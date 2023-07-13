STARTUP DIGEST: Swiggy acquires LYNK, BYJU's ropes in Mohandas Pai and Rajnish Kumar and more

Here are the top headlines from the startup space.

Swiggy acquires LYNK as it looks to strengthen position in retail distribution

Food delivery giant Swiggy has forayed into the food and grocery retail market after it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Lynk, a retail logistics startup with a network of over 1,00,000 stores. The terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

Lynk will continue to operate as an independent business and will be led by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Shekhar Bhende. The deal will help Lynk leverage Swiggy ’s strengths in technology and logistics to rapidly scale their existing platform.

Swiggy said the acquisition of LYNK will help it expand into the retail distribution market. According to the foodtech giant, India’s food and grocery retail market, which is among the world’s largest and fastest growing, is estimated to be over $570 billion in size and expected to grow at 8 percent year-on-year.

ZappFresh acquires Dr.Meat to expand into South India

Online meat brand ZappFresh has acquired Dr. Meat, a brand operated by Sukos Foods to expand into the south market.

After achieving steady growth and profitability in the NCR region, ZappFresh said it is looking to enter new markets in the upcoming year, with Bangalore being the first target.

With Dr. Meat's deep supply chain integration and profitable-only strategy, ZappFresh is aiming to hit Rs 70 crore in revenue within 12 months in Bangalore alone, while targeting a top line of Rs 300 crores by the end of the fiscal year 2023-24.

Navi Technologies lays off around 200 employees: Report

IPO-bound Navi Technologies has laid off around 200 employees across departments, according to a PTI report. The layoff started a couple of weeks back, and more employees are likely to be fired from the company, the report added.

60-70 percent have been impacted in the product development and management section and more layoffs are expected this week.

According to Navi technologies' draft Initial Public Offering (IPO) paper, the company had 4,680 employees as of December 31, 2021. The company has plans to raise Rs 3,350 crore through the proposed IPO and has received market regulator SEBI's approval for the same.

Rajnish Kumar and T V Mohandas Pai join BYJU’s advisory council

T V Mohandas Pai, an early investor in Byju’s, and former State Bank of India chairman Rajnish Kumar will join an advisory council at the troubled edtech giant. The council will mentor Byju’s board and its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Byju Raveendran on crucial matters, the company said in a statement.

“As part of the Advisory Council, I look forward to advising the leadership in evolving the systems of governance and financial reporting, as well as to grow an organisational structure that can serve as a resilient foundation for the future of the company,” said Pai.

Echoing the sentiment, Kumar added, "My discussions with Byju and Divya convinced me that they are dedicating sincere efforts to steer a course correction of the company’s governance structure. They have reached out to engage with experienced professionals with a proven track record of running large corporates and with a deep understanding of governance issues.”

Lightspeed, Kalaari and others lead $20 million in SaaS startup Zluri

SaaS management platform Zluri has bagged $20 million in a Series B round led by Lightspeed, with participation from existing investors, MassMutual Ventures, Endiya Partners and Kalaari Capital.

The company has so far raised $32 million in total venture funding since 2020, including a $10 million Series A round in January last year.

With the fresh funds, Zluri intends to expand Generative AI capabilities in enterprise SaaSOps with Zluri’s CoPilot— an intelligent assistant to boost efficiency and productivity across enterprises using no-code workflows. The firm has built a custom large language (LLM) model trained on billions of data points encompassing a wide range of attributes. It will also expand its presence further into North America, and Europe.

Nutrizoe gets Rs 3 crore from Inflection Point Ventures

Nutrizoe, a women’s nourishment brand, has secured Rs 3 crore in a bridge round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The funds will be utilized for expanding the Lactobite portfolio after conducting clinical trials, exploring export opportunities and developing new product formulations. The company aims to export its products to international markets, including UAE, a statement said. It is also looking to invest in R&D capabilities.

“With growing apprehension around processed foods/Lack of clean labels at “Nutrizoe” our vision is addressing problems through functional & nutraceutical food as an alternative to medicines. Identifying the gap through extensive research and developing products that are science and evidence-based,” said Richa Pendake, Founder & CEO, Nutrizoe.

Karma Primary Healthcare raises Series A funding round

Healthtech startup Karma Primary Healthcare has raised an undisclosed amount in a Series A funding round from a consortium of investors including Innospark Ventures, 1Crowd, Innovative Directions, Aanshi LLP and Social Innovation Circle, among others.

The startup will use fresh funds for product development, developing referral programs and adding new revenue streams.

