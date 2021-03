Here's a wrap of the top startup stories today.

Northern Arc raises $10 million in ECB financing from Calvert Impact Capital

Digital debt platform, Northern Arc Capital has raised $10 million in debt from US-based-Calvert Impact Capital, one of the world’s leading impact investors via External Commercial Borrowing. This is Calvert Impact Capital’s largest debt investment in India so far. Northern Arc will deploy the funds towards on-lending to financial institutions as well as lending directly to retail customers and to mid-market corporates.

VerSe Innovation makes second acquisition

VerSe Innovation, the parent company of news platform DailyHunt and short-video platform Josh, has acquired photo-and-video Sharing app Vebbler. This is the company’s second acquisition in two weeks. The unicorn had recently acquired AI-startup Cognirel Technologies. Vebbler lets people join groups called ‘clubs’ and share photos and videos around different interests, whether it's fashion, travel, photography or entertainment.

With over 100+ categories, users create content using Vebbler’s camera, and creation tools such as AI-based neural-art filters, effects, stickers, GIFs, drawing tools and fonts along with proprietary technology on video processing and editing. The company said that leveraging Vebbler’s camera and community will give Josh a powerful differentiator in the market.

zingbus raises an undisclosed amount of funding from Y Combinator

Intercity bus startup, zingbus, has raised an undisclosed amount of funding as a part of Y Combinator's winter 2021 batch of startups. The funds will be used to strengthen zingbus's presence in existing cities and expand to new geographies. A significant part of the funds will also be utilized in building a technology stack that will allow the platform to deliver a better experience to travelers, the company said.

The firm recently raised funding from Titan Capital, Better Capital, Venture Catalysts, Arora Ventures, Anupam Mittal and other investors. zingbus currently enables more than 2,000 daily journeys across Delhi/NCR, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Jammu, Haryana, and Punjab, as per the statement.

BharatPe strengthens foothold in India: Expands to 100 cities

Fintech company for merchants, BharatPe has expanded its footprint to 100 cities across India. The expansion is in line with the company's commitment to drive financial inclusion across tier 2, 3 and 4 towns and cities in the country. The company has rolled out its UPI QR payment acceptance service and loans to merchant partners in the new cities in the first phase. It will top this up with other fintech products in the second phase over the coming months, a statement said.

Monrow raises funding from 9Unicorns, to expand to tier 2,3 cities

Women's direct-to-consumer footwear brand Monrow has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from venture capital fund 9Unicorns. In November, the startup had raised a pre-Series A investment from early-stage investors such as Venture Catalysts, Blume Ventures, LetsVenture, and other super angels - Aprameya Radhakrishna (Founder of Taxiforsure and Koo app), Sweta Rau, Archana Priyadarshini, and Ravi Soni. Monrow has received a total of Rs 5 crore in funding so far.

The funds will be used for expansion in India's tier 2 and 3 towns through its omni-channel approach. While Monrow's primary focus is to grow its online customer base through its mobile site and lifestyle-focused e-commerce portals like Myntra and AJIO, it also plans to open more brick-and-mortar stores this year, the company said.

Flipkart to cover vaccination cost of employees and their families

Walmart-backed Flipkart joins the league of conglomerates like Reliance Industries and IT firms such as Mindtree to cover COVID-19 vaccination costs of its employees and their families. The company has given the employees an option to either get reimbursed for the costs of the vaccinations or get them for free at a partner hospital. This drive will cover group company Myntra as well. It has also offered a day's leave to the employees to manage the process and special care leave in case of any adverse symptoms post the vaccination.

Swiggy revamps its subscription service ‘Swiggy SUPER’

Food delivery platform Swiggy has revamped its Swiggy SUPER subscription service with an aim to offer more value to users. Swiggy SUPER will now offer three plans with progressively greater benefits including attractive ‘Buy One Get One’ offers, the company said.

Launched in 2018, SUPER has benefited close to 4 million users to date, helping them save over Rs 580 crore through benefits like free deliveries and waiving of surge fee according to Swiggy. Under the revamped SUPER, the BINGE plan will offer ‘unlimited’ free deliveries and unlimited ‘Buy One Get On’ offers at a fee of Rs 329 per month. The BITE plan is priced at Rs 169 a month and will get users 10 free deliveries per month plus unlimited ‘Buy One Get One’ offers. The BIT plan is a value offering, priced at Rs 89 for a month will be for five free deliveries per month.

Jeff Bezos names former head of environmental think tank to lead $10 billion Earth Fund

Amazon.com Inc’s Jeff Bezos named Andrew Steer, who leads environmental think tank World Resources Institute, as the president and chief executive officer of his $10 billion Earth Fund. The billionaire started the Bezos Earth Fund last year and committed $10 billion to fund scientists, activists, nonprofit organizations and other groups fighting to protect the environment and counter the effects of climate change, Reuters reported.