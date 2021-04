The Indian startup ecosystem saw $75 million in funding this week across 14 deals. According to Venture Intelligence data, total funding so far in 2021 now stands at $7150 million, with 213 deals. Here's a wrap of all that hit headlines this week:

Flipkart acquires online travel aggregator Cleartrip

Flipkart will acquire 100 percent of Cleartrip's shareholding as the company further enhances its investments to strengthen its digital commerce offerings for customers, a company statement statement said.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cleartrip operations will be acquired by Flipkart and Cleartrip will continue to operate as a separate brand. All employees of Cleartrip will be retained and work closely with Flipkart to further develop technology solutions to make travel simple for customers. The company, however, did not disclose the value of the deal.

"The Flipkart Group is committed to transforming customer experiences through digital commerce. Cleartrip is synonymous with travel for many customers, and as we diversify and look at new areas of growth, this investment will help strengthen our wide range of offerings for customers," said Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy.

Amazon launches $250 million fund for SMEs

E-commerce giant Amazon has announced a $250 million fund that will focus on digitising small and medium businesses, and drive innovation in the areas of agri-tech and health-tech.

"Small and medium-sized businesses are often the engine and the lifeblood of economies and I think it's true in India as well. And we are very passionate about trying to enable acceleration of SMBs in fueling innovation and the economy in India and so building on what we did last year, I'm excited to announce a brand new $250 million Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund," said Andrew Jassy, CEO of Amazon Web Services.

Under this, Amazon intends to help inspire more SMBs to be able to build brand new businesses, Jassy, who will take over as Amazon Inc CEO later this year, said during the second Amazon Smbhav event.

Amazon India Global SVP and Country Head India Amit Agarwal said the fund is targeted at empowering the best ideas, and attracting visionary entrepreneurs.

"The fund is going to focus on three key priorities - SME digitisation, agri-tech innovations to empower farmer productivity and reach, and health-tech to provide universal and quality health care," he added.

SoftBank to invest $450 million in Swiggy ahead of Zomato's IPO

SoftBank is set to pump in nearly half a billion dollars into food tech startup Swiggy, taking a bet on India's growing food delivery sector. The Japanese investor will make the new investment from its Softbank Vision Fund 2, sources aware of the matter said.

The backing for Swiggy comes just ahead of Zomato's impending IPO and is likely to take its valuation at close to $5.5 billion.

Sources said SoftBank wants to take approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) as it is an investor in global foodteh players such as DoorDash. The official announcement on the funding is expected in a month. Swiggy and SoftBank didn't respond to CNBC-TV 18's queries.

Pine Labs buys Fave in a $45 million deal

Pine Labs has acquired Southeast Asian smart payment startup Fave in a deal valued at 45 million dollars. Fave's investors get an all-cash pay-out, while its founders and key employees will receive both cash and shares of Pine Labs.

Founded in 2015, the platform allows users to make QR-based payments through its app and alerts them about offers, cashbacks and loyalty benefits.

The app has seen over 6 million downloads and claims to have saved consumers over $400 million across 40,000 retailers.

The deal marks the entry of Pine Labs into the fast growing consumer payments and rewards market in India and will allow the merchant commerce platform to strengthen its consumer centric product pipeline as it grows its business in Asia and other global markets.

Fave, on the other hands, will be able to use the Pine Labs network as it moves to give the Indian consumer a taste of its offerings. The smart payment app is set to launch in India soon as it bets big on India’s growing cashless economy. Fave’s founders will see their roles expanded to lead the overall consumer platform for the group across Asia.

Fave will also be hiring over 100 new employees in Southeast Asia and India to accelerate cashless payments and smart savings across the region, the company said. Fave currently operates in 35 cities across Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. Fave will be launching in India in 2021.

The smart payment app that clocks annual revenues of $350 million, counts Sequoia Capital, Venturra Capital and SIG Asia Investment as its investors.

