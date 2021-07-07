STARTUP DIGEST: Paytm reshuffles board, insolvency case against OYO closed, Moglix acquires Vendaxo

There were several important developments in the startup space on Wednesday, which include Chinese nationals step down from Paytm board ahead of planned IPO; unicorn Moglix acquires used machinery e-commerce firm Vendaxo; payments solution platform DanaMojo raises Rs 3.05 crore; Jeff Bezos hits wealth record of $211 billion after US reverses $10 billion cloud deal and WeChat deletes dozes of LGBTQ accounts. Here are the top stories from the startup universe.

Paytm board rejig ahead of IPO, sees exits of Chinese nationals

Ahead of its IPO, payments company Paytm has rejigged its board, which will see the exit of the two Chinese nationals who were on the board.

Jing Xiandong, CEO of Ant Group, has resigned as director, and Paytm has brought in Douglas Lehman Feagin of Alibaba instead, as per regulatory filings.

Michael Yuen Jen, who is senior vice president of Alibaba Group, has also retired effective June 30.

Paytm has also brought in Ashit Lilani of Saama Capital as independent director, Todd Anthony Combs of Berkshire Hathaway also retired on June 30.

Munish Verma of Softbank has been temporarily replaced by Vikas Agnihotri, as per the filings.

The other members in the board are founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Ravi Adusamalli, Elevation Capital, Pallavi Shroff, Managing Partner of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas law firm, and Mark Schwartz, Goldman Sachs.

The Paytm board has also approved allotment of 5.4 lakh equity shares to employees upon exercise of ESOPs by them, the filings show.

Paytm is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on Monday to approve the resolution for its IPO, in which it looks to raise Rs 12,000 crore through fresh issue, while there will also be an offer for sale from some existing investors.

Zomato grey market premium surges over 20% ahead of IPO: Reports

After SEBI’s approval for Zomato to raise Rs 8,250 crore through an IPO, the online food delivery platform’s shares were trading with a strong premium in the Grey market.

On Tuesday, Zomato shares were seen quoting at a premium of Rs 15-20 apiece, over the tentative price band of Rs 70-72 a share, as per Reports. The shares were trading at Rs 88.5 apiece, implying a premium of 23 per cent over the tentative IPO price, reports added.

Zomato is likely to roll out its much-awaited initial public offering on July 19.

Relief for OYO, as insolvency case closed by NCLAT

The insolvency process against hospitality company Oyo has been closed by the NCLAT, giving relief to the Softbank-backed company, especially as the claims by several operational creditors against the company had climbed to over Rs 200 crore.

The NCLAT closed the case against Oyo by a Gurgaon-based hotel owner, who had alleged dues of Rs 16 lakh, and also dismissed intervention applications by other creditors.

The Ahmedabad branch of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had in April ordered a corporate insolvency resolution process of Oyo Hotels and Homes, based on the complaint.

However, Oyo had appealed in the NCLAT and received a stay on the formation of a Committee of Creditors. The company has also made an off-court settlement with the hotel owner.

The NCLAT said that in view of the settlement between Oyo and the hotel owner, Oyo's appeal against the insolvency case has been allowed.

Moglix acquires used machinery e-commerce firm Vendaxo

B2B e-commerce platform Moglix has acquired Vendaxo, an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of used machinery. The acquisition will allow Moglix to provide high value capital goods at economical prices to manufacturers, the unicorn claimed.

The company did not reveal the details financial information about the acquisition.

Vendaxo is a B2B e-commerce player just like Moglix. Its users include MSMEs as well as large manufacturing enterprises such as Siemens, Arvind India, Marico, Raymond and Torrent Pharma.

Global payments platform Nium to acquire Wirecard Forex India

Global payments platform Nium has announced its plans to acquire Wirecard Forex India – a foreign currency exchange, prepaid card and remittance service provider.

The acquisition not only gives Nium greater access to India’s burgeoning payments markets but also secures Wirecard’s licenses to carry out operations, which includes currency conversion, money transfer and prepaid card issuance.