“We look to expand our clinic footprint to 80 clinics in 7 states. We also look to create linkages with secondary and tertiary players to create a seamless patient experience,” said Jagdeep Gambhir, Founder & CEO of Karma Primary Healthcare.

Google Pay has officially added support for UPI Lite payment, which will allow users to make small payments without using the pin.

Google Pay will allow existing users to create a UPI Lite wallet within the same app, which can be loaded up to Rs 2,000. It also enables users to make transactions worth up to Rs 200 without requiring a pin.

Currently, there is a limitation, where one can only load up to Rs 2,000 twice a day, hence, the spending limit on the Google Pay UPI Lite is limited to Rs 4,000 per day.

Zetwerk appoints Pulkit Bhandari as Chief Financial Officer

Zetwerk, a B2B manufacturing marketplace, has appointed Pulkit Bhandari as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In his role as CFO, Bhandari will be responsible for closely collaborating with the founders on strategy, the firm said in a statement.

"Bhandari's profound understanding of the financial ecosystem, combined with his ability to navigate complex scenarios, will strengthen the company's financial performance and support its continued expansion," said Amrit Acharya, co-founder and CEO of Zetwerk Manufacturing.

Bhandari was the Head of Group Corporate Finance at RPG Enterprises before joining Zetwerk. He also held the role of an investment banker at Deutsche Bank and ICICI Securities. Bhandari is a Chartered Accountant and has a Bachelor's degree in Commerce.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Google's AI chatbot, Bard, expands to Europe, Brazil, to take on ChatGPT

Alphabet is rolling out its artificial intelligence chatbot, Bard, in Europe and Brazil, the product's biggest expansion since its February launch and pitting it against Microsoft-backed rival ChatGPT.

Bard and ChatGPT are human-sounding programs that use generative artificial intelligence to hold conversations with users and answer myriad prompts. The products have touched off global excitement tempered with caution.

Google has also now added new features to Bard, which apply worldwide. "Starting today, you can collaborate with Bard in over 40 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, German, Hindi and Spanish," Google senior product director Jack Krawczyk said in a blog post.

US FTC opens investigation into OpenAI

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has opened an investigation into OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, on claims it has run afoul of consumer protection laws by putting personal reputations and data at risk, the Washington Post reported.

The reported move marks the strongest regulatory threat to the Microsoft-backed startup that kicked off the frenzy in generative artificial intelligence, enthralling consumers and businesses while raising concerns about its potential risks.

The FTC this week sent a 20-page demand for records about how OpenAI addresses risks related to its AI models, the Post said, citing a document. The agency is investigating whether the company engaged in unfair or deceptive practices that resulted in "reputational harm" to consumers, the newspaper added.

Open-source AI model creator Nomic raises $17 million

AI startup Nomic has raised $17 million in a new funding round from investors led by Coatue, the companies told Reuters.

The investment valued New York-based Nomic AI, a team of four at the time, at $100 million, showing continued interest from VCs to bet on small teams building popular AI products. Contrary Capital and Betaworks Ventures also participated in the round.

Founded in 2022, Nomic has released two products till date, including an open-source AI model, GPT4ALL, which is free to download and could run on devices such as a laptop. It also has a tool called Atlas that allows users to visualize unstructured datasets used to build large language models (LLM).

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, launched his long-teased artificial intelligence startup xAI, unveiling a team of engineers from the same big U.S. technology firms that he hopes to challenge in his bid to build an alternative to ChatGPT.

The startup will be led by Musk, already the CEO of electric car maker Tesla, CEO of rocket launch company SpaceX and owner of Twitter, who has said on several occasions that the development of AI should be paused and that the sector needed regulation. Musk has repeatedly voiced concerns about AI's potential for "civilizational destruction."

Musk explained his plan for building a safer AI. Rather than explicitly programming morality into its AI, xAI will seek to create a "maximally curious" AI, he said.

Twitter sues four Texas entities for data scraping, seeks damages

Twitter has filed a lawsuit against four unnamed entities in Texas for data scraping last week, a move that showed why the Elon Musk-owned social network recently placed daily limits on the number of tweets a user could read.

The complaint by Musk's X Corp, which owns Twitter, alleged that the entities indulged in "unlawfully scraping data" and sought monetary relief of more than $1 million, the lawsuit said.

The daily limits imposed in July by Twitter sparked widespread criticism and have helped Threads, the recently launched rival service by Meta that crossed 100 million sign ups in a record five days.