There were many important developments in the startup space during the day on Tuesday. Here’s a wrap of the top startup stories today.

New digital media rules: Delhi HC to hear plea filed by Foundation for Independent Journalism

The Delhi High Court (HC) has agreed to hear a plea filed by Foundation for Independent Journalism (FIJ), a non-profit organisation, which runs The Wire, challenging the new rules regulating digital news portals. The court said it will hear the parties “at length” on April 16. This is the first challenge that has been issued to the IT rules that were recently notified by the government.

The Foundation's director and The Wire founding editor, MK Venu, and Dhanya Rajendran, Editor-in-Chief of The News Minute, are also petitioners in the case. The petition has also sought interim protection against any possible coercive action that could likely be taken under the new rules until the next hearing.

The HC has said that the petitioners may move the court if any such step is taken and has sought the government's response on the plea.

The government has formulated a 3-tier regulatory mechanism for online news portals. It gave powers to the executives to regulate, block the content.

NODWIN Gaming raises Rs 164 cr for a minority investment by South Korean Gaming firm KRAFTON

Nazara Technologies backed NODWIN Gaming has raised INR 164 Cr for a minority investment from South Korean Gaming firm KRAFTON.

The esports company plans to channelize these funds to accelerate the development of esports in South Asia, Middle East and Africa, support talent, provide better gaming infrastructure and technology and conceptualise, organize and execute a multitude of tournament IPs at the national and international level.

This round of funding follows previous investments from Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies and from JetSynthesys backed by Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan. KRAFTON is one of the top gaming companies in South Korea and is the creator of intellectual properties and games such as PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS(PUBG)s, TERA, Golf King, Castle Burn among others. Post the transaction, Nazara will continue to own a stake in excess of 50% in NODWIN Gaming. Nazara invested into NODWIN Gaming in 2018 and this investment has created a value in excess of 6.44X in 3 years.

Jungle Ventures leads $46 M expanded growth financing round in Turtlemint

InsurTech platform Turtlemint, has raised an undisclosed fresh round of growth financing from Singapore based Jungle Ventures. This fresh funding closes Turtlemint’s Series D fund raise of $46 million. The funds will be used to supercharge insurance distribution and innovation in India.

Quizizz raises $12.5 million in Series A funding

Edtech startup, Quizizz has raised $12.5 million as a part of its Series A funding round led by Eight Roads Ventures with participation from GSV Ventures, Rocketship VC and existing investors Nexus Venture Partners and Prime Venture Partners.

The company will use the new funding to expand its team to support school and corporate customers and accelerate international user growth. The startup helps teachers create gamified quizzes and interactive lessons that generate instant student feedback without needing to be graded by hand. Teachers on the platform can also benefit by peer sharing and making new content available.

InsurTech raises $5 million in Series A funding led by Omidyar Network India

InsurTech startup Riskcovry has rasied $5 Million Series-A financing round led by Omidyar Network India (ONI). All existing investors - Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund, Varanium Capital and Better Capital also participated in the round.

Other new participating investors in the round included the Pune-based emerging technology focused VC fund Pentathlon Ventures and Delhi-based DMI Sparkle Fund which invests in FinTech ventures.

Riskcovry enables companies from any industry to offer digital insurance products and services to their end-customers, the company said in a statement.

The funds raised will help the company invest across all major functions - tech, product, partnerships, data sciences and growth.

Jio Haptik Technologies partners with US-based Zendesk

Post the deal, Haptik will act as the frontline of customer service to automate answering routine queries and improve first-response time for businesses that use Zendesk. Haptik’s integration with Zendesk will help businesses unlock the power of their existing business systems to deliver a unified and AI-first user experience, it said in a statement.

Telangana’s We HUB Partners with Flipkart to enable e-commerce access for entrepreneurs

Government of Telangana led incubator for women entreprenuers - WE HUB has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Flipkart to aid women entrepreneurs from Telangana to achieve financial independence by providing market connect and help them scale-up and become successful.

WE Hub and Flipkart will kick off the company’s flagship initiative - Flipkart Samarth in Telangana which brings together Artisans, weavers, handicraft producers and rural entrepreneurs into the e-commerce fold, a statement read. Through the Flipkart Samarth program, both entities aim to support livelihoods by providing them with opportunities that’ll help them attain financial independence.

French startup lobby to file privacy complaint against Apple

France Digitale will file a complaint against iPhone maker Apple with data privacy watchdog CNIL over alleged breaches of European Union rules, France’s leading startup lobby said in a statement.

In the seven-page complaint seen by Reuters, the lobby, which represents the bulk of France’s digital entrepreneurs and venture capitalists, alleges Apple’s latest operating software, iOS 14, does not comply with EU privacy requirements.

France Digitale argues that while iPhone owners are asked whether they are ready to allow installed mobile apps to gather a key identifier used to define campaign ads and send targeted ads, default settings allow Apple to carry its own targeted ad campaigns without clearly asking iPhone users for their prior consent, Reuters reported.

Under EU data privacy rules, all organizations must ask visitors online if they agree to have some of their data collected via trackers or other tools.

