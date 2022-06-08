Startup digest: RBI policy takeaways for startups, online gaming policy in the works & Tata Neu misses 1st-month sales target

Here’re the top headlines from the startup universe.

RBI Monetary Policy Meet: Takeaways for startups

Crypto: “I can say that on all issues there is constant engagement between the government and the Reserve Bank, including the cryptocurrency issues. We have given our views to the government. Let’s wait for the discussion paper," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. In May, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said that the Finance Ministry has almost completed its work on preparing the consultation paper on cryptocurrencies and will submit the same soon.

Digital Rupee In FY23: The RBI could introduce India's Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) within this fiscal year, as indicated in the Union Budget announcement in February. RBI's Deputy Governor T Rabi Shankar indicated that the introduction of the digital rupee will be gradual to ensure no disruption in the financial and banking ecosystem.

UPI-Credit Card Linking: The RBI will now allow Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to be linked with credit cards. The linking could start with RuPay cards before being extended to other card providers such as Visa and Mastercard. Until now, only debit cards could be linked to the UPI.

E-Mandate: The RBI is also set to hike the cap on e-mandate for recurring payments from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000. That's to facilitate easier payments of large-value recurring transactions such as subscriptions, insurance premium, education fees and more.

Lending Apps: Yet again, the RBI Governor has issued a warning on digital lending apps, saying "users should check if lending apps are registered with the RBI." The Governor's advice comes after such unregistered lending apps have come under the scanner for fraudulent practices, including aggressive recovery tactics, exorbitant interest rates and misselling of loan products, which has even pushed a few customers to commit suicide.

Online gaming policy in the works?

The Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology (MeitY) could soon come up with a policy to regulate online gaming platforms, according to an Economic Times report. The Ministry held a meeting with nearly 40 online gaming platforms and industry bodies.

"The idea is to support and facilitate the growth and expansion of all gaming platforms while also effectively regulating them. However, the regulations should not impede their growth," said a senior government official, cited by ET.

This signals the ministry's intention to introduce a set of rules that allows online gaming platforms to operate with greater regulatory certainty. Given the disparate views of various state governments on the matter, the industry has sought for a central regulatory framework, as per the report.

Tata Neu misses first-month sales target: Report

Tata Digital's super-app Tata Neu, which was launched during the Indian Premier League (IPL), has sold products and services worth $120-$150 million, missing the internal target of $200 million in terms of gross merchandise value for the first month of operations, as per an ET report.

After several delays, Tata Group's youngest vertical Tata Digital launched the super-app during the IPL match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 7.

Tata Neu offers a bouquet of services such as flight bookings, hotel bookings, car buying, groceries, food delivery, investments and more. For the Tata Group, the super app acts as an umbrella that brings together all of conglomerate's digital services.

India Accelerator & Chiratae Sonic to co-invest in early-stage startups

India Accelerator and Chiratae Sonic, the flagship seed investment initiative of Chiratae Ventures, have formed a partnership to co-invest in technology-enabled, early-stage startups across sectors in India.

Since its inception in 2017, India Accelerator has accelerated more than 130 startups by providing capital, mentorship, technology guidance and more. On the other hand, Chiratae Ventures is among India's leading venture capital firms, having backed startups such as Cure.fit, Myntra, FirstCry, Flipkart and Lenskart.

Founded in 2021, Chiratae Sonic is an initiative that identifies and invests in disruptive technology ventures. It promises a turnaround time of just 48 hours on investment decisions.

Pescafresh launches live commerce in seafood and meats category

D2C seafood and meat brand Pescafresh is launching its live commerce offering — Pescalive, which will showcase ‘fresh catch of the day’, taking customers to the source in real time.

Consumers will have the option to embark on a journey from fishing vessels to fresh farms, look at the processing centres, explore live cooking marathons, attend expert panel talks and influencer engagements among other activities. "With Pescalive, what you see is what you get," said Sangram Sawant, Founder, Pescafresh.

So far, the company has received funding from marquee investors such as Blume Ventures, Elara India Opportunity Fund, UK and Rehan Yar Khan of Orios Ventures. Pescafresh aims to expand geographically across 10 cities in the country in 2022. Currently, it is present in Mumbai and plans to launch operations in Pune, Delhi and Bengaluru.

JetSynthesys' Jetapult comes out of stealth mode with an acquisition

Digital entertainment company JetSynthesys announces the launch of its gaming startup Jetapult, which has come out of stealth mode with an acquisition of a game studio from India.

Jetapult will function on an Invest & Operate (I&O) model, focusing on acquiring and scaling revenue-generating Indie game development studios across emerging markets such as India, South-East Asia, Middle East, South America as well as Australia, and New Zealand.

Jetapult will be led by Sharan Tulsiani, whose previous experience includes leading gaming at Google Play Asia (India and ANZ markets) and its Indie Games Accelerator (IGA).

BetterPlace completes fourth acquisition in 10 months

In an all cash deal, BetterPlace has acquired EzeDox — a no-code workflow builder platform. The acquisition is set to help reduce platform deployment time, enabling a much faster go-to-market strategy for BetterPlace, which offers frontline workforce management platform for enterprises.

With over 1,500 companies using the BetterPlace platform, the company aims to bridge the demand and supply gap in the frontline worker economy, which includes e-commerce delivery riders, nurses, health workers, volunteers, ambulance drivers and others.

BetterPlace acquired gig-worker platform OkayGo in May 2022. Microlearning platform Oust Labs, workforce fulfillment platform Aasaanjobs and frontline jobs classified platform Waah Jobs were acquired in October 2021.