Here's a closer look at today's startups news and everything you need to know.

CCI approves acquisition of Rivigo by Spring Canter Investment

Fair trade regulator CCI on Friday approved acquisition of additional shareholding in Rivigo Services by Spring Canter Investment Ltd. Spring Canter proposes to subscribe to compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) of the Rivigo in the first tranche, a combination notice filed with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said.

Spring Canter also has the right but not the obligation to subscribe to additional CCPS in the second tranche, it added. Spring Canter is an investment holding company and Rivigo is a technology-enabled logistics company in the trucking industry. The regulator in a tweet on Friday said, "Commission approves acquisition of additional shareholding by Spring Canter Investment in Rivigo Services."

Funding of the day

Vistaar Finance raises $30 million from Dutch entrepreneurial development bank FMO

Raskik raises $1 million in pre-Series A funding round led by Venture Catalysts and 9Unicorns

Beverage startup Raskik raised $1 million in pre-Series A funding round led by Venture Catalysts and 9Unicorns. The round also saw participation by a clutch of angel investors , including Snapdeal’s Founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal AND Santosh Desai- MD and CEO Future Brands among others.

9Unicorns leads an undisclosed pre-seed investment in NeoDocs

9Unicorns has led an undisclosed pre-seed investment in NeoDocs, an AI based health-tech platform. The funding round also saw participation from investors such as Dr. Rohit Srivastava, [Head of Department, Dept. of Biosciences & Biomedical Engg., IIT Bombay] and Hemanshu Jain, [CEO Khyaal, Ex Co-Founder Diabeto] The funds will be used to build a strong cross-functional team, further strengthen the product and do validation studies.

Paytm waives off all charges on merchant transactions

Paytm waives of all charges on merchant transactions. The merchants no longer have to pay any fees to take payments from Paytm Wallet. Merchants can accept unlimited payments at Zero fees from Paytm Wallet, UPI apps and RuPay cards. Paytm will further absorb Rs 600 crore in MDR charged annually by banks and other charges to support MSMEs during the ongoing pandemic. This move would help in ensuring that they have adequate liquidity to expand their businesses.

Wendy’s partners with Rebel Foods to open 250 restaurants

Quick service restaurant chain Wendy’s will partner with Rebel Foods to open about 250 Wendy’s cloud kitchens across India. As part of the deal, Rebel Foods will partner with Sierra Nevada Restaurants to develop and operate approximately 250 Wendy’s cloud kitchens across India, and Sierra Nevada will develop 150 traditional Wendy’s restaurants.

Sierra Nevada Restaurants launched Wendy’s in India in 2015 and operates four traditional restaurants and five cloud kitchens in Delhi’s National Capital Region. Wendy’s and its franchisees operate more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide, In addition to Wendy’s, Rebel Food’s operates Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Mandarin Oak, Oven Story, Sweet Truth and a host of brands globally, included region-specific players such as Holy Cow in the United Kingdom.

Yes Bank to invest in So Hum Bharat Digital Payments for new umbrella entity

So Hum on Tuesday said that it is in discussion with Yes Bank for a 9.99 percent equity investment. Yes Bank also confirmed it is evaluating the partnership. The company had also announced last month that payments company Infibeam Avenue is picking up 33.33 percent stake, joining its entity as Promoter and Investor.

ServiceNow to acquire Element AI

ServiceNow has signed an agreement to acquire Element AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) company. With the acquisition of Element AI, ServiceNow will create an AI Innovation Hub in Canada to accelerate customer-focused AI innovation in the Now Platform.

Canada plans digital tax in 2022 on global tech giants such as Facebook, Google

Canada plans to impose a tax on corporations providing digital services from 2022 that will stay in place until major nations come up with a coordinated approach on taxation. The new tax would come into effect on January 1, 2022, and remain in place until a common approach is agreed upon by OECD countries.

Facebook to buy customer service startup Kustomer