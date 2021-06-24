Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • startup>
    • STARTUP DIGEST: Paytm extends deadline for shareholders' document submission, Flipkart plans $125 mn ESOP buyback

    STARTUP DIGEST: Paytm extends deadline for shareholders' document submission, Flipkart plans $125 mn ESOP buyback

    Profile image
    By Aishwarya Anand | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    There were several important developments in the startup space during the day on Thursday.  Here are the top stories from the startup universe:  

    STARTUP DIGEST: Paytm extends deadline for shareholders' document submission, Flipkart plans $125 mn ESOP buyback
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    WealthDesk raises funding from former Blackstone partner & co-head of India PE, Mathew Cyriac

    Next Article

    Classplus raises $65 million from Tiger Global, others

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,153.50 -51.85
    Coal India146.40 -2.05
    IOC111.45 -1.45
    Adani Ports709.90 -8.80
    ONGC122.00 -1.35
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,153.35 -51.75
    Bharti Airtel528.80 -5.30
    Power Grid Corp231.20 -1.00
    SBI417.10 -1.80
    HDFC2,487.30 -10.60
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,153.50 -51.85 -2.35
    Coal India146.40 -2.05 -1.38
    IOC111.45 -1.45 -1.28
    Adani Ports709.90 -8.80 -1.22
    ONGC122.00 -1.35 -1.09
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,153.35 -51.75 -2.35
    Bharti Airtel528.80 -5.30 -0.99
    Power Grid Corp231.20 -1.00 -0.43
    SBI417.10 -1.80 -0.43
    HDFC2,487.30 -10.60 -0.42

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.1600-0.1100-0.15
    Euro-Rupee88.43900.02700.03
    Pound-Rupee103.0450-0.4470-0.43
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6688-0.0003-0.04
    View More