Nykaa Fashion acquires jewellery brand Pipa Bella

Nykaa Fashion, the multi-brand fashion e-commerce platform, announced the acquisition of online jewellery brand Pipa Bella. With Pipa Bella, Nykaa Fashion aims to expand its jewellery category to offer fashion jewellery and accessories to women in India. Pipa Bella will continue to offer its services on its own website and also extend this functionality as a consumer brand under the Nykaa Fashion portfolio.

Nykaa Fashion has previously strengthened its product portfolio by acquiring the popular brand Twenty Dresses. The company said that Pipa Bella, along with other consumer brands will be an integral part of Nykaa Fashion’s offline expansion this year. Nykaa Fashion is the multi-brand e-commerce fashion offering from Nykaa.

India clocks investments worth $8.3 billion in Jan to March: EY-IVCA

India recorded investments worth $8.3 billion in the January to March period across 266 PE/VC deals, according to a IVCA-EY report.

Q1 of 2021 saw 22 large deals aggregating to $4.8 billion and at $1.8 billion, e-commerce recorded the highest quarterly value of investments in the sector in the past five quarters.

“The first quarter of 2021 has seen a sequential month-on-month increase in PE/VC investment activity, from US$1.6 billion in January to US$4.6 billion in March 2021. On a y-o-y basis, investments grew by 64% in 1Q21 due to the low base effect as investments in 1Q20 were severely curtailed by the growing uncertainty around the spread of COVID-19. After the flurry of mega deals towards the second half of 2020, there has been a marked decline in large deals in 1Q21 with just 22 large deals aggregating US$4.8 billion vs. 30 deals worth US$16 billion recorded in 4Q20."

Likewise, the number of buyouts have also reduced significantly with 10 buyouts worth $1.1 billion in Q1FY21 vs. 21 buyouts worth US$8.9 billion in Q4FY20. The pandemic resilient sectors like pharma, healthcare, edtech, online media, SaaS, etc, continue to see good traction in both value and volume of PE/VC deals, said Vivek Soni, Partner and National Leader Private Equity Services at EY.

PE/VC exits have picked up momentum in 2021 with exits worth $4.2 billion, which is 70 percent of the total value recorded last year. The first three months of the year recorded 9 PE-backed IPOs which is the highest quarterly number so far. Of the 90 companies that have filed their DRHPs for an IPO with SEBI, more than 45 are PE-backed, as per the report.

BharatPe hits a new high with 106 M monthly transactions in UPI in March 2021

Fintech firm BharatPe said that it clocked 106 million transactions a month in UPI QR payments category in the month of March. BharatPe recorded $830 million worth of transactions ($10 bn annualised) in March 2021, a statement said.

BharatPe recorded a 7x growth in volume of UPI transactions from April 2020 to March 2021 and its UPI payments vertical grew by 23.7 percent from February to March 2021.

Flipkart ties up with Adani Group to strengthen logistics and data centre capabilities

Homegrown e-commerce giant Flipkart has entered into a strategic and commercial partnership with the Adani Group to strengthen Flipkart’s supply chain infrastructure.

In addition, Flipkart will set up its third data centre at AdaniConneX’s Chennai facility to meet its growing infrastructure needs with a focus on keeping data locally within India, the company said. As part of this partnership, Adani Logistics will construct a 534,000 sq. ft. fulfilment centre in its upcoming logistics hub in Mumbai that will be leased to Flipkart to address the growing demand for e-commerce in Western India and support market access of several thousands of sellers and MSMEs in the region, the statement added.

The centre is expected to be operational in Q3 2022 and will have the capacity to house 10 million units of sellers’ inventory at any point. In addition to strengthening Flipkart’s supply chain infrastructure to support MSMEs and sellers, the facility will enhance local employment and create 2,500 direct jobs and thousands of indirect jobs.

Servify acquires WebToGo to strengthen global footprint

Servify has acquired the key businesses of Munich based WebToGo, a provider for multichannel self-care and customer experience solutions for smartphones, tablets and laptops.

The acquisition will help Servify further strengthen its global footprint both in terms of technology and people, the company said.

