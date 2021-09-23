Startup Digest: OYO to file IPO papers next week, Meesho's gender-neutral parental leave, Gupshup acquires Dotgo & Apple blacklists Epic Games' 'Fortnite' from App Store

OYO to file for up to $1.2 billion IPO next week

Hospitality firm OYO is planning to raise up to $1.2 billion (around Rs 8,000 crore) through an initial public offering (IPO) and is expected to file the draft red herring prospectus with Sebi next week. OYO has appointed investment banks like JPMorgan, Citi and Kotak Mahindra Capital to manage its public issue.

The proposed initial public offer (IPO) plan of the hospitality firm follows the spectacular success of Zomato’s IPO that ended with a bumper oversubscription on July 16 and was the biggest since March 2020. Last week, shareholders of Oravel Stays, the parent company of hospitality firm OYO, had approved the conversion of the company from a private limited company to a public limited company, according to a regulatory filing.

Byju’s shares insights on acquisition strategy and why India is a lubricant country for edtech sector

Edtech giant Byju’s founder views acquisitions "as integrations." BJYU Raveendran said, "It's a wrong notion that acquisitions are designed to fail. Byju’s will try to make 9 out of its 10 acquisitions work." Raveendran also added that the companies Byju’s acquired got more entrepreneurial freedom than the firms had earlier. He is of the view that it is important to retain the core people who define the culture in a company.

"Apart from the fact that we have retained the six cofounder equivalents in the company, today I can easily say that I have more than 12 cofounders because we’ve been able to integrate so well that they work like founding partners," Raveendran said during an event organised by TiE Delhi-NCR on Thursday. According to Byju’s the companies that the startup acquired have actually complimented them really well. Raveendran adds “We mainly acquired Osmo for their technology and product. We also scaled Osmo by almost 4 times in two years—it’s a win-win,” Raveendran said.

Byju’s acquired educational games company Osmo for $120 million in 2019, its first acquisition in the US. To date, the company has acquired at least 15 startups and has spent over $2 billion in the last few months for acquisitions in India and abroad. Having entered new markets in the past 18 months, he said that Indian companies have a real chance to grow in the online learning sector with access to capital.

In the past five years, over $4 billion of funding have flowed into the edtech space. Compared to markets where one needs to create awareness for why learning is important, the founder of Byjus feels that the biggest advantage for the education business in India is that education is engrained in Indians, who see learning as a way to move ahead in life. "India has a strong, primary market for online learning firms. The country is also witnessing exponential growth in the re-skilling/up-skilling sector," Raveendran added.

Ola CEO plans to change the future of mobility

Ola is building a ‘new mobility ecosystem’ with the consumer at its core, said chief executive Bhavish Aggarwal in a blog post. Aggarwal, whose company recently launched two e-scooter variants, believes that mobility should be "universally accessible, sustainable, personalised and convenient".

"It definitely should not be archaic as it is now -- with just 2 percent or 30 million owning a four-wheeler and only 12 percent or 160 million owning a two-wheeler. That means more than a billion people in India have been shut out of mobility by this system!” said Aggarwal.

Ola currently provides multinodal mobility access with offerings such as taxis, auto-rickshaws, two-wheelers, day-hires, outstation rides to as many as 100 million people, which is only 7 percent of the Indian population. Aggarwal plans to bring these offerings to all 1.3 billion people through Ola designed EVs, customised for diverse mobility needs.

“EVs are 80 percent cheaper to run so the service will be more affordable and accessible to all,” he said. Ola will also create a unique mobility persona in its cloud for its users and personalise their experience across shared and personal vehicles. The company has plans to expand to 500 towns and bring shared mobility to 500 million people.

The ride-hailing giant also plans to open up its digital retail platform to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for digital distribution. Last week, Ola chief executive had said that they had sold scooters worth over Rs 1,100 crore in a two-day sale of its first range of electric scooters. It now plans to reopen the sales window on November 1 in time for Diwali.

Google moves Delhi HC against CCI over leak of a confidential report

Google has filed a writ petition with the Delhi High Court against India's antitrust regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) following the leak of a confidential report. Google has alleged that a confidential interim fact-finding report submitted by the Director General’s office to the CCI on September 18 was leaked to the media.

The report was related to an ongoing investigation into Google’s Android smartphone agreements. Google has not yet received or reviewed this confidential report, it said. The tech giant has filed a petition seeking redress in the matter. Google’s statement added that it is specifically protesting against the breach of confidence which impairs its ability to defend itself and harms the firm and its partners.

