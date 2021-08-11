STARTUP DIGEST: PM Modi hails buzzing startup ecosystem, Lenskart to hire over 2,000 by 2022

There were several important developments in the startup space during the day on Wednesday. Here are the top stories that made headlines in the startup universe.

India now has 60 unicorns, 21 entered the club in past few months: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said startup unicorns are turning out to be India's identity globally. He said there are nearly 60 unicorns in India now and 21 out of them have reached that status in the past few months.

The Prime Minister said Indian startups have the same level of self-confidence as displayed by Indian athletes and sportspersons at Tokyo Olympics.

Speaking at CII's annual session, he further said that India is receiving record FDI due to several efforts of the government, adding that the country's forex reserve is at an all-time high.

Lenskart plans to hire over 2,000 people across functions by 2022

D2C eyewear brand Lenskart plans to strengthen its workforce by onboarding over 2,000 employees across the country by 2022.

Lenskart will also be expanding its international teams in Singapore, Middle East, and the USA by hiring 300 employees. Lenskart cofounder and CEO Peyush Bansal said that it wants to grow ‘exponentially’ in its international markets as well as in India through online commerce and retail stores.

The company has been hiring across verticals, especially the technology and data science team, roping in data scientists, business analysts, data engineers, and experts. Lenskart is looking to add 1,500 more retail employees to manage its stores, 100 plus engineers to the technology team across Bengaluru, NCR, and Hyderabad, the company said.

The development comes on the back of a $315-million funding the company recently closed from investors such as Temasek Holdings, Falcon Edge Capital and KKR & Co.

SigTuple partners with Silicon Valley Bank to deliver quality healthcare in rural India

Healthtech startup SigTuple, has partnered with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) for the deployment of AI100, a smart Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven robotic microscope that digitizes manual microscopy processes, at a remote tribal hospital in Gudalur, Tamil Nadu.

According to the company, this installation is expected to benefit more than 50,000 people in the area - aiding in early detection of critical diseases like cancer, bacterial & viral infections, anemia, etc. and reducing turnaround time significantly, from around 48 hours to less than 15 minutes.

SigTuple has raised over $40 million funding to date and is backed by Pi Ventures, Accel Partners, Chiratae Ventures, Flipkart Co-founder Binny Bansal, and Trusted Insights among others.

Wilson Kello joins HempStreet advisory board

HempStreet, a research to retail venture in the medicinal cannabis space, today announced that Wilson Kello, an internationally acclaimed creative polymath, has joined their advisory board.

The company is working closely with leading scientists to advance cannabis-based medicinal remedies to mass ailments that currently affect over 300 million people in India, it said. The company has 16 approved products, and a network of over 43,000 medical practitioners and clinics across the country.

HempStreet aims to disrupt the $7 billion global medicinal cannabis industry with futuristic technologies, world-class product innovations and robust R&D mechanism, the company said.

D2C beauty startup Pilgrim registers 2X sales increase in 9 months

Homegrown D2C beauty and personal care brand, Pilgrim has revealed that the company registered a 2X increase in sales in the last 9 months. The sales have primarily been driven by the K-Beauty range followed by the French Beauty range.

Nearly 30 percent of these sales came from Northeast India alone with Guwahati leading the pack. In metros, Bengaluru and Delhi registered maximum sales, the company said.

As per Pilgrim’s report, the demand for global beauty products was highest in the ‘face care’ category with a sales contribution of 80 percent. The top concerns in these categories were aging and brightening.

With 70 percent of women buying these global beauty products, the average order value stood at Rs 900. This number stood at Rs 700 for men who bought one product at a time as compared to females who bought multiple products in one go, the company claimed.

The report also added that women mostly bought night serums, night gel creams, and face creams. Men, on the other hand, preferred face wash, face masks, hair serums, and sulfate-free shampoos. These global beauty products were most popular among the 25-50 age group, driving 50 percent of Pilgrim’s revenue.

The D2C brand is backed by investors such as Fireside Ventures, Rukum Capital and the founding teams of Boat, NoBroker, and the founder-CEO of Bewakoof.com.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Hackers start to return some of the $600 mn they stole in one of the biggest crypto heists

Hackers have started returning some of the $600 million they stole in what’s likely to be one of the biggest cryptocurrency thefts ever, CNBC reported.

The cybercriminals exploited a vulnerability in Poly Network, a platform that looks to connect different blockchains so that they can work together. Poly Network disclosed the attack on Tuesday and asked to establish communication with the hackers, urging them to “return the hacked assets.”

In a strange turn of events Wednesday, the hackers began returning some of the funds they stole.

They sent a message to Poly Network embedded in a cryptocurrency transaction saying they were “ready to return” the funds. The DeFi platform responded requesting the money be sent to three crypto addresses.

As of midday London time, more than $4.8 million had been returned to the addresses.

About $33 million of Tether that was part of the theft has been frozen, according to the stablecoin’s issuer.

