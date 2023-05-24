Startup Digest: Nykaa Q4 profit slumps 70%, Uber steps up green energy push in India & more

Here’re the top headlines from the startup space.

Nykaa Q4 profit slumps 70% to Rs 2.3 cr, revenue jumps 34%

Nykaa has posted a 70 percent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 2.27 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. It was Rs 7.6 crore in the same quarter of last year and Rs 8.5 crore in the December quarter.

The online beauty platform's revenue from operations, meanwhile, surged percent 34 year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,301 crore for the quarter under review, as compared to Rs 973 crore in year-ago quarter.

The company reported an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of Rs 70.6 crore for the March quarter, which is up 84 percent over the previous year's quarter. Meanwhile, margins during the quarter came in at 5.4 percent.