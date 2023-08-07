Startup Digest | Paytm’s founder takes control from Antfin, Meesho turns profitable, Disprz raises $30 million & Freshworks’ CHRO and CMO resign

Here’re the top headlines from the startup space.

Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma to buy Antfin's 10.3 percent stake

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma has entered into an agreement to acquire 10.3 percent of the company's shares from Antfin. The stake purchase would be worth $628 million.

Antfin will transfer 6.53 crore shares of Paytm to an entity named Resilient Asset Management B.V., in which Sharma owns the complete 100 percent stake.

Post this transaction, Vijay Shekhar Sharma will become Paytm's largest shareholder, displacing Antfin.

Meesho turns profitable with revenue up 54 percent

Ecommerce marketplace Meesho has turned profitable at a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) level, encompassing all costs (including ESOP) across all its divisions and categories.

Though the company did not disclose its absolute profit figure, a person close to the development, told CNBC-TV18 that it was “in single digit,” indicating it was under Rs 10 crore.

In the last 12 months, the venture has seen order volumes grow by 43 percent, culminating in over a billion orders. 85 percent of the orders came from returning users, orders in the non-fashion categories also surged by over 120 percent in this period and the venture claims that every category is profitable on a standalone basis. The revenue over the last 12 months has surged by 54 percent, driven by substantial growth in order volumes and monetisation rate.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 passed in Lok Sabha

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The bill seeks to establish a robust framework for the protection of personal data in the digital realm.

The bill was tabled in Parliament on August 3, despite opposition members' requests that it be forwarded to a parliamentary panel for review. The Opposition also questioned its introduction as a money bill. However, government sources later clarified that the bill will be taken up as a normal one, not as a money bill.

Members of the Opposition have also said that the JPC report on the data protection bill was adopted without the introduction of the bill.

Disprz raises $30 million in Series C funding round

Corporate learning and skilling startup Disprz has raised $30 million in its Series C funding round led by Lumos Capital Group and 360 ONE Asset (IIFL) with participation from Kae Capital, KOIS and Dallas Venture Capital.

The funds raised in the round will be utilised for global market expansion and product development, including the integration of Generative AI across the learning and skilling cycle.

The company in a statement said the funding will also fuel investment into the next wave of innovation powered by Generative AI and cognitive sciences, enabling personalised content creation, content discovery, and skills intelligence, helping organisations make the shift to skill-based talent management.

Qoruz closes its seed funding round, claims to be profitable

Qoruz, an influencer marketing and intelligence platform, has raised an undisclosed capital in its seed funding round led by Dexter Angels. The round also saw participation from angel investors like IIM Indore, Ideotic Media, and others.

The funding will enable Qoruz to further scale influencer marketing opportunities for brands and agencies across its network, it said.

The startup claims to be profitable since inception and added that with over 4 lakh creators in its database, it has clocked an annual revenue of Rs 34 crores.

Expertrons raises funding to scale its product, SEO initiatives

Expertrons, a skill tech startup, has raised a strategic round of funding from job market player Shine.com's parent company Hindustan Media Ventures.

The round also saw participation from Echjay Family office, Amar Ujala, and existing investors like Ivycap Ventures, Iceland Venture Studio, Venture Catalysts, Ah Ventures, and others.

“The funding will be utilized for product development, SEO initiatives, and overall growth, enabling Expertrons to reach more professionals globally,” said Vivek Gupta, Co-founder of Expertrons.

Freshworks’ CHRO and CMO resign from their posts

Nasdaq-listed SaaS company Freshworks’ Chief Human Resource Officer Suman Gopalan and Chief Marketing Officer Stacey Epstein have resigned from their posts.

“After years of being an integral part of Freshworks, Suman and Stacey have independently decided to move on from Freshworks. For the last few months, they’ve continued their responsibilities while supporting the searches to find strong replacements and ensure seamless transitions for their teams,” a company spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC-TV18.

The spokesperson added the company has appointed a new CHRO but is yet to find a new CMO. “We’ve already selected a new CHRO who will start at the end of August and we’re actively evaluating CMO candidates. We are grateful for their years of hard work taking us through IPO and life as a public company, and the foundation Suman and Stacey have established for the future success of Freshworks.”