India, US seeing fund inflows after China crackdown: Mark Mobius

India, the United States and parts of other emerging markets have seen fund inflows redirected from China as recent regulatory crackdowns in the world’s second-biggest economy have spooked markets, according to veteran investor Mark Mobius.

” I would say half the money has just left … But I think that is temporary, it will not last,” Mobius, emerging markets fund manager and founder of Mobius Capital Partners, told the Reuters.

Mobius said his firm was” heavily concentrated in India”, with about a 20% allocation, adding that he was bullish on sectors ranging from medical testing to industrial equipment.

” It’s a pretty wide scope that we have in India. Lots of opportunities.”

Mobius earlier made his name as an emerging markets guru with U.S. money manager Franklin Templeton, where he managed over $50 billion in EM portfolios.

The effects of China’s crackdown will be temporary, and over the long-term, curb monopolistic trends enabling small- and medium-sized enterprises (SME) to thrive, said Mobius, whose firm manages over $414 million in assets.

Along with India, Mobius said his fund was bullish on Taiwan and Brazil.

New child safety features for Google, YouTube

Google on Tuesday unveiled a series of online safety measures for children including a private setting for videos uploaded by teens and safeguard for ads shown to users under 18, the AFP reported.

The new features, which come amid heightened concerns about online child exploitation and safety at a time of growing internet usage during the global pandemic, affect Google's YouTube video platform as well its online services such as search and Google Assistant.

Google's "safe search" -- which excludes sensitive or mature content -- will be the default setting for users under 18, which up to now had been the case only for under-13 users.

On the massively popular YouTube platform, content from 13- to 17-year-olds will be private by default, the tech giant said in a blog post.

In another safety move, Google will turn off location history for all users under 18 globally, without an option to turn it back on. This is already in place for those under 13.

Facebook shuts down anti-vaccination influencer campaign

Facebook on Tuesday said it shut down a disinformation operation which sought to spread COVID-19 vaccine hoaxes by duping social media influencers into backing false claims.

The social network labeled the operation a "disinformation laundromat" which sought to legitimize false claims by pushing them through people with clean reputations, according to AFP.

Influencers who caught onto the sham turned out to be the undoing of a deceitful influence campaign orchestrated by marketing firm Fazze in Russia, according to Facebook.

"The assumption was the influencers wouldn't do any of their own homework, but two did," Facebook global threat intelligence lead Ben Nimmo said while briefing journalists.

Facebook said that in July it removed 65 accounts at the leading social network and 243 accounts at photo-centric Instagram that were linked to the campaign, and banned Fazze from its platform.

Fazze is a subsidiary of a AdNow, an advertising company registered in ¬Britain, according to media reports.

The operation targeted primarily ¬India and Latin America, but also took aim at the US, as governments debated approving vaccines to fight the pandemic, according to Nimmo.

Late in 2020, the network of fake accounts tried to fuel a false meme that the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 would turn people into chimpanzees, Facebook reported.

After going quiet for five months, the organizers attacked the safety of the Pfizer vaccine and leaked what it billed as an AstraZeneca document stolen by hacking, Facebook said.

The campaign took advantage of online platforms including Reddit, Medium, change.org and Facebook, creating misleading articles and petitions then providing "influencers" with links, hashtags and more to spread vaccine misinformation, according to Nimmo.

The operation was exposed by influencers in France and Germany who questioned claims made in email pitches from Fazze, prompting journalists to dig into the matter, according to Facebook.

Amazon loses bid to stop New York from probing COVID-19 standards

A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed Amazon's lawsuit to block New York's attorney general from investigating the online retailer's ability to protect warehouse workers from COVID-19, Reuters reported.

US District Judge Brian Cogan in Brooklyn rejected Amazon's claim that Attorney General Letitia James acted in bad faith by trying to police its pandemic response, and stop its alleged retaliation against workers who were unhappy the company wasn't doing more.

"The state has a legitimate interest in ensuring that employers are complying with state labor laws, are enforcing important health safety measures, and are sanctioned for illegal conduct that occurs within the state," Cogan wrote.

Amazon has argued that federal health and labour laws preempted James' oversight. Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement: "We're disappointed with today's procedural ruling, which the court made clear does not mean the Attorney General's underlying claims have merit."

Amazon cared deeply about the health and safety of its employees, and was proud of its response to the pandemic, she added.

Morgan Rubin, a spokeswoman for James, said in an email: "We applaud this decision and look forward to continuing our litigation against Amazon in state court and protecting our workers."

James sued Amazon in February over its treatment of thousands of workers at a Staten Island fulfillment center and a Queens distribution centre. She has accused Amazon of prioritising profits over safety, and improperly disciplining two employees who protested working conditions, one of whom was fired.

James is seeking a court-appointed safety monitor, while Amazon is seeking to dismiss her case, which is pending in a state court in Manhattan.