STARTUP DIGEST: PharmEasy recalls draft IPO papers; Vijay Shekhar Sharma to remain Paytm chief; Big Tech to appear before Parliament panel & Sequoia Surge’s 7th cohort

Pharmeasy withdraws market listing plan

Digital pharmacy platform PharmEasy's parent firm API Holdings has withdrawn its Rs 6,250 crore IPO draft papers, citing market conditions and strategic considerations as reasons.

The company had filed IPO DRHP with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on November 9 last year.

The digital healthcare company will consider raising funds via rights issue. API Holdings rights issue will have Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS). The right issue to open in first week of September.

Paytm shareholders give nod to Vijay Shekhar Sharma's reappointment

Paytm shareholders approved the reappointment of Vijay Shekhar Sharma as CEO and Managing Director at the company's 22nd annual general meeting (AGM) on Sunday.

Proxy advisory firm IiAS had recommended against the reappointment of Sharma and several other resolutions that were part of the agenda of the August 21 AGM. According to IiAS, several commitments made by Sharma made in the past have not played out.

It had also recommended against approving the remuneration, saying it is already higher than that of the CEOs of S&P and Sensex companies, most of which are profitable.

Big Tech officials to appear before Parliamentary panel

Officials of Meta, Google, Amazon, Apple, Uber and Netflix will appear before a Parliamentary panel looking into anti-competitive practices in the digital space, sources told CNBC-TV18.

In July, the panel had summoned top executives of several tech companies to discuss their market behaviour following allegations of unfair market practices.

Companies like Flipkart, MakeMyTrip, Ola, Paytm, Swiggy and Zomato told the Parliament that Big Tech companies like Google and Facebook were unfairly promoting their platform operator's products, services or lines of business.

No consideration on levying charges on UPI services, clarifies finance ministry

The government has said there is no consideration for levying charges on transactions carried out through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

"UPI is a digital public good with immense convenience for the public and productivity gains for the economy. There is no consideration in government to levy any charges for UPI services," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

The concerns of the service providers for cost recovery "have to be met through other means", it added.

The clarification came amid speculations that UPI transactions could be charged, as a discussion paper released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 17 sought feedback related to the subject.

Sequoia’s Surge reveals list of 15 Indian & Southeast Asian startups that made it to its 7th cohort

Sequoia India and Southeast Asia’s rapid scale-up program — Surge — has announced its seventh cohort with 37 founders across 15 early-stage startups.

"One-third of the startups in this cohort have at least one female founder," the VC firm said in a statement. Launched three years ago, the Surge community now includes 281 founders from 127 startups across 16 sectors.

"Surge startups have also collectively raised over $1.7 billion in follow-on funding, with over 60% of companies from the first five cohorts raising their series A and beyond," the VC firm added.

Zomato stops onboarding, renewal for Pro & Pro Plus

Zomato has said that it is discontinuing its loyalty programmes — Zomato Pro and Zomato Pro Plus — with the food delivery giant assuring users that it is "working on a new experience".

While Zomato Pro Plus was launched last year, Zomato Pro was introduced in 2020 as a replacement for the Zomato Gold membership. The benefits of these loyalty programmes included discounts on food delivery and dine-in at the company’s partner restaurants.

"Please be informed that Zomato Pro is unavailable for renewal as we are working on a new experience for you. We will get back with an update soon. We'd also like to thank you for being a part of the Zomato Pro program," Zomato told a user.

Indian deeptech startups raised $2.7 billion in 2021: NASSCOM-Zinnov report

In 2021, over 270 deep-tech startups raised $2.7 billion across 319 deals, with AI and Big Data & Analytics being the top technologies raising equity investments, according to a NASSCOM-Zinnov report.

"With over 3,000 deeptech start-ups as of 2021, the ecosystem has grown at a staggering rate of 53 percent CAGR in the last 10 years, growing at par with the Indian tech start-ups. Over 210 deeptech start-ups were added in CY2021," the report said.

C-CAMP and Aster Hospitals to set up innovation hub for biomedical tech

Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms, C-CAMP, has joined hands with Aster Hospitals Bangalore, a unit of Aster DM Healthcare, to set up an innovation hub to boost clinical participation in biomedical tech developments.

This hub seeks to act as bridge between healthcare practitioners and innovators to boost biomedical tech developments, especially in the area of Anti Microbial Resistance for clinical validation of emerging technologies.

WE-HUB and Truecaller sign MoU to accelerate women entrepreneurship in Telangana

Truecaller, a global communications platform, and WE-HUB, Government of Telangana’s state-led incubator, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote women-led start-ups across Telangana.

For such startups, Truecaller will extend its Software Development Kit (SDK) to help improve user funnel and drive growth with mobile number verification.

In addition, Truecaller will provide advertisement credits worth $25,000 to promote visibility and scale for upcoming start-ups, their products and services.

Building materials enablement platform Magma raises $515,000 led by WEH Ventures

Magma, a cross border B2B manufacturing and supply chain enablement platform for building materials, has raised pre-seed funding of $515,000 funding led by WEH Ventures.

All in Capital, PointOne Capital, Angelist India and marquee angels including Revant Bhate (Man Matters), Subin Mitra and Pratik Tiwari (Groyyo), Pawan Gupta and Abhishek Sharma (Fashinza) and more, participated in this round.

The funding will be used to scale the team across manufacturing clusters in India and invest in product and technology.

Negen Capital AIF invests Rs 5.15 crore in Mumbai-based Dwija Foods

Mumbai-based B2B beverage vending company Dwija Foods has announced its maiden institutional fund-raise worth Rs 5.15 cr led by Negen Capital AIF.

Established in January 2020 and founded by Dibakar Chatterjee, Jayati Chatterjee and Shailesh Pardeshi, Dwija provides tech-enabled brewing focussed on delivering wide range of choices in tea, coffee and adjacent beverages to enterprises through its brand ‘XTC’.

Global Tech News

New VR jobs die down at Meta, Google amid hiring freeze: report

The virtual reality (VR) job postings at Meta have shockingly died down, as its Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg places a $10 billion bet on building his metaverse dream, a new report has shown.

The VR job postings have also slowed down at other Big Tech companies like Apple and Google amid the hiring freeze and layoff season owing to the global economic meltdown, according to workplace research platform Revelio Labs.

In collaboration with Bloomberg, Revelio Labs took a look at the recent hiring trend in the world of metaverse. In a surprising turn of events, Accenture has put out more VR related job postings than Meta since October 2021, it found.

Google tracks highest private data among Big Tech firms: report

Tech giant Google collects the most data among all the Big Tech companies, including Twitter, Apple, Amazon, and Facebook, said a report published on Monday.

According to an analysis by StockApps.com, out of the five major digital firms, Google harvests the most data on its users by tracking 39 types of private data for each user.

"Most people do not have the time or patience to read privacy policies that can be several pages long for each website they visit. Also, it is quite unlikely that all users have a background in law to properly grasp the privacy policy," Edith Reads from StockApps.com said in a statement.