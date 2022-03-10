Startup Digest: Menlo Micro secures $150 mn; Loco bags $42 mn; Zomato to extend $75-100 mn debt to Blinkit and YouTube, Google Play suspend payment services in Russia

Here are the top headlines from the startup space.

Menlo Micro secures $150 mn in Series C funding round

California-based Menlo Micro, has secured $150 million in its Series C funding round led by Vertical Venture Partners and Tony Fadell’s Future Shape.

New investors Fidelity Management & Research Company, DBL Partners and Adage Capital Management along with existing investors, Standard Investments, Paladin Capital Group, Piva Capital, and PeopleFund, also participated in the funding round.

With this investment, the company’s total fundraise till date stands at over $225 million. Menlo Micro will use the funding to expand the company’s domestic manufacturing and supply chain for the Ideal Switch, it said in a statement.

Commenting on the funding, Russ Garcia, CEO of Menlo Micro, said, “It will enable us to expand our manufacturing in the US and accelerate the development of our power roadmap to solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges.”

Loco bags $42 mn in Series A round led by Hashed and others

Game streaming platform Loco has raised $42 million in Series A funding round led by Hashed, with participation from Makers Fund, Catamaran Ventures, and Korea Investment Partners. Existing investors including Krafton, Lumikai, and Hiro Capital also participated in this round.

With its new fundraise, Loco will continue investing in the development of the Indian gaming ecosystem and nurturing the gaming community, it said in a statement.

The platform houses top esports teams like Godlike, XO, Revenant Esports, 8bit, Global Esports, 7Sea esports, Skylightz Gaming, Hyderabad Hydras, and OrangutanGaming and has hosted tournaments in partnership with global publishers like Krafton, Activision, Ubisoft, and Riot Games.

Loco claims to have grown rapidly over the last year, with daily active viewers scaling by 15x, monthly active viewers scaling by 8x, monthly active streamers scaling by 5x, and live watch hours scaling by 78x since January 2021. The company is in the process of building in-game integrations with other international partners, it added.

Edtech startup Mentor March raises $1 mn in pre-seed round

Mentor Match, an edtech startup, has raised $1 million in its pre-seed round of funding from Sapient Fund a US-based seed-stage venture fund led by Mr Karthik Sundaram.

“The funds will help us build out our founding team across tech, marketing and operations departments by offering competitive salaries and generous ESOP packages for all our co-workers,” said Rohit Raheja, CEO, Mentor Match.

Mentor Match is a self-study platform that helps students of classes 8 - 12 connect directly with expert tutors instantly through a 1 on 1 live video call.

Nutrify Today raises $500K in seed funding; eyes next round of funding of $10 million by year-end

Nutraceutical B2B platform Nutrify Today has raised $500,000 in seed funding round led by angel investor Dr. Anand Swaroop.

The startup will use the funds to strengthen product technology, fully automate the platform and cover 20 countries for new product development, commercialization, and provide supply chain solutions to small to mid-sized companies in the nutraceutical industry.

The firm is aiming to raised $10 million in the next round of funding by the end of 2022. Currently, the platform has over 18000 industry networks and is targeting to cross 450,000 industry networks by 2025.

Zomato may extend $75-100 mn debt to Blinkit: Report

Food delivery platform Zomato may extend a $75-$100 million loan to rescue cash-strapped quick commerce startup Blinkit, sources told Moneycontrol.

The lifeline comes at a time when the startup has laid off employees, shuttered dark stores, and delayed some vendor payments, amid intense competition in the quick commerce space, the report added.

Zomato last invested $100 million in Blinkit (previously Grofers) for a 10 percent stake at a valuation of a billion dollars just before its initial public offering in July last year. While Blinkit was supposed to raise a further $500 million from Zomato, this hasn't materialised due to current market conditions, where new-age tech stocks have been hammered. Sources say the $100 million debt will help Blinkit tide over liquidity issues, paving way for an eventual acquisition by Zomato.

Curefoods acquires majority stake in Frozen Bottle

Ankit Nagori-led cloud kitchen company Curefoods has acquired a majority stake in milkshake brand, Frozen Bottle.

