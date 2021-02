There were several developments in the startup space during the day today. Here’s a wrap of the top startup stories today.

IPO-bound Zomato raises $250 million, valued at $5.4 billion

Food delivery firm Zomato has raised $250 million led by existing investor Kora Management. Fidelity Management, Tiger Global along with new investors Bow Wave Capital Management and Dragoneer Investment Group.

"The transactions valued Zomato at a post-money valuation of $5.4 billion," the company's early investor InfoEdge said in a regulatory filing.

While Kora Management invested $115 million, Fidelity Management pumped in $55 million in the company. The foodtech platform plans to launch its initial public offering in 2021.

Zomato last announced a $660 million fundraise in December with ten new investors including Tiger Global, Kora, Luxor, Fidelity (FMR), D1 Capital, Baillie Gifford, Mirae, and Steadview, participating in the round that valued it at $3.9 billion.

SaaS firm Chargebee guns for unicorn status with $1.4 billion valuation in fundraise

Enterprise software firm Chargebee is raising about $150 million at a valuation of $1.4 billion, giving it the coveted unicorn tag at a time when Indian software-as-a-service (Saas) is seeing more aggression from investors than ever before.

The round will likely be led by a fresh US-based investor, with existing backers Tiger Global Management, Steadview Capital and Insight Partners doubling down on their bets, according to Moneycontrol.com. Chennai-based Chargebee was founded in 2011 by Krish Subramanian, K.P. Saravanan, Rajaraman S. and Thiyagarajan T. The ongoing round nearly triples Chargebee’s valuation from just four months ago, when it raised $55 million from Insight, Tiger and Steadview and was valued at about $500 million.

Sachin Tendulkar picks up stake in Unacademy; also roped in as brand ambassador

Online learning platform Unacademy announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Sachin Tendulkar. The users of the platform will now be coached and mentored by the cricket legend through a series of live interactive classes, which everyone can access free of cost. The platform has also roped in the iconic cricketer to serve as a brand ambassador.

“Sachin’s life and journey are a beacon to the values of resilience and determination in the face of insurmountable odds. With this partnership, we are creating an unmatched learning experience by having Sachin share his life lessons with our learners and coach them,” said Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder and CEO, Unacademy Group.

The company further said in a press release that they are developing deeper content-led integration with Sachin Tendulkar in the sports learning category, which will be unveiled in the next few months as part of the deal.

VerSe Innovation acquires AI-startup Cognirel Technologies

Local language technology platform VerSe Innovation that runs DailyHunt and Josh has acquired Cognirel Technologies, an AI solutions provider. VerSe will bring on board Cognirel Founder Ram Prakash to head its newly instituted AI Lab according to a company statement. The AI Lab will focus on enhancing and developing state of the art models through computer vision and Deep Learning innovations for understanding video content in terms of their visual, audio, semantic and socio-linguistic aspects to enable better user recommendations and experiences on existing platforms, the statement said.

PayU-backed Fisdom acquires IT return filing startup Tax2win

PayU-backed wealth management company Fisdom has acquired Jaipur-based online income tax return filing platform Tax2win for an undisclosed amount, according to a Moneycontrol report.

The deal marks Fisdom’s entry into tax solutions segment, as part of the company’s plan to offer financial services for its customers and partners. Tax2win enables customers to plan and file income tax returns. It offers tax filing and post filing services to individuals as well as small businesses. Besides PayU, Fisdom also counts investors such as Quina Capital and Saama Capital.

Amazon India and Mahindra Electric enter EV pact

Amazon India and Mahindra Electric have entered a partnership for the deployment of electric three-wheelers for last-mile delivery. Amazon has purchased at least a hundred Treo Zor cargo vehicles from Mahindra Electric and is set to acquire several more for its fleet of last-mile delivery vehicles.

The e-commerce giant had announced last year that by 2025 its delivery fleet would include 10,000 electric vehicles. Amazon has made a global commitment to acquire 100,000 electric vehicles for its delivery fleet by 2030.

“We continue to work with several OEMs to build a fleet of ‘Made in India’ electric vehicles that ensure sustainable and safe deliveries of customer orders, and this partnership with Mahindra Electric is a testament of our commitment,” Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC at Amazon.

Amazon has deployed the Mahindra Treo Zor in seven cities so far, including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Indore and Lucknow.

Launched in October 2020, the Treo Zor has a 56 percent market share in the electric three-wheeler market, as per data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

Facebook 'refriends' Australia after changes to media laws

Facebook to restore Australian news pages after negotiating changes with the government to a proposed law that forces tech giants to pay for media content displayed on their platforms, Reuters reported.

Australia and the social media group have been locked in a standoff for more than a week after the government introduced legislation that challenged Facebook and Alphabet Inc’s Google’s dominance in the news content market.

Facebook last week blocked Australian users from sharing and viewing news content on its popular social media platform, drawing criticism from publishers and the government.

But after a series of talks between Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, a concession deal has been struck, with Australian news expected to return to the social media site in coming days.

“Facebook has refriended Australia, and Australian news will be restored to the Facebook platform,” Frydenberg told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday.

Frydenberg said Australia had been a “proxy battle for the world” as other jurisdictions engage with tech companies over a range of issues around news and content.

While Big Tech and media outlets have battled over the right to news content in other jurisdictions, Australia’s proposed laws are the most expansive and seen as a possible template for other nations.

“Facebook and Google have not hidden the fact that they know that the eyes of the world are on Australia, and that’s why they have sought I think to get a code here that is workable,” Frydenberg said.

Facebook said it was satisfied with the revisions, which will need to be implemented in legislation currently before the parliament.

“Going forward, the government has clarified we will retain the ability to decide if news appears on Facebook so that we won’t automatically be subject to a forced negotiation,” Facebook Vice President of Global News Partnerships Campbell Brown said in a statement online.

WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann nears settlement with SoftBank: Reuters

WeWork co-founder and former Chief Executive Adam Neumann is nearing a settlement with SoftBank Group Corp that could include a nearly $500 million cut in his payout from the office space-sharing company's new owner, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters. The settlement would put to rest a prolonged legal battle between Neumann and Softbank, which dates back to 2019 when WeWork's IPO plans fell apart.

It would also clear the decks for WeWork as it pursues a talks to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

SoftBank had agreed in October 2019 to purchase around $3 billion in WeWork stock belonging to Neumann as well current and former WeWork employees. SoftBank later contested its obligation to purchase the shares.

Under the new proposed terms, SoftBank would purchase around half the shares it had originally agreed to buy, the source said, requesting anonymity as the matter is private.

SoftBank declined to comment. WeWork was not immediately available for comment. The talks were reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.

SoftBank, which poured more than $13.5 billion into WeWork, was pulled into a legal dispute with directors at WeWork after backing out of a $3 billion tender offer agreed when it bailed out the office-sharing firm following a flopped IPO attempt.

Spotify plans to launch in over 80 more countries

Audio streaming service Spotify is planning to almost double its geographic footprint and launch into 85 more countries, adding 36 languages to its platform in the process, CNBC reported.

The Swedish firm announced the international expansion at a livestreaming event that featured Justin Bieber, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Spotify said the expansion, into what are largely seen as developing countries across Asia, Africa, the Pacific and the Caribbean, will enable an additional billion people to use its platform.

In the next few days, Spotify will launch in countries like Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Samoa, Jamaica, Bahamas, and Belize.

“These moves represent Spotify’s broadest market expansion to date,” Spotify said. Following the expansion, Spotify will be available in over 170 countries.