STARTUP DIGEST: Nykaa IPO oversubscribed, EaseMyTrip to acquire Traviate & Microsoft nearly overtakes Apple as most valuable company

Here are the top headlines from the startup space.

Nykaa IPO Day 1: Issue subscribed 132% so far, retail portion oversubscribed

The initial public offering of Nykaa owner FSN E-Commerce Ventures has been subscribed 132 percent so far on October 28 at the time of writing, the first day of bidding.

The offer has received bids for 3.50 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 2.64 crore equity shares.

Nykaa IPO opened for subscription on October 28 at the price band of Rs 1,085-1,125 per share. It will conclude for bidding on November 1. The company raised close to Rs 2,400 crore from anchor investors ahead of the bidding process.

Retail investors subscribed to over 320 percent of their reserved portion. Whereas the non-institutional subscribers put in bids 46 percent of their reserved portion. Qualified institutional buyers subscribed to 115 percent of their reserved portion. The employee portion of the IPO was subscribed 49 percent of the portion set aside for them.

The company aims to use the proceeds from the issue to set p new retail stores, invest in Nykaa Fashion, establish warehouses, and other capital expenditure investments.

Paytm CEO says the company may not need capital beyond public offer

Ahead of Paytm IPO in November, the company’s founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that the digital payment and financial services platform may not need more capital beyond the initial public offering (IPO) fundraise unless there are any extraordinary circumstances.

Chief financial officer (CFO) Madhur Deora said the firm’s valuation post listing on the bourses will be about $20 billion.

“We could raise money from any set of investors at a higher price, but we believe investors should make money,” Deora said. He said that apart from ANT Financial, most other shareholders are selling their shares on a pro-rata basis. He added that inbound interest from investors is tremendous from Indian as well as global blue-chip investors.

On why Paytm didn’t go for a pre-IPO, Sharma said the company wanted the public listing on time and give everyone the opportunity to invest. “We kept price rationally at a lower number from the choice of different valuations we had on the table,” he explained.

Sharma said the digital payments platform will invest in technology, which means more employees and more customer marketing spend. Paytm is making more money and losses have reduced, he said. “We have started recruiting in tier 2-3 towns. We will continue with flexible working for employees,” he added.

Paytm is likely to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on November 8 and is targeting a price band of Rs 2080-Rs 2150, sources have indicated. They added that the firm is set to raise IPO issue size to Rs 18,300 crore from the earlier Rs 16,600 crore to meet increased investor demand.

Swiggy allots stock options worth Rs 329 cr to its employees, top executives: Report

Foodtech giant Swiggy has allotted equity shares under its employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) and management stock ownership plan (MSOP) to its employees and top executives respectively, Entrackr reported.

According to the report, Swiggy has allotted ESOP Equity shares worth Rs 132.5 crore to 180 employees. With an ESOP allotment worth Rs 31.2 crore, the company’s CFO Rahul Bothra is the biggest beneficiary of the ESOP program followed by Anuj Rathi (SVP, revenue and growth) who received Rs 20.4 crore worth ESOP.

Phani Kishan Addepalli, who was recently elevated as co-founder of Swiggy and named as CEO of Supr Daily, has received ESOPs amounting to Rs 8.3 crore, the report claimed.

Swiggy has also allotted MSOP equity shares worth Rs 196.4 crore to its co-founder and CEO Sriharsh Majety.

The development comes soon after the announcement of an organisation-wide ESOP liquidity program for 2022 and 2023 by Swiggy. According to the company, the new liquidity program is likely to be valued at up to $35-40 million and the figure will increase in line with the company’s valuation.

EaseMyTrip to acquire travel B2B marketplace Traviate

Online travel portal, Ease My Trip has signed a non-binding agreement to acquire travel B2B marketplace Traviate.

This will be the first-ever acquisition by EaseMyTrip that will add a new revenue stream and fast track its expansion in the B2B hotel and holiday space, the company said in a statement.

The startup aims to further strengthen its B2B offerings with the Traviate acquisition and unlock new ways for its travel partners to increase productivity and efficiency. The aim is to create a more robust and growth driven trajectory for the company while contributing to the revival of the global travel ecosystem, the firm added.

This acquisition will be finalised after definitive agreements, customary closing conditions and other necessary approvals.

Traviate allows B2B channels, travel agents, hotels, tour operators, DMCs and other players in the travel ecosystem to connect and transact amongst each other.

Flipkart and Moj announce collaboration for video and live commerce

Walmart owned e-commerce major Flipkart and short video platform Moj have announced a collaboration to enable video and live commerce. Through an in-app integration, Moj users will be able to discover and shop from Flipkart directly.

