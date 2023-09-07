Startup Digest: Temasek leads $140 million round in Ola Electric, Swiggy’s product head Anuj Rathi quits & more

Temasek leads $140 million round in IPO-bound Ola Electric, valued at $5.4-5.5 billion, says sources

IPO-bound Ola Electric has raised $140 million from existing investors including Singapore-based venture capital firm Temasek, sources close to the development confirmed to CNBC-TV18. While Temasek is infusing around $90 million, the firm will raise the remaining amount from family offices.

The investment round has been closed and Ola will be receiving the funds within the next four-five days. This is part of the ongoing round wherein the Ola Electric is planning to raise up to $250 million. Post the fundraise, the company has been valued at $5.4-5.5 billion, sources added. In January 2022, Ola Electric raised around $200 million from Tekne Private Ventures, Alpine Opportunity Fund and Edelweiss, at around $5 billion valuation.

The e-scooter maker will also go for another round of fund raising before it files papers for an up to $1 billion IPO planned for late 2023.

SBI Funds invests Rs 410 crore in Nazara Tech

The board of the Gaming and sports media platform, Nazara Tech approved the issuance of 57.42 lakh shares amounting up to Rs 410 crore to SBI Funds at Rs 714 apiece on a preferential basis

Out of the total Rs 410 crore, shares worth Rs 200 crore will be issued to SBI Multicap, Rs 120 crore to SBI Magnum Global Fund, and Rs 90 crore to SBI Tech Opportunities.

The share allotment is in addition to the 14 lakh shares worth 100 crore issued to Nikhil Kamath.

Naredco-Maharashtra to set up Rs 50 crore proptech fund

Realtors' body Naredco's Maharashtra chapter will set up a proptech fund with an initial corpus of Rs 50 crore to support technology startups in the real estate sector. Naredco-Maharashtra will launch this 'RealTech Fund (RTF)' on September 15 during its annual event The Real Estate Forum 2023.

"The developers have initially committed a corpus of Rs 50 crore, which will be further scaled as per the response to the fund," Naredco said in a statement.

According to Housing.com data, proptech companies have received $4 billion in funding since 2009, helped by the rapid growth in the use of technologies in the real estate sector, especially since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Atomicwork raises $11 million in seed round from Matrix India and Blume

SaaS startup Atomicwork has raised $11 million in a seed funding round led by Matrix Partners India and Blume Ventures. The round also saw participation from Storm Ventures, Neon Fund, and angel investors from Silicon Valley and India.

The startup will use fresh fund to invest in product development, engineering, and marketing activities in the coming months.

“Businesses implement too many point solutions and complex processes, leading to productivity loss and unnecessary friction. Our goal with Atomicwork is to offer a solution to streamline internal operations through great employee experience and good efficiency,” said Vijay Rayapati, CEO and co-founder of Atomicwork.

Madmix raises undisclosed sum in pre-seed round

Healthy food startup Madmix has raised an undisclosed sum in its pre-seed funding round at the valuation of approximately Rs 12 crore. The funding round was led by Prime Securities, Authum Investments and Team India Managers.

The brand intends to use the fresh capital towards marketing efforts, sales team expansion and future product development, it said in a statement.

The firm is currently selling its products in over 650 stores nationwide and also has presence in Nepal, Hong Kong, New Zealand, and the US.

Odisha approves Rs 1.28 crore grant for 10 potential startups

With an aim to boost innovation and entrepreneurship in the state, Odisha government has approved a grant of Rs 1.28 crore to 10 high-potential startups.

The grant was given to support the growth of startups in sectors such as agri-tech, food and beverages, HR-Tech, enterprise technology, retail, education and logistics.

The selected startups will receive the grant in tranches, based on their progress and milestones achieved, an official said, adding that the grant will be used to support the startup research and development activities, product development and marketing activities, and other operational expenses.

Swiggy’s product head Anuj Rathi quits

Anuj Rathi, the senior vice president (SVP) of revenue and growth at Swiggy has resigned after more than seven years at the food-delivery startup.

“After a career-defining journey of seven years with Swiggy, I've decided to hang up my boots here,” Rathi said in a LinkedIn post.

The resignation is the latest in a string of senior-level exits at the firm. In April, chief technology officer Dale Vaz left to start a wealth-tech startup, securing between $7-10 million from Accel and Elevation Capital for the venture. In May, Ashish Lingamneni, vice president (VP), head, brand and product marketing, and Nishad Kenkre, VP, head, revenue and growth, Instamart, too, also left the company.

Former Udaan CBO Vivek Gupta joins UBL as the CEO

United Breweries has appointed Vivek Gupta as its new Managing Director and CEO for the next five years — from September 25, 2023 to September 24, 2028.

In his new role, Gupta, with the UBL leadership team, will spearhead the mission to drive sustainable growth for the company. He will lead the premiumisation of UBL's portfolio, with a particular focus on enhancing the iconic status of Kingfisher, ensuring that UBL's legacy continues to shine as brightly as ever.

Before joining UBL, Gupta was part of B2B unicorn Udaan, where, as Chief Business Officer, he played a pivotal role in establishing India's most influential and disruptive e-B2B platform.

Groww Mutual Fund receives SEBI nod for index fund

Online stock broking firm Groww has received Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approval to launch its first index fund, Groww Nifty Total Markets Index Fund through new fund offering (NFO).

"Groww Mutual Fund got approval for its first NFO - Groww Nifty Total Market Index Fund," Wrote Groww's cofounder Lalit Keshre on Twitter.