During the pandemic, Munich-based Wirecard has sold off several global units due to insolvency following a financial scandal in 2018. Nium says it is one of the several global players to have recognised the residual value of Wirecard.

Wirecard Forex has 23 branch locations in India, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Pune, and Bengaluru. Post-acquisition, all of its 190 employees will join Nium.

This is Nium’s second acquisition in just over a month after its acquisition of Ixaris - a travel payments platform.

Clear acquires yBANQ

Clear, a fintech SaaS company, has acquired a B2B payments startup yBANQ in a cash and equity deal.

yBANQ helps businesses with payments collection, reconciliation, and automated bookkeeping. With this acquisition, The company said it to build India’s largest B2B Business Network.

It will connect Clear’s customers with their business partners - vendors, customers, distributors, accountants - on a single platform. Through this network, Clear will solve for use cases across procurement, invoicing, payments, and collections. B2B payments is a critical enabler for the network, which will be accelerated through the latest YBanq acquisition.

BeatO raises Rs 42 cr in funding led by W Health Ventures

Digital care ecosystem for chronic condition management, BeatO has raised Rs 42 crore in funding led by US-based venture capital firm W Health Ventures.

The funding also saw participation from PharmEasy, Merisis VP and existing investors Orios VP, Leo Capital and others. With this new funding, BeatO has raised Rs 75 crore over the last year across its Series A and Pre-series B rounds.

The fresh funds will be utilized across two key areas – growth in subscriber base across multiple channels and geographies, and product enhancement to provide care for other cardiometabolic conditions.

BeatO’s digital health platform combines real-time monitoring via its IoT-connected devices and app ecosystem to provide AI-driven personalized insights and proactive intervention by doctors and health coaches to patients with chronic conditions such as diabetes.

Fountain9 raises $1.9 mn in Seed funding

Fountain9, an AI-led startup has raised $1.9M in seed funding from Binny Bansal backed 021 Capital, Y Combinator, Kunal Bahl, Titan Capital, Globevestor, Harvard Seed Fund and Blue Impact Ventures. Marquee Angel Investors - Ex YC partners - Holly Liu, Tracy Young and Carnegie Mellon Alumni also participated in the funding round.

The startup which focuses on brands in the F&B, e-commerce and retail space will use the funds to enhance the intelligence of their demand sensing engine, strengthen its product offerings and expand into global markets.

D2C brand Earth Rhythm raises $1.2 mn seed round

Clean beauty personal care brand Earth Rhythm has raised $1.2 million seed funding from Anicut Angel Fund, the equity arm of Anicut Capital.

The seed funding will help the company to strengthen its efforts in R&D, and for product development, clinical trials, marketing, and team expansion, the D2C firm said in a statement.

Earth Rhythm offers professional-grade products in haircare, skincare, and makeup lines. The products are safe, non-toxic, sustainable, and biodegradable.

Payments solution platform DanaMojo raises Rs 3.05 cr

DanaMojo, a payments solution platform for NGOs has raised Rs 3.05 crore in funding from a clutch of investors including philanthropist Rohini Nilekani and Social Alpha. Other investors who participated in this round includes Pravin Gandhi, General Partner of Seedfund Venture Fund, and Vasanthi Anand.

DanaMojo is one of the first organisations in its space to receive funding from an institutional investor in the form of Social Alpha in its first round of funding, the firm said in a statement.

DanaMojo provides a SaaS platform to simplify online payments for over 900 NGOs it has onboarded since its inception.

Chiratae Ventures’ new startup accelerator promises Seed Funds at ‘Supersonic’ speed

Chiratae Ventures has announced the start of its accelerator program - Chiratae Sonic, which seeks to fast-track fundraising for early-stage startups in India. Under the initiative, startup founders would be able to secure seed funds within 48 hours if the required investment is less than or equal to $500,000.

To quicken the application process, Chiratae Ventures has created a template form and a dedicated website for the Chiratae Sonic Program, which will accept entries for the next 30 days under the first phase of the seed initiative.

