the vision of selling silk apparel at reasonable rates. Since commencing operations less than a year ago, ReshaMandi has reached an ARR of $30 million. The startup is working with more than 2300 farmers and has IoT devices deployed across 10 rearing centers. The venture plans to use this funding to strengthen its digital platform and expand beyond Karnataka, establishing a presence in other important Indian silk hubs such as Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Anar Business Community App raises funding from Titan Capital, First Cheque & others