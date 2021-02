There were several developments in the startup space during the day today. Here’s a wrap of the top startup stories today.

Vedantu acquires doubt-solving platform Instasolv

Edtech company Vedantu has acquired Instasolv, a doubt-solving app for students from Class 6 to 12 for science, mathematics, IITJEE and NEET for an undisclosed amount.

This is Vedantu's first acquisition as the live-learning platform moves to strengthen its position in the instant doubt-solving space and reinforce its presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.

CNBC-TV18 learnt that Aditya Singhal, co-founder and CEO of Instasolv, could join Vedantu’s board. In 2020, Vedantu invested $2 million as part of a pre-series A funding in Instasolv.

BigBasket notice to DailyBasket on ‘basket’ in name

Online grocer BigBasket has issued a ‘cease and desist’ notice to Coimbatore-based startup DailyBasket, alleging infringement and passing-off of the trademark and brand of BigBasket and misuse and violation of the trade dress of company’s online platform bigbasket.com.

BigBasket in the notice has asked DailyBasket, to ‘cease and desist’ from any acts under any brand, that contains the term ‘basket’ as its prominent feature. BigBasket has threatened legal action against the startup.

DailyBasket, via a blog post has claimed that its app and website are not similar to BigBasket and that there are “no similarities or trademark violations in the brand logo.” BigBasket did not offer any comments.

SoftBank, Temasek-backed Policybazaar may pick Kotak, Morgan Stanley, I-Sec, Citi as i-bankers for mega 2021 IPO: Report

Online insurance aggregator Policybazaar, which is backed by global investment giants like Softbank & Temasek, is likely to shortlist investment banks Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley, ICICI Securities & Citi as advisors for its IPO, one of the most eagerly anticipated listings in 2021 from the booming consumer internet space, Moneycontrol reported quoting sources.

“These 4 advisors may come on board post the recent pitches. Currently, the plan is for a domestic listing,” one of the individuals cited above told Moneycontrol. Three other individuals also confirmed the same.

In response to an email query from Moneycontrol, a Policybazaar spokesperson said, “It’s all hearsay. We have nothing more to say on this.”

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley & Citi. ICICI Securities declined to comment.

Aavishkaar Capital exits Kottaram Agro Foods

Aavishkaar Capital announced the completion of its 34th exit with the conclusion of the transaction in which Tata Consumers Products acquired 100 percent of Kottaram Agro Foods.

Kottaram markets a range of healthy, tasty and convenient packaged food products with millets as their key ingredient under the brand name ‘Soulfull’.

Small business lender Kinara Capital secures $10 million from IndusInd Bank

Small business lender Kinara Capital has announced that it has secured $10 million from IndusInd Bank, with a 100 percent guaranty from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

This is part of a debt and equity round of Rs 100 crore, with equity contribution coming from Kinara’s existing investors Gaja Capital, GAWA Capital, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation and Patamar Capital, the fintech non-banking financial company said in a statement.

"This investment will be utilised by Kinara Capital towards the expansion of MSME financial inclusion across manufacturing, trading, and services sectors in India,” it said.

Kinara Capital has disbursed Rs 2,000 crore across 56,000-plus collateral-free small business loans, the statement added.

Advertising body ASCI frames guidelines for influencer advertising on digital media

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has released draft guidelines for influencer advertising on digital media to enable consumers for easily recognizing promotional content on digital platforms.

Draft Guidelines for influencer advertising on digital media are as follows:

1) Advertisements must be obviously distinguishable by the average consumer from editorial and independent user-generated content, to prevent the audience from being confused between the two. Therefore, a disclosure label must be added from the list of approved labels. Only permitted disclosure labels will be considered as adequate as consumers may not be familiar with various creative ways in which advertisers and influencers may wish to convey that the said communication is an advertisement. Examples of such advertisements could be paid music promotion in a video, promoting a store or a brand through a post on the influencers media handle

2) The disclosure label used to highlight advertising content needs to be upfront (within the first two lines of any given platform, such that a consumer need not click on see more or have to scroll under the fold), prominent (so people don't miss it), appropriate for the channel (what can you see and when) and suitable for all potential devices (it needs to be visible regardless of the device used, or platform such as website or app etc.).

3) The disclosure label must be in English or translated into the language of the advertisement in a way that it is well understood by the average consumer who is viewing the advertisement.

