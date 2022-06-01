Startup Digest: Spyne acquires Travographer; Reliance Industries to invest in Lido Learning; Udayy shuts down ops & Musk tells Tesla workers to return to the office full-time or resign

Here are the top deals from the startup space.

Spyne acquires photography service provider Travographer

Deeptech startup Spyne has acquired Travographer– an on-demand photography service provider company – at an undisclosed amount.

As part of this acquisition, the company has onboarded over 20 of its employees including the founding team. With this acquisition, Spyne expands its presence in the real estate market.

“As our next step, we now have plans to launch the AI-App based shoot offerings in the real estate sector. This move expedites our growth plan to launch our specialised tech products across different industries, after automobiles, food and fashion,” said Sanjay Kumar, co-founder and CEO, Spyne.

The company said it has aggressive plans to expand its geographical presence and strengthen its business and teams to deliver the best-in-class experience with its highly tech-enabled platform.

Lido Learning in talks with Reliance Industries for investment: Report

Edtech startup Lido Learning is reportedly in talks to raise funds from Reliance industries after laying off 1200 people in February.

As per a report by The Morning Context, Reliance is assessing a deal to invest in the company. While the deal size is not known, it has been reported that it could go through as soon as this week.

“Definitive documents haven’t been signed yet, but the two companies are in advanced talks,” a source told The Morning Context. “In fact, there is a possibility of even an acquisition.”

Edtech startup Udayy shuts down ops, lays-off 100 employees

Alpha Wave and Info Edge-backed edtech startup Udayy has shut down its operation and has laid off all its employees as growth stagnates within the online and live learning model.

This comes on the back of kids moving back to schools in the post-pandemic world, co-founder Saumya Yadav told Moneycontrol.

Almost a hundred employees who were a part of the organisation were laid off. Yadav said that the firm paid the ex-employees with a severance package and also helped them find new jobs.

Workplace platform Slack enters India to help firms establish 'digital HQs'

Workplace communication platform Slack has announced to officially enter the Indian market, to help companies navigate the transition to a hybrid workplace by establishing digital headquarters.

Slack, which has users in over 150 countries globally, already has a significant following in India which is one of its top 10 markets for paid teams globally.

"We have a significant footprint in big global tech companies with a major presence in India, like IBM, Amazon, Oracle, and Intuit. India is also a major focus for Slack due to the presence of large systems integrators, like Wipro and TCS," Rahul Sharma, Country Manager, Slack India, told IANS.

Magicpin launches 45-minute pharmacy delivery service

magicpin, a discovery and user savings platform, has launched a Pan-India 45-minute pharmacy delivery service as part of its cross-category drive in hyperlocal retail.

The service aims to set new benchmarks in the pharmacy sector with prompt delivery and user-friendly experience, the firm said in a statement.

For the new service, the brand has partnered with 2000+ local pharmacies across the country. Currently, the service is available in 15 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, among others, with plans to scale up operations to about 10,000 stores on their platform.

“We’re building pharmacy delivery on the backbone of the existing local pharmacies. We’re not building dark stores or taking inventory, but creating magic by putting our tech on top of the existing retail ecosystem”, said Anshoo Sharma, CEO & Co-founder, magicpin.

WhatsApp takes down over 16.6 lakh bad accounts within India in April

Meta-owned WhatsApp said that it banned over 16.6 lakh bad accounts in India in the month of April in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021.

The platform had banned over 18 lakh such accounts in the country in March.

The company also received 844 grievance reports in April within the country, and the accounts "actioned" were 123. In March, WhatsApp received 597 grievance reports and the accounts "actioned" were 74.

"This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp's own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform. As captured in the latest Monthly Report, WhatsApp banned over 1.6 million (1,666,000) accounts in the month of April," a WhatsApp spokesperson said in a statement.

Razorpay expands health insurance policy to include LGBTQIA+ and live-in partner

Fintech platform Razorpay has revamped its employee health insurance policy to cover all team members including its LGBTQIA+ teammates, live-in partners, and their families.

The new insurance policy, introduced recently, will be applicable to all current team members of Razorpay, the firm said. The insurance cover now includes Gender reassignment surgery without a cost limitation, and only subject to co-pay, Infertility treatment and any post-delivery issue that arises. Razorpay has also increased the maternity benefit cover from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000.

“With this initiative, we’re revolutionizing ‘caregiving’ by extending our cover beyond the traditional definitions of a family. Furthermore, the pandemic has reaffirmed our faith that everyone is equal,” said Anuradha Bharat, Vice President, People Operations, Razorpay.

Oyo adds over 1,250 new corporate clients since March

Travel tech firm Oyo has added more than 1,250 corporate clients in the last three months, indicating that business travel in India may be rebounding post lifting of COVID-induced travel restrictions.