This is the 8th seed investment program rolled out by Chiratae Ventures. The focus remains on investing in startups with technology at the core, the company said in a statement.

Razorpay, Mastercard launch MandateHQ for recurring payments

Payments solution provider Razorpay has partnered with Mastercard to launch 'MandateHQ' - a payment interface that will help card-issuing banks to enable recurring payments for its customers.

To help banks comply with the RBI directive and provide convenience to banks’ customers, Razorpay and Mastercard launched MandateHQ.

To further the adoption of digital payments in a safe and secure manner, the Central Bank has issued a framework for processing of e-mandates on recurring online transactions. RBI has made Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA) mandatory for all recurring transactions below Rs 5000 on debit cards, credit cards, even UPI and other Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs). All stakeholders are required to ensure full compliance with the framework by September 30.

With the launch of MandateHQ, Razorpay said they stand in support of the RBI directive of making auto-debit transactions safer from potential fraud.

PhonePe surpasses Gpay in market share in UPI

The gap between the market share of PhonePe and Google Pay has further widened in June.

PhonePe has recorded 1292.71 million transactions amounting to 262,565.88 crore in June as compared to Google’s Pay 972.26 million transactions worth Rs 207,287.73 crore, as per data released by the National Payments Corporation of India.

With this, PhonePe now controls 46 percent share in the UPI ecosystem while Google Pay has 34.6 percent.

Rhiti and Kanodia Group collaborate to launch 'Deep Pockets Capital Venture LLP'

Sports-focused Rhiti Group has collaborated with cement maker Kanodia Group to launch Deep Pockets Capital Venture, to fund and incubate budding entrepreneurs.

The criteria of funding will be Innovation, creativity and business potential with an aim to nurture India’s new business generation and and contribute to $ five trillion economy goal of the Central government. Deep Pockets will focus on tech-specific sectors—including filmmaking, web series and TV shows, sports technology and consumer healthcare.

The company aims to partner with founders of selected companies and amplify their business from seed to scale.

LetsTransport to expand EV fleet with Etrio

LetsTransport, a tech-logistics company, has entered into an agreement with EV startup, Etrio to add electric vehicles to its fleet.

The Etrio Touro vehicles will be used to move medium and large-sized shipments and present massive operating cost advantages. Under this agreement, LetsTransport will deploy Touro, a three-wheeled EV, in its last-mile operations across Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Pune, in a phased manner over the next 6 months.

These vehicles will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by replacing regular fossil fuel three-wheelers. LetsTransport will deploy these vehicles for leading e-commerce customers, as well as in food, fruits and vegetables and FMCG sectors, the company said in a statement.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

US reverses $10 billion cloud deal

US Department of Defense has called off a $10 billion Trump era cloud contract that was the subject of a legal battle involving Amazon and Microsoft.

The Pentagon will launch a new multi-vendor cloud computing contract where Amazon and Microsoft will both be solicited for proposals, CNBC reported.

Other top cloud companies include Oracle Corp, Alphabet Inc's Google and IBM Corp.

The contract awarded by the Pentagon in late 2019 has been on hold after Amazon filed a lawsuit challenging the decision under then-President Donald Trump.

The Pentagon hopes to have the first awards by April 2022 for its new Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability (JWCC).

Jeff Bezos hits wealth record of $211 bn

Just days after Jeff Bezos stepped down as Amazon CEO, his net worth has hit a record $211 billion after the ecommerce company’s shares rose 4.7 percent.

The surge came after Amazon’s shares rose 4.7% after the Pentagon announced it was canceling a cloud-computing contract with rival Microsoft Corp. The rally raised Bezos's fortune by $8.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The last time anyone in the Bloomberg ranking neared this amount was in January, when Tesla’s Elon Musk briefly hit $210 billion.

FTSE says to add Didi in indexes as planned on July 8, barring trade halt

FTSE Russell said Didi Global will be added to its global equity indexes as scheduled on July 8.

