Startup Digest: Pristyn Care lays off 45 employees & Mintifi gets $110M in Series D round

Here are the top headlines from the startup space.

Healthtech unicorn Pristyn Care lays off 45 employees

Healthtech unicorn Pristyn Care has fired 45 employees based on their performance, a company spokesperson told CNBC-TV18.

This comes after reports suggested that the company has sacked up to 350 employees across departments and impacted employees from sales, tech and product teams.

In a statement, the Pristyn spokesperson added, "In the last 4 months, we have hired 300+ employees across the board and hence there have been no layoffs. We have a comprehensive performance evaluation process that helps us understand the efficiency levels across the board. This is a regular process and, we found around 45 employees across the organisation who were performing below expectations and we had to part ways.”

In December 2021, Pristyn Care raised $96 million in its Series E round, doubling its valuation in seven months to $1.4 billion and becoming a youngest healthtech unicorn.

Byju's seeks to raises $250M in pre-IPO funding for Aakash: Report

Edtech giant Byju’s is seeking to raise as much as $250 million through the issuance of convertible notes by its tutoring service unit Aakash Educational Services, according to a Bloomberg report.

Aakash will issue the notes, which will be converted into equity at a discount of 20 percent to the listing price of the unit’s planned initial public offering. The fundraising by Aakash will help Byju’s, which is struggling with the delay in its fundraising due to prolonged due diligence process, tide over its liquidity crunch, the report added.

The world’s largest edtech startup had started conversations with bankers late last year to pick arrangers for Aakash’s IPO. The IPO size could be in the range of $1 billion, valuing Aakash at $3.5-$4 billion.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority nears buying stake in Lenskart for $500M: Report

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is nearing a deal to acquire a stake in omnichannel eyewear startup Lenskart for about $500 million, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund is finalizing an agreement to buy a mix of existing Lenskart shares and new equity. The deal, which would value Lenskart at more than $4 billion, may be announced as early as this week, added the report. Though discussions are advanced, details could still change.

Lenskart is set to close its funding round amid a global rout for tech companies that’s prompted layoffs in the thousands, depressed investment activity and shaved billions off the valuations of once high-flying startups.

InCred Capital acquires 20% stake in TeamNest

Wealth management and asset management platform, InCred Capital has acquired 20 percent stake in Payroll and HR SaaS startup, TeamNest. The acquisition is part of TeamNest’s Series A funding round. However, financial details remain undisclosed.

The startup will use the proceeds to expand presence and develop its product offerings. It will further tap into InCred’s extensive network and add resources to its platform to strengthen its position in the HRtech space, a statement said.

The platform claims to have clocked more than 10 percent month-on-month growth for the last 15 months.

Mintifi gets $110M in Series D funding round led by Premji Invest and existing investors

Supply chain financing platform, Mintifi, has raised $110 million in a Series D funding round led by Premji Invest, with participation from existing investors Norwest Venture Partners, Elevation Capital, and the International Finance Corporation.

As per the startup, the funds will be used to consolidate its market leadership in downstream supply chain financing, expand new offerings such as B2B payments and dealer management systems, and bolster its tech infrastructure.

Mintifi plans to deepen engagement across the supply chain network by building an ecosystem of end-to-end fulfilment products across anchors and borrowers.

The firm claism to have grown over four times year-on-year with annualised purchases financed of over $1 billion and is expected to touch $3 billion by the end of FY24. Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Mintifi on this transaction.

GrayQuest raises Rs 56 Cr in Series A equity funding round

Fintech startup GrayQuest has received Rs 56 crore ($7 million) in its Series A equity funding round led by — Pravega Venrures, with participation from leading family investors such as Weizmann Group, Telama Family Office and Apurva Parekh (Pidilite Family Office).

Existing investors such as the family offices of Ashok Wadhwa (Founder —Ambit Capital) & Yogesh Mahansaria also invested in the funding round. Entrepreneurs such as Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Kunal Shah and Miten Sampat of CRED, Sujeet Kumar of Udaan, David Piexoto of Isaac, Nitin Gupta of UNI, Aakrit Vaish of Haptik, among others, also participated in the funding round.

GrayQuest plans to to utilise the funding to enhance its product offerings further and scale distribution across the education system, it said in a statement.

The firm has over 5,000 renowned institutions across the country on board and serves more than 3 million people.

Probus bags $3M from Unicorn India Ventures & others

IoT communications and data analytics startup Probus has raised $3 million in a funding round from Unicorn India Ventures and Family Office from the US. The round also saw participation from existing investors.

The funds raised will be used for strengthening product R&D, expanding the team and grow GTM partnerships with ecosystem partners, a statement said.

