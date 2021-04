There were several important developments in the startup space during the day Monday. Here’s a wrap of all the top stories today:

Nykaa Fashion acquires jewellery brand Pipa Bella

Nykaa Fashion, the multi-brand fashion e-commerce platform, announced the acquisition of online jewellery brand Pipa Bella. With Pipa Bella, Nykaa Fashion aims to expand its jewellery category to offer fashion jewellery and accessories to women in India. Pipa Bella will continue to offer its services on its own website and also extend this functionality as a consumer brand under the Nykaa Fashion portfolio.

Nykaa Fashion has previously strengthened its product portfolio by acquiring the popular brand Twenty Dresses. The company said that Pipa Bella, along with other consumer brands will be an integral part of Nykaa Fashion’s offline expansion this year. Nykaa Fashion is the multi-brand e-commerce fashion offering from Nykaa.

WeWork India raises Rs 200 cr, records strongest sales quarter

Coworking space player WeWork India said it has raised Rs 200 crore in debt and equity from investors, while also announcing that its flexible workspace products helped the company achieve its best quarter in terms of sales. The company did not disclose which investors it has raised capital from.

WeWork India had in last June raised a $100 million funding from WeWork's parent company, which valued the Indian entity at $500 million.

With the funding, Sandeep Mathrani, Global CEO of WeWork, had also joined WeWork India's board.

The We Company was set to take an equity stake of 20% in WeWork India by the end of 2021, WeWork India head Karan Virwani had told CNBC TV 18 last year.

WeWork last month announced that it was looking at a potential IPO through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) BowX Acquisition Corp.

“The future of flexible workspaces is looking brighter than ever and

WeWork has the right foundations and experience to provide safe, flexible options for companies and workforce of all sizes. While last year was challenging for the industry, we have seen a steady uptick in demand from members of all sizes, and we will continue to remain bullish and focus on the growth of flexible workspaces in the country. We are poised for sustainable long term growth and are aiming for profitability in 2021," Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork India, said

"The new capital we have raised will help us in continuing our upwards momentum and truly explore the potential of flexible workspaces in the Indian market.”

WeWork entered the Indian market in 2017, and has significantly expanded with over 5+ million sq ft of space leased in 35 locations, across NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad. As of Q1 2020, WeWork has 828 locations in over 149 cities and 38 countries.

BharatPe hits a new high with 106 million monthly transactions in UPI in March 2021

Fintech firm BharatPe said that it clocked 106 million transactions a month in UPI QR payments category in the month of March. BharatPe recorded $830 mn worth of transactions ( $10 bn annualised) in March 2021, a statement said.

BharatPe recorded a 7x growth in volume of UPI transactions from April 2020 to March 2021 and its UPI payments vertical grew by 23.7% from February to March 2021.

Flipkart ties up with Adani Group to strengthen logistics and data centre capabilities

Homegrown e-commerce giant Flipkart has entered into a strategic and commercial partnership with the Adani Group to strengthen Flipkart’s supply chain infrastructure.

In addition, Flipkart will set up its third data centre at AdaniConneX’s Chennai facility to meet its growing infrastructure needs with a focus on keeping data locally within India, the company said. As part of this partnership, Adani Logistics will construct a 534,000 sq. ft. fulfilment centre in its upcoming logistics hub in Mumbai that will be leased to Flipkart to address the growing demand for e-commerce in Western India and support market access of several thousands of sellers and MSMEs in the region, the statement added.

The centre is expected to be operational in Q3 2022 and will have the capacity to house 10 million units of sellers’ inventory at any point. In addition to strengthening Flipkart’s supply chain infrastructure to support MSMEs and sellers, the facility will enhance local employment and create 2,500 direct jobs and thousands of indirect jobs.

Amazon India to cover vaccination of 10 lakh strong workforce, partners

Amazon India has announced that it will cover the COVID-19 vaccination cost for more than 10 lakh people in the country including employees, associates, sellers, partners and their eligible dependents.

This new investment will be in addition to the $2.5 billion investment the company has made globally towards special bonuses and incentives for its teams in the last year, and the overall $11.5 billion investment towards COVID-19-related measures. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Amazon India has prioritized the health and safety of its teams, partners, sellers and customers and has introduced extensive safety measures along with other financial support initiatives.

Microsoft in talks to buy AI firm Nuance Communications for about $16 billion: Report

The price being discussed could value Nuance at about $56 a share, the source said, adding that an agreement could be announced as soon as Monday.

Bloomberg News, which first reported the deal between Nuance and Microsoft, said talks are ongoing and the discussions could still fall apart.

Burlington, Massachusetts-based Nuance whose voice recognition technology helped launch Apple Inc’s assistant Siri, makes software for sectors ranging from healthcare to the automotive industries.

Microsoft and Nuance did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Alibaba shrugs off $2.75 billion antitrust fine, shares rally

Alibaba does not expect any material impact from the antitrust crackdown in China that will push it to overhaul how it deals with merchants, its CEO said on Monday, after regulators fined the e-commerce giant $2.75 billion for abusing market dominance, Reuters reported.

Shares in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd rose as much as 9% in Hong Kong trade as a key source of uncertainty for the company was removed, and on relief the fine and steps ordered were not more onerous.

Alibaba has come under intense scrutiny since billionaire founder Jack Ma’s public criticism of the Chinese regulatory system in October.

As part of “comprehensive rectifications” sought by regulators, Alibaba will make it easier for merchants to do business with it, Chief Executive Daniel Zhang told an online conference for media and analysts.

Beijing wants Alibaba to stop requiring merchants to chose between doing business with it and rival platforms, a practice known as ‘merchant exclusivity’, which critics say helped it become China’s largest e-commerce operation.

Alibaba executives said despite Saturday’s record 18 billion yuan ($2.75 billion) fine and measures ordered by regulators, they remain confident in the government’s overall support of the company.