It has been a big news week for the startup ecosystem – from the Tata Group buying a majority stake in e-grocery player BigBasket to Facebook blocking news feed in Australia, here’s a wrap of all the news this week.

M&A Action This Week

Tata Group to buy majority stake in BigBasket for approximately Rs 9,100 crore

The Tata Group and leading e-grocer BigBasket have finally inked a deal, with the former set to acquire a 68 percent stake in the Bengaluru-headquartered startup. The companies are now awaiting approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) before the deal is formally announced, according to sources. CNBC TV-18 has learned that the Tata Group will pick up the majority stake for around Rs 9,100- Rs 9,200 crore, buying out investors Alibaba and Abraham Group completely. Tata Group and BigBasket did not offer comments on queries around the deal.

The Bigbasket leadership, led by CEO Hari Menon are set to continue in their roles under the new structure. Bigbasket is currently reporting over 3 lakh orders daily, as per market research firm Forrester.

Unacademy acquires TapChief; values TapChief Rs 100 crore

Edtech unicorn Unacademy has acquired professional networking and gig platform - TapChief. As part of the deal, Unacademy will acquire a majority stake in TapChief, and enable the exit of all existing investors. Post the acquisition, TapChief will join the Unacademy Group with a valuation of Rs. 100 crore. TapChief had raised $1.5 million in 2019 led by Blume Ventures - also an early backer of Unacademy.

According to Unacademy’s founder, Gaurav Munjal, colleges are not able to prepare students for jobs and that there is “heavy reliance” on colleges to get companies for placements. “So there is a huge chance that if you went to a not so good college because of your examination rank post school then even if you worked very hard there is a high chance that you’ll not get your dream job. Because your college won’t be able to attract the best companies. And don’t even get me started on the quality of education (except the top 5% of colleges). Majority of my Computer Science Class could not write a for loop when we graduated”, Munjal tweeted. The merger will create ‘Unacademy Pro’, “a platform which helps you become a Pro and get your dream job”, Munjal’s tweet thread read.

Open acquires tax filing platform Optobizz for $5 million

Neobanking platform Open has acquired Optobizz, a GST and financial automation startup for $5 million in a part cash and part stock deal. Open is set to see its customer base jump from 10,00,000 to 18,00,000 SMEs post the acquisition, according to a company statement. Hyderabad-based Optobizz, offers an end-to-end GST and financial automation platform for tax practitioners and SMEs. The acquisition will help Open cement its position in the SME neo-banking space. Open plans to launch a neo-banking platform targeted towards the 1 million tax practitioners and accountants in India. The platform will enable accountants to offer a branded business banking services with integrated Tax and accounting service to their clients and comes integrated with tools to manage their practice.

Dineout acquires event curator SteppinOut

Dining out and restaurant tech platform Dineout has acquired event & experience curator SteppinOut. The acquisition will enable the company to host multiple types of offline experiences ranging from food festivals, night markets, live comedy events, movie nights and more. This is the 5th acquisition for Dineout after inResto, Torqus, Gourmet Passport and Binge Digital.

Ohm Mobility acquires loan management software firm CloudNBFC

Ohm Mobility, a fintech and clean transportation startup has acquired Nagpur-based, CloudNBFC that develops loan management systems for financiers. The company’s first product combines digital payments, IoT data (from the vehicle) and data science to help financiers/NBFCs reduce cost and modernise lending.

Growth stage venture firm Avataar Ventures raised a new $100 million Opportunities Fund for SaaS and B2B firms; closes 3 new investments - SenseHQ, RateGain and HEAL.

Fintech lending startup KreditBee has raised $75 million in Series C funding from Premji Invest, Mirae Asset Naver Asia Growth Fund, Alpine Capital and Arkam Ventures consisting of both primary and secondary investment.

College admissions platform Leverage Edu raised Rs. 47 cr in Series A financing led by Tomorrow Capital. Existing investors Blume Ventures & DSG Consumer Partners also participated in the round.

