Startup Digest: Prosus cites poor governance for Byju’s board exit, Sequoia cuts one-third of talent team and more

Here are the top headlines from the startup space.

BYJU’S regularly disregarded advice, says Prosus

BYJU’S executive leadership regularly disregarded advice and recommendations relating to strategic, operational, legal, and corporate governance matters despite repeated efforts from Prosus Director, the Dutch listed investor in the edtech giant said in a statement.

In the statement, Prosus said: "BYJU’S grew considerably since our first investment in 2018, but, over time, its reporting and governance structures did not evolve sufficiently for a company of that scale.

Reacting to the statement, BYJU’s has said it updated shareholders about the definitive steps it has taken to improve corporate governance and financial reporting. It added that it has noted the observations of its valued investors.

Sequoia cuts one-third of talent team: Report

Venture capital firm Sequoia let go of seven employees on its operations team, as per a Bloomberg News report. The decision impacted about one-third of the firm’s talent staff, which helps with recruiting functions for startups in its portfolio, Sequoia’s chief operating officer Sumaiya Balbale confirmed to Forbes.

Balbale described the cuts as part of a broader “restructuring” of the firm two years in the making to move away from only offering “support on a one-on-one level to something that could be delivered to more founders simultaneously.

It follows the April departure of 12-year veteran Jaime Bott, who led the talent team. The layoffs reflect a retrenching by venture capitalists after the industry’s bull run that ended in early 2022, the Bloomberg report added.

Pantomath Group acquires fundgini.com

Pantomath Financial Services Group has acquired a 75 percent stake in fundgini.com, a fundraiser and M&A ecosystem online platform. This strategic acquisition will enable Pantomath to mobilize its diversified investment banking services strengths and facilitate the deal acceleration in the deal ecosystem, as the statement said.

“We believe the partnership has the potential to take fundgini.com to the next level, we aim to create a digital AI-driven platform in deal-making landscape,” said Shashank Pradhan, Founder, fundgini.com.

Since its inception, fundgini.com has emerged as a marketplace for dealmakers around the world. Over 50,000 experts across the globe interact on this platform for various deals including debt financing, equity funding, and mergers and acquisitions. Currently, more than 700 deals feature on this platform.

GreenCell Mobility gets Rs 3,000 crore debt funding from REC

Electric mobility player GreenCell Mobility has secured Rs 3,000 crore in debt funding from REC for sustainable transportation services.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with REC as part of which the latter agreed to extend financial assistance in the form of debt funding to support the company's ambitious projects, GreenCell Mobility said in a statement.

"The allocated Rs 3,000 crore will be dedicated to funding the acquisition of 3,000 e-buses and supporting alternative fuel technology bus projects, battery energy storage initiatives, and establishing a robust charging infrastructure network," it added.

Minifeel gets Rs 3 crore from 100X.VC in pre-seed round

Minifeel, a startup for consumers to discover premium beauty products at incredible offers, has raised Rs 3 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by 100X.VC.

The company intends to use the funds to develop the technology to personalize the consumer's experience by recommending the best products that suit them. The firm added it will also increase its number of trial product offerings for customers by partnering with premium beauty brands.

“The beauty and personal care sector is one of India’s fastest-growing market segments. The industry is witnessing a boom from the rapid growth of direct-to-consumer companies in online retail. It's an excellent time for Minifeel to work with new-age beauty brands to connect them with the right consumers and make them aware of innovative and exciting new products,” said Sagar Mithiya, Founder of Minifeel.

EvolveX backs social commerce platform Evindia

Evindia, an influencer-driven social commerce platform for EV two-wheeler buyers, has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed funding round from accelerator EvolveX.

The round also saw participation from angel investors including Neeraj Tyagi, Gaurav VK Singhvi, and Vikas Aggarwal (WeFounderCircle).

The startup will use fresh funds for product development, business expansion and building a creator economy. It also plans to raise bridge funding to the tune of Rs 1.25 crore in the coming months.

Redbasil raises funds from South Asia Tech Partners & Mumbai Angels

B2B marketplace for restaurants Redbasil has bagged an undisclosed amount in a funding round led by South Asia Tech Partners. The round also saw participation from the angel network Mumbai Angels.