Users will get a content and commerce experience on Moj wherein they can buy tagged Flipkart marketplace products directly from the video screen.

Flipkart said this will help the company scale video commerce in the country and engage the next 200 million e-commerce customers. Moj has a monthly active user base of over 160 million members, making it one of the largest among all Indian short-form video platforms.

The companies said the collaboration also incentivises content creators in the Moj ecosystem by enabling new commerce-led revenue streams.

A recent report published by RedSeer Consulting predicts that the gross merchandise value of live commerce through short videos would touch $5 billion in India by 2025.

Myntra, Voot partner to bring Myntra Fashion Superstar Season 3

Walmart-owned fashion retailer Myntra and video streaming platform Voot are set to present Myntra Fashion Superstar Season 3, exclusively on Myntra Studio and Voot from November 11.

The third season of Myntra Fashion Superstar with the theme #MFSIWearMyStory will showcase the hunt to find India’s next big fashion influencer and leverage the synergy between iconic fashion trends and social media, the company said in a statement.

Salesforce and DocuSign team up to enable contract collaboration through Slack

Cloud-based software company Salesforce and DocuSign, which offers e-signature solution, have announced an expansion of their global strategic partnership.

The companies said that it is in regards to building new joint solutions that make it easier for customers to accelerate how agreements are facilitated around the world.

New innovations will automate the contract process with AI-based, smart solutions that improve the customer experience of preparing, signing, and managing agreements, drive faster ROI, and increase collaboration amongst organizations with Slack functionality, the firms added.

Salesforce’s expanded partnership with DocuSign will offer new ways to make it easier to prepare contracts, quotes, and invoices, track and enforce contract terms, and manage the entire contract lifecycle management (CLM) process efficiently across DocuSign, Salesforce, and Slack platforms. New applications will be jointly designed and developed natively in Salesforce Customer 360, a statement said.

PayU launches tokenisation solution 'PayU Token Hub'

Online payments solutions provider PayU has launched 'PayU Token Hub', a tokenisation solution for businesses that will allow their customers to conveniently use saved cards with added security and in compliance with the RBI guidelines.

Built jointly by PayU and Wibmo, a PayU-owned full-stack global PayTech company, PayU Token Hub has partnered with card networks, including Visa, MasterCard, as well as with leading issuing banks, the company said in a statement.

"PayU Token Hub is developed as an interoperable plug-n-play solution, to enable card on file and device tokenisation using a single integration point. Its unique two-pronged solution is available to all merchants, including PayU’s 3.5 lakh merchants and 65 issuers supported by Wibmo," PayU said.

It said that businesses can enable PayU Token Hub with minimal technical changes while in compliance with RBI's latest norms.

Last week, fintech firm Razorpay had launched a similar tokenisation solution ‘Razorpay TokenHQ’.

Effitrac launches a talent marketplace to address skill shortage in SMEs

SaaS platform Effitrac Solutions has launched a knowledge marketplace Effitrac Partner Connect to help SME businesses get access to talent.

Logesh Velusamy, founder and CEO of Effitrac Solutions, said while working with SMEs the company noticed their struggle to re-engineer business processes and find the right set of talent to yield growth and success.

With this initiative, the company aims to help business owners gain access to technical and soft talent through its platform, create job opportunities, and address the skill shortage challenges faced by SMEs, it said in a statement.

The firm is looking to add 1,000 partners within the next year to its platform.

IntrCity SmartBus grows 50% M-O-M as travel picks up

As travel picks up across India, IntrCity mobility platform has registered five lakh bookings a month with an annualised rate of $80 million in consumer spending.

The company has registered a month-on-month growth at a consistent 50 percent plus growth over the last four months. The IntrCity SmartBus fleet was nearly full, and buses were running at more than 90 percent occupancy for the entire month of October, the company said in a statement.

“We expect Diwali week to be equally busy as Dussehra across locations, mostly leisure. Besides, the travel trends also predict another 30 percent growth for Diwali,” said Kapil Raizada, Co-founder of IntrCity.

The IntrCity SmartBus operates across 630 plus routes in 16 states and is targeting the SmartBus fleet to reach 400 this year.

Indian used car market to grow 12-14% in next few years: OLX Autos-CRISIL Report

The Indian used car market is expected to reach a size of over 70 lakh vehicles by 2025-26, up from 38 lakh in 2020-21, growing at around 12-14 percent over the next few years, according to a study.

The pre-owned car industry is expected to clock a growth rate of 15 percent in FY22 as the COVID-19 pandemic, digitalization, changing demographics and aspirations, first-time buyers, and availability of financing options acting as growth drivers, as per the OLX Autos-CRISIL Study 2021.

