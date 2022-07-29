Startup Digest: PhonePe acquires OSLabs; Swiggy announces permanent work-from-anywhere & Twitter-Elon Musk trail on October 17

Here are the top headlines from the startup space this week.

ACQUISITION NEWS

PhonePe acquires OSLabs after settling dispute with Affle Global

Digital payments and financial services player PhonePe said it has completed the long pending acquisition of mobile platform OSLabs after reaching an amicable settlement with the company's majority shareholder Affle Global.

As part of the deal, PhonePe acquired Affle Global's entire stake at a premium. The firm however did not reveal the final valuation at which the deal was reached.

The long-pending settlement comes after a year-long saga between Walmart-owned PhonePe and Affle Global after the former announced in May 2021 that it was in the final stages to acquire a 92 percent stake in OSLabs in a $60 million deal.

upGrad acquires Harappa Education for Rs 300 Cr

Edtech unicorn upGrad has acquired online learning institution Harappa Education for Rs 300 crore (about $38 million). The edtech major closed the transaction with present Harappa shareholders — Bodhi Tree Systems (a newly-formed platform between James Murdoch and Uday Shankar) and Co-Founders Pramath Raj Sinha and Shreyasi Singh.

Harappa Education is likely to clock Rs 75 crore in revenue this year. It has an active clientele of 100 mid and large-sized organisations.

"A combination of upskilling courses along with these critical skills that Harappa has to offer would set us apart. We see strong demand from our clients and with Harappa coming in, we believe we'll be able to grow exponentially within the segment as we cross-leverage the synergies," said Ronnie Screwvala and Mayank Kumar, Co-founders of upGrad.

CommerceIQ acquires UK-based e.fundamentals

CommerceIQ, a retail e-commerce management platform, has acquired the UK-based digital shelf analytics provider e.fundamentals for an undisclosed capital.

As part of this acquisition, e.fundamentals will merge operations with the US-based CommerceIQ. Customers will have access to the combined offerings and customer-obsessed support team worldwide, a statement said.

The acquisition will help CommerceIQ expand its global e-commerce retailer coverage, allowing consumer brands to boost their market share in a high inflation and supply constrained environment.

Qapita acquires Pune-based ESOP Direct

Qapita, a Singapore- and India-based equity management firm has completed the acquisition of ESOP Direct in an all-cash transaction.

Pune-based ESOP Direct provides solutions in equity compensation. By acquiring this firm, Qapita will become a market leader in the region.

The deal will expand its customer base in India and Southeast Asia to more than 1,200 customers and the combined entity will manage more than $12 billion in employee stock option plans.

OTHER STARTUP NEWS

Portea to raise Rs 1000 crore through IPO

Healthvista India, the parent company of out-of-hospital healthcare provider Portea has filed its draft prospectus for an initial public offer. The size of the public issue is expected to be around Rs 1,000 crore, as per data sourced from Toler.

The company has clocked an operating revenue of Rs 82 crore in FY21.

In September last year, Portea got commitment for $7 mn loan guaranty facility from United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

Ola to lay off 1,000 employees: Report

Ride-hailing giant Ola is in the process of firing close to 1,000 employees even as it ramps up hiring for its electric mobility business, the Economic Times reported.

As per the report, the retrenchment number was estimated at around 400-500 but sources said the final figure could touch about 1,000.

The entire restructuring exercise — which is expected to be on for a few weeks more — is to focus more on its electric mobility business, where it is hiring “aggressively”. The process has been ongoing across verticals including mobility, hyperlocal, fintech, and its used cars businesses, the report added.

Swiggy announces permanent work-from-anywhere policy

Swiggy, an on-demand delivery platform has extended its Future of Work Policy and announced a permanent work-from-anywhere for majority of roles.

Under the policy, the corporate, central business functions and technology teams will continue to work remotely and converge once every quarter at their base location for a week to promote in-person bonding. Employees in partner-facing roles are however required to work from the office for a few days a week from their base locations.

The decision was arrived at based on team needs and feedback from several managers and employees who vouched for the flexibility and increased productivity working from home has given them in the last two years, the company said in a statement.

India blocks Krafton's game on concerns over data sharing in China: Report

The Indian government has blocked a popular battle-royale format game from Krafton, a South Korean company backed by China's Tencent, as it was concerned about its data sharing and mining in China, a government source told Reuters.

The Centre used powers it has under India's IT law to block Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), relying on a provision it has invoked since 2020 to ban several other Chinese apps on national security concerns, said the government official and another source with direct knowledge.