E-commerce shipping platform Shiprocket raised $27 mn from Silicon Valley's Tribe Capital, March Capital.

TaxiForSure co-founder’s new startup Zolve raises $15 million from Accel and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Two-wheeler rental service provider Vogo has raised $11.5 million from existing investors including Lightrock, Kalaari, Matrix Partners and Stellaris Venture Partners.

Edtech startup WizKlub has raised funding of Rs. 6 crore with participation from existing investor Incubate Fund India, taking the total funds raised to Rs 15 crore so far.

Education technology startup Eupheus Learning has raised $4.1 million in a Series B funding round led by United Education Company (UEC) and Al Rayan Holding Company (ARHC), in which UEC holds a majority stake.

Dating app Aisle has closed a pre-Series A funding round led by Anas Rahman, Founder & MD of Hurun India, and Vinod Jose, Founder of seed funding firm Konglo Ventures.

Onelife Nutriscience, the parent of consumer healthcare brand Onelife has raised funding from Wipro Consumer Care – Ventures.

EdTech startup, Pariksha has raised $2 million in pre series A Investment led by Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund and co-invested by LetsVenture Plus, 9Unicorns, Innercircle,and existing investors INSEAD Angels and Venture Catalysts also participated in the round.

The Buzz On Startup Street

Edtech unicorn Byju’s to acquire Toppr: Entrackr

India’s biggest edtech company Byju’s is reportedly in advanced talks to buy its K-12 rival Toppr for $150 million, according to Entrackr. As per Entrackr, the two companies have been in talks for over two months and it has now reached an advanced stage. For Byju’s, this would be its third acquisition in the span of a year. The world's most valued edtech firm bought kids-focused coding platform WhiteHat Jr for $300 million in August 2020 and recently signed a deal to acquire the brick and mortar test preparation company Aakash Educational Services for $1 billion.

Healthcare startup Innovaccer to enter unicorn club, in talks with Tiger Global for $100-$150 million funding: Moneycontrol.com

Silicon Valley-based software startup Innovaccer, focused on the healthcare industry, is in talks to raise about $100-150 million from Tiger Global at a valuation of over a billion dollars, according to a moneycontrol.com report. The deal will make the startup India’s newest unicorn. The SaaS company was valued at $400 million last February, when it raised $70 million from a clutch of investors including Tiger Global and Steadview Capital. Innovaccer takes millions of data points such as patient profiles, risk factors and types of disease, and channels that data to digitize solutions for hospitals, clinics and patients.

In Other News

January 2021 records $1.6 billion in PE/VC investments, down 35% (YoY): IVCA-EY

2021 saw PE/VC investments worth $1.6 billion across 80 deals, on the back of investments worth $689 million in the e-commerce sector, according to the IVCA-EY monthly PE/VC roundup. Exits worth $313 million were reported across nine deals. PE/VC investments in January were 35% lower that January 2019 and 77% lower that December 2020 ($1.6 billion in January 2021 vs. $2.5 billion in January 2019 and $7.1 billion in December 2020). The significant decline in investments was because of fewer large deals. January 2021 recorded three large deals (over $100 million) worth $680 million compared to five large deals worth $1.4 billion in January 2019 and 12 large deals worth $6 billion in December 2020.

The largest deals in January 2021 was the $280 million in B2B commerce platform Udaan from Tencent, Lightspeed, Altimeter Capital, followed by Tiger Global, Steadview, Fidelity and others investing $250 million in food-tech unicorn Zomato. Startup investments recorded $599 million across 52 deals ($449 million across 50 deals in January 2019). Buyouts recorded $150 million in investments in one deal ($71 million across three deals in January 2019).

Infrastructure was next in line with $177 million invested across four deals followed by financial services with $176 million invested across 15 deals and pharmaceuticals with $111 million invested across three deals. January 2021 recorded nine exits worth $313 million, 32% lower than the value of exits in January 2019 at $461 million and 70% lower than the value recorded in December 2020 $1 billion.