In the last 12 months, Probus claims to have clocked 8X revenue growth and has achieved profitability at PAT level. The company has currently deployed over half a million smart meters products in four geographies and doubled the team size. In addition to expanding further in India, Probus will also be looking to launch operations in MENA and SEA over the next 12 – 18 months.

Inker Robotics gets $1.2M in Pre-Series round from AHK Ventures

Inker Robotics, a startup under the Kerala Start Up Mission, has secured $1.2 million in a Pre-Series funding round headed by early-stage VC firm AHK Ventures.

The startup intends to use the fresh capital to improve its training delivery platform, which will further help develop more engaging content focused on robotics and emerging technology education.

The firm claims to have a 4,500 sq ft robotics facility with 80 industry professionals. Its R&D engineers have also developed ALTON, which the company said is the first-ever modular training robot designed to enable a holistic learning experience in robotics.

IppoPay invests $500,000 in SaaS startup I-CampusBuddy

SaaS startup I-CampusBuddy has bagged $500,000 in a strategic funding round from payment gateway platform IppoPay Technologies.

The company that provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) software solutions to the education industry, plans to use the funds to expand its product suite to go deeper beyond enterprises and target smaller schools and education institutions.

The firm currently offers end-to-end solutions through a set of modules, such as CRM, finance, academics, communication, collaboration, productivity, e-learning, assessment, and asset management.

Anthill Ventures launches speed scaling programme for Alco-Bev startups

Global venture capital firm Anthill Ventures has announced the launch of a speed-scaling accelerator programme called Anthill Spirits to support early-stage alco-bev startups.

Under the programme, the startups will receive funding and market access to entrepreneurs to help create innovative brands and technologies in the rapidly growing Indian alco- bev industry, which is estimated to be worth close to $50 billion by 2023.

Anthill Spirits is looking to fund up to $1 million over the stages of the venture-building process. Eligible startups must have a running business in at least two key core markets, demonstrate a product-market fit and have a significant market size, a statement said.

"With the shift in demand from mass and traditional brands to premium/super-premium beverages, we see an opportunity to invest in and support visionary brands and technologies,” said Nayan Deekonda, CEO, Anthill Spirits.

Kinara Capital allocates Rs 400 Cr loans in FY24 to women entrepreneurs

Kinara Capital, a fintech lender for small businesses has allocated an additional Rs 400 crores disbursement in FY24 in discounted business loans for women entrepreneurs under its HerVikas programme.

The latest allocation brings the total commitment to date to Rs 700 crores solely dedicated to driving financial inclusion of women entrepreneurs from the MSME sector, a statement said.

The firms said it exceeded its previous disbursement goal of Rs 300 crores from FY20-23, with 38% higher disbursement of Rs 414 crores across 4,305+ HerVikas business loans for women-owned MSMEs.

“With approximately 100 crores disbursed each year, we are now doubling down and pledging INR 400 crores disbursement in FY24 solely for MSME women entrepreneurs. This will lead to reaching 10,000 HerVikas discounted business loans by next year,” said Hardika Shah, Founder & CEO of Kinara Capital.

Tide, WE Hub launch programme to operationalise govt schemes for women MSMEs

UK-based SME-focused business financial platform Tide and WE Hub, Telangana’s state-led incubator for women entrepreneurs have launched the ‘Sarthika’ programme, to bridge the information and last mile delivery gaps in state and central government schemes for women-led MSMEs.

Through this initiative, Tide aims to reach women entrepreneurs across India and enhance the ease of doing business by improving access to information and uptake of public schemes and initiatives, it said in a statement.

The Sarthika web portal will work with the cohort at the grassroots level to help them navigate through the application process, eligibility criteria, and other important aspects of the schemes.

Nandus reports Rs 100 Cr revenue for FY22-23, turns operationally profitable

Nandus, a hyperlocal and omnichannel meat retail brand has announced that it crossed the revenue mark of Rs 100 crore for FY22-23. The firm which has been operationally profitable is now aiming for 100 percent profitability.

Currently, the hyperlocal brand operates 50+ stores across Bengaluru and Hyderabad. It is planning to launch 20 new omnichannel outlets in the next financial year. For FY23-24, Nandus is looking at a revenue of Rs 200 crore. In FY21-’22, the company reported a turnover of Rs 67 crore, recording a 2X growth by the end of this fiscal while achieving operational profitability.

“We put in our best effort, while making a conscious decision to stay away from the toxic valuation game that is played out by most start-ups today. We focused on building a company that is structurally sound and strong on business fundamentals with a clear path to profitability,” said Narendra Pasuparthy, Founder and CEO, Nandus.