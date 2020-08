A closer look at today's startups news and everything you need to know.

#1. OYO is starting to restore salaries in a phased manner; still no decision on furloughed employees

Hospitality unicorn and SoftBank-backed OYO will be reinstating salaries of employees in a phased manner. During an internal town hall, Rohit Kapoor, chief executive officer, India SA, and Dinesh Ramamurthi, chief human resources officer, OYO Hotels & Homes, announced plans to restore full salaries of all employees in India SA with a fixed compensation of up to Rs 8 lakh which will come into effect from August 1, 2020.

All other employees will see a phased reversal in their pay cut, where 12.5 percent of the total 25 percent cut will be restored from October 2020 and the remaining 12.5 percent pay cut will be restored effective December 2020. OYO had put some of its India employees on furlough from May 4 for four months, and had asked all its employees to take 25 percent pay cuts from April to July as the company revenues fell globally due to the COVID-19 crisis. As of now, there is no update on the end-date of the furlough for now.

#2. Startup funding

Wobot raises $2.5 million in pre-series A from Sequoia India

Video analytics platform Wobot raised $2.5 million in pre-series A from Sequoia India. The company’s AI-powered computer vision technology for CCTVs helps make monitoring of SOPs productive and automated for users across sectors. Wobot will use the funds for global expansion and strengthening its proprietary technology platform.

Springboard secures $31 million in Series B funding led by Telstra Ventures

Mentor-guided online learning platform Springboard that helps prepare people for in-demand careers, raised $31 million in Series B funding. This brings its total capital raise to more than $50 million. The series B round was led by new investor Telstra Ventures, with participation from Vulcan Capital and SJF Ventures. Existing investors Costanoa Ventures, Pearson Ventures, Reach Capital, International Finance Corporation (IFC), 500 Startups, Blue Fog Capital, and Learn Capital also participated.

Tech startup Data Sutram raises funding of Rs 2 crore from Indian Angel Network

Kolkata-based early stage tech startup Data Sutram raised a funding of Rs 2 crore. The funding round was led by Indian Angel Network (IAN) angels Uday Sodhi, Mitesh Shah and Nitin Jain. The startup will leverage the capital infusion to strengthen its platform in providing enhanced services to its consumers. Earlier this year, Data Sutram was a part of the seed stage VC 100X VC’s first class of 20 companies. Data Sutaram raised Rs 25 lakh from 100X.VC.

#3. Toppr partners Ryan Group to roll out its integrated platform, School OS

After-school AI based learning app for K12 students, Toppr has launched its AI based Toppr School Operating System (OS). It has entered into a strategic collaboration with Ryan Group to roll out its integrated School OS platform to lakhs of students across their schools. Toppr aims to reach 1 million daily active users on Toppr School OS, a platform for schools to run digitally unifying in-school and after-school learning to create a standardized and personalised experience, and plans to empower 100,000 teachers by year end.

#4. Uber extends work from home policy

Uber employees will now work from home through June 2021, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told employees at a meeting. The move though is not a mandate and workers will be able to return to offices if they open before then. The ride-sharing firm now joins Google in extending its remote-work timeline through next June of 2021.

#5. Apple says no to TikTok

Apple Inc on Tuesday said that it has no interest in acquiring TikTok, denying a report that claimed that the company was considering buying the ByteDance-owned firm. Apple told The Verge, an American technology news website, that there were no talks to buy TikTok and also added that the firm had no plans to pursue such a deal in the future as well.

Axios, citing sources outside Apple, had earlier reported that the company had expressed interest in acquiring the popular video-sharing app. Microsoft Corp has confirmed it was negotiating a deal to acquire TikTok, with a 45-day deadline imposed by President Donald Trump's administration. Microsoft had launched social-networking products like Socl or Who’s In in the past.

#6. Serialized fiction app Radish raises $63.2 million in Series A funding from SoftBank Ventures Asia and Kakao Page

Serialized fiction app Radish has raised $63.2 million in Series A funding from SoftBank Ventures Asia and Kakao Page according to reports. The New York and Seoul-based mobile fiction platform works with writers to create bite-sized stories. The app lets readers access thousands of serials across genres and connect directly with their favorite storytellers in live community chat rooms. Authors can publish their own original stories, revive backlist titles with a young, mobile readership, and pre-release upcoming books to build advanced buzz

#7. Amazon AWS partners with Airtel

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel announced a multi-year, Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver a comprehensive set of innovative cloud solutions to large enterprise and small and medium enterprise (SME) customers in India. Airtel serves over 2,500 large enterprises and more than a million emerging businesses and companies with an integrated product portfolio, including Airtel Cloud, a multi-cloud product and solutions business.

#8. HP sets up a new PC manufacturing in Chennai in collaboration with Flex