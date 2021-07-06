STARTUP DIGEST: PayU may buy BillDesk, IPO-bound Pine Labs raises $600 million

There were several important developments in the startup space during the day on Tuesday, which include Delhi HC slams Twitter over non-compliance of IT rules; PayU in talks to acquire BillDesk; Pine Labs has raised another $315 million in fresh capital; China tech crackdown wipes out billions from Didi Global; Elon Musk tweets in support of Britney Spears. Here’s a wrap of all the important news from the startup universe.

Delhi HC raps Twitter over delay in key appointments

Delhi High Court slammed Twitter for the delay in making key appointments in compliance with the new digital laws. The court said Twitter misled them by failing to clarify the appointment of Grievance Officer was merely interim in nature.

During a PIL hearing, the high court asked if Twitter was in defiance of the new rules. To this question, the Centre answered in the affirmative, "The intermediaries were given three months to comply with the rules from February 26 onwards. It has been 41 days of non-compliance by Twitter."

Twitter also told the Court that it has not yet complied with the new social media rules. However, the social media giant added that it is currently in the process of doing so.

The high court said that no protection will be provided to Twitter and the central government is free to take action against the social media intermediary. The matter will be further heard on Thursday.

Karnataka HC slams UP Police on notice to Twitter India MD in Ghaziabad FIR

The Karnataka High Court lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh Police for insisting on appearance of Twitter India's Managing Director Manish Maheshwari for investigation in the FIR related to Ghaziabad video, without ascertaining even the basic facts about his and Twitter India's culpability in the matter.

Justice G Narender noted that crux of the matter is that a doctored video was uploaded on Twitter platform, however, Twitter India may not be connected with the alleged incident.

"Have you even been able to make a prima facie determination that Twitter India is responsible or is even in control to stop this act? Have you done this? Whether Twitter India claims to be an intermediary? Even this basic affirmation of fact is not done," the court said.

Senior Advocate CV Nagesh, appearing for the Twitter MD, informed the Bench that the social media giant's Indian counterpart does not come under Section 79 (Intermediaries) of the IT Act. He further argued that Maheshwari is "just an employee of Twitter India and not Twitter USA.”

UP Police on the other hand claimed the 41A notice was issued to the Petitioner only in a representative capacity and their aim is to merely identify.

The matter has been adjourned to 3.45 pm on Wednesday (July 7).

Naspers-backed PayU in race to buy BillDesk: Report

Fintech giant PayU, which is backed by one of the world’s top technology investors Naspers, is one of the multiple suitors in talks to acquire top domestic payment gateway firm BillDesk, as per Moneycontrol.

The deal if sealed would be the biggest in the Indian internet space since the disruptive $16 billion buyout of Flipkart by Walmart.

“PayU has held discussions to buy a 100 percent stake in BillDesk which is on the block. But there are other suitors as well in the fray. So nothing has been frozen as yet. The sale of BillDesk would be a game-changing moment for the Indian payment gateway segment,” Moneycontrol reported quoting sources.

According to the report, the proposed transaction, which may be struck for a premium valuation between $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion, would provide an exit to the founders as well as to the existing private equity investors Temasek and General Atlantic.

Pine Labs raises $600 mn, eyes US listing

Digital payments provider Pine Labs has raised another $315 million in fresh capital as a part of its ongoing fundraise, and closed its current round at $600 million.

The funds were raised by new investors such as Fidelity Management, as well as funds managed by BlackRock, Ishana, Tree Line, and Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers.

With the current close, the valuation of the startup stands at $3 billion. The new investment comes at a time when it is planning an initial public offering (IPO) within the next 18 months.

Iron Pillar raises $10 mn from Allana Group in its Fund II

Venture growth investor Iron Pillar, which backs global companies that build products out of India, has raised $10 million from Allana Group in its Fund II.

The firm has also added three senior professionals to its investment team. These include Sajid Fazalbhoy (previously with Blume Ventures) as Partner, Pavan Gupte (previously with CVCI, KKR and Hermes GPE) as a Board Partner and Rahul Garg (previously with Kalaari Capital and Lehman Brothers) as Principal.

With the fresh influx of funding, Iron Pillar is planning to collaborate with larger Indian and global business groups who can help their portfolio companies improve operations and expand across US, Middle East and Asia Pacific, it said in a statement.

Neverinstall raises $375K seed round

Cloud startup Neverinstall has received around $375,000 in Seed funding from deep-tech venture capitalist Speciale Invest.

The firm claimed that the fresh funding will help them build a world-class engineering team to develop the platform and transform how software applications are built, distributed, and used.

Founded in 2019, the startup envisions to render free and open access to software applications without any costs or limitations of the user's device hardware.

Neverinstall is building a cloud platform to bring any graphical user interface (GUI) application regardless of OS and device type to the browser.

Pocketly raises undisclosed capital from angel investors & micro VCs

Pocketly, a microlending platform for college students, has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from marquee angels including Ashneer Grover (Founder, BharatPe), Jaimin Bhatt (CFO, Kotak Bank), Siddharth Somaiya (Founder, Organic Riot), and Gaurang Shetty (CEO, RIIDL).

Venture Capitalists such as Prophetic Ventures, Dholakiya Ventures, RIIDL, and Scale VC also participated in the funding round.