"The pre-owned market has been outpacing the new car market, and the industry is expected to clock a healthy growth rate of 15 per cent in FY22," OLX Autos said in a statement.

The prospects continue to be bright on the longer horizon, with a 12-14 percent CAGR expected over the next few years, taking the size of the market to more than 7 million vehicles by FY26, from 3.8 million units in FY21, the report added.

Commenting on the findings, OLX Autos India CEO Amit Kumar said,"The preference for personal mobility has propelled a huge swing in favour of used-car sales that are expected to reach a phenomenal '1.5x' more than that of new car sales over the next five years."

According to the study, the pandemic has had an impact on the market and consumer behaviour, bringing back the interest for owning personal vehicles and "this trend is unlikely to abate in the near term."

Earlier, with the emergence of shared mobility players like OLA and Uber, many customers had deferred purchasing personal vehicles, especially in metro cities, it added.

The study also found that there is a rise in preference for utility vehicles with its share in the pre-owned car market increasing to 20 percent in FY21, up from 18 per cent in FY18. In terms of age of vehicles, during FY21 vehicles aged 5-7 years dominated the market with 31 percent share, followed by vehicles of 8-10 years with a 29 percent share.

80% Indian business leaders feel pressured to offer flexibility in work post-Covid: Linkedin Survey

As many as 80 percent of business leaders in India feel pressured to offer greater flexibility since COVID-19 with 58 percent of employees, 41 percent of managers, and 37 percent of government being the top three contributors to this pressure, as per a report by Linkedin.

Amid the demand for flexibility, business leaders are actively creating new workplace policies that give employees more agency over how they work and where they work from today. The study by LinkedIn shows that 88 percent have hired specialists, consultants, and additional personnel to help design their workplace policies for the future of work.

“Flexible working has emerged as a top priority in the new world of work, and business leaders see this as an opportunity to hire more diverse talent and improve business performance," says Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn.

Preparing for the new hybrid work culture, 9 in 10 business leaders in India have already offered or are planning to offer job sharing possibilities, while 78 percent have already offered or are planning to allow employees to work from a different country.

The study also shows that India is leading in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region when it comes to offering flexibility — 68 percent of APAC leaders offer job shares and 58 percent allow the staff to work from a different country.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Australia plans to make Google offer alternative search engines on smartphones

An Australian regulator said it wants to make Google install a "choice screen" on smartphones so users can pick another search engine if they want, a step toward challenging the Alphabet unit's dominance of the search market.

As per Reuters, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) in a report said that it also wants to limit Google's ability to pay Apple to have its search engine installed as the default option on the smartphone maker's devices.

The measures would put Australia roughly in line with Europe, which has forced Google to offer a choice of search engine on phones using its Android operating system. Google has 94% of the Australian search engine market, which makes money by selling advertisements.

The search engine report was part of the ACCC's wider examination of large internet companies, which led this year to laws making Google and social media giant Facebook pay media companies for content on their websites.

A Google spokesperson said the company was reviewing the report and looked forward to discussing it with the ACCC and government.

The ACCC said it would put the potential measures out for industry consultation in 2022.

Microsoft nearly overtakes Apple as most valuable company

A surge in Microsoft’s shares nearly unseated Apple Inc. as the world's most valuable company on Wednesday, a day before the iPhone maker reports its quarterly results.

Fueled by strong quarterly growth in its Azure cloud-computing business, Microsoft's shares jumped 4.2% to end at a record $323.17, elevating the software maker's market capitalisation to $2.426 trillion, just short of Apple's $2.461 trillion valuation, according to Refinitiv data.

Apple's shares dipped 0.3% ahead of its report due after the bell on Thursday, with investors focused on how the global supply-chain crisis is challenging the company's ability to meet the demand for its iPhones.

Microsoft's stock has rallied 45% this year, with pandemic-induced demand for its cloud-based services driving sales. Shares of Apple have climbed 12% in 2021.

Apple's stock market value overtook Microsoft's in 2010 as the iPhone made it the world's premier consumer technology company. The two companies have taken turns as Wall Street's most valuable company in recent years, with Apple holding the title since mid-2020.

In its report late on Tuesday, Microsoft forecast a strong end to the calendar year thanks to its booming cloud business, but it warned that supply-chain woes will continue to dog key units, such as those producing its Surface laptops and Xbox gaming consoles.

US consumer watchdog to review Big Tech data, promote lending competition

Chief consumer finance watchdog Rohit Chopra told US lawmakers on Wednesday his agency will review Big Tech's impact on the flow of money in the economy as leading technology firms use real-time consumer payments systems that collect huge amounts of personal data, Reuters reported.

