Here's a closer look at today's startups news and everything you need to know.

# 1. Sachin Bansal's Navi Tech, Paytm, Oaktree among 6 suitors in the race to buy DHFL’s stake in Pramerica Life Insurance

As many as six suitors have submitted Expressions of Interest (EOIs) to acquire Dewan Housing Finance Limited’s (DHFL) stake in Pramerica Life Insurance Company Limited (formerly DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance), multiple people in the know told CNBC-TV18.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s Paytm, Sachin Bansal-led Navi Technologies are among suitors that have submitted EOIs, the people quoted above said.

US-based distressed asset fund Oaktree Capital and Piramal Group, which have both also submitted bids for DHFL under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code for the entire book and retail assets respectively, have also separately shown an interest in acquiring its life insurance business, said people involved in the deal.

Two other little-known UK-based firms have also submitted EOIs for Pramerica Life Insurance, but their names could not be confirmed immediately.

# 2. Funding of the Day

Stride Ventures raises Rs 85 crore from SIDBI

Stride Ventures has raised up to Rs 85 crore from the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). The funds received from SIDBI will strengthen the deployment of Stride’s maiden fund - Stride Venture India Debt Fund I, which marked its first close in November 2019 and is in the last stages of its final close.

Founded in 2019, the initial commitments for the fund came from HNIs and family-owned business groups, both domestic and overseas, as well as from institutional investors. The fund is expected to make the final close by the end of the year.

Venture Catalysts leads $1 million Pre-Series A round in Klovechef

Venture Catalysts has invested $1 million in a Pre-Series A round financing in Klovechef, an AI-based interactive cooking platform. The funding round also saw participation from new investors JPIN VCATs, Ravindranath Chenna and Klovechef’s existing investors SOSV (Food-X), NB Ventures and Angel investors Alok Nanavaty, Kanwar Chadha, Rajiv Nayan and Hans Black and few other investors. The company plans to use the funds to grow the user base and expand in the North American voice shopping market.

Rapawalk raises $300,000 in Seed Round from Inflection Point Ventures

Bangalore based online footwear brand, Rapawalk has raised $300,000 in its seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The funds raised will be focused on scaling up Rapawalk’s business. The venture plans to continue to expand its online business for the coming 12-15 months and also offer an omnichannel shopping experience to its customers. This also marks IPV’s 18th investment since March this year.

9Unicorns invests in Oga Fit’s on-going Pre-Series A round

The fitness tech startup had secured investment from US-based venture fund Joyance Partners last month and the 9Unicorns investment is part of the same funding

Oga Fit will leverage the capital infusion to drive product development, content creation, and to improve its marketing strategies. Moving ahead, the startup aims to expand itself in the United States and, slowly and steadily, expanding its geographical footprint across the globe.

# 3. New Indian version of hit PUBG mobile game to be launched after China-focused ban

PUBG Corp, a subsidiary of a South Korean company, will launch a new PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) mobile game in India after the previous incarnation from a Chinese publisher fell foul of national-security rules. The announcement of the new game, PUBG Mobile India, came two months after New Delhi banned 118 Chinese-origin mobile apps following a month-long border standoff between the nuclear-armed rivals.

# 4. ShareChat sets up ShareChat Labs in Silicon Valley

Social media platform ShareChat has launched ShareChat Labs, a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Palo Alto, its first establishment outside India. The new set-up would be dedicated to building a technology backbone for the company with an aim to bring cutting edge tech, developed by the best to its community of users. ShareChat has also appointed former Product Leader at Uber, Gaurav Mishra as SVP- Product, who spearheaded Uber AI, Data, and Marketplace Platforms at Uber.

With the new CoE, ShareChat would be able to put greater attention on innovation and building new-age solutions powered by Machine Learning, to enhance user experience through advanced camera capabilities, deeper visual understanding of the images/videos, and stronger content recommendation.

# 5. Google in headlines

Group of 165 Google critics calls for swift EU antitrust action

A group of 165 companies and industry bodies have called on EU antitrust enforcers to take a tougher line against Google, saying the U.S. tech giant unfairly favours its own services on its web searches.

The group includes US and UK companies as well as peers in 21 EU countries. It sent a joint letter to EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager, saying Google was giving its own services, such as those for accommodation, travel and jobs, preferential placement in its search results and urging swift action to stop the practice.

Google, a unit of Alphabet, has refuted assertions that it unfairly favours its own services. It says that its users are not locked in and that competition to its services is just one click away on the internet.

Tech companies tied to US lawsuit against Google get more time to propose protective order

Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp, and other companies that have provided information to the US government for its antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet's Google were granted more time on November 11 to propose a protective order for their confidential data. The group, which also includes AT&T Inc, Amazon.com, Comcast Corp, Duck Duck Go, Inc, Sonos, Inc, and T-Mobile US, Inc, had told a federal judge that they would not be able to make proposals by 13th November and had sought an extension until November 20.

The federal judge granted their request late Wednesday. The justice department sued Google on October 20, accusing the $1 trillion company of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals, in the biggest challenge to the power and influence of Big Tech in decades. Google has said it will fight the lawsuit.

# 6. Facebook, swamped with misinformation, extends post-election US political ad ban

Facebook’s post-election ban on political ads would likely last another month, raising concerns from campaigns and groups eager to reach voters for key Georgia races in January that will decide control of the Senate. The ban, one of Facebook's measures to combat misinformation and other abuses on its site, was supposed to last about a week but could be extended. Alphabet Inc's Google also appeared to be sticking with its post-election political ad ban

# 7. YouTube back up after worldwide outage

YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc's Google, had fixed a glitch that led to a worldwide outage of the video-streaming service. DownDetector.com, a website that monitors outages, showed nearly 286,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the service. The issue started at around 6:53 p.m. ET (23:53 GMT), according to Downdetector.com, with users complaining about trouble in watching videos on the platform.

"We’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services,” YouTube said in a tweet, without explaining what had caused the outage. Google did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the outage.

# 8. US Treasury seeks 'resolution' with ByteDance on security concerns

The US Treasury Department said on Wednesday it wants a resolution of national security concerns it has raised over China-based ByteDance’s acquisition of U.S. social media app Musical.ly, which is then merged into video-sharing app TikTok. The statement came a day after China-based ByteDance filed a petition with the US Court of Appeals in Washington challenging a Trump administration order set to take effect on 12TH November requiring it to divest TikTok unless it can reach an agreement with US regulators or win an extension.

# 9. China's Tencent profit surges 89% as it rides the gaming boom

Its flagship game Honor of Kings reported a record 100 million daily active users in the first 10 months of 2020. The Chinese group has a solid pipeline of new games waiting to be released, including a recent testing launch of a mobile version of League of Legends in Asia.

# 10. Alibaba generates $74.1 billion in GMV during the 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival

Alibaba Group’s 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival has generated RMB498.2 billion ($74.1 billion) in gross merchandise volume (GMV) during the 11-day campaign from November 1 to 11, an increase of 26 percent compared to the same timeframe in 2019.