The acquisition brings the two flagship solutions of WebToGo into Servify’s portfolio- myhandycheck and wenewa. While ‘myhandycheck’ is a mobile device diagnostics suite using cutting edge technology, ‘wenewa’ has the ability to identify, diagnose and triage connected devices remotely. Both these products have close adjacencies to Servify’s core business and will further enhance Servify’s offerings, it added.

Servify works with smartphone brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, etc, on their device protection business and device exchange/buyback programs.

Facebook partners CleanMax to move to 100% renewable energy in India

Facebook has partnered CleanMax with a view to move to 100 percent renewable energy in India as part of its sustainability efforts.

Under the agreement, Facebook and CleanMax will assemble a portfolio of wind and solar projects, supplying renewable power into India’s electrical grid, in states where the social networking giant''s facilities are also present, a statement said.

"Facebook and CleanMax today announced a partnership to support Facebook''s sustainability ambitions in India with renewable power from wind and solar facilities set up by CleanMax, India’s leading B2B renewable energy provider," it said.

The first project to be brought online in the agreement is a 32MW wind project located in Karnataka, the statement added.

While CleanMax will own and operate the projects, Facebook will provide long-term support by committing to purchase 100 percent of the environmental attribute certificates (EACs) from the projects for years to come.

"We’re excited to announce this important step that is helping us support our operations in the region, including our offices in India, with 100 per cent renewable energy."

"This partnership with CleanMax will enable new solar and wind power to be generated in the near future, contributing to the decarbonisation of the Indian electrical grid. Facebook is committed to upholding the highest standards in environmental sustainability across all aspects of our operations," Urvi Parekh, Head of renewable energy at Facebook, said.

Nearly half of the project capacity has recently been commissioned and is already generating power.

Hero Group launches education technology venture Hero Vired

The Hero Group has launched a new EdTech company, Hero Vired, under its umbrella, today. The EdTech venture offers an end-to-end learning ecosystem for professionals and higher education aspirants. It provides learners overall professional development and claims to make them industry-ready for emerging jobs and professions.

In today’s dynamic competitive environment, emerging technologies and new-age skills have disrupted the nature of jobs and the competencies required to do them. With Hero Vired, the company aims to fill this gap and amplify the government’s vision of a self-reliant India by training professionals for Industry 4.1, the company said.

The industry-relevant launch offerings of Hero Vired range from certificate programs in Finance and related technologies, integrated programs in Data Science, Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence, full-stack development, Game Design, and Entrepreneurial Thinking and Innovation. Future programs will cut across domains such as design, electronics, leadership, health management and emerging technologies.

The programs will be in collaboration with some of the world’s leading universities including Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and Singularity University and learning experiences powered by Codecademy.

Hero Vired will offer a mix of programs; some aimed at working professionals with classes over weekends, and others for young professionals who are looking for a more intensive full-time experience and ranges from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. The programs are designed to provide a premium learning experience through highly engaged one-on-one interactive sessions with all learners for live online classes, doubt clarification and more personalized mentorship sessions.

The Hero Vired Learning Experience platform has been built to offer features that make learning impactful via gamification, interactive support, peer to peer communication, high-quality content and high-engagement-driven online instructor-led classes.

Vahdam India's FY21 revenue doubles to Rs 159 cr

Homegrown premium retailer Vahdam India has clocked a 110 percent jump in its revenue for FY 20-21 at Rs 159 crore compared to Rs 75 crore in FY1920, on the back of rising demand for its health and wellness products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vahdam India, which sells premium tea in domestic and overseas markets through digital platforms, has now become profitable.

The company in a statement said it has "witnessed strong growth and ended 2020-21 with a delivered net revenue of Rs 159 crore, up from 75 crore in 2019-20, registering a 110 percent year-on-year growth". The brand also achieved net profitability in FY21, it added. Vahdam India gets majority of its revenue from the US market. The company aims to grow 3x over the next 3 years to deliver Rs 500 crore of revenue by 2023-24.

It has set up a new state-of-the-art 1 lakh sq. ft. factory in the national capital region to support its growth over the next few years.

The company will focus on expanding its presence in current key markets the US, Canada, the UK and Germany, he said. Vahdam will grow its omni-channel distribution and strengthen its presence in new markets like India, besides diversifying into other relevant product categories.

