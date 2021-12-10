STARTUP DIGEST: Navi Tech eyes 2022 IPO, Razorpay seeks $90 bn TPV by 2022 & Apple close to $3 trillion market cap

Here are the top headlines from the startup space.

Sachin Bansal-backed Navi Tech kick-starts process for 2022 IPO: Report

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal’s financial services startup Navi Technologies is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) after turning profitable in FY21, sources told Moneycontrol.

The firm has shortlisted investment banks and the deal is likely to be kicked off this week. Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, BofA Securities and Credit Suisse have come on board as advisors and more banks could be added if required, the report added.

The company is likely to file its DRHP with Sebi before the end of the current financial year.

“Rather than tapping private equity investors, they prefer to unlock value via a public listing. It is likely to be a primary offering with proceeds used for growth capital. They want to grow fast from here,” a source told Moneycontrol.

Navi Technologies posted a consolidated profit of Rs 71 crore in FY21 and had posted a loss of Rs 8 crore in the previous financial year. With increasing digital adoption during the pandemic, its revenues spiked by 143 percent (Rs 137 crore versus Rs 56 crore on a YoY basis).

Razorpay eyes $90 bn TPV by 2022, launches new solutions to enhance payment experience

Fintech major Razorpay said that it has seen strong growth in the number of payments processed on its platform, and expects its total payment volume (TPV) to touch $90 billion by end of next year.

CEO and co-founder Harshil Mathur highlighted that Razorpay has registered a growth of 300 percent for the second consecutive year and has achieved a $60 billion TPV as of early December 2021 -- 20% more than its goal of $50 billion TPV that was announced in December last year.

Razorpay expects an over fourfold growth in volume and revenue by 2022. Razorpay currently powers payments for over 8 million businesses including the likes of Facebook, Ola, Zomato, Swiggy, Cred, Muthoot Finance, National Pension System, Indian Oil, among others, and aims to reach 10 million businesses by 2022.

"Today, we are the fastest-growing fintech market in the world. Fintech in India has crossed China and has become the second-largest fintech economy after the US with the highest adoption rate globally...India is leading the pack in the APAC having registered around 25 million transactions in 2020, followed by China and South Korea," Mathur said.

The unicorn, which is backed by investors like Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India and Mastercard, has announced the launch of three new products that are aimed at simplifying payment management processes for businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

FedEx Express-Delhivery strategic alliance becomes operational

US-based FedEx Express on Thursday said that its strategic alliance with domestic logistics firm Delhivery, signed in July this year, has become operational. FedEx Express is the subsidiary of Fedex Corp.

FedEx Express's strategic alliance transaction has taken effect following the fulfilment of closing conditions including regulatory approval from the Competition Commission of India, the subsidiary of Fedex Corp said in a statement.

Following the completion of the deal, Don Colleran, President and CEO of FedEx Express, will be nominated to the Delhivery Board of Directors, further strengthening the close working relationship between the two companies, it said. With this transaction, FedEx Express brings decades of experience as a global leader in logistics together with Delhivery’s Indian footprint and technology solutions, Colleran said.

FedEx Express said this transaction combines the FedEx global network with Delhivery’s extensive pan-India network and technology solutions to bring the best of both worlds together.

The investment and the commercial agreement between the two companies deepens the FedEx commitment to the India market, and signals a significant step in providing innovative services and solutions that aim to improve speed, efficiency, and access for FedEx and Delhivery customers, to unlock India’s international trade potential, the company stated.

Ozonetel partners with Truecaller for business communication

Ozonetel, a provider of on-demand cloud communication services, has recently partnered with Truecaller to offer Verified Business Caller ID solutions as a part of its solutions suite.

Businesses will continue to get all the advantages of Ozonetel’s Complete Call Centre suite to ensure efficient outbound call campaigns including multi-mode automated dialers, digital channel integration, as well as readymade integration to most CRM solutions, the company said in a statement.

With the unique ‘Call Reason’ feature, businesses can now convey their call reason even before a call is being picked up. This feature will improve customer confidence by communicating intent of call, the firm added.

RPSG Capital Ventures announces first D2C Accelerator

Early-stage consumer venture capital fund RPSG Capital Ventures has announced the companies that are a part of its first D2C accelerator.

The first cohort of the accelerator includes companies like CurryIt, Born Good, Eat with Better, Bartisans, Plow, House This and Vivinkaa. This programme was held in partnership with Little Black Book (LBB). The seven basecamp companies are eligible for an initial seed investment of up to Rs 1.5 crore, the company said in a statement.

RPSG Capital Ventures plans on doing more such D2C accelerators over the next two years. A few of these companies are expected to be eligible for future investments to the tune of $4-5 million each, the firm added.