4) Blanket disclosures in a profile/bio/about section will not be considered adequate because people visiting the site might read individual reviews or watch individual videos without seeing the disclosure on another page

5) If the advertisement is only a picture post such as Instagram stories or Snapchat, the label needs to be superimposed over the picture and it should be ensured that the average consumer is able to see it clearly.

6) In the case of video not accompanied by a text post, the disclosure label should be superimposed on the video in a manner that is easily visible to the viewer. For videos that last 15 seconds or lesser, the disclosure label must stay for a minimum of 2 seconds. For videos longer than 15 seconds, but less than 2 minutes, the disclosure label stays for 1/3rd the length of the video. For videos which are 2 minutes or longer, the disclosure label must stay for the entire duration of the section in which the promoted brand or its features, benefits etc are mentioned. In live streams, the disclosure label should be placed periodically, for 5 seconds at the end of every minute so that users who see part of the stream can see the disclosure.

7) In the case of audio media, the disclosure label must be clearly announced at the beginning and at the end of the audio.

8) Filters should not be applied to social media advertisements if they exaggerate the effect of the claim that the brand is making- eg. makes hair shinier, teeth whiter etc.

9) The influencer must do their due diligence about any technical or performance claims made by them such as 2X better, effect lasts for 1 month, fastest speed, best in class etc. Evidence of due diligence would include correspondence with the advertiser or brand owner confirming that the specific claim made in the advertisement is capable of scientific substantiation.

10) It is recommended that the contractual agreement between advertiser and influencer carries clauses pertaining to disclosure, use of filters as well as due diligence

Ready Reckoner for Social Media Platforms

• Instagram: Disclosure label to be included in the title above the photo/beginning of the text that shows. If only the image is seen, the image itself must include the label

• Facebook: Include the disclosure label in the title of the entry or post. If only the image/video is seen, the image/video itself must include the label eg FB story

• Twitter: Include the disclosure label or tag at the beginning of the body of the message as a tag

• Pinterest: Include the disclosure label at the beginning of the message.

• YouTube and other video platforms: Include the label in the title / description of the post.

• Vlog: Overlay the disclosure label while talking about the product or service

• Snapchat: Include the disclosure label in the body of the message in the beginning as a tag.

• Blog: Include the disclosure label in the title of the post.

The guidelines for influencers advertising on digital media will be available for all stakeholders, including industry, digital influencers as well as consumers for feedback till March 8, 2021. Based on the feedback and inputs, the final guidelines will be issued by ASCI by March 31, 2021. This guideline will be applicable to all promotional posts published on or after April 15, 2021.

Rapido launches rental services for multi-point trips in six cities

Bike taxi platform Rapido has announced the launch of rental services for multi-point trips in six cities --Bangaluru, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Jaipur.

Rapido Rental can be booked under selected package duration of one hour, two hours, three hours, four hours and six hours, and a dedicated 'Captain' (Rapido driver partner) will be available with the customer throughout the trip, it said in a statement. The company plans to expand the rental service in the 100 odd cities that Rapido is present in.

Australia says no further Facebook, Google amendments as final vote nears

Australia will not alter legislation that would make Facebook and Alphabet Inc’s Google pay news outlets for content, a senior lawmaker said, as Canberra neared a final vote on whether to pass the bill into law, Reuters reported.

Australia and the tech giants have been in a stand-off over the legislation widely seen as setting a global precedent. Other countries including Canada and Britain have already expressed interest in taking some sort of similar action.

Facebook has protested the laws. Last week it blocked all news content and several state government and emergency department accounts, in a jolt to the global news industry, which has already seen its business model upended by the titans of the technological revolution.

Talks between Australia and Facebook over the weekend yielded no breakthrough.

As Australia’s senate began debating the legislation, the country’s most senior lawmaker in the upper house said there would be no further amendments.

“The bill as it stands ... meets the right balance,” Simon Birmingham, Australia’s Minister for Finance, told Australian Broadcasting Corp Radio.

The laws would give the government the right to appoint an arbitrator to set content licencing fees if private negotiations fail.

Bitcoin slips sharply from record highs

Bitcoin fell sharply on Monday after surging to a record $58,354 a

The most popular cryptocurrency rallied over the weekend to record levels, almost doubling year-to-date. It hit a market capitalization of $1 trillion on Friday, reported Reuters.

Bitcoin’s gains have been fueled by signs it is gaining acceptance among mainstream investors and companies, from Tesla Inc & Mastercard Inc to BNY Mellon.