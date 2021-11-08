Startup Digest: Paytm gets IPO ready, Zomato to invest in Shiprocket; Govt to move crypto bill during winter session of Parl

Paytm IPO subscribed 18% on first day of bidding; Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son calls it a "great event"

Digital payments giant Paytm's initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 18 percent at the time of writing on Monday, the first day of bidding. It received bids for 88.23 lakh equity shares against offer size of 4.83 crore shares.

The portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 78 percent, while the reserved portion of non-institutional investors was subscribed 2 percent, and qualified institutional buyers have put in bids for 16.78 lakh shares against 2.63 crore shares set aside for them.

Meanwhile, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son referred to Paytm's mega IPO a "great event" for the Japanese investor.

"Paytm should grow significantly and valuation wise, it depends on market condition and investor appetite," Son said during Softbank's earnings call on Monday. "I believe that valuation should be bigger than the cost that we spent when we made the investment," he added.

Also Read: Five upcoming trends in startup investment sector

Softbank has invested over $1.5 billion in Paytm and held a nearly 18% stake in the company pre-IPO.

Paytm's mega Rs 18,300 crore IPO, the largest in the country so far, opened today. The company has fixed the price band at Rs 2080-Rs 2150 and is expecting a valuation of $20 billion.

Zomato in advance talks to invest $75M in Shiprocket: Report

Online food delivery platform Zomato is in advance talks to invest in logistics aggregator Shiprocket in a $200-million round, sources have told Moneycontrol.

The startup that listed earlier this year, is likely to invest around $75 million in Shiprocket and is looking to diversify its bet in the logistics space with this investment.

The company's board is to meet on November 10. Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal is also an angel investor in the company. He invested in Shiprocket in the July funding round.

Ola begins pilot of quick grocery delivery service: Sources

Ride-hailing platform Ola has started piloting a quick delivery service for items like grocery, personal care and pet care products in Bengaluru, making a foray into the quick commerce sector, according to sources.

The sources said Ola is starting a pilot of its 'Ola Store' in Bengaluru starting off with a few key localities, and then to expand across major cities in India in the coming months. The service is aiming for a sub-15-minute delivery timeline, they added.

The service is available within the Ola app and is rolling out to select consumers in Bengaluru. Customers will be able to order from an assortment of nearly 2,000 items across multiple categories including groceries, beverages, home and personal care as well pet care products.

These will be delivered from strategically placed dark stores in key parts of the city. Ola will be competing with the likes of Dunzo and Swiggy Instamart.

Ola is reportedly looking at raising $1-1.5 billion (Rs 7,324-10,985 crore) via an initial public offering and is expected to file the DRHP (draft red herring prospectus) in the December quarter.

Kamal Haasan to launch virtual avatar on metaverse

Kamal Haasan is all set to become the first Indian celebrity to have a very own digital avatar himself in a metaverse.

The actor-turned-politician announced his entry into the digital space with the launch of non-fungible token (NFT). With this, he has joined Indian celebrates like Amitabh Bachchan and Sunny Leone to launch his own collection of the digital tokens, which will be exclusive to the buyers who invest in it.

Haasan as per reports said he is excited to explore the new venture. He has partnered with Fantico, an Indian licensed digital collectibles platform, to launch his own NFT collection. The fan engagement platform will also launch his digital avatars. Apart from this, Haasan will also have an exclusive space in the world of gaming, with Fantico launching a game-based metaverse for him, the reports added.

Carlyle doubles down on investments in India, ropes in former Blackstone executive Amit Jain as MD

US private equity firm Carlyle Group is accelerating investments in India, hiring a former Blackstone Senior executive to co-head the market as growth catches up with China.

The global investment firm has appointed former Blackstone Senior Managing Director Amit Jain as managing director and co-head of Carlyle India. Jain will lead the investment team and oversee its strategy across a broad range of sectors, according to the company. He will join current India co-head Neeraj Bharadwaj.

"I am delighted to be joining Carlyle, which has a stellar reputation for helping Indian businesses grow and thrive both at home and overseas. Carlyle has exciting ambitions for further investment in India as well as globally, and I look forward to contributing to the firm's continued development," said Jain.

The firm has also elevated Neeraj Bharadwaj and Ling Yang to Co-Heads of Healthcare across Asia.

Since entering India in 2005, Carlyle has been doubling down its presence in the country and has invested $5.5 billion across 44 investments to date, and is eyeing opportunities ranging from health care to industrial, consumer and information-technology companies. Health care remains an area of focus in Asia, where the firm has invested $2.8 billion over 15 years.

Create Music Group forays into India; acquires Nirvana Digital

Music and media company Create Music Group has acquired Nirvana Digital with an aim to expand their global footprint.

The company has acquired a 100% stake in Nirvana Digital to strengthen its offerings to a larger and wider audience, worldwide, it said in a statement. As part of the acquisition, Nirvana Digital's co-founders Manu Kaushish and Pinakin Thakkar have been named president, Create Music Group India and chief operating officer, Create Music Group India, respectively.

Together, the two companies now exceed 25 billion streams per month. This is the first of a planned $50 million investment Create Music Group is making in India and the broader region in Asia over the next few years.

As per the company, the market potential for online music and media in India is more than 50% of India's 1.3 billion population is under the age of 25 and more than 94% of online consumers in India listen to music.

Edtech platform DIY.org launched OTT platform for kids

Edtech platform DIY.org has launched new subscription-based video-on-demand (SVoD) platform DIY TV. The newly launched platform is designed exclusively for kids.

With DIY TV, the company wants to offer global content to inspire learning and exploration through the active consumption of content. The platform will focus on three key focus areas including healthy screen time for kids, active consumption of content, and a positive loop of consumption, creation, and collaboration, it said in a statement.

