Startup Digest: Overseas listing rules in next budget session likely, Delhivery acquires rival firm Spoton, Google’s child safety programme & 10-years of Tim Cook as Apple CEO

IPO-bound Delhivery buys rival firm Spoton to strengthen B2B logistics capabilities

Ahead of the IPO, homegrown logistics startup Delhivery is busy beefing up its business. The company on Tuesday announced the acquisition of its rival company Spoton for $200 million. This will give an exit as well as hefty returns to the Spoton investors - Samara capital and Xponential Fund Partners.

The acquisition will enhance Delhivery's B2B express business capabilities. It will also provide synergistic benefits for the customers of the two delivery providers – Delhivery, as well as Spoton, with the B2B and B2C combination and, therefore, enhance the end-to-end supply chain capabilities.

Recently, Delhivery had collaborated with FedEx Express, which infused $100 million into the company and is also taking all these steps now to make the company more attractive for higher valuation in the IPO, which is underway.

India among most exciting markets, to grow to $1 Trillion by 2025: Walmart CEO. The Indian retail segment has its own uniqueness and the country is one of the most exciting markets globally that is poised to grow to over a trillion dollars by 2025, according to Walmart president and CEO Doug McMillon.

The top executive highlighted that India is one of the top three markets, along with the US and China.

McMillon pointed out that Walmart's e-commerce unit Flipkart and digital payment firm PhonePe are both growing very well and have an "amazing number" of users. "We are really excited about Flipkart and PhonePe leadership teams and our associates there and the businesses that are being built. The Flipkart business now has reached over 300,000 marketplace sellers, and the PhonePe business has more than 300 million users, which is just an amazing number and both are growing very well," McMillon said.

India may announce overseas listing rules in next budget: Govt official

India may announce rules allowing companies to list overseas in the next budget in February, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Wednesday.

Bajaj added that direct overseas listing for companies "will need some issues to be sorted out for it to be a success." The comments confirm a Reuters report that said India would take around six months to announce rules allowing companies to list overseas - taking longer than some expected as the finance ministry irons out issues related to taxation. Remember, earlier this month, some of India's top startup founders and investors had written to the PMO urging the Centre to allow startups to list overseas.

Govt launches schemes to support 300 startups for creating 100 unicorns

The government on Wednesday launched a programme to support 300 IT startups under which it will provide seed funding, mentorship and market access with a view to creating 100 unicorns out of the selected startups.

Ministry of Electronics and IT special secretary Jyoti Arora said that the concept of the Startup Accelerator of MeitY for Product Innovation, Development & Growth (SAMRIDH) has been developed on the lines of Silicon Valley based accelerator YCombinator.

IT and telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that he has mentored over 20 start-ups earlier and understands the need of mentoring them during the most important part of their journey when their idea is getting converted into products. Vaishnaw said that lack of funds for start-ups is not a big issue. "Lack of getting the idea into a real product or lack of collecting the skill sets which are needed to convert an idea into an enterprise is a bigger challenge for most of the startups. If we are able to start-up in that journey then probably our value addition will be huge," Vaishnaw said. Under the Samridh programme, the Meity will provide seed funds of up to Rs 40 lakh for the selected start-ups and mentorship for six months.

Paytm allots 166 former and current staff shares before IPO: Reports

IPO bound Paytm recently granted new employee stock ownership plans (Esops) to 166 former and current employees, which were then converted into shares of the company. Reportedly, over a million Esops were granted to mostly senior staff members. The Esops were granted at a price Rs 9 each. Among the staff who have exercised the conversion option includes Paytm’s former president Amit Nayyar.

Based on Paytm’s last valuation of $16 billion, these converted Esops are worth over Rs 182 crore, The Economic Times reported. Earlier this month, Paytm had told its shareholders that it was planning to more than double its Esop pool before its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for September 2. The development comes ahead of the Paytm’s planned IPO slated for October end.

Droom converts Indian entity to public limited company: Report

Online automobile marketplace Droom, which recently announced its $200 million pre-IPO round, has converted itself from a private limited company to a public limited company, according to Entrackr. According to the report, it has converted the name of its Indian entity from Droom Technology Private Ltd to Droom Technology Ltd. Droom Technology has received all of the funds from its Singapore based parent Droom Pte, which controls 100 percent stake in the Indian entity. The company planning an IPO by 2022 and aims to be listed either on NASDAQ or in India.

Google introduces global kids safety programme in India

Google on Wednesday launched its global 'Be Internet Awesome' programme for children in India in partnership with Indian comic book publisher Amar Chitra Katha to interweave critical internet safety lessons across eight Indian languages. The tech giant has also launched a newly enhanced Google Safety Centre in eight Indic languages as part of its efforts to step up safety of users on the internet. Google has significantly increased its resources dedicated to India's Trust Safety teams, including product policy analysts, security specialists, and user trust experts that support more than 10 vernacular Indian languages, enabling its central teams to benefit from the local nuance and inputs.

