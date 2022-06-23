Startup Digest: Pine Labs acquires Setu for $70-75 million, Sequoia's Surge increases seed round ticket size to $3 million, Uber explored a sale of Indian ride-hailing arm: Report

IPO-bound Pine Labs acquires API infrastructure startup Setu for $70-75 million

IPO-bound merchant commerce platform Pine Labs has acquired fintech infrastructure specialist Setu to strengthen its diversified online payments and lending offerings. Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that the deal is valued somewhere between $70-75 million.

Setu's founders will continue to lead the company and brand name and the 90-100 employee team of Setu will be retained, the company said in a briefing.

This is the third acquisition for Pine Labs in 2022 after picking up a majority stake in payments solution provider Mosambee in April and Mumbai-based online payments startup Qfix in February.

The deal comes at a time when Pine Labs is expanding its offerings beyond merchant payments. It is expanding its Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) offering in Southeast Asia and entered the consumer payments space with the acquisition of Fave in April 2021.

Sequoia’s Surge increases seed round ticket size to $3 million

Sequoia India and Southeast Asia are broadening the range of its check size for the Surge, its accelerator, and incubation programme. The venture capital firm’s check size for Surge, which previously made $1 million to $2 million investments in early-stage startups in the region, will now go up to $3 million.

Increasing the ticket size allows the early-stage founders the runway and time they need to find product-market fit and build a strong team before raising a Series A, Sequoia said in a blog post.

Notably, Surge will also remove the minimum $1 million floor and invest as little as $300,000-500,000 to make it more relevant for a large pool of founders. There’s also no floor size to the investment range, which can start from $300,000 or less, the firm added.

Sequoia, which kick-started Surge in 2019 to sharpen its focus on early-stage investing, has launched six cohorts and more than 20 percent of the selected startups were pre-seed when it partnered with them. This increase in the ticket size will apply to its eight cohorts that will be launched next year.

Uber said to have explored a sale of Indian ride-hailing arm: Report

Uber has explored options for its Indian ride-hailing business, including a sale, but suspended discussions after tech startup valuations cratered, sources told Bloomberg News.

The US-based company began weighing alternatives and reached out to several interested parties after recognizing it had limited potential for profitable expansion in the country, the report said.

It pondered a stock swap with local companies or even a pullout before a global equity market rout upended plans, the people added. A stock deal was favored in exploratory talks as that would allow Uber to retain a foothold in India, added the report. Uber disputed the idea it had considered retreating from India.

"Bloomberg's reporting is categorically false. We have never explored exiting India — not even for a minute," company spokesperson Ruchica Tomar said in an emailed statement. Uber remains committed to India and continues to hire people “aggressively.”

Oversight board raises concerns over Meta's lack of investment to moderate non-English content

The Oversight Board, a semi-independent body established by Meta, has raised concerns about the social-media giant's investments in moderating content in languages other than English on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

In its first annual report since being set up in 2018 as a body that keeps an independent check on Meta’s content moderation standards, the Board has pointed out that fewer user appeals have come from the Global South, including India.

Between October 2020 and December 2021, the Board received more than a million user appeals. The vast majority of appeals were to restore content on Facebook or Instagram concerning posts that supposedly violated Meta’s rules on bullying, hate speech, violence, and incitement.

More than two-thirds of such user appeals came from the Global North, with 49 percent of total appeals coming from the US and Canada, and 20 percent from Europe. Whereas, only two percent of the total appeals came from Central and South Asia, which includes India — the world's largest user of Facebook and Instagram.

Ola CEO takes a dig at media after Tata Nexon EV fire

Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Thursday had another opportunity to take a dig at the mainstream media after reports surfaced that a Tata Nexon EV caught fire in Mumbai.

In a tweet, Aggarwal said that EV fires will continue to happen. "EV fires will happen. Happens in all global products too. EV fires are much less frequent than ICE (internal combustion engine) fires," he said in a tweet, tagging Hormazd Sorabjee, Editor of Autocar India.

Earlier this year, Aggarwal called a senior auto journalist "Petrol Media", and mockingly shared pictures of Burnol in response to the criticism he faced on Twitter. Meanwhile, Ola Electric is also planning to launch its own electric car in a couple of years and recently displayed a prototype.