The firm will use this funding to provide credit to the young market of India, which cannot access credit through existing traditional financial institutes.

Glance forms JV with Collective Artists Network to let celebrities launch own brands

Glance, lock screen-based content provider and owner of video-platform Roposo, today announced that it has entered into a joint venture with Collective Artists Network, a talent management agency and pop culture marketplace.

The JV company, Glance Collective, will co-create and operate multiple brands in partnership with popular digital creators, which include top celebrities and social media influencers.

The JV combines Glance and Roposo’s technology and global reach with Collective Artists Networks’ understanding of the celebrity and influencer world. This new entity will generate scope for creators to earn revenue through part ownership of the brands, while also giving them access to global markets, through Glance and Roposo’s combined worldwide user base.

HealthifyMe acqui-hires Under45, launches vaccination slot bookings

Health-tech startup HealthifyMe on Tuesday said it has acqui-hired the team of Under45 that gained popularity for helping people find slots for COVID vaccination.

With this, HealthifyMe has also opened vaccine slot bookings on its app and website, HealthifyMe.com.

“Now, one can also book their slots directly from HealthifyMe, which has registered itself as an Application Service Provider (ASP) with CoWin. To supercharge efforts on its vaccination slot booking initiative, HealthifyMe has also acqui-hired the Under45 team,” the firm said.

HealthifyMe has already pledged $1 million to support this initiative and will invest more, as and when needed, the company added.

Tech startup Avaali Solutions to double headcount in FY 2021-22

Avaali Solutions, a provider of digital solutions to upper mid to large enterprises, has announced that it is doubling headcount of skilled professionals to meet demand growth.

Avaali intends to take the headcount to over 275 in the next twelve to fifteen months. The new hires will be across all levels and will be in areas such as product development, technologies like AI, automation skills as well as for solutions such as OpenText and Kofax, as well as sales and operations, the company said in a statement.

With the fresh hiring, the firm aims to meet the growing demand of the client-base to provide seamless service and enhance the overall customer experience. As per company reports, the customer demand for digital solutions across operational processes has grown over 2 times in the last 12 months.

PathStore France launches RT-PCR test at Rs 299

France-based multinational company PathStore France has launched Covid-19 RT-PCR test priced at Rs 299, the lowest so far among the private sector diagnostic industry.

Under its Covid-19 testing campaign ‘Abki Baar RT-PCR’, the company has projected overall savings of over $2-5 billion a year to the exchequer if the testing rates are brought nationally.

The “market correction" would ensure tourism, industrial and retail sectors function normally, it added.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

China tech crackdown wipes out billions from Didi

Didi Global’s shares slumped as much as 25 percent in the US pre-market trade on Tuesday, ahead of its first session since Chinese regulators ordered the company's app be taken down days after its $4.4 billion listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

In pre-market trade on Tuesday, Didi shares fell as much as 25 percent to $11.59, well below its debut price of $16.65 on June 30. At that pre-market level, Didi is set to shed nearly $19 billion in market capitalisation, Reuters reported.

The ride-hailing giant's app was ordered to be removed from mobile app stores in China on Sunday by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) which followed an official investigation into the company's handling of customer data.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the company was warned by regulators to delay the initial public offering (IPO) and examine its network security.

Chinese antitrust regulator to block Tencent's videogaming merger

China's antitrust regulator is set to formally block Tencent Holdings plan to merge the country's top two videogame streaming sites, Huya and DouYu, sources told Reuters.

Tencent has failed to come up with sufficient remedies to meet the State Administration of Market Regulation's (SAMR) requirements on giving up exclusive rights, as per the report.

The internet giant recently withdrew the merger application for antitrust review and refiled it after SAMR told the company it could not complete the review of the merger within 180 days since its first filing.

Xiaomi mandates 12 banks to lead US dollar bond issue

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi will mandate 12 banks to lead a U.S. dollar bond issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, China International Capital Corp, CLSA Ltd, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, HSBC, Bank of China, China Construction Bank Corp, ICBC and AMTD will lead the bond issue, the document showed.

Elon Musk tweets in support of Britney Spears

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has extended his support for American pop icon Britney Spears amid the singer’s conservatorship battle.

Taking to his Twitter account, on which he has 57.8 million followers Musk wrote, “Free Britney". In a few hours, Musk’s message attracted more than 291,000 likes and 36,000 retweets.

“Free Britney” has been a rallying cry for supporters of the singer who have protested against the conservatorship that has ruled her life and finances for over a decade.

Pro-Donald Trump social media app hacked on launch day

A social media site launched on Sunday by Jason Miller, a senior adviser to former US President Donald Trump, was briefly hacked, and more than 500,000 people have registered to use the site.

A writer for Salon posted screenshots on Twitter of several GETTR profiles, including those of former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Miller himself, that were altered to read "JubaBaghdad was here, follow me in twitter".

"The problem was detected and sealed in a matter of minutes, and all the intruder was able to accomplish was to change a few user names," Miller said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Asked about security on the new social media said, Miller said the situation had been "rectified."

GETTR, a Twitter-style platform with posts and trending topics, has advertised itself on the Google and Apple app stores as "a non-bias social network for people all over the world."