"This will help Google India continue its campaign against existing and emerging abuse areas, such as misinformation, fraud, threats to child safety, violent extremism, phishing attacks, and malware”, the company said.

This will also further strengthen Google's global trust and safety operations of over 20,000 people spread across the world, it added. "Our north star is to make the internet helpful for a billion Indians...every single day, more people are placing their trust in the internet and adopting new services and all of us in the technology industry, have a responsibility to honour their trust," Google India country manager and vice-president Sanjay Gupta said in a virtual briefing.

The launch of the newly expanded safety centre in Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu, and in Bengali, Tamil, and Gujarati by the year-end, will serve as a single destination that will cover important topics like data security, privacy controls, and online protections. The 'Be Internet Awesome' campaign includes a highly visual, interactive experience called 'Interland', where children can learn the fundamentals of online safety and participate in a series of fun and challenging games.

This gamified curriculum will also find place in popular Indian comic book publisher, Amar Chitra Katha's popular series across eight Indian languages. Speaking at the event, Vint Cerf, vice-president and chief internet evangelist at Google, said the internet one experiences today has exceeded all his initial estimations. The latest initiatives are supported by a series of new global policies announced by Google that include product changes to Google accounts for people under 18 across YouTube, search, location history, Play and Google Workspace for Education.

Effitrac Solutions ties-up with RazorpayX to empower MSME customers

End-to-end business process technology SaaS platform Effitrac has announced a strategic partnership with RazorpayX, a new-age business finance platform from Fintech giant Razorpay. Through this partnership, the banking platform will empower Effitrac customers with payout links, book-keeping in autopilot mode, automated TDS, and give them access to capital services when needed through Effitrac’s Neobooks.

Businesses can even integrate with Razorpay payment gateway to accept the incoming payments, the company said in a statement. "RazorpayX will improve the capabilities of our Neobooks and will make it a one-stop solution to meet all business transaction needs of such businesses,” said Logesh Velusamy, founder and CEO of Effitrac. Effitrac said it is on track to reach one million MSMEs in three years and that the association with RazorpayX aligns with the company’s goal of being a technology growth partner to every MSME in the country.

Digital lending platform LoanTap launches limitless prepaid cards

LoanTap, a home-grown digital lender with its own NBFC, today announced the launch of a range of limitless Credit line backed Cards in association with State Bank of Mauritius (SBM) and Rupay network. With a credit limit of up to Rs 3 lakh and limitless rewards, offers, and discounts, LoanTap aims to tap into over 2 lakh customers by December 2021.

The limitless Prepaid Card offers to turn purchases into easy EMIs and charges interest only on the borrowed amount. The pre-approved credit limit can also be used at POS, ECommerce platforms, and ATMs. The card also comes loaded with limitless rewards, offers, and discounts on over 100 brands including Airbnb, Eros Now, Peter England, etc. It also offers Accidental Insurance up to a limit of Rs 10 lakhs, the company claimed.

i3systems auto adjudicates 150,000+ health claims from 25,000+ hospitals under the AB-PMJAY Program

Insurance-tech startup i3systems has completed the pilot project with the National Health Agency (NHA) to automate adjudication of claims under the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) initiative.

As part of the program, i3systems processed 1,50,000+ claims from 25,000+ hospitals, using its proprietary clinical AI technology to demonstrate the solution's efficacy, the company said. In addition, the solution adhered to the AB-PMJAY program guidelines for standard treatment and claims adjudication.

"This pilot project on 'auto adjudication' aligns with NHA's vision to make greater use of digitisation, innovation, and standardisation for higher efficiency in the ecosystem for all stakeholders," said Malti Jaiswal, advisor to NHA. The pilot program was launched last year and invited technology partners to demonstrate their solutions to ineffective claim adjudication. The aim was to improve policyholder experience by ensuring accuracy in claim settlement, enhancing operational efficiency and turnaround time. "We have been able to enhance the processing speed of adjudicators from 70/day to about 140/day to start with and eventually take if to 350/day. We are happy to be a part of the largest ever healthcare scheme in the world,” said Dr Mallesh Bommanahal, co-founder and CEO at i3systems.

80% of talent leaders, academics say Covid has changed skill needed to deal with remote-first workplaces: Harappa Report

Up to 80 percent of the talent leaders & academics feel the pandemic has changed the skill requirements needed to successfully manoeuvre remote-first workplaces and has made placement more challenging for young talent, finds a new survey by edtech startup Harappa.

The report claims that 95.6 percent of talent leaders believe that a college education does not adequately prepare young talent for the workforce today and 96 percent of academics acknowledge that there’s a greater need for academia-corporate collaboration in the wake of the pandemic to solve the ever-persistent employability challenges.