Micro VCs are blooming in India, increased to 88 funds in 2020 from 29 in 2014: IVCA-AWS-Praxis

Micro VCs have infused $341 million in the Indian startup ecosystem in past 3 years according to a new report from IVCA and AWS along with Praxis Global Alliance. Micro VCs are firms with a fund size of below $ 30 million. As per the study, most of these firms typically invest in the sunrise sectors and over half (52%) are sector agnostic.

In the past decade, Micro VCs have emerged as promising players in the Indian startup investor landscape providing much needed risk capital as well as hands on mentorship to their portfolio companies, the report said. Micro VCs are blooming in India, have increased to 88 funds in 2020 from 29 in 2014. The increase in number is driven by India’s booming startup ecosystem, micro VCs’ ability to fill the funding gap between institutional and angel investors and increasing domestic LP interest in startups.

Here are some key highlights from the study:

- High risk, high return seed cheques have yielded fantastic returns and have enabled supported multiple unicorns at an early stage thus highlighting the rationale and need for early stage investing.

- Micro VCs have infused $ 341 million in the Indian startup ecosystem through 730 deals across 566 startups in the past 3 years.

- Micro VCs typically invest in the sunrise sectors, 60 percent of micro VC investment in 2020 were in SaaS/AI sector, consumer apps and platforms, Ecommerce, and listing platforms.

- Of the micro VCs surveyed in the study, 52% are sector agnostic; SaaS/AI, BFSI, Healthcare and life sciences are the major focus verticals for micro VCs.

India is one of the top fintech destination in the world

India has emerged as Asia's biggest destination for fintech deals, leaving behind China. With around 33 deals valued at $647.5 million, India has the highest investment in the fintech segment compared China's $284.9 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2020, according to a report released by transaction advisory firm RBSA Advisors. Total investments in India's fintech sector crossed the $10 billion mark over the last four-half years i.e. from CY2016 to H12020.

Amid COVID-19, India has seen a 60 percent increase in fintech investments to $1467 million in H12020 compared to the $919 million for the same period last year. Availability of a technically skilled workforce and the presence of most parts of the financial services and technology ecosystem make Bengaluru and Mumbai the top two headquartered cities for fintech companies.

Amazon gave preferential treatment to some sellers: Reuters report

Amazon has for years given preferential treatment to a small group of sellers on its India platform, publicly misrepresented its ties with the sellers and used them to circumvent increasingly tough foreign investment rules that affect e-commerce, internal company documents reviewed by Reuters show.

The report based on internal Amazon documents reveals the company's 2019 strategy to cherry-pick talking points when meeting Indian officials. The report also says that Amazon executives were told not to disclose information on operations considered "sensitive".

Amazon also said it "does not give preferential treatment to any seller on its marketplace," and that it "treats all sellers in a fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory manner, with each seller responsible for independently determining prices and managing their inventory."

National Secretary-General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Praveen Khandelwal told CNBC-TV18 that they are seeking a ban on Amazon in India. The trader group demanded ‘serious’ action from the Indian government against Amazon.

Here are more key findings from the special report by Reuters:

- The documents reveal that the American e-commerce giant helped a small number of sellers prosper and gave them discounted fees, using them to bypass India's regulatory restrictions on foreign investment aimed at protecting small traders.

- Some 33 Amazon sellers accounted for about a third of the value of all goods sold on the company's website in early 2019, the documents show. Another two big sellers – merchants in which Amazon had indirect equity stakes – accounted for around 35% of the platform's sales revenue in early 2019. That meant some 35 of Amazon's more than 400,000 sellers in India at the time accounted for around two-thirds of its online sales.

- Amazon exercised significant control over the inventory of some of the biggest sellers on Amazon.in, the documents show, even though it says publicly that all sellers operate independently on its platform.

