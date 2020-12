Here are the top startup stories of the day.

WhatsApp in News

WhatsApp Goes Live with SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank & Axis Bank for UPI Payments

WhatsApp Pay which is currently available 20 million users in India for UPI payments, on Wednesday announced its partnership with 4 banks namely State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank. WhatsApp Pay was launched in India in November after getting a nod from National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI).

Back in November, NPCI had allowed WhatsApp to ‘Go Live’ on UPI in the multi-bank model on November 5 in a graded manner starting with a maximum registered user base of 20 million users. Though WhatsApp has 400 million users in the country, the limited availability of its UPI service and the roll-out in ‘graded manner’.

According to data released by NPCI, a month after the launch, WhatsApp’s payment service only saw 3,10,000 unified payments interface (UPI) transactions worth Rs 13.87 crore in November. To draw some parallels players like Google Pay recorded highest UPI transactions with 960 million (96 crore) and PhonePe saw 868 million (86.8 crore) transactions in the same period.

But this could change given its new partner State Bank of India (SBI) that serves over 45 crore customers, as of today has over 120 million UPI users. For SBI to now offer UPI services via WhatsApp Payments would mean bringing the convenience of instant mobile based payments to its user base. According to RedSeer Consulting, these collaborations between the country’s apex banking organisations and WhatsApp Payments, enabled by UPI, aim to accelerate the adoption of the digital ecosystem to the unbanked.

WhatsApp focuses on financial inclusive, rolls out micro-pension & micro-insurance pilots in India

Facebook kicked off first edition of Facebook Fuel for India yesterday to highlighting the social networking giants’ commitment to the region. The day two of the event was focused on its instant messaging platform WhatsApp and Abhijit Bose, Head of India, WhatsApp highlighted the four pillars that form WhatsApp’s vision for India namely Growing the small and micro business ecosystem, creating easy access to business services, digital payments and social impact in India.

The company highlighted that to further digitize and scale the ecosystem WhatsApp will continue to innovate, bringing new features and tools to the WhatsApp Business app which has been designed especially to help small businesses and kirana stores grow and scale.

Instagram announces Instagram Lite; highlights India is the testing ground of innovation for IG

At the first edition of ‘Facebook Fuel For India’ virtual event, Instagram announced that is extending the test of Instagram Lite to India, which will be less than 2MB in size.

Instagram shared that this launch has been done on the back of a research conducted in India, to ascertain the attractiveness and comprehension of new products. One barrier that was observed was the compromised internet experience, as a result of low memory phones and heavy-sized apps. This set the context for the test of Instagram Lite, and India is a primarily test country for it.

At this event, Instagram also highlighted that a slew of new features like Reels, the Reels tab and Live Rooms that debuted in the past few months have either debuted in India or India has been one of the first countries to test it.

Funding of the Day

Wakefit.co Secures Rs 185 crore Series B Funding from Verlinvest and Sequoia Capital India

Sleep and home solutions company Wakefit.co Secures Rs 185 crore Series B Funding from Verlinvest and Sequoia Capital India. The funding round was led by Verlinvest, which specializes in successful consumer businesses across the world. Sequoia Capital India, which came on board in Series A, also participated in the round.

The latest round of funding will be deployed to accelerate the company’s strategic expansion to newer markets, foster product innovation and leverage technology to deepen its consumer first-approach.

LeadSquared raises $32 million in Series-B funding led by Gaja Capital

EY is the transaction advisor involved with the deal. LeadSquared plans to utilize the funds for global expansion and continued product innovation in industries beyond education, financial services, and healthcare.

Facebook to move UK users to California terms, avoiding EU privacy rules

Facebook will shift all its users in the United Kingdom into user agreements with the corporate headquarters in California, moving them out of their current relationship with Facebook’s Irish unit and out of reach of Europe’s privacy laws. The change takes effect next year and follows a similar move announced in February by Google. Those companies and others have European head offices in Dublin, and the UK’s exit from the EU will change its legal relationship with Ireland, which remains in the Union.

Twitter to shut down streaming app Periscope by March