The move comes just three days after online stock broking firm Zerodha announced the launch of its two new schemes Zerodha Tax Saver (ELSS) Nifty Large Midcap 250 Index Fund and Zerodha Nifty Large Midcap 250 Index Fund (ZN250) under its mutual fund business, Zerodha Asset Management Ltd.

Furlenco goes omnichannel, opens two stores in Bengaluru

Furniture startup Furlenco has forayed into offline retail space and has launched two stores in Bengaluru as part of its omni-channel strategy. The firm has opened its flagship store in HRBR layout in Bengaluru.

The startup said it aims to open offline stores, which would offer customers the opportunity to make informed purchase decisions, in major Indian cities. The brand claims to have served more than 2.5 lakh customers across major cities including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

Google, MeitY join hands to empower India's cybersecurity workforce

Cloud and CERT-In within the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Thursday partnered in the area of generative artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity, marking a significant step towards advancing the cybersecurity skills of learners and government officials in India.

The partnership between the two will significantly ramp up cybersecurity training and skilling through various initiatives, including training a ‘cyber force’ of 1,000 government officials in cyber defence best practices.

With this collaboration, Google will also offer 1,00,000 Google Cyber Security Certificate scholarships to learners and train government officials in cybersecurity skills.

ONDC, Google Cloud collaborate to advance e-commerce in India with AI

The government's ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) and Google Cloud have announced that they are collaborating to advance e-commerce in India with generative artificial intelligence (AI).

ONDC and Google Cloud will launch an India-wide hackathon aimed at catalysing innovation and addressing critical challenges for the next billion digital users in the country.

The hackathon plans to develop solutions that democratise access to digital commerce, regardless of digital literacy, geography, or economic status. It also aims to foster an open ecosystem of developers, students, and startups to innovate within the ONDC framework.

Amazon India inks pact with 5 states to empower Persons with Disabilities

Amazon India has signed a pact with five state governments to engage with employable Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and enable their participation in the mainstream workforce.

These states are Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The memorandum of understanding which extends until 2026 aims to provide skilling and employment opportunities to PwD candidates in the five states.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

X's content moderation shift complicated effort to win back brands: former exec

X's new content moderation policy made it challenging to convince brands that the Elon Musk-owned social media platform was safe for ads, according to the company's former head of brand safety and ad quality.

The company announced in April its "Freedom of Speech, Not Reach," policy, under which it began to limit the visibility of some tweets that violated its policies rather than removing the content from the site as was done previously.

In his first interview after resigning from the company in June, which was then called Twitter, AJ Brown told Reuters helping advertisers understand the shift in the policy was tough.

Google to make disclosure of AI-generated content mandatory for election advertisers

Google will make it mandatory for all election advertisers to add a clear and conspicuous disclosure starting mid-November when their ads contain AI generated content, the company said.

The policy would apply to image, video, and audio content, across its platforms, the company said in a blog post.

A boom in the adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI) has given rise to opportunities for the use of AI tools to create content such as scripts for movies to even video, images and sound for advertisements.

UNESCO seeks regulation in first guidance on GenAI use in education

UNESCO has published its first guidance on use of Generative AI (GenAI) for education, urging governmental agencies to regulate the use of the technology, including protection of data privacy and putting an age limit for users.

Launched by Microsoft-backed OpenAI in November, GenAI chatbot ChatGPT has become the world's fastest growing app to date, and its emergence has prompted the release of rivals, such as Google's Bard.

Among a series of guidelines in a 64-page report, UNESCO stressed on the need for government-sanctioned AI curricula for school education, in technical and vocational education and training. It also called for prevention of GenAI where it would deprive learners of opportunities to develop cognitive abilities and social skills through observations of the real world, empirical practices such as experiments, discussions with other humans, and independent logical reasoning.

Big Tech's core businesses face overhaul under EU tech rules

The European Union has picked out 22 so-called "gatekeeper" services, run by six of the biggest tech companies in the world, to face new rules as part of its latest crackdown on Big Tech.

The wide-ranging Digital Markets Act (DMA) will apply to services from Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft and TikTok owner ByteDance.

Seen by many as a companion piece of legislation to the Digital Services Act (DSA), which imposes greater responsibilities on tech companies for the content shared on their sites, the DMA has been designed to level the playing field between Big Tech companies and smaller competitors.

China's Tencent debuts large language AI model

Tencent said on companies could now use its large language artificial intelligence (AI) model "Hunyuan" as it premiered the much-awaited product amid a race by tech firms race to become China's AI champion.

The Chinese tech giant and owner of the WeChat social media platform conducted a demonstration before a live audience at a conference in Shenzhen, and said Hunyuan had become the foundation of more than 50 of its products and services.

"By July, there are more than 130 large language models in China," Jiang Jie, Tencent's vice president, said. "A war of a hundred models has begun."

China moves to widen state employee iPhone curbs: Report

China has in recent weeks widened existing curbs on the use of iPhones by state employees, telling staff at some central government agencies to stop using their Apple mobiles at work, Reuters reported.

Against a backdrop of tensions between Beijing and Washington, the extension of a ban imposed more than two years ago signals growing challenges for the US company, which relies heavily on China for revenue growth and manufacturing.

Staff in at least three ministries and government bodies were told not to use iPhones at work. In 2020, state-owned Chinese financial publication Economic Observer reported that some government agencies had implemented rules to ban officials from using iPhone due to Apple's strict privacy rules that make it difficult for anti-corruption officials to access and investigate suspects' phones.