- Amazon helped Cloudtail, a seller in which it has an indirect equity stake, cut special deals with big tech manufacturers such as Apple Inc, the documents show.

- One document contains a frank appraisal of Modi. "PM Modi is not an intellectual or an academic but believes that strong administration and governance is the key to running a successful government," it said.

Amazon to start production of its devices in India this year

Ecommerce giant Amazon has announced its plans to begin the manufacturing of its devices in India. Amit Agarwal, SVP and Country Head, Amazon India informed Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad that the company would commence production this year itself in Chennai through Foxconn subsidiary Cloud Network Technology.

The company, in a statement on its official blog page, said that the device-manufacturing program would be able to produce 'hundreds of thousands' of Fire TV Stick. "Amazon is committed to partner with the Indian government to advance the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. We have pledged to invest $ 1 billion to digitize 10 million small and medium businesses, help Indian businesses sell worldwide thereby enabling $10 billion in cumulative exports, and create additional 1MM jobs by 2025…This further reiterates our commitment to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative,” said Amit Agarwal, Global SVP and Country Leader for Amazon India.

Undeterred by Facebook news blackout, Australia commits to content law

Facebook stripped the pages of domestic and foreign news outlets for Australians and blocked users of its platform from sharing any news content on Thursday, saying it had been left with no choice ahead of the new content laws.

The move, which also erased several state government and emergency department accounts, as well as nonprofit charity sites, caused widespread outrage. Morrison, who blasted Facebook on its own platform for “unfriending” Australia, said on Friday the leaders of Britain, Canada, France and India had shown support. "There is a lot of world interest in what Australia is doing,” Morrison told reporters in Sydney. "That is why I invite...Facebook to constructively engage because they know that what Australia will do here is likely to be followed by many other Western jurisdictions."

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he had spoken to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for a second time following the news blackout. "We talked through their remaining issues and agreed our respective teams would work through them immediately. We’ll talk again over the weekend,” Frydenberg said in a tweet.

Google will pay News Corp for the right to showcase its news articles

Google is signing a three-year deal with the Murdoch family owned media conglomerate News Corp. as proposed legislation in Australia threatens to jeopardize the tech platform’s future operations in the country. Under the deal announced, News Corp. brands in the US, UK and Australia like The Wall Street Journal and New York Post will be featured in the Google News Showcase, CNBC reported. The companies will enter into an ad revenue-sharing agreement, develop a subscription platform and YouTube will invest in video journalism as part of the deal, according to a press release. Google and News Corp. are unlikely bedfellows as the media giant has been a longtime critic of Google’s. News Corp. has pushed for regulators around the world to break up the company and scolded it for allegedly ripping off publishers.

Australia's Seven West Media strikes deal with Google for news

Seven, which owns a free-to-air television network and the main metro newspaper in the city of Perth, said it would supply content for Google’s News Showcase platform. It did not disclose terms, according to a report by Reuters.

US mulls bill to allow US news publishers to team up when negotiating with Facebook, Google

Bipartisan members of Congress plan to introduce a bill in coming weeks to make it easier for smaller news organizations to negotiate with Big Tech platforms, said Rep. Ken Buck, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel, said a report by Reuters. Buck, who was named the ranking member this month, told Reuters on Thursday the panel would bring out a series of antitrust bills and the first one in the coming weeks would allow smaller news organizations to negotiate collectively with Facebook and Alphabet’s Google. Social media companies use news to attract customers and have been accused by news publishers of not sharing enough advertising revenue with them. The legislation could boost sales in the struggling news business.

The US bill would be introduced at a time when Australia is in a pitched battle with Facebook. The social media giant blocked news feeds and other pages - including those of charities, and health and emergency services - as part of a dispute over a proposed law that would require it and Google to pay news outlets whose links drive traffic to their platforms, or agree on a price through arbitration.