The survey also revealed that 59 percent of the academics identified speaking and articulating effectively as the biggest challenge, 43 percent of academics felt students struggled with quick problem-solving skills, and 43 percent believed positioning their personal brand as the biggest challenge.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Tim Cook completes 10-years as Apple CEO

Apple CEO Tim Cook has completed 10 years as Apple’s CEO. On August 24, 2011, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs handed over the reins of world’s most valuable brand to his successor Tim Cook. Apple under Cook has released several new products and services including the very popular Apple Watch and Airpods. And after a decade, Cook's instinctive choices made Apple the most valuable publicly traded company, worth more than $2.4 trillion, edging out other giants such as Microsoft and Amazon, as per a CNBC report.

South Korea parl committee votes to curb Google, Apple commission dominance

A South Korean parliamentary committee voted on Wednesday to recommend amending a law, a key step toward banning Google and Apple from forcibly charging software developers commissions on in-app purchases, the first such curb by a major economy. Apple and Google have faced global criticism because they require software developers using their app stores to use proprietary payment systems that charge commissions of up to 30%.

As per Reuters, Apple said the bill "will put users who purchase digital goods from other sources at risk of fraud, undermine their privacy protections", hurt user trust in App Store purchases and lead to fewer opportunities for South Korean developers.

Based on South Korean parliament records, the amendment bans app store operators with dominant market positions from forcing payment systems on content providers and "inappropriately" delaying the review of, or deleting, mobile contents from app markets. It also allows the South Korean government to require an app market operator to "prevent damage to users and protect the rights and interests of users", probe app market operators, and mediate disputes regarding payment, cancellations or refunds in the app market.

After the vote from the legislation and judiciary committee to amend the Telecommunications Business Act, dubbed the "Anti-Google law," the amendment will come to a final vote in parliament. This month in the United States, a bipartisan group of senators introduced a bill that would rein in app stores of companies that they said exert too much market control, including Apple and Google.

Google self-driving spinoff Waymo begins testing with public in San Francisco

Google’s self-driving spinoff Waymo has started taking a few San Franciscans on rides in its self-driving sport utility vehicles and hopes to open the robotaxis to anyone in the city, Reuters reported. The company's all-electric Jaguar I-PACE SUVs initially are serving the more residential western and southern portions of the city, including Richmond and Bernal Heights. Operators are in driver's seats with hands on their knees - but prepared to steer in an emergency.

Anybody can sign up for Waymo's ride-hailing app, though the company is hand-selecting who it picks up with the list expected to grow gradually to hundreds of people. Waymo bars them from publicly discussing rides.

The company wants feedback from people with differing backgrounds and commuting needs. It expects many riders to weigh in on challenges with hopping on and off because of San Francisco's limited curb space and rampant double parking.

Waymo last October in a first-of-its-kind deployment in the United States for the industry started allowing anyone to buy rides in its fully driverless Chrysler Pacifica minivans in some Phoenix, Arizona, suburbs. The launch followed three years of testing.

Eyewear maker Warby Parker to go public via direct listing on NYSE

Eyewear company Warby Parker on Tuesday filed paperwork with US regulators for a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange, revealing a 53 percent surge in revenue for the first half of 2021. According to Reuters, the company, whose existing investors include Tiger Global Management and General Catalyst, did not disclose the number of Class A common shares its stockholders were looking to sell. It will not receive any proceeds from the sale of such shares. The New York-based firm, known for its fashionable eyewear starting at $95, was valued at $3 billion after a $245 million funding round in 2020, the Wall Street Journal had reported.

Shopify, TikTok team up to let users shop from app

Canada's e-commerce giant Shopify is partnering with TikTok to work on a feature that would let shoppers buy directly from the social media app, Reuters reported. Shopify merchants who have a TikTok business account would soon be able to add a shopping tab to their profiles for the first time ever, the company said in a blog post.

US approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips

US has approved license applications worth hundreds of millions of dollars for China's blacklisted telecom company Huawei to buy chips for its growing auto component business, sources told Reuters. Huawei has been hobbled by trade restrictions imposed by the Trump administration on the sale of chips and other components used in its network gear and smartphones businesses.

The Biden administration has been reinforcing the hard line on exports to Huawei, denying licenses to sell chips to Huawei for use in or with 5g devices. Sources told Reuters the US has granted licenses authorising suppliers to sell chips to Huawei for such vehicle components as video screens and sensors. The approvals come as Huawei pivots its business toward items that are less susceptible to US trade bans.

Citing threats to US national security and foreign policy interests, the US has gone to great lengths to slow the growth of Huawei's key communications-related business. After placing Huawei on a US Commerce Department trade blacklist in 2019, which banned sales of US goods and technology to the company without special licenses, the US last year ratcheted up restrictions to limit the sale of chips made abroad with US equipment. It also campaigned to get allies to exclude Huawei from their 5G networks over spying concerns. Huawei has denied the allegations.