MakeMyTrip to increase all-women team of holiday experts

Online travel firm MakeMyTrip plans to increase its all-women team of 'holiday experts' boosted by consistent growth delivered and highest-ever packages sold by them last fiscal.

In FY22, the team of women freelancers, serving as holiday experts, helped curate packages for nearly two lakh travellers - closing the year with the highest-ever packages sold by these experts in over 10 years, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

"Spurred by the consistent growth, in the coming months, MakeMyTrip is now aiming to expand the franchise network and increase its pool of holiday experts across the country," it added. The company, however, did not elaborate on how much the number of its all-women team of holiday experts would be increased.

AI adoption to add $500 billion to India's GDP by 2025: Nasscom Report

The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and data utilisation strategy can add $500 billion to India's GDP by 2025, a new Nasscom report showed. The AI adoption in four key sectors -- BFSI, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and retail, healthcare, and industrials/automotive -- can contribute 60 percent of the total $500 billion opportunities, according to "AI Adoption Index" Nasscom, EY, and Microsoft, EXL and Capgemini.

Though the current rate of AI investments in India is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.8 percent and poised to reach $881 million by 2023, it will still represent just 2.5 percent of the total global AI investments of $340 billion. For India to achieve its $1 trillion GDP goal by FY 2026-2027, it needs to have a strong correlation to the maturity of AI adoption, the report noted.

KredX allocates Rs 1,500 crore to power MSMEs

KredX, a supply chain finance platform, has announced its plans to disburse Rs 1,500 crore in working capital, over and above the usual disbursement, to cater to the increasing working capital needs of MSMEs.

This additional allocation comes at a time when this sector, which accounts for 27 percent of GDP and is crucial to the functioning of the economy, is staring at an acute credit gap of about $380 billion.

According to a study conducted by KredX, of the 63.05 million estimated MSMEs in India, about 71 percent experience a significant increase in sales during the festive season, with 42 percent comprising online businesses. Almost 57 percent of the working capital demand arises from Tier-1 cities with Bangalore leading from the front, followed by Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

The remaining 43 percent of the demand arises from Tier 2 and 3 cities with Nasik, Guwahati, Coimbatore, Vadodara, and Bhopal leading the demand. KredX said it has disbursed an additional Rs 554 crore in working capital over a period of 3 months to about 450 MSME players.

Climate Angels selects 7 startups in the F&B Industry under the ‘Zero-Single-Use Plastic Challenge’

Seven startups have been selected by Climate Angels for the ZeSUP- Zero Single-Use Plastic Challenge to deploy their solutions with the incubators’ F&B partners which include Rebel Foods, Burger Singh, and The Beer Café.

The selected startups include Qudrat, Imaga, Sunbird Straws, Cupable, Embuer Health, Refillable, and Biogreen biotech.

The selected startups are currently gearing up for a six-month Bootcamp program which would run alongside the pilots, a statement said. The program aims to support these ventures throughout their entrepreneurial journey, from curating sessions on the stepping stones of the business world to crafting the perfect story while pitching to investors the program would leave no stone unturned in helping these pioneering startups on their journey to eradicate Single-Use Plastics from India, it added.

Lissun partners with dialysis center network NephroPlus

Mental and emotional wellness company Lissun has collaborated with NephroPlus to provide solutions to its dialysis guests and caregivers for their mental and emotional well-being needs.

This initiative will include one-on-one and group interventions by trained psychologists on issues such as sleep, pain management, stress relief, and mental well-being. Patients and caregivers will also be provided with online resources to assist and understand their wellness journey, as per a statement.

Exotel growing at a CAGR of 70%; to hire 500 professionals

Exotel, a customer engagement platform, aims to hire 500 new professionals across growth and technology functions as the company achieved annual recurring revenue of $60 million with a CAGR of 70 percent for FY22.

According to the company, its focus on sustainability and strong unit economics have been its defining culture across the organisation. With its recent merger with Ameyo, acquisition of CognoAI, and a new virtual telecom operator licence, Exotel is now aiming to achieve an ARR of $200 million in the next four years.