The Indian government has not publicly announced the blocking. But the app was removed from Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store as of Thursday evening in India.

Zomato allots 4.66 crore shares to employees at Rs 1 apiece

The shares of Zomato fell as much as 2.6 percent at Rs 40.55 on Wednesday hitting another fresh 52-week low for the third consecutive session, as a result of sell-off pressure.

The company, on Tuesday said in an exchange filing, that it is allotting 4.66 crore shares to its employees from its employee stock option plan (ESOP) at one rupee per share.

The company said on July 26 that the nomination and remuneration committee of its board of directors has approved the allotment of 4,65,51,600 equity shares to employees upon exercise of vested stock options.

GST Council likely to impose 28% tax on gross gaming revenue from casinos, online gaming

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council's Group of Ministers (GoM) are likely to impose a 28 percent tax on gross gaming revenue from casinos and online gaming when they meet next.

The GoM, which is headed by the Meghalaya Chief Minister, met offline in Bengaluru and Goa noting the concerns from the industry. The GoM met in Bengaluru on Saturday and met the online gaming and race course industries to understand the mechanism of how betting is done at these platforms. On Sunday, the GoM went to Goa to examine how casinos operate.

People in the know have indicated to CNBC-TV18 that after noting all the industry stakeholders’ concerns, views and suggestions, there is an in-principle approval to levy 28 percent GST on gross gaming revenue. The GoM is likely to submit its final report soon. However, it is important to note that the GoM members from Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana and West Bengal did not attend this meeting held over the weekend in Bengaluru and Goa.

UpScalio’s brands clock 5X increase in sales on Prime Day

UpScalio, an ecommerce roll-up firm, said it has reported stellar results at this year’s Prime Day, Amazon India’s flagship sale.

Across the portfolio, UpScalio said its brands registered a 5X increase in sales. Despite these limiting factors, most of its brands have delivered 2-4X increases over last year’s results, the firm said. Most brands also recorded an all-time high of units sold in one day, and at higher ASPs, it added.

According to UpScalio it gives the firm a great start to a demanding quarter where offline stores are opening up to full capacities and customers are venturing out to shop.

Google Maps launches Street View across 10 cities in India

Google Maps has launched its street view service across in India in partnership with two Genesys International and Tech Mahindra. The government had previously not allowed showing of panoramic images of roads and other sites for security reasons.

The Street View will be available on Google Maps with fresh imagery licensed from local partners covering over 1,50,000 km across ten cities in India.

Google is promising to roll out the Street View feature to more than 50 cities by the end of 2022. In addition to this, the company has also partnered with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to provide air quality information on Google Maps.

MapmyIndia takes on Google Street View with 3D maps

MapmyIndia, an advanced digital maps and deep-tech products and platforms company, has unveiled its own street view product to take on Google. Mappls RealView is a first and fully indigenous all India 360-degree panoramic street view and 3D metaverse maps service.

The service will be available on MapmyIndia's consumer mapping portal Mappls on the web and Mappls App on Android and iOS.

Users can see interactive 360 degree panoramic views of tourist landmarks, beaches, residential colonies and apartment societies, office towers and complexes so the users can virtually explore and navigate with confidence, the company said in its statement.

FIITJEE launches Accelerator Program for startsups

FIITJEE, an education institution, has launched an accelerator program, to help founders build and scale enduring companies.

According to the firm, the programme aims to offer startups a structured mentoring programme. It will also provide startups with an opportunity to raise funding.

Startups in edtech, healthtech, and social impact with deep tech applications only can apply to the programme, the institution added. The programme is designed for 90 days and is open to all start-ups across the three sectors.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Twitter's lawsuit against Elon Musk heads to October 17 trial

A Delaware judge ordered a five-day trial to run October 17-21 in Twitter lawsuit seeking to hold Elon Musk to his $44 billion deal for the social media platform, according to a court filing seen by Reuters.

Musk, the world's richest person and chief executive of Tesla also must file any counterclaims by 5pm ET on Friday, according to the order signed Thursday by Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery.

Musk's lawyers have said he might file counterclaims, essentially his own lawsuit against Twitter, in which he could seek financial damages for the disputed deal.

Meta to no longer fund its news publishers in US: Report

Tech giant Meta has started informing its news partners that the company will stop paying publishers for their content to run on Facebook's News Tab in the US.

According to Axios, news has become less of a priority as the company is moving forward with sweeping changes to the Facebook experience.

