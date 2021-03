There were several important developments in the startup space during the day on Monday. Here’s a wrap of the top startup stories today.

Wingreens acquires Raw Pressery : A CNBC-TV18 Exclusive

Wingreens Farms has acquired loss-making juices startup Raw Pressery at a valuation of Rs 100 crore.

Raw Pressery investors have got a share swap in the deal and founder, Anuj Rakyan has been paid in cash for his stake and has fully exited the company.

Meanwhile, Raw Pressery’s co-founder Shuja Shekh and its Chief Growth Officer Sreejit Nair will continue with the Raw Pressery/Wingreens combine. Raw Pressery’s Investors - Saama Capital, DSG Consumer Partners, Fidelis World, Alteria Capital and common investor, Sequoia Capital will now join Wingreens cap table. In fact, Sequoia Capital is a common investor in both companies.

New ecommerce policy draft drops regulator, cites equal treatment for sellers

A new draft ecommerce policy was circulated in inter-ministerial meeting on Saturday, with a focus on equal treatment to sellers and prevention of market dominance by a few players, a copy of which CNBC-TV18 has seen. This is the third such draft of the proposed policy for the sector that has been circulated since 2019.

Importantly, the new draft does not mention an ecommerce regulator as was highlighted in the previous draft that was circulated in July 2020. Instead, it refers to a Standing Group of Secretaries on e-commerce (SGoS) that will work on administering the ecommerce policy.

Also, while the previous two drafts had detailed points around data protection, the new draft policy only refers to upcoming regulations for personal, non-personal data.

Another important highlight is that for players with FDI. The FDI policy shall prevail in case of inconsistencies between the two policies.

Ankur Capital closes Rs 330 crore funding for Fund II

Early stage venture capital firm, Ankur Capital has closed an intermediate round of Rs 330 crore for their Fund II. The new commitments have come in from John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) and National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD). The fund previously attracted investments from investors like CDC Group, Dutch Good Growth Fund (DGGF), and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

Ankur Capital’s core strategy, to invest in entrepreneurs solving real-world problems using innovative technologies for large-scale impact, aligns with this paradigm shift in how markets are being accessed. Building on their expertise, Fund II will continue to see a focus on agtech, healthtech, fintech, edtech, local language technologies, and deeptech solutions, a statement from the firm said.

With Fund II, Ankur Capital is aiming for entry at the seed stack rounds and targets investments of between $0.5 million to $5 million into each company and will invest in 16-18 companies.

Deliveroo aims to sell $1.39 billion of new shares in IPO

Deliveroo plans to sell around $1.39 billion worth of new shares in its upcoming IPO in what is expected to be the biggest London listing in more than seven years. The British food delivery company, which is backed by Amazon, said its listing will also include the sale of shares by some existing shareholders, potentially pushing the deal size even higher, Reuters reported.

The deal is expected to value the firm upwards of $7 billion, based on a private funding round completed in January, which would make it the largest London IPO by market cap since Royal Mail in October 2013.

Stripe's value hits $95 billion after payment giant's latest fundraising

Digital payments giant Stripe’s value soared to $95 billion after it capitalised on a boom in ecommerce with a round of funding that pushed it past Elon Musk’s SpaceX as the most valuable U.S. startup.

Founded in 2010 by Patrick and John Collison when the Irish brothers were barely out of their teens, Stripe is used by more than 50 companies each processing over $1 billion annually to receive payments and bill customers, Reuters reported. Its list of customers includes Google, Uber and Amazon, and more recently shipping giant Maersk and Jaguar Land Rover.

At $95 billion, Stripe is now more valuable than any bank in the euro zone.

Facebook to label all posts about COVID-19 vaccines

Facebook is adding informational labels to posts about vaccines as it expands efforts to counter COVID-19-related misinformation flourishing on its platforms.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a blog post that labels will contain “credible information" about the vaccines from the World Health Organization. They will be in English and five other languages, with more languages added in coming weeks. “For example, we’re adding a label on posts that discuss the safety of COVID-19 vaccines that notes COVID-19 vaccines go through tests for safety and effectiveness before they’re approved," Zuckerberg said.

The social network is also adding a tool to help get users vaccinated by connecting them to information about where and when they can get their shot. Facebook and Instagram have been criticized for allowing anti-vaccination propaganda to spread and for being woefully slow in weeding out the misinformation, often with fact-checks, labels and other restrained measures.

Cloud computing firm DigitalOcean aims for nearly $5 billion valuation in US IPO

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc is aiming for a valuation of nearly $5 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), the cloud services firm said, as the shift to work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates the switch to cloud-based computing, Reuters reported.

The company is looking to raise as much as $775.5 million through an offering of 16.5 million shares, priced between $44 and $47 apiece, according to a regulatory filing.

DigitalOcean provides its cloud platform and tools to developers, startups and small- and medium-sized businesses and has over 570,000 customers in more than 185 countries. The company operates in a sector dominated by larger rivals including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp and IBM Corp.