Under Curefoods, Frozen Bottle is set to expand its dessert portfolio and more snack-based brands are expected to augment the Frozen Bottle portfolio to cater to a wider audience both via physical and online channels, the firm said in a statement.

Curefoods also aims to expand Frozen Bottle’s footprint taking it to a total of 50 cities with over 250 outlets. “This partnership will also help us improve our supply chain as we consolidate our position as India’s largest online dessert company,” said Gokul Kandhi, Chief Business Officer, Curefoods.

Before this, Curefoods also announced its merger with Maverix and the acquisition of south India franchise rights of US-based pizza chain Sbarro.

Ninjacart acquires SaaS-based smart solutions provider Tecxprt

Agritech startup Ninjacart has acquired Tecxprt, a SaaS-based smart solutions provider for an undisclosed amount.

With the buyout of Tecxprt, Ninjacart will expand the opportunities for participants to flourish both individually and collectively, thereby contributing towards the enhancement of the agri–ecosystem, it said in a statement.

As part of the acquisition, Ninjacart will obtain direct access to Tecxprt's technology suite, which will accelerate the digitisation within the organisation's ecosystem, it added. With Tecxprt's technology-focused solution, agri participants can digitize their operations and communicate more efficiently with their stakeholders. On the other hand, their social network software will facilitate real-time communication across the food supply chain, from farmers, resellers, retailers, consumers to supply chain participants.

“With this acquisition, we will further strengthen our position as a one-stop- solution for agri-players, and small businesses supplying agri commodities across the country,” said Thirukumaran Nagarajan, Co-Founder and CEO of Ninjacart.

CCI approves Amazon’s proposal to acquire Prione Business Services

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved Amazon’s proposal to acquire Prione Business Services, which runs Cloudtail, one of the largest online marketplaces in India.

“The proposed combination pertains to the proposed acquisition of 76 per cent of the equity shares of Prione Business Services Private Limited (Target) by Amazon Asia-Pacific Resources Private Limited (Acquirer),” CCI said in a statement.

Prione Business Services has a wholly-owned subsidiary Cloudtail India Private Limited (CT), which is engaged in B2C retail business in India, and currently offers for sale products to customers on Amazon Marketplace.

“Target is an Indian owned and controlled company and is controlled by Hober Mallow Trust (Hober Mallow). 76 percent of the share capital of the target is held by Hober Mallow,” CCI said.

Amazon Asia-Pacific Resources Private Limited already owns 23 per cent of the share capital of Prione Business Services. The remaining one per cent of the equity stake in Prione Business Services is owned by Amazon Eurasia Holdings.

Amazon Global Selling claims to have over 1 lakh Indian exporters onboard

Amazon India has announced that over 1 lakh Indian exporters are now selling globally through its ecommerce exports program – Global Selling.

The number of sellers has grown nearly 30% YOY since January 2020. A large number of sellers on the program today come from non-metros and many of these businesses are first generation entrepreneurs and emerging brands, the firm added.

As per the company, these exporters are showcasing over 140 million Made in India products in 200+ countries and have cumulatively crossed $3 billion in exports.

“We aim to enable $10 billion in e-commerce by 2025 and contribute to overall exports from India,” said Abhijit Kamra, Director, Global Trade Amazon India.

Dailyhunt’s short video app Josh readies live commerce feature: Report

Dailyhunt’s short video platform Josh is currently testing a live commerce feature on the platform, and is likely to launch it in the next fortnight, sources told Moneycontrol.

The report added that the firm has also partnered with multiple large e-commerce players prior to the launch.

The gross merchandise value of live commerce through short video platforms is expected to reach $5 billion by 2025, according to a report by RedSeer Consulting.

Nykaa’s aggressive omni-channel strategy, opens 100th store

E-commerce company Nykaa has accelerated its omnichannel footprint. The company has now opened its 100th store in Bengaluru.

“From store one to hundred, our confidence in the power of the omnichannel model has remained strong and continues to grow. With innovation and agility at the heart of our business, Nykaa is constantly exploring newer pin codes for our retail stores to deepen our reach and to make shopping online and offline entirely seamless,” said Anchit Nayar, CEO E-commerce Beauty, Nykaa.