This comes after reports last week had stated that CCI's investigation arm, the Director-General (DG), has found that Google indulged in unfair business practices in relation to Android. After prima-facie finding alleged violation of competition norms, CCI - in early 2019 - had ordered a detailed probe against Google in this regard.

Meesho's introduces 30-week gender-neutral parental leave

Social commerce platform Meesho on Thursday announced a 30-week gender-neutral parental leave policy, as the company moves away from gender-based differentiation to parenting, it said. The new parental leave policy covers childbirth, adoption, and surrogacy offering equal benefits to men, women, heterogenous or same-sex couples, LGBTQA+ and live-in partners that are employees of Meesho.

"Since work is invariably tied to the personal identities of employees, Meesho’s new policies also reflect evolving societal beliefs and ensure non-discriminatory benefits irrespective of employees’ gender or sexual identity. The 30-week leave policy applies equally to women, men, heterogenous or same-sex couples so they can stay present for their children and also does away with the differentiation between natural childbirth, adoption, and surrogacy," the company said in a statement.

Meesho said in case the employee is a primary caregiver, they are eligible for leaves up to 1 year (30 weeks fully paid leave and 25 percent pay for the next three months). If the employee is a secondary caregiver, they can avail up to 30 days of leaves. Meesho joins more companies within India that are offering liberal parenting policies that are not hinged on gender-based differentiation.

Gupshup acquires New Jersey-based Dotgo

Conversational messaging unicorn Gupshup has acquired New Jersey-based Dotgo, a rich communication system (RCS) business messaging (RBM) player, for geographical and business expansion. The transaction value was not disclosed. A strong partner of Google, Mavenir, Synchronoss, Vodafone, and Orange, Dotgo manages RBM in several markets and operates the world’s largest RBM Hub with global connectivity to RCS users across the world.

Dotgo will significantly strengthen Gupshup’s conversational messaging platform that enables businesses and developers to build rich customer experiences. Gupshup also plans to leverage Dotgo’s strong experience and presence in Africa to expand there, the company said in a statement.

Dotgo has a Messaging-as-a-Platform (MaaP), offered in partnership with, and pre-integrated with, Google Jibe platform, has been selected to operate RCS business messaging at several mobile operators. The company grew rapidly in 2021 as RCS gained traction in North America, Europe, India, Brazil, and Nigeria.

Share India set to disrupt algo-trading and fintech industry with two strategic acquisitions

Share India Securities Limited has announced the acquisition of two companies - Algowire Trading Technologies and Utrade Solutions.

With these acquisitions, Share India Securities has taken the next evolutionary step towards providing a platform for Al-driven automated trading, strategy development and execution for its retail investors, as it continues to strengthen its position as a market leader and technology innovator in the fintech industry.

Share India Securities has principally agreed to invest Rs 15 crore to gain a majority stake in both entities. This strategic decision is strongly aligned with the efforts of the Company over the years to enhance its retail footprint, invest in growth-oriented technology offerings and build out capabilities that add value to its clients and deliver the next level in automation. These acquisitions will significantly strengthen Share India's tech capabilities as both the acquired companies are run by tech experts and have been inactive operation for more than a decade, the company said in a statement.

Practo forays into surgery segment

Digital health services company Practo Digital health services company Practo is planning to tap into the $12-billion secondary care surgeries market in India. Practo, which now offers online doctor appointment bookings, telemedicine, pharmacy, and diagnostic services, will now offer an omnichannel healthcare ecosystem for secondary care or surgeries.

This would be done through Practo Care surgery centers.

Apart from doctor consultations, assistance with hospital admission, pharmacy, and diagnostic help, each patient enrolling for racto surgeries would also get a relationship manager who will guide him or her through the entire process, including insurance claims, the company said in a statement.

As per the company, about 20 million surgeries take place in India every year, and of this, around 80 percent fall under secondary care. Practo plans to facilitate Rs 1,000 crore healthcare financing, including tier-1 to tier-3 cities over the next three years. It has tied up with hospitals and private insurance companies for this.

LetsTransport to bring 1,000 EVs on its platform by next year

Last-mile tech-logistics solution provider LetsTransport on Thursday said it will increase the number of electric vehicles (EV) on its platform to 1,000 by June 2022. The company -- which commenced EV-led operations in Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Mumbai -- currently has a 100-vehicle strong EV fleet and it will introduce EVs to its fleet in Chennai, Pune and Kolkata, LetsTransport said in a statement.

