There were several important developments in the startup space during the day on Wednesday, which include Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos to step down later in 2021, Alphabet reports a strong Q4 and Temasek could invest in edtech firm upGrad. Here’s a look at important news in the startup and technology space today.

Govt warns Twitter of action after platform reverses account suspensions

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued a notice to Twitter, seeking compliance of its previous order to block accounts alleging farmer genocide. It has also warned the social media company of consequences like seven-year jail term and fine if the accounts are not taken down again. Twitter is an intermediary bound by the directions of the government, and it will face penal actions in case of non-compliance, the notice said.

Twitter blocked accounts associated with farmers protest mongering against Indian government on Monday. Some 250 accounts and tweets were blacked out following the objections raised by the government. Under 61A of the IT code, the government had directed Twitter to block the accounts or face penal actions. Many blocked accounts were using the hashtag “Modi planning farmer genocide”, following Delhi violence on Republic Day.

The content posted online with inflammatory hashtag inflamed passions, hatred and stirred tensions in the society, and was factually incorrect, the government had said. However, the social media firm unblocked the accounts late on Monday after its action drew widespread condemnation online. According to reports, Twitter executives met with Indian government officials to say that tweets constituted free speech and are newsworthy.

However, the government said, "Incitement to genocide is not freedom of speech but a threat to law and order." It also highlighted more than half a dozen of Supreme Court judgements, defining public order and highlighting the rights of authorities. The government added that Twitter cannot assume the role of the court and justify non-compliance of legal directives. Twitter cannot sit in judgment of rationality and proportionality of Govt directions and adjudicate constitutionality, the notice said.

Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO this year; Andy Jassy to take over

Jeff Bezos will step down as the CEO of Amazon later this year, a role he’s had since he founded the company nearly 30 years ago. Bezos will then become the executive chairman of Amazon's board.

According to a statement by the company, Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy will take over Bezos' position during the third quarter. Bezos founded Amazon as an online bookstore and turned it into a behemoth that sells just about everything. In the process, he became one of the world’s richest people.

Jassy joined Amazon in 1997 and has led Amazon’s Web Services cloud team since its inception.

Amazon announced in its earnings report for the fourth quarter and delivered its largest quarter by revenue of all time at $125.56 billion, crossing the symbolic $100 billion mark for the first time. Amazon’s blockbuster Q4 results were driven by a “record-breaking holiday season” along with an accelerated e-commerce demand due to the pandemic.

Alphabet reports Q4revenue of $56.9 billion

Google’s parent Alphabet’s Q4 revenue at $56.9 billion, a growth of 23% year-on-year.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said: “Our strong results this quarter reflect the helpfulness of our products and services to people and businesses, as well as the accelerating transition to online services and the cloud. Google succeeds when we help our customers and partners succeed, and we see significant opportunities to forge meaningful partnerships as businesses increasingly look to a digital future.”

YouTube ad revenue was $6.89 billion - a 46% jump from the same quarter last year when it earned $4.72 billion, while Cloud reported $3.83 billion in Q4 2020.

Advertising revenue stood at $46.20 billion, up 22% from $37.93 billion (YoY) - a sharp turnaround from Q2, when the Covid pandemic pushed advertisers to hold spending, causing an 8% drop in ad revenue and Google’s first ever year-on-year revenue decline.

Spotify quarterly revenue beats on subscriber growth

Music streaming company Spotify’s Q4 earnings beat estimates as premium subscribers, who account for most of its revenue, were up 24% from a year earlier at 155 million, as per Reuters.

Total monthly active users rose 27% to 345 million. Spotify said the pandemic had had little impact on its subscriber growth, though it may have contributed positively to pulling forward new signups.

Revenue rose 17% to 2.17 billion euros ($2.61 billion) for the three-months ended Dec. 31, from 1.86 billion euros a year earlier.

Zetwerk raises $120 million in Series D round led by Greenoaks Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners

Business-to-business custom manufacturing startup Zetwerk has raised $120 million or Rs 880 crore in a Series D funding round led by its existing investors, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Greenoaks Capital. Other investors Sequoia Capital and Kae Capital also participated in the round.

Founded in 2018 by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras alumni Amrit Acharya, Srinath Ramakkrushnan, Rahul Sharma and Vishal Chaudhary, Zetwerk procures manufacturing services such as fabrication, machining, casting and forging from small and medium companies and connects them to mid-to-large OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and engineering, procurement and construction firms- earlier in India and South-East Asia and now in North America as well.

Temasek in talks to back upGrad at valuation of nearly $500 million: Moneycontrol

Edtech firm upGrad is reportedly in advanced talks to raise as much as $100 million in a funding round led by Singapore’s Temasek and International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Temasek, a sovereign wealth fund, is preparing to invest about $50 million in the round, valuing upGrad at $450-500 million. IFC, a financial institution and member of the World Bank, will pump in $45 million in upGrad as per a Moneycontrol report.

Flipkart Wholesale launches grocery section on its app

Walmart-owned Flipkart’s wholesale division Flipkart Wholesale will now launch grocery on its app in a bid to support kirana and small retailers and provide access to a wide selection of products.

Flipkart Wholesale that went live with its fashion category in September last year, will begin its grocery operations in Gurugram via its fulfilment centre. The service will be expanded to NCR and other cities over the next few months

Uber to acquire alcohol delivery service Drizly for $1.1 billion

Uber to buy alcohol delivery service Drizly for $1.1 billion in stock and cash. Drizly's marketplace will be integrated with the UberEats app.

Founded in 2012, Drizly is the leading on-demand alcohol delivery service in the U.S., is available in 1,400 cities.

Drizly said it had more than 300% growth in the past year. The deal is expected to close within the first half of 2021. Uber said that it anticipates that more than 90% of the consideration to be paid to Drizly shareholders will consist of shares of Uber common stock, and the balance will be paid in cash.

Microsoft backs Australia's proposed media laws, eyes expansion

Microsoft Corp. says it fully supports the proposed new laws in Australia that would force internet giants Google and Facebook Inc to pay domestic media outlets for their content.

“While Microsoft is not subject to the legislation currently pending, we’d be willing to live by these rules if the government designates us,” the software firm said in a statement.

“The code reasonably attempts to address the bargaining power imbalance between digital platforms and Australian news businesses.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that Microsoft was ready to step in and expand its search product Bing in Australia if Google pulls its search engine, after he spoke with Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella last week.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd plans to raise up to $5 billion through the sale of a U.S. dollar-denominated bond, according to a Reuters report.