The venture capital company is also open to making follow-on investments with the selected startups to help them traverse the highs and lows of their journeys. The fund typically invests upto $4 million as the first cheque in digital-first consumer brands.

Myntra eyes 7 lakh new shoppers during upcoming sale

Online fashion platform Myntra expects to draw over 7,00,000 new shoppers during its upcoming bi-annual 'end of reason sale' or EORS.

The Walmart-owned online fashion retailer is expecting to attract 60 million visitors with the platform geared to handle 15,000 orders per minute during the peak of the festive sale event.

The company said it is expecting about 45 percent of the overall traffic to come from tier-2 and 3 cities and towns. Over 25,000 kirana partners would cater to 80 percent of the overall deliveries spanning over 27,000 PIN codes, it added.

Expanding its omni-network further, Myntra has integrated over 350 brands and 2,900 stores across the country under its omni-channel delivery model. This is over 1.7 times more than the previous winter edition of EORS held last December.

The firm said the kidswear category has witnessed a 100 percent year-over-year growth so far on Myntra this year and for EORS-15. In the beauty and personal care segment, Myntra has registered a 2.5 times YoY growth.

Crypto exchanges may have to get licences from regulator to conduct business in India: Reports

The cryptocurrency exchanges may have to seek licences from a designated regulator to conduct business like the equity and commodity trading platforms once the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 is passed, a few reports suggest.

The government will take up the bill for approval in the ongoing winter session of the Parliament.

Under the proposed law, which aims to provide full oversight of digital assets, crypto platforms will have to maintain 'fit and proper' criteria like other exchanges, Economic Times reported.

Like exchanges in the equity markets, crypto platforms will have to fulfil a host of eligibility criteria including meeting minimum net-worth and governance guidelines before being granted a licence to conduct business in India.

They may also be asked by the designated regulator to present a business plan to check their long-term sustainability. The regulator may direct the crypto platforms to follow know your customer (KYC) norms. To prevent moneylaundering and other illicit activities, the designated regulator is likely to ask crypto exchanges to establish disclosure mechanisms, the ET report added.

To safeguard small investors, the government is also planning to bring in regulations that prescribe a minimum threshold for investment in virtual currencies. Crypto exchanges will be given time to comply with the eligibility norms under the new regime, according to the report.

Violation of the new norms could lead to a company being fined Rs 20 crore ($2.7 million) or face imprisonment of 1.5 years, a Bloomberg report said.

According to the official, the government could consider allowing the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange to set up separate crypto windows like the commodity and currency segments they currently have.

Although the government plans to have a separate independent regulator for cryptocurrencies, demand for multiple regulators overseeing the complex asset is also gaining ground.

According to Bloomberg, the Centre may consider appointing capital markets regulator Sebi to oversee cryptocurrencies.

GoSats new app feature allows users to win free Bitcoin daily

Bitcoin rewards company GoSats has introduced a new feature in their mobile application called ‘Sats Spinner’.

This allows every GoSats user to win free Bitcoin rewards on a daily basis. With every spin, users will be receiving Sats or Satoshis; the smallest unit of the Bitcoin Cryptocurrency, the firm said in a statement.

“In the near future, we will be further optimising the Sats Spinner feature and will try & provide surplus spins to users based on their purchases,” said Roshni Aslam, co-founder, GoSats.

CropLife India welcomes govt’s decision of releasing SOP to use drones for Agrochemical Spraying

CropLife India, an association of 15 R&D driven crop-science companies, has welcomed the central government’s decision to release a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for use of drone application for crop protection in agricultural, forestry, non-cropped areas and others.

This SOP will render guidance to the stakeholders involved in undertaking safe and effective control of pest and diseases by drone-based pesticide application.

“These guidelines will now be studied and set the benchmark for ongoing engagements in other Asian countries. "Very glad to share that CropLife was given an opportunity to actively participate in several deliberations while framing up these SOP,” Asitava Sen, CEO, CropLife India, said.

CropLife India has been advocating the need for fast tracking drone’s application for spraying of agrochemicals for quite some time.

The SOP for use of drone application for crop protection covers important aspects like statutory provisions, flying permissions, area distance restrictions, weight classification, overcrowded areas restriction, drone registration, safety insurance, piloting certification, operation plan, air flight zones, weather conditions, SOPs for pre, post and during operation, emergency handling plan among others.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Apple inches closer to $3 trillion market cap

Apple is within striking distance of a $3 trillion market capitalisation, a milestone that would make it as big as the world's fifth-largest economy after Germany, just over a year after breaching the $2 trillion mark.

Shares of Apple were up 1.6% at $174. They need to trade at $182.85 to hit the mark and cap a strong rally that has been powered by investors betting on its brand and viewing it as a comparative safe haven.

The stock has jumped about 30% this year on top of an 80% surge in 2020. In comparison, the S&P 500 has risen 25% for the period, Reuters reported.