In Funding News

boAt announces investment from Qualcomm Ventures to power ‘Make in India’ plans

boAt, a homegrown audio player in the Indian market, today announced it has received funding from Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of Qualcomm Incorporated, an industry leader in wireless technologies. The investment will support the brand’s journey to roll out the next-generation audio & lifestyle products across geographies.

WeWork India raises Rs 200 cr, records strongest sales quarter

Coworking space player WeWork India said it has raised Rs 200 crore in debt and equity from investors, while also announcing that its flexible workspace products helped the company achieve its best quarter in terms of sales. The company did not disclose which investors it has raised capital from.

WeWork India sold over 7 lakh sq ft of area during the March quarter, the company announced. Strong demand from enterprises drove the growth, according to the company, with WeWork’s enterprise portfolio seeing a 10 percent jump to now constitute 60 percent enterprise members. The demand also facilitated the opening of its new workspace in Bengaluru.

WeWork India had in last June raised a $100 million funding from WeWork's parent company, which valued the Indian entity at $500 million.

With the funding, Sandeep Mathrani, Global CEO of WeWork, had also joined WeWork India's board.

The We Company was set to take an equity stake of 20 percent in WeWork India by the end of 2021, WeWork India head Karan Virwani had told CNBC TV 18 last year.

Before that, the Embassy Group owned 93 percent of WeWork India, while The We Company owned 7 percent stake, Virwani had said.

WeWork last month announced that it was looking at a potential IPO through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) BowX Acquisition Corp.

In a statement on Monday on the new announcement, Virwani said the company was also set to gain profitability in 2021.

Credflow raises $2.1 million from Stellaris Venture Partners, Omidyar Network India, and Flourish Ventures

SME cashflow management platform Credflow has raised $2.1 million in seed funding led by Stellaris Venture Partners, Omidyar Network India and Flourish Ventures.

CredFlow will be investing in platform development, strengthening tech capabilities and building new products as it focuses on expanding its customer base, the company said. The SaaS platform for SME cash flow management is also looking to expand its team across tech, product and marketing.

Since its launch in May 2020, over 5,000 businesses have used Credflow to process and sync invoices worth more than Rs. 70,000 crore, it said.

CredFlow’s vision is to build a full-stack solution including cashflow based financing, treasury management and payments management to help SMEs optimise their cashflows and accelerate their growth.

Insurtech startup Nova Benefits raises $1 million in fresh funding

Insurtech startup Nova Benefits has raised $1 million in seed funding led by Multiply Ventures, Better Capital and Titan Capital along with a clutch of angel investors including, Sumit Maniyar, CEO of Rupeek Gold Loans and Ashish Goyal, co-founder of Early Salary.

The firm will use the money to to integrate with insurance and human resource management companies to co-create new categories of health insurance products and expand its engineering and business development teams, a statement said.

Since its launch in 2020, Nova has onboarded more than 70 clients with 25,000 members on its platform. Nova’s clients include Snapdeal, Yulu Bikes, Chumbak, Fisdom and Dealshare among others.

Blacksoil invests Rs 12 crore in Freightwalla, UpMoney, Rapidbox

Venture debt and alternative credit fund BlackSoil Capital has invested over Rs 12 crore in digital freight forwarding startup Freightwalla, NBFC- UpMoney and D2C affordable fashion player Rapidbox.

In March, BlackSoil Capital had raised Rs 22 crore from HNI investors and family offices. BlackSoil has deployed over Rs 500 crore rupees in 50-plus debt transactions, as per the firm. Its portfolio includes OYO Rooms, Rentomojo, Chumbak, Vogo, Spinny, LetsTransport, Furlenco, and iNurture.

Visual tech startup Dybo raises Rs 1.2 cr from Spanache

Visual tech startup Dybo has raised Rs 1.2 crore in a seed round led by Spanache, a Singapore-based venture capital firm with participation from Manoj Nigam of MicroD Inc.