Its EV fleet includes three-wheeler vehicles from Piaggio, Etrio, ETO, Altigreen and Kinetic, with a payload capacity of 500 kgs and these operate either with fixed batteries and swappable battery systems. LetsTransport focuses on intrastate freight deliveries. Currently, it caters to urban logistics operations of 17 cities in India and some of its clients include Amazon, Bisleri, JioMart, JSW Cements, Pidilite, Britannia, Coca-Cola, Delhivery, and Udaan.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Apple said to pay bonuses of up to $1,000 to store employees: Report

Apple will pay one-time bonuses of as much as $1,000 to store employees next month, Bloomberg News reported. The company will give out $1,000 to retail staff hired before March 31, while those who joined later will get $500, the report said.

New employees for the holiday shopping season will receive $200 and bonuses will also be handed out to AppleCare and online sales staff, the report added. The company's retail chief told Reuters in June that Apple was expanding its retail operations, betting that a combination of strategies developed before and during COVID-19 will make its stores more popular than ever.

Apple blacklists Epic Games' 'Fortnite' from App Store until all court appeals end

Apple has blacklisted Fortnite from the iPhone maker's popular App Store for several years until all the court appeals are done, Epic Games chief executive officer Tim Sweeney said. Epic Games' opening brief in its appeal to the US 9th Circuit Court of Appeals is due December 12, according to Reuters and Apple's reply is due by January 20, 2022.

The full appeal process could take years. Sweeney took to Twitter on Wednesday, calling out Apple's move and said the company will continue to fight the tech giant. "This is another extraordinary anti-competitive move by Apple, demonstrating their power to reshape markets and choose winners and losers," Sweeney said on Twitter.

The two companies have been locked in a legal dispute since August last year when the game maker tried to get around Apple's 30 percent fee on some in-app purchases on the App Store by launching its own in-app payment system. Earlier this month, a US federal judge struck down some of Apple's App Store rules, forcing the company to allow developers to send their users to other payment systems in a partial win for Epic Games and other app makers.

Employees who leak information do not belong at Apple says Tim Cook: Report

Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook expressed his displeasure over employees leaking crucial information about the company, according to a report by The Verge. In an email sent to the employees, Cook said the company is doing “everything in our power to identify those who leaked” and noted that “people who leak confidential information do not belong” at Apple.

"As you know, we do not tolerate disclosures of confidential information, whether it’s product IP or the details of a confidential meeting,” he said in the email. He further added, “We know that the leakers constitute a small number of people. We also know that people who leak confidential information do not belong here."

Apple, known among its Silicon Valley peers for its secretive corporate culture, has gone to great lengths in the past to crack down on leakers. Earlier, details about Apple's latest iPhone 13, including design, specifications and price were leaked to the media ahead of the launch.

Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer resigns, Andrew Bosworth to replace him

Longtime Facebook executive Mike Schroepfer is stepping down as the company's chief technology officer. Schroepfer said in a Facebook post that veteran leader Andrew Bosworth, who heads up the social media company's augmented reality and virtual reality efforts, including products like its Oculus Quest VR headset, will take over the role in 2022.

Schroepfer, who is known as "Schrep" and spent 13 years at Facebook, said he would transition to a part-time role as the company's first Senior Fellow sometime next year. Bosworth, or "Boz," created Facebook's AR/VR organization, which was renamed Facebook Reality Labs in 2020.

Ant Group to share consumer credit data with China’s central bank as regulatory overhaul continues

Ant Group will share credit data from its consumer lending business with China’s central bank as part of an overhaul of the fintech giant, according to CNBC. Huabei is a consumer loan product under Ant Group. Data from that lending product will be fed into the financial credit information database held by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), Ant said in a statement Wednesday.

Information including date of account set up, the amount in the credit line and status of repayment will be provided to the central bank. Users will need to authorize this. Specific information such as details about the time of purchases or goods being bought will not be handed over to the PBOC. Ant Group, which is controlled by billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma, had its blockbuster initial public offering suspended in November over regulatory concerns.

Chinese regulators ordered a restructuring of Ant Group. In June, the company was given the green light to operate a consumer finance business with outside shareholders. This business houses its Huabei and Jiebei loan products and is called Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance Co. Ant will have to partly underwrite more of these loans. Ant Group is currently in the process of becoming a financial holding company which will be overseen by the PBOC and other regulators.