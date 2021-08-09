STARTUP DIGEST: No relief for Amazon, Flipkart from CCI probe; Byju's announces Rs 2 cr for Neeraj Chopra

There were several important developments in the startup space during the day on Monday. Here are the top stories that made headlines in the startup universe.

SC lets CCI continue probe against Amazon, Flipkart; cos get 4 more weeks to respond

Amazon and Flipkart will continue to face a probe by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) over alleged anti-competitive practices, with the Supreme Court dismissing the pleas by the companies to quash the probe.

The two e-commerce companies have been given a four-week extension from the initial deadline of August 9 to respond to questions by the competition watchdog.

Flipkart and Amazon had moved the Supreme Court last month with an appeal against the July 23 order of the Karnataka High Court's division bench that had dismissed writ appeals by both e-commerce players, in which they had challenged a June 11 order by a single-judge bench that had allowed the CCI to probe the companies over alleged anti-competitive practices.

The Apex Court decided not to interfere with the High Court order and added that the companies should voluntarily submit themselves to an investigation.

While the CCI had asked the Top Court to keep the extension for responding to their queries to only one week, the Supreme Court granted the petitioners four weeks to respond.

Digital transactions grew 80% in past 250 days: Razorpay report

Digital transactions have grown by 80 percent in the last 250 days in India and the home services industry has started to embrace digital payments, making transactions grow by a mighty 138 per cent, according to a report by fintech unicorn Razorpay.

Businesses, especially from tier 2 and 3 cities, have been a major boost for digital payments exhibiting a growth of 40 per cent from the first 250 days (March 25, 2020 to November 29, 2020) and the next 250 days (November 30, 2020 to August 6, 2021), the report adds.

"Not a single sector showed negative growth in the last 250 days. This was possible because businesses have recognised the crucial importance of using new payment technologies to support and improve their business growth," said Harshil Mathur, CEO and Co-Founder of Razorpay.

According to the report, demand for payment options like Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) has been mounting and displayed a towering growth of 220 per cent. Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) businesses witnessed a growth of 87 percent during the last 250 days as compared to the first 250 days of the national lockdown.

PhonePe clocks 1.4 bn UPI transactions in July

Digital payments platform PhonePe continued to maintain its lead in the monthly UPI transactions, reporting 1.4 billion transactions in July.

The total value of transactions done via PhonePe in July stood at Rs 288,572 crore, according to the data by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

Google Pay reported the second highest number of transactions at 1,119.16 million amounting to Rs 230,874 crore, thus crossing the 1 billion mark. Paytm’s Payments Bank App saw 454.06 million transactions worth Rs 51,694 crore. Google Pay's volume market share stood at 34.45 percent, and Paytm Payments Bank App at 14 percent.

Amazon begins pickups for online groceries at More outlets: Report

In a competitive move against market-holders such as Grofers, BigBasket, and Flipkart, Amazon India has launched pickups for its online grocery orders from its More stores in Bengaluru.

Items can now be picked up from stores within two to three hours of placing order and at present does not have cash on delivery option, The Economic Times reported.

The service allows customers to book a two-hour slot for pickup from 6 am to 12 am midnight as per convenience. It is available for free on orders above Rs 600, and has delivery fee of Rs 29 on lower billed orders. There is no minimum order value for the service.

Amazon acquired More retail chain from the Aditya Birla Group in 2019 in partnership with Samara Capital.

Byju's announces Rs 2 cr for Neeraj Chopra, Rs 1 cr for individual winners

Edtech major Byjus has announced a Rs 2 crore cash reward for Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra.

The company, which is backed by marquee investors like Tiger Global and General Atlantic, will also offer Rs 1 crore each to Mirabai Chanu, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Lovlina Borgohain, P V Sindhu and Bajrang Punia.