However, as per Reuters, the Index publisher will not proceed with the fast entry addition and monitor, if trading in shares of the Chinese ride-hailing company is suspended during US market hours.

FTSE Russell said earlier this month Didi will be included in the FTSE All-World Index, the FTSE Global Large Cap Index, and the FTSE Emerging Index in an expedited entry following the Chinese company's $4.4 billion listing on the New York Stock Exchange last week.

Didi and its investors are facing turmoil after Chinese regulators launched a crackdown on the company. Its shares slumped in U.S. trading on Tuesday, in the first session since the regulators ordered the company's app to be taken down in China.

Huawei lawsuit against Verizon heads to trial in Texas

A lawsuit filed by Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei against Verizon Communications, alleging patent infringement is set to begin jury selection, Reuters reported.

In February 2020, Huawei sued Verizon in two US District courts in Texas, alleging the company used a dozen Huawei patents without authorization in areas such as computer networking, download security, and video communications, seeking an unspecified amount of compensation and royalty payments.

Verizon last year called the lawsuits "nothing more than a PR stunt" and "a sneak attack on our company and the entire tech ecosystem" and filed counterclaims against Huawei, claiming the Chinese company violated Verizon patents.

In June 2019, Reuters reported that Huawei told Verizon it should pay licensing fees for use of more than 230 Huawei patents and was seeking more than $1 billion.

Weibo to go private: Report

Weibo’s chairman and a Chinese state investor plan to take China's answer to Twitter private, Reuters reported.

The deal could value Nasdaq listed Weibo at more than $20 billion, facilitate shareholder Alibaba's exit and see Weibo eventually relist in China to capitalise on higher valuations.

Chairman Charles Chao's holding company New Wave which is Weibo's top stakeholder, is teaming up with a Shanghai-based state company to form a consortium for the deal, sources told Reuters.

The consortium is looking to offer about $90-$100 per share to take Weibo private, representing a premium of 80%-100% to the stock's $50 average price over the past month. As per Reuters, the group aims to finalise the deal this year.

WeChat deletes dozens of LGBT accounts

Chinese tech giant Tencent's WeChat social media platform has deleted dozens of LGBT accounts run by university students, saying some had broken rules on information on the internet, sparking fear of a crackdown on gay content online.

Members of several LGBT groups told Reuters that access to their accounts was blocked late on Tuesday and they later discovered that all of their content had been deleted.

A notice sent to Reuters by WeChat claimed that the groups "had violated regulations on the management of accounts offering public information service on the Chinese internet".

French court orders Twitter to reveal anti-hate speech efforts

A French court on Tuesday ordered Twitter to give activists full access to all of its documents relating to its efforts to fight racism, sexism and other forms of hate speech on the social network.

Six anti-discrimination groups had taken Twitter to court in France last year, accusing the US social media giant of "long-term and persistent" failures in blocking hateful comments from the site.

As per AFP, the Paris court ordered Twitter to grant the campaign groups full access to all documents relating to the company's efforts to combat hate speech since May 2020. The ruling applies to Twitter's global operation, not just France. Twitter must hand over "all administrative, contractual, technical or commercial documents" detailing the resources it has assigned to fighting homophobic, racist and sexist discourse on the site, as well as "condoning crimes against humanity".

The microblogging site was given two months to comply with the ruling, which also said it must reveal how many moderators it employs in France to examine posts flagged as hateful, and data on the posts they process.

Payment firm Wise’ listing bolsters UK tech hub ambitions

Britain's future as a hub for fintech in the wake of Brexit faces a crucial test this week with the London Stock Exchange listing of cross-border payments firm Wise.

Wise is due to complete a rare direct listing at a valuation of 5-6 billion pounds, sources told Reuters. Its flotation is set to crown a record breaking year for London listings and could pave the way for several other fast-growing British firms in the financial technology sphere.

Wise is quickly becoming one of Europe's most prominent fintech companies. It has been profitable since 2017 and now serves 10 million customers worldwide, according to Reuters.