Uber drivers entitled to worker rights, UK's top court rules

Uber lost a crucial legal fight in the U.K., as the country’s Supreme Court upheld a ruling that its drivers should be classified as workers rather than independent contractors. The Supreme Court voted unanimously to dismiss Uber’s appeal against the ruling. The verdict concludes an almost five-year legal battle between Uber and a group of former drivers who claim they were workers entitled to employment rights like a minimum wage, holiday pay and rest breaks.

In 2016, an employment tribunal ruled in favor of a group of former Uber drivers, led by Yaseen Aslam and James Farrar, who claimed they were workers employed by Uber and therefore entitled to certain labor protections, CNBC reported. Uber insists its drivers are self-employed and that it acts as more of an “agency” which connects them with passengers through an app. Uber wants to keep the legal classification of its drivers as independent contractors unchanged, arguing drivers prefer this “gig” model as it’s more flexible — it also benefits Uber from a cost perspective.

The Supreme Court ruling potentially jeopardizes Uber’s business model in the U.K. The company will now have to go back to the employment tribunal to determine compensation for the drivers involved in the case. It could also face claims from thousands of other drivers in the country. It also has major implications for Britain’s gig economy, which is thought to have a workforce of around 5.5 million people. Other companies operating a similar model to Uber’s include Bolt, Ola and Deliveroo.

WhatsApp to move ahead with privacy update despite backlash

Facebook Inc’s WhatsApp plans to go ahead with its controversial privacy policy update but will allow users to read it at “their own pace” and will also display a banner providing additional information. In January, the messaging platform informed users it was preparing a new privacy policy, under which it could share limited user data with Facebook and its group firms. It sparked a global outcry and sent users to rival apps Telegram and Signal, among others, prompting WhatsApp to delay the new policy launch to May and to clarify the update was focused on allowing users to message with businesses and would not affect personal conversations.

In India, the messaging app’s biggest user base, Facebook executives fielded questions from a parliamentary panel on the need for the changes, days after the country’s technology ministry asked the messaging platform to withdraw them. In its latest blog, WhatsApp said it would start reminding users to review and accept updates to keep using the messaging platform. “We’ve also included more information to try and address concerns we’re hearing,” it added.

Elon Musk says bitcoin is slightly better than holding cash

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk said that owning bitcoin was only a little better than holding conventional cash, but that the slight difference made it a better asset to hold. “However, when fiat currency has negative real interest, only a fool wouldn’t look elsewhere,” Musk said in a tweet. “Bitcoin is almost as bs as fiat money. The key word is ‘almost’.” He also defended Tesla’s action to invest in bitcoin, saying that the difference with cash made it “adventurous enough” for the S&P 500 company to hold the cryptocurrency. Tesla’s $1.5 billion bitcoin purchase set the cryptocurrency soaring toward this week’s record peak above $50,000 while Musk’s recent promotion of dogecoin on Twitter also lifted the price of that cryptocurrency reported Reuters.

SpaceX raises $850 million in fresh funding: Report

Elon Musk’s SpaceX completed an equity-funding round of $850 million that sent its valuation to about $74 billion last week, CNBC reported, citing people familiar with the financing. SpaceX’s latest raise also represents a jump of about 60% in the company’s valuation from its previous round in August, when SpaceX raised near $2 billion at a $46 billion valuation.

Epic Games takes Apple fight to EU antitrust regulators

Fortnite creator Epic Games has taken its fight against Apple to European Union antitrust regulators, ramping up its dispute with the iPhone maker over its App Store payment system and control over app downloads according to Reuters. The two companies have been locked in a legal dispute since last August, when the game maker tried to avoid Apple’s 30 percent fee on some in-app purchases on the App Store by launching its own in-app payment system.

Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs will testify about misinformation before U.S. Congress

The chief executives of Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc and Twitter will testify before a US House panel on March 25 on ”misinformation and disinformation plaguing online platforms.” A pair of House Energy and Commerce subcommittees will hold a fully remote joint hearing including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey as Congress considers whether to make changes in legal protections for social media companies, Reuters reported.