The firm saw its profit in the December quarter (Q3) drop 59 percent to Rs 28 crore compared to the year-ago period even as revenue rose 36 percent to Rs 1,098 crore.

Spinny to be an associate sponsor for TATA IPL 2022

Pre-owned car retailing platform Spinny has been signed in as the associate sponsor for the TATA IPL 2022 in association with Disney+ Hotstar.

As per the firm, the key objective behind the association is to build brand awareness, connect with the target audience.

“We believe that the IPL offers a great opportunity to connect with young Indians and drive significant awareness and preference for our brand proposition. We intend to leverage the association by highlighting our key offerings & services via a fresh approach for the category,” said Suvid Bajaj, Head of Marketing, Spinny.

In December 2021, Sachin Tendulkar invested an undisclosed sum in online-to-offline used car retail platform. Tendulkar not only joined as a strategic investor in the company but also as its lead brand ambassador. Spinny claims to have served over 1 lakh customers so far.

Ambee launches ‘SmartFarming Data’ to increase agriculture productivity using environmental intelligence

Ambee, an environmental intelligence company has launched ‘SmartFarming Data’, a new offering that will bring data science techniques to farmers and agribusinesses.

The new product will help farmers understand their farms better, mitigate the impact of climate change on agriculture, take measures to monitor and mitigate soil degradation, and increase agricultural productivity using environmental data, the company said in a statement.

In addition, the product can also be used by agri companies to make critical business decisions based on historical and forecast yield quality, and researchers can use SmartFarming Data to find solutions to agricultural concerns, it added.

95 percent institutions listed tech critical for effective NEP implementation: CollPoll Report

Over 95 percent of the institutions listed technology as the critical reason for effective NEP implementation, according to a report by CollPoll, a mobile-first digital campus platform.

The findings showed that more than 63 percent of respondents noted that technology adoption and proper planning for policy implementation and rollout would be a key accelerator for NEP adoption.

The reports further reveal that 54 percent of the respondents ranked implementing a fully flexible learning system as the key outcome of technology enablement. Over 56% of the respondents also highlighted that technology integration would make it easier to allow students to craft their own degrees.

CollPoll NEP 2022 survey also highlighted that over 41 percent of higher education institutes will take between 2 to 5 years, and more than 44 percent of them will take more than five years to adopt NEP completely.

In addition, 63 percent of respondents ranked change management among stakeholders as one of the main challenges for NEP implementation. Regarding offering education in vernacular language, only 11 percent are willing to support it, 47 percent of respondents are not planning to provide it, and 41 percent are still unsure.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

YouTube, Google Play suspend payment-based services in Russia

YouTube and Google Play store are suspending all payment-based services in Russia, including subscriptions, as Western sanctions start to pose banking challenges in the country, Reuters reported.

Google and YouTube had recently stopped selling online advertising in Russia following similar pauses by Twitter and Snap after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"As a follow-up, we're now extending this pause to all our monetization features, including YouTube Premium, Channel Memberships, Super Chat and Merchandise, for viewers in Russia," YouTube said in a statement.

YouTube channels in Russia will still be able to generate revenue from viewers outside of Russia through ads and paid features, which include Super Chat and merchandise sales. Free apps on Google Play also remain available in Russia, according to a company support website.

Twitter begins testing 'Shops' feature to grow ecommerce

Twitter will experiment with allowing companies to showcase up to 50 products for sale on their profiles, part of an effort to gain a piece of the $45 billion US market for so-called social commerce, Reuters reported.

Facebook and Instagram, which are owned by Meta Platforms have been leaders in social commerce, enabling merchants to set up virtual shops and sell products.

The beta test for Twitter Shops will be available for select business in the United States and will be visible to people using the Twitter iPhone app, the company said.

US wireless carrier Verizon, one of the test partners, featured iPhone cases and wireless chargers in its Twitter shop. After viewing the product on Twitter, users are redirected to the merchant's website for checkout.

The San Francisco-based company is also experimenting with live-streamed shopping, which lets people purchase clothing, accessories and other items while watching live videos from the brand about the products.

