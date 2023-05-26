Startup Digest: PhysicsWallah to invest Rs 120 Cr in upskilling, Relief for cab aggregators in Delhi & more 

Here’re the top headlines from the startup space

PhysicsWallah to invest Rs 120 Cr in upskilling

Profitable edtech unicorn Physics Wallah, aims to invest Rs 120 crores in the next 2-3 years to bolster its upskilling platform PW Skills.

"The first part of the investment will go into our tech. The second set of our investment will go into our community. We try to offer a lot of courses for free. We have launched over 10 popular programmes for our community. The third set of deployment will happen in our job platform. With our partnerships, we are trying to accumulate all jobs on a single platform," Sudhanshu Kumar, CEO, PW Skills told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive chat.

The company claims to have reached out to almost 1.5 lakh students, of which 50,000 students are basically paid students. According to PW Skills, close to 85-86 percent of students are coming from the small towns of India.