Its peers in the trillion-dollar club -- Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Tesla -- have all gained between 10% and 70%.

Apple hit the $1 trillion in market capitalization in 2018 and took two years to double that valuation.

Italy fines Amazon record $1.3 Bn for abuse of market dominance

Italy's antitrust watchdog has fined Amazon 1.13 billion euros ($1.28 billion) for alleged abuse of market dominance, in one of the biggest penalties imposed on a US tech giant in Europe.

Amazon said it "strongly disagreed" with the Italian regulator's decision and would appeal, according to Reuters.

Italy's watchdog said in a statement that Amazon had leveraged its dominant position in the Italian market for intermediation services on marketplaces to favour the adoption of its own logistics service -- Fulfilment by Amazon -- by sellers active on Amazon.it.

The authority said Amazon tied to the use of FBA access to a set of exclusive benefits, including the Prime label, that help increase visibility and boost sales on Amazon.it. The antitrust authority also said it would impose corrective steps that will be subject to review by a monitoring trustee.

Amazon said FBA "is a completely optional service" and that the majority of third-party sellers on Amazon do not use it.

Global regulatory scrutiny of tech giants has been increasing after a string of scandals over privacy and misinformation, as well as complaints from some businesses that they abuse their market power. As well as Amazon, Alphabet's Google, Facebook, Apple and Microsoft Corp have drawn heightened scrutiny in Europe.

US to put Chinese firm SenseTime on blacklist ahead of $767M listing: FT

The United States will put Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime on an investment blacklist on Friday, the Financial Times reported, as the company is finalising its Hong Kong IPO.

The startup had not been aware it could be added to a US blacklist, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter, adding the news also caught bankers working on the $767 million deal by surprise.

A call was under way late on Thursday in Hong Kong between the company and its advisers to discuss the implications of the ban on its initial public offering (IPO).

The company was planning to sell 1.5 billion shares within a price range of HK$3.85 to HK$3.99 each in the IPO. It is due to set the final price and allocate shares to institutional investors on Friday, according to the firm's filings.

The Financial Times said that the US Treasury will place SenseTime on a list of "Chinese military-industrial complex companies".

Google to give additional staff bonus this year

Google will give an additional bonus to its employees globally this year, as the tech giant pushes back its return-to-office plan.

Google will give all employees, including the company's extended workforce and interns, a one-time cash bonus of $1,600 or equivalent value in their country this month, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

The latest benefit is in addition to Google's work-from-home allowance and wellbeing bonus, to support its employees during the coronavirus pandemic, the spokesperson said, without giving details on how much the company has set aside in total for the purpose.

Earlier in March, Google's internal survey showed a drop in its employee wellbeing over the past year, after which the company announced a series of benefits, including a $500 wellbeing cash bonus.

Last week, Google delayed its return-to-office plan indefinitely amid Omicron variant fears and some resistance from its employees to company-mandated vaccinations. It earlier expected staff to return to office from January 10.

Self-driving startup Robotics Research raises $228M in funding

Self-driving technology startup Robotic Research has raised $228 million from investors including SoftBank to scale up its commercial division's solutions for trucks, buses and logistics vehicles.

The fundraising round also included an investment from Luminar Technologies, which makes lidar sensors used in self-driving cars, as per Reuters.

Robotic Research has been working on a variety of military applications for the US Department of Defense for 20 years, including self-driving road clearing vehicles used in Afghanistan, and an autonomous shuttle for wounded soldiers at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Next year, RR.AI will deploy autonomous vehicles for Canada's logging industry and a number of agricultural vehicles. The company is also working on pilot projects using "yard dogs", or trucks used in distribution yards.

Danish fintech firm Pleo raises another $200 mn at $4.7 bn valuation

Danish financial technology firm Pleo, which offers expense management tools and "smart" payment cards for companies, has raised another $200 million as part of an extension to its last round in July that nearly tripled its valuation to $4.7 billion.

While the extension was led by Coatue Management, Pleo counts Alkeon Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Creandum, Kinnevik and Seedcamp among its backers. It last raised $150 million in July at a valuation of $1.7 billion, Reuters reported.

Pleo said it plans to use the funds to roll out in more than a dozen European countries from next year, starting with Finland, the Netherlands, France and Portugal.

Instagram aims to launch chronological feed option in 2022

The head of Instagram said he aims to launch next year a version of the app with a chronological feed, rather than one ranked algorithmically, in his first appearance before Congress where he was grilled about children's safety online.

Speaking before a US Senate panel, Mosseri said the photo-sharing app had been working "for months" on the option of a feed ordered chronologically and planned to launch it in early 2022, in a significant change for the service, which uses algorithmic ranking to personalise a feed based on user preferences.

Instagram, since September, has suspended plans for a version of the app for kids, amid growing opposition to the project.