There were several important developments in the startup space during the day on Thursday. Here’s a wrap of the top start-up stories today.

ACT targets Rs 500 cr fundraise to tackle societal problems beyond COVID-19

ACT, a first-of-its-kind movement by founders, leaders and VCs from India’s start-up ecosystem, today announced its plans to raise an Rs 500 crore philanthropic fund to back solutions addressing societal problems at scale across four key areas - education, healthcare, environment and women’s participation in the workforce.

Launched in 2020 to combat COVID-19, here are Impact Numbers for ACT 1.0 -

-Funded 54 start-ups & 100+ projects

-Impacted 49 M+ lives across 27 states

-230K+ tests conducted

-32 M+ high-risk individuals traced

-8.5 M N95 masks commissioned

-70K+ doctors and nurses trained

-Rs 17.3 M granted for research and development for COVID-19 treatment

-161 Oxygen concentrators & 450+ HFNC devices deployed

Razorpay announces its third and largest ESOP sale of $10 million for 750 current and former employees

FinTech unicorn, Razorpay announced its third Employee Stock Ownership Plan Buyback program worth $10 million (Rs 73 crore) for its 750 employees. All existing and former employees of Razorpay who hold vested stocks will be eligible to sell up to 33 percent of their vested ESOP shares. Sequoia Capital India and GIC, two of Razorpay’s key investors will be the buyers involved in this development.

The share sale is expected to benefit employees across roles - from team leaders to support executives to administrative staff. Razorpay’s 1,350 people team raised their $100 million Series-D funding in October last year.

COGOS partners with Altigreen to deploy 1,000 EVs in its logistics fleet

Intra-city logistics company, COGOS announced its partnership with Altigreen today by deploying 1000 EVs in its fleet, a step to further strengthen its commitment towards electric mobility in the country.

This partnership has materialized at an opportune time as the budget 2021 and the later impositions of green tax and new scrap policy extensively showed the government's intent to enhance EV adoption in India. COGOS would initially operate across all metros in India including Bangalore, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, before expanding to Tier 1 and 2 cities.

COGOS plans to bring in at least 30 percent of its revenue from green technologies by 2023 and this agreement paves the path to reach their sustainable goals.

Feb’21 records strongest comeback for IT sector post COVID-19 with 33% M-o-M growth: Naukri JobSpeak

The rise of data, digitization and automation have caused an irreversible transformation in the way companies have adapted during the post pandemic era. The hiring in the IT-

Software/Software services industry registered a record growth of more than 33 percent in Feb’21 Vs Jan’21 because of the increased adoption of digital technologies in India.

At an overall level, the Naukri JobSpeak Index for Feb’21, at 2,356, witnessed an uptick of more than 22 percent in hiring activity as compared to Jan’21 at 1,925. In addition, at a Y-O-Y level, the overall hiring remains flat at less than 2 percent.

With the country going back to normalcy, majority of the industries saw a positive sequential uptick in recruitment activities for the first time after the COVID-19 outbreak. The Telecom sector has registered a sequential jump of +24 percent in Feb’21.

Other key sectors such as medical/healthcare (+28%), education/teaching (+25%), FMCG (+20%), and BFSI (+17%) too have shown growth in M-o-M hiring in Feb’21, while insurance sector saw a flat (-1%) hiring trend.

All six metros and key tier-2 cities witnessed positive hiring activities in Feb’21 Vs Jan’21. Hiring in metros showed double digit growth led by Bengaluru (+31%), Hyderabad (+28%) and Pune (+24%). Tier-2 cities such as Ahmedabad (+31%) and Vadodara (+20%) also grew in Feb’21 sequentially.

In funding news

Cashify raises $15 million in a Series D funding round

The bulk of Cashify’s business is trading in old or used mobile phones, but it also makes instant cash payments for laptops and smartwatches.

The company plans to utilise the funds for marketing and expanding its offline footprint by adding around 90 stores to its existing 60 by mid-2022. It plans to do so through a franchise model in metro as well as Tier II cities.

Euler Motors raises additional Rs 30 crores as part of ongoing Series A fundraise

Euler Motors, an Automotive technology OEM focused on electric commercial vehicles raised INR 30 crores as part of its ongoing Series A round, led by existing investors, Inventus India and Jetty Ventures. Existing investor Sujeet Kumar, Co-founder, Udaan also participated in this round, along with new investors Srinivas Anumolu & K Ganesh from Growth Story. Euler Motors plans to use these funds for a new production facility, R&D activities, and expansion of charging & servicing infrastructure. Euler Motors has so far raised Rs 50 crore in its series A fundraise and has raised nearly Rs 65 crore since inception in 2018.

This investment is significant as it comes at a point when the company is gearing up to launch its first electric cargo three-wheeler in Q2 2021 and expand to new markets in the country. The company plans to expand its customer base in sectors like retail, FMCG, pharma, and utility. Euler Motors will also strengthen its supply chain in India by investing in technology and working closely with vendors to achieve high levels of localization of EV manufacturing in India.

