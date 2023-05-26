English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homestartup NewsStartup Digest: PhysicsWallah to invest Rs 120 Cr in upskilling, Relief for cab aggregators in Delhi & more 

    Startup Digest: PhysicsWallah to invest Rs 120 Cr in upskilling, Relief for cab aggregators in Delhi & more 

    Startup Digest: PhysicsWallah to invest Rs 120 Cr in upskilling, Relief for cab aggregators in Delhi & more 
    Read Time6 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Aishwarya Anand  May 26, 2023 6:52:43 PM IST (Published)

    Here’re the top headlines from the startup space

    PhysicsWallah to invest Rs 120 Cr in upskilling

    Profitable edtech unicorn Physics Wallah, aims to invest Rs 120 crores in the next 2-3 years to bolster its upskilling platform PW Skills.
    "The first part of the investment will go into our tech. The second set of our investment will go into our community. We try to offer a lot of courses for free. We have launched over 10 popular programmes for our community. The third set of deployment will happen in our job platform. With our partnerships, we are trying to accumulate all jobs on a single platform," Sudhanshu Kumar, CEO, PW Skills told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive chat.
    The company claims to have reached out to almost 1.5 lakh students, of which 50,000 students are basically paid students. According to PW Skills, close to 85-86 percent of students are coming from the small towns of India.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X