The Hosteller plans to expand into 50 new locations

The Hosteller, a chain of backpacker hostels, said it will be extending its presence from 10 locations to 50 locations across the country. The startup currently is largely present in the Northern part of India and plans to enter into the states of Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu in the southern region. It also aims to have around 15,000 beds in South India with a presence in over 100 places by 2024.

"We wish to establish our presence in 12+ states pan India and five countries globally and achieve 40 percent+ operating margins, enabling young entrepreneurs to participate," said Pranav Dangi, founder and CEO of The Hosteller.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

MasterClass cuts 20% of its workforce

US-based celebrity-driven learning provider MasterClass has announced it is reducing its workforce by 20 percent. MasterClass CEO David Rogier said the decision was taken to "adapt to the worsening macro environment and get to self-sustainability faster". The layoff impacts nearly 120 people across all teams from its 600-strong workforce.

"It was the most difficult decision I've had to make since we launched 7 years ago because our team poured their heart and soul into MasterClass. They are some of the most creative, curious, caring, and dedicated people in the world," Rogier tweeted.

He said that this very tough step will "strengthen our position both financially and strategically, allowing us to serve our members, employees and instructors for many years to come".

Facebook Pay now becomes Meta Pay

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that the company is changing the name of Facebook Pay to Meta Pay. Meta Pay will stay the same easy way to shop, send money, and donate to causes users care about on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and anywhere else they could use Facebook Pay.

"But beyond the current features, we are working on something new -- a wallet for the metaverse that lets you securely manage your identity, what you own, and how you pay," the CEO said in a Facebook post. Zuckerberg mentioned that proof of ownership will be important, especially if users want to take some of these items with them across different services.

Amazon has a plan to make Alexa mimic anyone's voice

Amazon wants to give customers the chance to make Alexa, the company's voice assistant, sound just like their grandmother -- or anyone else, as per a Reuters report.

The online retailer is developing a system to let Alexa mimic any voice after hearing less than a minute of audio, said Rohit Prasad, an Amazon senior vice president, at a conference the company held in Las Vegas. The goal is to "make the memories last" after "so many of us have lost someone we love" during the pandemic, Prasad said. Amazon declined to share when it would roll out such a feature.

Musk says Tesla's new car factories are losing billions of dollars'

Tesla new car factories in Texas and Berlin are "losing billions of dollars" as they struggle to increase production because of a shortage of batteries and China port issues, chief executive Elon Musk said in an interview.

"Both Berlin and Austin factories are gigantic money furnaces right now. Okay? It's really like a giant roaring sound, which is the sound of money on fire," Musk said in an interview with Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley, an official Tesla-recognized club, in Austin, Texas, on May 31.

Musk said Tesla's Texas factory produces a "tiny" number of cars because of challenges in boosting production of its new "4680" batteries and as tools to make its conventional 2170 batteries are "stuck in port in China."

"This is all going to get fixed real fast, but it requires a lot of attention," he said.

Tesla plans to suspend most production at its Shanghai plant in the first two weeks of July to work on an upgrade of the site to boost output, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

NBCUniversal, Google top contenders for a tie-up with Netflix for the ad-supported plan: WSJ

NBCUniversal and Google are leading the race for a tie-up with Netflix to help it create an advertisement-supported subscription plan, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Comcast's video advertisement division, Freewheel, can help Netflix with technology to deliver ads, while NBCUniversal's sales team can assist the streaming service provider with selling advertisements in the United States and Europe, the report added.

Google, which already has a relationship with Netflix as a provider of ad-buying tools, could pursue an exclusive deal with the company, the report said.

Twitter tests long-form text feature called 'Notes'

Twitter said it was testing a new feature called "Notes" that would allow users to share essay-like write-ups as a link both on and off the social media platform. The company also said newsletter firm Revue, which it bought last year, would now be part of Twitter Write along with the "Notes" feature.

The long-form feature is being tested by a small group of writers and Twitter did not give more details on its wider roll-out. The company currently has a 280-character limit on tweets, a feature it began testing nearly five years ago.