Amazon to secure unconditional EU approval for $8.5 bn MGM buy, sources tell Reuters

Amazon is expected to win unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $8.5 billion buy of US movie studio MGM, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, a move that is set to ramp up competition with streaming rivals Netflix and Disney+.

Announced in May last year, the deal would also strengthen Amazon's video streaming service, drawing people to subscribe to Amazon Prime, which offers fast shipping and encourages consumers to shop more regularly.

The MGM acquisition would give the world's largest online retailer rights to James Bond, one of the most lucrative franchises in film history that's earned nearly $7 billion at the box office globally, according to MGM.

MGM also licences content for video games, which could benefit Amazon's development efforts in that area. The European Commission, which is scheduled to decide on the deal by March 15, declined to comment.

Amazon said: "Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, and we’re working with regulators to respond to requests."

The Federal Trade Commission is nearing a mid-March deadline to decide on the deal, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Wunderlist co-founder says he got ‘really unhappy’ after selling to Microsoft: Report

In 2015, Microsoft bought Christian Reber’s to-do list app, Wunderlist, for a sum that was reported to be between $100 million and $200 million. It was a significant amount of money and a huge moment in Reber’s life but it didn’t leave him feeling as one might expect.

“I think selling Wunderlist was a bizarre experience for me,” the Berlin-based entrepreneur told CNBC. “I felt like I lost a child in a way and as a father of two, I feel like I can say that,” he added. “I really felt like I got depressed. I felt really unhappy.”

Wunderlist was a simple app that amassed around 16 million users in its lifetime. One of its biggest selling points at the time was that users could access it on their phone as well as their computer.

Reber now believes he wasn’t mentally prepared to sell Wunderlist, which he had been trying to make as big as possible for five years.

Tesla will pay Ukrainian employees for up to 3 months if they are conscripted to fight: Report

Ukrainian Tesla employees who are asked to return to defend their country will receive pay for at least three months, according to an email the company sent on Monday to employees in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

It wasn’t clear from the email whether this benefit would be extended to employees in North America and elsewhere, CNBC reported.

After three months, Tesla plans to reassess the Russia-Ukraine war and their employees’ situations to decide what more will be needed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called up reservists to fight back in February, ahead of the anticipated invasion.

In the Monday email -- sent on the 12th day after Russia invaded Ukraine — Tesla employees were also praised for helping SpaceX, the aerospace venture also led by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, to bring its Starlink satellite internet service to Ukraine.

Among other things, Tesla’s Energy team assembled and provided lithium ion battery energy storage systems known as Tesla Powerwalls to run Starlink equipment in Ukraine.

Although Tesla does not operate in Ukraine, the company said in the email that about 5,000 Tesla owners in the country and other EV drivers could obtain free vehicle charging at some of its Supercharger stations in Poland, Hungary and Slovakia.

Tesla hikes China, US prices for Model 3 and Model Y cars

Electric-car maker Tesla has raised prices of its US Model Y SUVs and Model 3 Long Range sedans by $1,000 each and some China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles by 10,000 yuan ($1,582.40), according to its website.

The company increased prices for the most affordable versions of Model 3 and Model Y about a dozen times last year in the United States, according to data tracked by Reuters.

The US price of the EV maker's Model Y Long Range car has jumped 20% from January 2021, along with a 10.6% hike for its Model 3 Long Range sedan during the same period.

The move comes amid surging raw material costs, made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and could set back the dream of Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk and other auto executives to roll out more affordable electric vehicles.

Biden orders government to study digital dollar, other cryptocurrency risks

US President Joe Biden has signed an executive order, requiring the government to assess the risks and benefits of creating a central bank digital dollar, as well as other cryptocurrency issues, the White House said.

Bitcoin surged on the news as the administration's holistic and deliberative approach calmed market fears about an immediate regulatory crackdown on cryptocurrencies. In midday trading, bitcoin rose 9.1% to $42,280, on track for its largest percentage gain since February 28, Reuters reported.

Biden's order will require the Treasury Department, the Commerce Department and other key agencies to prepare reports on "the future of money" and the role cryptocurrencies will play.

The executive order is part of an effort to promote responsible innovation but mitigates the risk to consumers, investors and businesses, Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, and Jake Sullivan, White House national security adviser, said in a statement.