Chopra, head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), said Big Tech's entrance into the payment sector raises questions, including: "How will these firms harvest and monetise data they collect on our transactions? What criteria will they use to decide who is removed from the platform? How will they ensure that payment systems adhere to consumer protections?"

The agency will also aim to minimize foreclosures on struggling American homeowners and make consumer lending more competitive, he said. And, it will sharpen its enforcement focus on companies that repeatedly violate consumer finance laws.

Just a few weeks into the job, Chopra made his mark when the CFPB ordered Amazon, Apple and Facebook to hand over information about how they gather and use consumer payment data.

Amazon invests in EV charging startup and other climate technologies: Report

Amazon is investing in three more start-ups as part of its $2 billion Climate Pledge Fund, as per a CNBC report.

The Climate Pledge Fund, launched by Amazon last June, is designed to invest in technologies being developed to stop climate change and global warming. So far, Amazon has backed 11 companies across several industries, ranging from manufacturing and energy generation to food and agriculture.

One of the new recipients is Resilient Power, an Austin-based start-up that’s developing electric vehicle charging technology that has a smaller footprint and is quicker to install than comparable systems. Amazon said the start-up will help further the company’s own goals of deploying 100,000 electric delivery vehicles by 2030.

Amazon has contracted Rivian Automotive to produce those electric vehicles.

Amazon is also investing in CMC Machinery, which makes boxes designed to fit the exact dimensions of a product in each order, eliminating the need for single-use plastic padding.

Amazon has previously said the $2 billion earmarked for the fund is an “initial commitment,” signaling it could grow.

Uber will offer up to 50K Teslas to its drivers through Hertz rental deal: Report

Uber announced that Hertz, which just ordered 100,000 Teslas, will supply half of that fleet by 2023 to Uber drivers who want to rent the cars.

As per CNBC, the deal is a step toward Uber’s zero-emissions goal and will offer its drivers a way to increase earnings by saving on gas costs.

Starting Monday, Uber drivers can rent 2021 Tesla Model 3 cars through Hertz’s rental program in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and Washington, D.C. It will expand nationwide in the following weeks.

The company said Tesla rentals will start out at $334 a week, excluding taxes and fees, but pricing will decrease to $299 or lower over time. Initially, the company will require drivers have at least a 4.7-star rating and a minimum of 150 trips.

The partnership with Uber comes on the back of a big week for Tesla. The deal with Hertz, which will bring in a reported $4.2 billion for Tesla, is the largest-ever purchase of electric vehicles, Bloomberg previously reported.

China calls on e-commerce sites to curb spam ahead of Singles' Day shopping fest

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), a major industry regulator, has called on e-commerce sites to curb text-message marketing ahead of the country's annual Nov. 11 Singles' Day shopping festival.

MIIT, in a social media post late on Wednesday, said it held a meeting on October 25 with representatives from e-commerce companies Alibaba Group, JD.com, Meituan and Pinduoduo, Reuters reported.

It said it told the companies that vendors on their platforms often use loopholes to send text-message promotions to registered users without consent, in violation of consumer rights. Unsolicited online content is commonly known as spam.

The regulator said it then called on the companies to "check and correct" text-message marketing activities and themselves refrain from sending text-message promotions without obtaining user consent.

MIIT's meeting comes amid a year-long regulatory campaign in China, with authorities imposing restrictions and fines in sectors as varied as education and crypto-currency.

Huawei paid Washington lobbyist Podesta $1M: Report

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei paid Democratic lobbyist Tony Podesta $1 million to lobby the Biden administration on its behalf, double what the lobbyist has revealed publicly, sources told Reuters.

This month, the prominent Washington lobbyist disclosed a $500,000 payment from Huawei in a third-quarter lobbying report. But Podesta actually received $1 million total in separate installments in June and September, the people said, declining to be named since the information was not public.

One of the people said the additional undisclosed $500,000 payment is slated to be included in Podesta's fourth-quarter filing in January for lobbying activities during the October - December period.

Podesta is the brother of John Podesta, who served as chairman of the presidential campaign of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, and as a senior White House adviser to former President Barack Obama, also a Democrat.

He lobbied the White House on Huawei's behalf as negotiations between the Justice Department and Huawei CFO Meng heated up over the summer, resulting in a deal last month to end a bank fraud case against her.

Lawyers consulted by Reuters said the Lobbying Disclosure Act requires the payment to be disclosed for the quarter in which the work was done, meaning if Podesta lobbies for Huawei in the last three months of the year he will be in compliance.

However, they added that it was unusual for a company to pre-pay an outside lobbyist for future work, as Huawei would have in this case.