Founded in 2019, Dybo aims to disrupt online and offline stores using its visual technologies, the company said in a statement. Dybo's photorealistic visual content delivers the most gratifying shop-ping experience by eliminating hesitation from the process, which is fruitful to any brand, especially online stores, it said.

The company aims to utilize the funding to refine its products and expand the team.

AI-based chatbot startup LimeChat that helps brands boost online sales, has raised $750K in its seed round led by pi Ventures and Stellaris Venture Partners. Angel investors including Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Udaan’s Sujeet Kumar, Ramakant Sharma, Dilip Khandelwal and others also participated in this round.

The startup had raised a pre-seed round from Titan Capital early last year. LimeChat plans to use this funding to further develop its product, strengthen its team and scale its go-to-market operations.

Founded in 2020, LimeChat enables direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands to drive up online sales conversations via its advanced Level 3 Conversational AI technology across chat mediums like WhatsApp, FB Messenger, and Instagram.

The startup is currently working with over 25+ D2C brands across the fashion, beauty and cosmetics, and health and wellness verticals. LimeChat has enabled its clients to increase conversion rates by 10x via its personalised automated conversational commerce platform compared to the typical website conversion rates, it added. By leveraging its highly sophisticated AI engine, LimeChat has been able to automate upto 80% of support tickets for brands as compared to the industry standard of 40%.

Grocery retail startup SuperK raises seed funding

The startup plans to utilize this investment for expanding its infrastructure, improving technology, and hiring talent.

Acko completes ESOP liquidity program worth $2 million

Insurtech startup, Acko gas completed first employee stock (ESOP) liquidity program worth $2 million.

Under this liquidity program, eligible employees were given the option to liquidate their vested ESOPs. Employees who have completed three years with the company as of December 31st, 2020 were eligible to liquidate anywhere between 40 to 100 percent of their vested ESOPs, depending on their overall stock allocation. Former employees who had completed three years with the company were also eligible to participate in this program.

This ESOP Liquidity Program is sponsored by Acko out of its operational capital. The company says the objective of this first liquidity event is to deliver a meaningful return to the organization’s early employees.

In global news,

Apple commits to be 100% carbon neutral for its supply chain and products by 2030

Apple today unveiled its plan to become carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030. The company is already carbon neutral today for its global corporate operations, and this new commitment means that by 2030, every Apple device sold will have net zero climate impact.

SoftBank-backed Grab agrees to deal to go public in world’s largest SPAC merger

Southeast Asia’s ride-hailing giant Grab announced that it’s set to go public through a SPAC merger with Altimeter Growth Corp., in a deal that values the company at $39.6 billion — the largest blank-check merger to date, CNBC reported.

Grab says it intends to list on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol “GRAB” following the deal’s completion.

SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies, are shell companies or blank-check companies set up for the purpose of raising capital to acquire private companies. A SPAC listing bypasses Wall Street’s traditional IPO process.

As part of the mega-deal, SoftBank-backed Grab will receive about $4.5 billion in cash, which includes $4 billion in a private investment in public equity (PIPE), managed by BlackRock, Fidelity, T. Rowe Price, Morgan Stanley’s Counterpoint Global fund and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasek. PIPEs are mechanisms for companies to raise capital from a select group of investors that make the final market debut possible through their financing.

Microsoft doubles down on cloud healthcare business with $16 billion Nuance buy

Microsoft Corp to buy artificial intelligence and speech technology firm Nuance Communications Inc for about $16 billion, as it expands cloud solutions for healthcare customers.

The deal comes after the companies partnered in 2019 to automate clinical administrative work such as documentation. It shows Microsoft’s ambition to extend its leadership into an industry where digital transformation has picked up speed during the pandemic. Healthcare providers have invested more in technology to improve productivity and digital health services, Reuters reported.

“This acquisition brings our technology directly into the physician and patient loop, which is central to all healthcare delivery. The acquisition will also expand our leadership in cross-industry enterprise AI and biometric security,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said on an investor call.

Microsoft’s offer of $56 per share represents a premium of 22.86 percent to Nuance’s closing price on Friday. The shares gained 16% to close at $52.85 on Monday.