DealShare raises Rs 25 cr debt funding from Innoven Capital

One of India’s fastest-growing e-tailers, DealShare has raised INR 25 crores in a debt funding from Innoven Capital. This is the second round of fund raising that DealShare has raised in the last 6 months. In December 2020, DealShare raised Series C funding of around Rs 153 crores from WestBridge Capital, Alpha Wave Incubation - a venture fund managed by Falcon Edge Capital, Z3Partners, Matrix Partners India and Omidyar Network India. With this latest round of funding, the total amount raised by DealShare stands at Rs 267 crore.

DealShare has been registering a 50 percent month-on-month growth and has acquired more than 2 million consumers. As on February, 2021 the company had clocked a GMV run rate of Rs 750 crore. DealShare caters to about 50 thousand orders on a daily basis and since inception, their focus has been to procure products from local manufacturers and provide them with a platform to digitize their business and compete with lead brands.

By December 2021, DealShare is expected to reach RS 3500 crore GMV run rate, as well as become operationally profitable. The company is aiming to increase their market presence to 3000 pin codes across 5 states; while offering a unique assortment of 10000 SKUs with a lot of localization.

Insurtech startup Symbo Platform raises $9.4 million in Series A funding

Symbo Platform Holdings (Symbo), an InsurTech platform headquartered in Singapore, announced the completion of a $9.4 million funding round led by CreditEase Fintech Investment Fund and San Francisco based investment firm Think Investments, with participation from existing investors Integra Partners, Insignia Ventures and AJ Capital.

With the proceeds of this round, Symbo intends to continue investing in its core technology and leadership team to bring its offerings to scale. Key areas of investment will be recruitment across technology and product functions along with senior business development hires in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

A large proportion of the funds has also been earmarked for investment into Symbo’s Indian affiliate. In India, Symbo is focused on context based, customer need oriented focused insurance and has been working towards simplifying insurance for customers, helping them to buy covers based on their personalized needs. The insurtech startup offers innovative and small-ticket products such as marathon, fitness, and spectacle covers in the country. Notable engagements in India include Bajaj Finserv Health, India’s leading eyewear retailer Lenskart, major corporates, and large insurance industry incumbents.

Edtech Startup Questt raises Rs 9.6 cr led by Chiratae, AET Fund

School homework app, Questt has raised Rs 9.6 crore ($1.35 million) in a seed round funding led by Chiratae Ventures, AET Fund and entrepreneurs, including Kunal Bahl, Rohit Bansal, Pranay Gupta (Founder of 91 Springboard), Ramakant Sahrama (LivSpace), First Cheque, and Razorpay Founders.

Founded by Akhil Singh, Mohsin M and Rohit Pande in December 2020, Questt is an assessment/homework platform that automates homework assessment for teachers, saving 90 percent of their time and gamifies assignments for students.

The amount raised will enable Questt to increase its user base and add more features to its app and hire talent.

By leveraging data sciences and tech, Questt aims to build an Education Data Stack that empowers the ecosystem making learning more value-driven and data-rich.

Retail Tech Start-up Shoopy raises seed funding

Delhi NCR-headquartered retail tech start-up for Indian SMBs, Shoopy has raised an undisclosed amount of seed capital from US-based Campanile Investments LLC and Delhi-based investment firm Redcliffe Capital. This is Shoopy’s maiden funding round since the start-up’s inception in January 2020.

Founded by IIT-Roorkee alumni Amit Kumar and Indar Kriplani, Shoopy provides an all-encompassing suite for SMB owners to help take their businesses digital and increase their revenues.

In global news

Facebook to end ban on political ads in United States

According to a Reuters report, Facebook will lift its temporary ban on political advertising in the United States. The company said in a blog post on Wednesday.

The social media giant has had a months-long freeze on political, electoral and social ads, which it introduced as part of an effort to crack down on misinformation and abuses around the Nov. 3 elections.

Alphabet Inc’s Google, which had lifted its own political ad ban in December, later reinstated it following the Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Google lifted the ban last week.

WhatsApp adds voice & video calling feature to desktop version

Facebook Inc’s WhatsApp has introduced a voice and video calling feature on its desktop version. According to Reuters, the company said users will be able to use desktop screens for calls in both portrait and landscape mode, and the calls will be end-to-end encrypted.

The move to facilitate calls over large screens would put WhatsApp on par with video-conferencing bigwigs Zoom and Google Meet, but it is not clear if it has ambitions to compete with the two in the enterprise space.

WhatsApp, which recorded 1.4 billion voice and video calls on last New Year’s Eve, has benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic as people around the world used video-calling apps to stay connected while sheltering themselves at home.

UK starts probe on Apple over alleged App Store monopoly

Britain’s competition regulator has opened an investigation into Apple Inc after complaints that the iPhone maker’s terms and conditions for app developers are unfair and anti-competition, according to a Reuters report.

The probe will consider if Apple has a dominant position in the distribution of apps on its devices in the UK, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said.

Payment policies related to Apple’s App Store have for long drawn complaints from app developers as it requires them to use its payment system, which charges commissions of between 15% and 30 percent.

The company has also been at loggerheads with Epic Games, the creator of popular game Fortnite, which last year tried to avoid the 30 percent fee by launching its own in-app payment system, leading to Apple banning Fortnite from its store.