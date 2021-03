There were several important developments in the startup space during the day on Monday. Here’s a wrap of the top startup stories today.

Kreditbee raises $70 million from TPG arm, Motilal Oswal PE; Chinese investors Xiaomi & Shunwei Capital exit

Fintech lending platform, KreditBee’s holding entity Finnov has raised an additional $70 million in a follow-on Series C round from TPG-backed NewQuest Capital Partners and Motilal Oswal Private Equity. The conclusion of this round has led to an exit of most of the early-stage investors including Chinese investors, Xiaomi and Shunwei Capital.

The holding entity had very recently raised $75 Million from marque investors Premji Invest, Mirae Asset Ventures, Alpine Capital and Arkam Ventures.

With the new capital influx, the entity looks to scale up its lending portfolio beyond personal loans into other lending products, value-added services, deeper channel integrations and partnerships. Solutions under evaluation include secured lending products, as well as the democratization of other auxiliary products and services around loans, like insurance and cards.

Finnov, registered in March 2016, also holds Krazybee Services, a systemically important non-banking financial company (NBFC-ND-SI) registered with the Reserve Bank of India. The group launched KreditBee in May 2018, focused on full-stack digital lending for young professionals. The platform has acquired over five million unique credit customers and currently has more than 1200 employees and a registered user base of over 25 million.

In what is likely to boost a flurry of Indian tech listings in the United States, two leading Indian venture capitalists have come together to launch a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

Think Elevation Capital, a newly formed entity, launched by Elevation Capital’s Ravi Adusumalli and Think Investments’ Shashin Shah, has filed for a $225 million IPO with the SEC, as per filings from March 19.

The SPAC also has leading members from the Indian startup ecosystem on its board, including the likes of Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma, former WhatsApp global business head Neeraj Arora, former SoftBank executive Kabir Misra, and Dream11 founder Harsh Jain.

While Adusumalli and Shah will be co-CEOs, Tom Glaser will be the Chief Financial Officer, and Vivek Mathur, the Chief Operating Officer. They will be supported by the Think Investments and Elevation Capital global investment teams, the filing said.

“Think Elevation Capital Growth Opportunities is a newly incorporated blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination,” the company said in the filing.

“Our primary focus will be on the Indian technology ecosystem. The Indian technology sector is a large and growing market that we believe will provide attractive target opportunities for us. We believe our management’s, board of directors’ and sponsor’s experience and track record of investing in Indian technology companies make us very well placed to take advantage of this opportunity," the filing says.

Think Investments and Elevation Capital have combined private investments of $1.3 billion across 104 companies as of December 31, 2020. Of these companies, nine have become unicorns. Adusumalli is one of the leading VCs of the Indian startup world, with Elevation Capital (known as Saif Partners earlier) backing the likes of Paytm, Swiggy, FirstCry, MakeMyTrip, Unacademy and several leading international companies in the country.

Think Investments is based in San Francisco, USA, with local presence in Mumbai, India and Singapore. Since completing its first investment in 2013, Think Investment’s portfolio in India reflects approximately $1 billion of investments as of February 28, 2021, including early-stage investments in Dream11, PharmEasy and Chaayos; growth capital investments in the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and Experian PLC; and public investments in Bajaj Finance Ltd., Laurus Labs Limited and Radico Khaitan Ltd.

Google payments chief quits after 15 years at company

Senior Google executive Caesar Sengupta, head of the tech giant’s payment initiatives, said on Monday he was leaving the company next month, after 15 years.

"I remain very positive about Google's future but it's time for me to see if I can ride without training wheels," Sengupta, vice president and general manager of payments and the 'Next Billion Users' initiative, said in a LinkedIn post. He was also one of the key people behind the launch and success of Google Pay in India and helped the payment app’s re-launch in the U.S. and Singapore. The payment facility is now used by over 150 million users in 30 countries.

“My last day at Google will be April 30th. I haven’t decided what I will start next,” said Sengupta, who is based in Singapore.

“...Through his time at Google, Caesar has played a key role in starting, building and leading initiatives such as ChromeOS, Next Billion Users and Google Pay. We are excited to see what he builds next and wish him the best in his new journey,” a Google spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Biotechnology startup Zaara Biotech gets $10 million from UAE-based TCN International Commerce LLC

Biotechnology startup Zaara Biotech has bagged an investment of $10 million from UAE-based TCN International Commerce LLC, the Mint reported. Zaara, which focuses on research in energy and food crisis using micro algae, has received the funding for its project AlgaeSeaweed Technology under the brand B-lite Cookies.

Zaara Biotech was founded in 2016 by Najeeb Bin Haneef when he was a biotech engineering student at Sahrdaya College of Engineering and Technology. The biotech startup, incubated in Sahrdaya Technology Business Incubator, in collaboration with Indian Council of Agriculture and Research-CIFT has developed Indias first algae-seaweed food products.

The team at Zaara had set up a mushroom hub during its first year before foraying into the entrepreneurial venture. Fostered under the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre scheme of Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), the startup's product was showcased in the GITEX 2020 international conference held in Dubai, a statement from KSUM said.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state. TCN International Commerce has its presence in multiple sectors such as IT, business process management, trading, healthcare, education, FMCG, construction and engineering, defence, critical service providers, aviation, and oil and gas.

NeoDove raises $1.5 million led by India Quotient

Sales and marketing automation platform for small and medium businesses - NeoDove, has raised $1.5 million in a seed round led by early-stage investor India Quotient. The round also saw participation from angel investors, including Sumit Agarwal, founder, Vyapar, and Ankit Garg, founder, WakeFit.

The firm is aiming to accelerate product development and international growth expansion with the funding as it expands customer base in India. This funding follows the company’s first angel round raised in August 2020.

The year-old startup is already witnessing more than five million interactions every month, with customers spending close to six hours on its mobile app.

ByteDance acquires gaming studio Moonton at around $4 billion valuation: Report

The deal values the gaming studio at around $4 billion, Reuters reported.

The acquisition of the video games studio come as ByteDance, the owner of TikTok and the similar Chinese short video platform Douyin, has made sizeable inroads into the video games business, putting it in direct competition with China’s Tencent. “Through cross-team collaboration and drawing on lessons and insights from its own rapid growth, Moonton provides the strategic support needed to accelerate Nuverse’s global gaming offerings,” ByteDance said in a statement, declining to comment on the size of the acquisition.

Moonton Technology, founded by an ex-Tencent employee, is most famous in Southeast Asia for its multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game Mobile Legends.

Tencent, China’s biggest video games and social media company, made a bidding for Moonton but the offer was matched by ByteDance last week, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Facebook says took down 1.3 billion fake accounts in Oct-Dec

Facebook Inc said that it took down 1.3 billion fake accounts between October and December and that it had over 35,000 people working on tackling misinformation on its platform.