InsuranceDekho appoints a new CHRO

Goldman Sachs and TVS Capital-backed InsuranceDekho has appointed Divya Mohan as its Chief Human Resources Officer.

In her current role, Divya will spearhead human resources at InsuranceDekho, and build the people function to effectively support the overall business plan and growth of the firm, it said in a statement.

“We are confident that under her leadership, InsuranceDekho will reach a new pinnacle of people success. Moreover, her philosophy of never underestimating the importance of small things aligns with our company's culture,” said Ankit Agrawal, Founder and CEO, InsuranceDekho.

iAngels launches Chennai Chapter; to invest Rs100 crores in 50 startups in FY24

iAngels, an Angel Network backed by India Accelerator, has launched its Chennai Chapter to foster the growth of the startup community in South India. It plans to make an investment of Rs 100 crore across 50 companies in a year.

The angel network is planning to collaborate with Startup TN, IIT-M, KSUM, TiE Chennai and NSCREL to strengthen and build the local startup ecosystem in Chennai and supplement it with global outreach.

“Tamil Nadu government has introduced multiple policies aimed to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, providing various incentives and support for start-ups. With the Chennai Chapter, we aim to leverage the advantages offered by the Tamil Nadu start-up ecosystem and contribute to the growth of the region's start-up community,” said Mona Singh, Co-founder of India Accelerator.

Mswipe Technologies expands to UAE with the launch of uTap

Mswipe Technologies, a point of sale (POS) digital payment solutions company has expanded its operations in the United Arab Emirates in partnership with Etisalat, the telecommunication service provider to launch its new product uTap.

uTap will provide an integrated payment solution to merchants across various categories, by providing POS terminals with the facility of online and offline card payments, business management applications, and automation tools to ease down the operations for small and medium businesses, a statement said.

The company plans to charge 50 AE Dirhams per month for the subscription of uTap.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Google illegally cut contract staffers who worked on AI, union alleges

Alphabet illegally ended contract employment for a majority of Google Help workers as they were trying to unionize, organizers alleged in a complaint to the US labor board.

The Alphabet Workers Union accused the internet giant of violating federal labor law, which prohibits retaliation against employees for organizing.

More than 70 percent of the proposed bargaining unit — which includes 118 writers, graphic designers and launch coordinators who create internal and external Google content — were told in July that they will lose their jobs, according to a filing with the National Labor Relations Board, accessed by Bloomberg News.

Musk says fight with Zuckerberg to be live-streamed on X

Elon Musk said his proposed fight with Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg would be live-streamed on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, but a date for the match is "still in flux".

"I'm getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week," the Tesla CEO said in a post on X.

Zuckerberg, responding on his social media app Threads, said: "I'm ready today. I suggested Aug. 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath."

X to pay legal bills of people 'unfairly treated' for posting on platform

Elon Musk has said his X social media platform will pay the legal bills and sue on the behalf of people who have been treated unfairly by employers because of posting or liking something on the site formerly known as Twitter.

"If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill," Musk said in a post on X, adding that there will be no limits to funding the bills.

"And we won't just sue, it will be extremely loud and we will go after the boards of directors of the companies too," Musk said later in response to a post about nothing changing behavior in the U.S. faster than a threat of legal action.

Apple looking for generative AI talent globally: Report

As Apple chief executive Tim Cook bets big on generative AI, the tech giant has posted several job openings in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) globally.

Over the last few months, the iPhone maker has posted dozens of AI jobs in the US, France, and China, looking to fill roles that could help build generative AI tools that use local processing on mobile devices, The Financial Times reported.

Apple's job listings have revealed the possible paths for using generative AI in its devices. Cook has also revealed that the tech giant has been working on generative AI and other models for years.

SoftBank may turn profit after $48 billion in Vision Fund losses

SoftBank Vision Fund is likely to return to profitability after five quarters of losses, thanks to an artificial-intelligence-fueled rebound that’s lifting startup valuations, Bloomberg News reported.

The Japanese conglomerate is fighting to regain its footing after losing ¥6.9 trillion ($48 billion) at the Vision Fund investment unit in the last two fiscal years.