"The accomplishments and the stellar achievement of India's sports heroes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have been nothing but inspirational, despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 lockdown in 2020-21," according to a statement.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Germany's Delivery Hero takes 5.1% stake in rival Deliveroo

Germany's Delivery Hero has taken a 5.09 percent stake in online food delivery rival Deliveroo (ROO.L), driving the British company's share price to its highest since listing on the stock market in March.

According to Reuters, shares in Deliveroo, which disclosed the holding in a stock market notice on Monday, rose 11 percent to 360 pence. They were priced at 390 pence in its initial public offering.

"Delivery Hero is always looking for new investment opportunities. We strongly believe in the future potential of the delivery industry as a whole and therefore decided to purchase shares in one of the companies that is at its forefront," the German company said.

Shares in Delivery Hero, a constituent of Germany's blue-chip DAX share index were down 1.3 percent in late morning trading in Frankfurt. The stake was valued at about 284 million pounds (335 million euros) based on Friday's closing price.

Tesla mandates masks at Nevada battery factory - WSJ

Tesla is telling workers at its Nevada battery factory they will be required to wear a mask indoors starting Monday regardless of vaccination status, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Workers at the Reno, Nevada-area facility had previously been required to wear a mask if they were not vaccinated, but could avoid that requirement if they were.

Tesla is the latest company to mandate masks after the Delta variant forced the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reverse course and recommend that even fully vaccinated individuals wear masks indoors.

Chinese regulators meet with delivery firms, call for stronger labour rights

China's delivery platform companies including Meituan and Alibaba's Ele.me recently joined a meeting with government regulators on improving safety and labour rights for delivery workers.

Food delivery platforms, in the spotlight due to China's regulatory reforms, have attracted severe criticism on social media for their treatment of delivery workers, most of whom are not covered by basic social and medical insurance.

As per Reuters, the meeting included officials from the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, according to a Saturday notice on WeChat by the Ministry of Emergency Management, which also attended.

Firms should strengthen safety and labour rights protections, and not set performance indicators which harm the health of workers, according to the meeting.

Alibaba Group, its supermarket operator Hema Xiansheng, Dada Nexus and other firms also joined the meeting and reported on their efforts to improve safety and labour rights.

Investors believe a major shift is under way in China as the government aggressively pursues reform aimed at cutting cost-of-living pressures at the expense of businesses, roiling stock markets.

New Zealand grants residency to Google's co-founder Page

Larry Page, Google's co-founder and one of the world's richest men, has become a New Zealand resident, with immigration services saying he had applied under a category for wealthy investors, Reuters reported.

"Larry Page submitted an application for residence under the Investor Plus Category on 3 November 2020," Immigration New Zealand said in an e-mailed statement on Saturday.

"As he was offshore at the time his application was not able to be processed because of COVID-19 restrictions. Once Mr. Page entered New Zealand his application was able to be processed and it was approved on 4 February 2021."

When asked in the parliament earlier this week on what grounds Page was allowed entry into the country while the borders were closed, Health Minister Andrew Little said it followed a medical emergency application for Page's son to be evacuated from Fiji in early January.

Alibaba fires manager accused of sexual assault

China's biggest online commerce firm, Alibaba Group on Monday said it had fired a manager accused of sexual assault, and promised policies to prevent sexual harassment, but was blasted by state media for not acting until the accuser went public.

As per Reuters, on Saturday, a female employee posted an 11-page account on Alibaba's intranet saying her manager and a client had sexually assaulted her, and that superiors and human resources had not taken the matter seriously in the five days since she reported it.

Chief Executive Daniel Zhang said in an intranet memo that the manager, at the grocery delivery unit Neighbourhood Retail, had said he was involved in "intimate acts" when the employee was inebriated, and "has been fired and will never be rehired". He said police were investigating the matter.

Later on Monday, police in the city of Jinan, where the alleged incident took place, said that the client was under investigation. State media and online commentators were overwhelmingly critical of Alibaba's perceived delay in handling the incident.

"Alibaba could not offer an answer that satisfies public opinion for this ham-handed inaction," said an editorial in the Global Times tabloid, published by the state-run People's Daily.