Also Read: CFOs in demand on startup street amidst fundraising and IPOs

The newly launched platform offers challenges and projects after shows and is aimed at helping kids perform the same in the real world. They can then share these projects and experiences with other DIY users and earn XP points in a broader community setting, the company added.

Govt to move modified cryptocurrency bill at the start of Parl winter session: Sources

The Central government is likely to move cryptocurrency bill at the start of the winter session of parliament.

Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that work is underway to modify the proposed cryptocurrency bill. Remember, the earlier draft proposed a ban on crypto.

During the Budget session this year, Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 was to be tabled, but it was held back as it didn't address all concerns. Later, a ministerial panel was formed to study the rules around such currencies.

Sitharaman had also said a blanket ban on cryptos is off-table and said the government will take a cautious approach. She has said that the central bank coming up with a "legitimate" cryptocurrency is also a possibility.

The sources added that Finance ministry officials are trying to "fast track" the modified crypto currency bill.

Crypto rally lifts ether to new record, bitcoin to near 3-week high

Bitcoin rallied toward its all-time high on Monday and ether climbed to a fresh record as cryptocurrencies rode a wave of momentum, flows, favourable news and inflation fears, as per Reuters.

Bitcoin jumped more than 4% to as high as $66,170, approaching the unprecedented $67,016.50 level reached on Oct. 20, while ether - which underpins the ethereum network - sat at a record top of $4,768.07.

Ether is up around 59% since the start of October and bitcoin about 51% as investors have cheered last month's launch of a US futures-based bitcoin exchange-traded fund and sought exposure to an asset class sometimes regarded as an inflation hedge.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Tesla shares fall after Twitter users vote for Musk to sell stock

Tesla shares fell 4.5% on Monday as investors prepared for its chief Elon Musk's proposed sale of about a tenth of his holdings in the electric-car maker following his Twitter poll, according to Reuters.

Musk, the world's richest person, tweeted on Saturday that he would offload 10% of his stake if users of the social media network approved the proposal.

The Twitter poll asking Musk's followers if he should sell stock garnered more than 3.5 million votes, and 57.9% of the people voted "Yes".

Musk had previously said he would have to exercise a large number of stock options in the next three months, which would create a big tax bill. Selling some of his stock could free up funds to pay the taxes.

The electric-vehicle maker's shares were down at $1,167.66 in early trading, and if the losses hold, it would wipe off about $54 billion from the company's market value.

Market participants expected speculators would try to front-run his selling. Musk owned about 170.5 million shares as of June 30, and a 10% sale would amount to about $21 billion based on Friday's closing price, according to Reuters calculations.

Blizzard-hit SoftBank launches buyback after $10Bn Vision Fund loss

SoftBank Group Corp slumped to a quarterly loss on Monday, as its Vision Fund unit took a $10 billion hit from a decline in the share price of its portfolio companies and as China's regulatory crackdown on tech firms weighed.

Even as the value of its assets slide, the Japanese tech conglomerate said its stock is undervalued and will spend up to 1 trillion yen ($9 billion) buying back nearly 15% of its shares, Reuters reported.

While CEO Masayoshi Son has likened SoftBank to a goose laying "golden eggs", Monday's results underscore the headwinds for the investment business.

"We are in the middle of a blizzard," Son told a news conference, adding he was "not proud" of the Vision Fund's performance in the quarter. Yet he said the company was making steady steps to double the numbers of "golden eggs" compared to last year.

The group's largest asset, Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba, saw its valuation fall by around a third in the second quarter. Its stake in Chinese ride-hailer Didi, acquired for $12 billion, was valued at $7.5 billion.

SoftBank has been raising capital by trimming stakes in companies such as ride-hailer Uber Technologies and food delivery firm DoorDash following the expiry of lock-up periods.

The group has returned $9.8 billion to investors and is focusing on investing through its second Vision Fund that has $40 billion in committed capital from SoftBank and Son himself.

The second fund had invested $33.5 billion in 157 startups at the end of the quarter. Eight of those firms have already listed.

McAfee to be taken private by Advent-led group in $14Bn deal

McAfee Corp said that a consortium led by US private equity firm Advent International will take the cyber security company private in a $14 billion deal, Reuters reported.

The deal comes as a pandemic-driven shift to remote working and a rise in cyber-attacks have spurred demand for antivirus and digital security software.

As part of the transaction, the investor group will acquire all outstanding shares of McAfee common stock for $26 per share in an all-cash deal that values McAfee at about $12 billion on an equity basis.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are the financial advisers to McAfee.

Russia fines Google again over banned content

A Moscow court has fined Google 2 million roubles ($28,085) for not deleting content that Russia deems illegal, according to Reuters.

Russia has threatened to fine Google a percentage of its annual Russian turnover for repeatedly failing to delete banned content on its search engine and YouTube, in Moscow's strongest move yet to rein in foreign tech firms.

Last month Google and a Russian lawmaker said the company had paid more than 32 million roubles in previous fines. Two other administrative cases against Google were postponed until November 29, the court said, in order for a Google representative to have more time to study the case materials.

Russia also fined messaging app Telegram 4 million roubles. Telegram did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China's Xiaohongshu raises $500M, valuation hits $20Bn- Report

Chinese social e-commerce app Xiaohongshu has raised a new round of financing from existing shareholders who increased their stakes in the firm, which valued the company as much as $20 billion, sources told Reuters.

Xiaohongshu has raised $500 million in the round from investors including Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group, Genesis Capital and Tiantu Capital.

Xiaohongshu allows users to post product reviews and share shopping experiences. Earlier this month, it was among apps ordered by Chinese regulators to rectify what they called an excessive collection of personal information.