Meta's VP of media partnerships, Campbell Brown, told staffers the company was shifting resources away from its news products to support more creative initiatives, citing sources.

Amazon, Apple adds $175 Bn to their combined market value

Apple and Amazon added about $175 billion to their combined market value after upbeat results boosted investor confidence on the ability of these firms to weather a slowdown in the economy, Reuters reported.

Amazon's shares rose about 11 percent to $135.50 after the e-commerce titan forecast upbeat third-quarter revenue, while those of Apple rose more than 3 percent as the company said appetite for iPhones remained strong despite consumers tightening spending.

Earlier this week, upbeat results from Alphabet and Microsoft reassured investors burnt by a slump in their shares in the first half of the year.

Spotify results beat expectations, shuts down Car Thing

Spotify has reported second-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates, helped by a 14 percent jump in paying subscribers, and forecast an upbeat current quarter although it will stop production of its dashboard accessory, Car Thing.

Spotify posted a 23 percent increase in revenue to 2.9 billion euros ($2.94 billion), compared to expectations of 2.8 billion euros, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Its monthly active users rose almost a fifth to 433 million, above expectations of 428 million, and are seen reaching 450 million in the third quarter.

Microsoft, Alphabet results raise hopes about Big Tech weathering slowdown

Microsoft and Alphabet results sparked a relief rally in heavyweight technology and growth shares as investors expressed confidence in Big Tech's ability to navigate a recession.

High-growth and megacap companies have powered the US stock market for the past decade, but rising interest rates to combat decades-high inflation as well as a recent sharp rally in the dollar have taken a toll on the stocks.

Alphabet shares rose 4.5 percent after the company reported better-than-expected Google ad sales, while Microsoft rose 3.1 percent after it said it targets double-digit growth in fiscal revenue.

Meta posts first-ever revenue drop as inflation throttles ad sales

Meta Platforms issued a gloomy forecast after recording its first ever quarterly drop in revenue, with recession fears and competitive pressures weighing on its digital ads sales.

The company said it expects third-quarter revenue to fall to $26 billion and $28.5 billion, which would make it a second year-over-year drop in a row. Analysts were expecting $30.52 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue, which consists almost entirely of ad sales, fell 1% to $28.8 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, from $29.1 billion last year. The figure slightly missed Wall Street's projections of $28.9 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Crypto platform Zipmex files for bankruptcy protection in Singapore

Southeast Asia-focused cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex said it had filed for bankruptcy protection in Singapore, becoming the latest victim of the global downturn in digital currencies.

Singapore-based Zipmex resumed withdrawals last week, a day after suspending them on July 20, and said it was working to address its exposure of $53 million to crypto lenders Babel Finance and Celsius.

Zipmex's solicitors submitted five applications on July 22 seeking moratoriums to prohibit legal proceedings against Zipmex for up to six months, the cryptocurrency exchange said.

Tesla gets second SEC subpoena over Elon Musk's 2018 go-private tweet

Tesla has disclosed it has received a second subpoena from the US Securities and Exchange Commission over its Chief Executive Elon Musk's tweets in 2018 about taking the electric automaker private.

Tesla said in a filing that it received the subpoena on June 13. The regulator had initially subpoenaed the company in November related to a settlement that required Musk's tweets on material information to be vetted.

The November subpoena came days after Musk asked his Twitter followers whether he should sell 10 percentof his Tesla stake to cover tax bills on stock options.

Shein private bids imply $30 Bn-valuation drop since April: Report

Investors looking to sell stakes in Shein are evaluating bids at discounts of about 30 percent to its $100 billion valuation in April, according to Bloomberg News, amid concern about the Chinese fast-fashion giant’s slowing growth.

While some current shareholders in the private company are considering cashing out ahead of a future initial public offering (IPO), the valuation spread between buyers and sellers remains a hurdle to any trade, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

Billionaire Jack Ma plans to cede control of China's Ant Group: WSJ

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma plans to give up control of financial technology company Ant Group Co in an effort to move away from affiliate Alibaba Group Holding, the Wall Street Journal reported.

While Ma only owns a 10 percent stake in Ant, he exercises control over the company through related entities, according to Ant's IPO prospectus. The Journal said he could cede control by transferring some of his voting power to Ant officials including Chief Executive Eric Jing, citing unnamed sources.

The Wall Street Journal report said that Ant had informed officials of Ma's intention as the firm prepares to become a financial holding company, regulated by China's central bank