The company said it serves 77% of U.S. hospitals, providing intelligent solutions including clinical speech recognition, medical transcription and medical imaging.

With operations in 28 countries, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company reported $1.5 billion in revenue in fiscal-year 2020, with two-thirds of it coming from healthcare.

Benjamin will remain CEO of Nuance and will report to Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of Cloud & AI at Microsoft, the company said.

The deal follows Microsoft’s recent $7.5 billion acquisition of gaming company ZeniMax Media, and reports that Microsoft was in talks to buy messaging platform Discord, which also allows live audio events.

Once closed, the deal for Nuance would be Microsoft’s second-biggest, after its $26.2 billion acquisition of LinkedIn in 2016. Including net debt, the all-cash transaction is valued at $19.7 billion.

Goldman Sachs is the financial adviser to Microsoft, while Evercore advised Nuance.

Mobile app and gaming company AppLovin Corp has priced its initial public offering at $80 per share, the mid-point of its previously set range, placing the company’s valuation at $28.64 billion, Reuters reported.

At this price, AppLovin, backed by private equity giant KKR & Co Inc, will raise $2 billion through the IPO.

AppLovin now has over 410 million daily active users on its platform and its apps consist of more than 200 free-to-play mobile games, including Word Connect, Slap Kings and Bingo Story.

The company sold 22.5 million Class A common shares, it said, adding that selling stockholders offered the remaining 2.5 million shares.

The company’s shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Thursday under the ticker symbol “APP”, AppLovin added.

Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, KKR Capital Markets, LLC, BofA Securities and Citigroup are the lead underwriters for the offering.

Crypto flagship Coinbase jumps 11% after stormy Nasdaq debut

Coinbase Global Inc shares jumped 11 percent in early trading on Thursday, a day after the cryptocurrency exchange went public in a high-profile debut on the Nasdaq that briefly valued it at more than $100 billion.

The debut, done through a direct listing where no shares are sold ahead of the opening, marked another milestone for bitcoin and other digital assets and came amid a surge in the value of cryptocurrencies that has lured a clutch of mainstream, top-tier firms.

Cathie Wood’s Ark funds bought $246 million worth of Coinbase shares on Wednesday, while one of her funds sold a $4.4 million stake in New York Stock Exchange-owner Intercontinental Exchange, according to the firm’s daily trade summary.

Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam, San Francisco-based Coinbase has 56 million users globally and an estimated $223 billion assets on its platform, accounting for 11.3% of the crypto asset market share, regulatory filings showed.

Tencent aims to raise $4 billion in bond deal: Report

The deal has been launched with 10-, 20-, 30- and 40-year tranches, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters.

The deal sheet did not specify an exact figure but sources said the company was targeting to raise $4 billion from the issue, which would be its second major fundraising deal in a year.

Tencent did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company has approval from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) to raise up to $4.15 billion, one of the sources added.

The sources could not be named as the information has not yet been made public. Tencent raised $6 billion in May last year and issued 40-year debt for the first time. The company intends to use proceeds from capital raising for general corporate purposes. Final terms and pricing are due to be set for the Hong Kong listed Tencent later on Thursday during U.S. trading hours, the two sources said.

Alibaba shrugs off $2.75 billion antitrust fine, shares rally

Alibaba does not expect any material impact from the antitrust crackdown in China that will push it to overhaul how it deals with merchants, its CEO said on Monday, after regulators fined the e-commerce giant $2.75 billion for abusing market dominance, Reuters reported.

Shares in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd rose as much as 9% in Hong Kong trade as a key source of uncertainty for the company was removed, and on relief the fine and steps ordered were not more onerous.

Alibaba has come under intense scrutiny since billionaire founder Jack Ma’s public criticism of the Chinese regulatory system in October.

As part of “comprehensive rectifications” sought by regulators, Alibaba will make it easier for merchants to do business with it, Chief Executive Daniel Zhang told an online conference for media and analysts.

Alibaba executives said despite Saturday’s record 18 billion yuan ($2.75 billion) fine and measures ordered by regulators, they remain confident in the government’s overall support of the company.