According to the startup, the fresh funding will be deployed towards the expansion of its B2B sales team and ground operations along with developing its technological stack.

Redbasil claims to have a catalogue of 10,000 ingredients and food suppliers that are vetted by chefs and kitchens. The company said it has grown by more than 4X in the past 14 months.

NCCF to sell tomatoes for Rs 70 on ONDC

The National Cooperative Consumer Federation (NCCF) will sell tomatoes at Rs 70 per kg on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) from July 24, after prices of the essential item shot up to Rs 150 per kg in several parts of the country.

The sale on ONDC, however, will only be limited to Delhi and go on for 10-15 days according to the network's officials.

The announcement comes on the heels of the Centre's direction to NCCF and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) earlier this week to sell tomatoes at Rs 70 per kg to provide respite to consumers.

Pixxel receives grant from iDEX to develop miniaturised multi-payload satellites

Homegrown space-tech startup Pixxel has won a multi-crore grant from iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) for the Mission DefSpace Challenge under iDEX Prime (Space), to manufacture miniaturised multi-payload satellites for the Indian Air Force.

Received as a part of the SPARK grants by iDEX, this grant will equip Pixxel to develop small satellites of up to 150 kgs for Electro-Optical, Infrared, Synthetic Aperture Radar and Hyper Spectral purposes, a statement said.

Further, leveraging the indigenous technology and expertise that can enable ease of manufacture, low cost, and ease of launch, Pixxel will now manufacture small satellites for the Indian defense sector.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Meta, Microsoft, hundreds more own trademarks to new Twitter name

Elon Musk's decision to rebrand Twitter as X could be complicated legally: companies including Meta and Microsoft already have intellectual property rights to the same letter.

X is so widely used and cited in trademarks that it is a candidate for legal challenges - and the company formerly known as Twitter could face its own issues defending its X brand in the future.

"There's a 100% chance that Twitter is going to get sued over this by somebody," said trademark attorney Josh Gerben, who said he counted nearly 900 active U.S. trademark registrations that already cover the letter X in a wide range of industries.

Spotify's user growth beats expectations

Spotify has reported second-quarter results that comfortably beat expectations for both monthly active users and subscribers, and forecast the number of listeners each month would reach 572 million next quarter.

After laying out plans last year to get 1 billion users by 2030 and to reach $100 billion revenue annually, Spotify has been growing at a rapid clip, but its costly expansion into podcasts and audiobooks have hit margins.

The number of monthly active users rose to 551 million in the quarter, beating Spotify's guidance and analysts' forecasts of 526.8 million. Premium subscribers, who account for most of the company's revenue, rose 17% to 220 million, topping estimates of 216.6 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The growth was driven by marketing campaigns and as more listeners signed up in countries across Europe, Latin America and Asia.

SoftBank forms JV with Symbotic to build AI-powered warehouses

SoftBank is forming a joint venture with warehouse automation company Symbotic to build AI-powered warehouses that will be majority owned by the Japanese technology investor, the companies said.

The firms are investing a total of $100 million in the venture, which will be called GreenBox Systems. The unit has also signed a contract to buy AI-powered systems from Symbotic that will be worth $7.5 billion in the next six years.

The deal will give SoftBank warrants representing about 2 percent of the U.S. company's outstanding shares. The Japanese firm said it had also bought 17.8 million shares of Symbotic from CEO Rick Cohen, upping its stake in the company from about 5 percent to 8 percent.

Apple faces $1 billion UK lawsuit over app store fees

Apple found itself the target of a 785-million-pound ($1 billion) class action lawsuit brought by more than 1,500 app developers in the UK over its App Store fees.

Apple's services business, which includes the App Store, has seen revenues grow at a rapid pace in the last few years and now hovers around $20 billion per quarter.

However, the commissions of 15 percent to 30 percent that the company charges some app makers for the use of an in-app payment system have been criticised by app developers and targeted by antitrust regulators in several countries.

Google owes $338.7 million in Chromecast patent case, US jury says

Google violated a software developer's patent rights with its remote-streaming technology and must pay $338.7 million in damages, a federal jury in Waco, Texas decided.

The jury found that Google's Chromecast and other devices infringe patents owned by Touchstream Technologies related to streaming videos from one screen to another.