The recovery is led by small and medium enterprises, traditional business houses and conglomerates, startups, travel management companies and film production houses, which have emerged as a key customer category for Oyo in recent times.

The list of top cities searched and booked by corporates include Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune and Delhi, Oyo stated. Oyo's Business Accelerator division has serviced over 6,600 corporate clients since January 2021, it added.

KredX forays into export financing, aims to disburse $2Bn FY23 end

Supply chain finance platform KredX has announced the expansion of its services into post-shipment export financing with KredX Global Trade. The company aims to empower businesses and their trade partners to have quick, digital and collateral-free access to liquidity against their receivables at competitive market rates.

KredX aims to accomplish a book size of $2 billion by end of the current financial year, and expects a 25-30 percent impact on overall business within a period of one year through this new offering.

According to the company, the initial focus will be on providing financing solutions to Indian corporates for international trade between key trade corridors such as the US, Europe, Middle East and the rest of Asia. So far, the company has disbursed more than $100 million in funding requirements.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Musk memo to Tesla staff: return to office or leave company

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has asked employees to return to office or leave the company, according to a memo sent to staff that has been circulating on social media.

"Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean minimum) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla," the memo said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the memo.

In response to the memo that was tweeted from an unverified account, the billionaire, who has proposed to take Twitter private in a $44 billion deal, said, "They should pretend to work somewhere else."

Musk would "review and approve" any cases where they could not meet the minimum, according to the memo.

Amazon says unfairly targeted by US antitrust bill

Amazon has lambasted a bill in Congress barring tech giants from giving preference to their own businesses on their websites, saying it unfairly singles the retailer out while not subjecting rivals to similar regulations.

The Senate could vote on the bill as early as this month, media outlets have reported. The measure passed the Senate Judiciary Committee in January, despite hefty lobbying from top executives like Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook. It also passed the House Judiciary Committee last year.

Amazon said in a blog post that the bill "jeopardizes two of the things American consumers love most about Amazon: the vast selection and low prices made possible by opening our store to third-party selling partners, and the promise of fast, free shipping through Amazon Prime."

It argued the bill only targets one retailer, Amazon, by requiring a market value of at least $550 billion to qualify for regulation and that rivals like Walmart, Target and CVS were excluded.

Binance's VC arm raises $500M fund to invest in Web3, blockchain

Binance Labs, the venture capital arm of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has raised $500 million for its investment fund focused on companies involved in the blockchain and Web3 spaces.

The fund is supported by investment firms DST Global Partners, Breyer Capital and Whampoa Group as well as by other private equity firms and family offices, as per Reuters.

China's Tencent revises pay rise policy in memo, amid cost savings pressures

China's Tencent has told staff it will no longer guarantee them a pay raise upon promotion, according to an internal letter seen by Reuters, as it reviews its salary policy amid a wider cost-cutting drive.

The Chinese social media and gaming giant told its employees of the policy change on Tuesday, saying the decision was taken as part of a yearly review in consideration of the "company's operation plan and the external environment."

But it said the company would still conduct an annual salary review to consider an individual's contribution and performance. Tencent staff in 2020 it would no longer guarantee an annual salary rise.

Meta Platforms to trade under 'META' ticker from June 9

Meta Platforms said its Class A common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'META' prior to market open on June 9, replacing its current ticker symbol 'FB'.

The company changed its name from Facebook to Meta Platform in October last year in a rebrand that focuses on building the "metaverse," a shared virtual environment that it bets will be the successor to the mobile internet.

The current ticker 'FB' has been in use since the company's initial public offering in 2012.

Meta will become Broadcom's next billion-dollar customer: JP Morgan

Facebook parent Meta Platforms will use Broadcom’s custom chips to build its metaverse hardware, becoming the chipmaker's next billion-dollar ASIC customer, analysts at JP Morgan said.

ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) chips will drive $2 billion to $2.5 billion in revenue for Broadcom this year, helped by its deals with Meta and partnerships with Alphabet and Microsoft, the analysts said.

As per Reuters, Meta is investing heavily in the metaverse - a virtual space where people interact, work and play - by adding new features to hardware devices that serve as access points to the virtual world.

Apple will move some iPad capacity to Vietnam after China lockdowns: Report

Apple is moving some of its iPad production to Vietnam from China after supply chain disruptions stemming from coronavirus lockdowns have contributed to product and parts shortages, Nikkei Asia reported.

It shows how Apple is trying to manage supply to meet demand from consumers and expand manufacturing outside of China, a process it began to accelerate as US-China trade tensions heightened.

The iPhone maker already produces some of its AirPods in Vietnam, for example. The shift to move some iPad production to Vietnam may help it boost iPad revenue.