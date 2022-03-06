STARTUP DIGEST: Meesho eyes for IPO, Mobile Premier League buys GameDuell, Ashneer Grover resigns from BharatPe

From Meesho eying early 2023 IPO, Mobile Premier League acquires GameDuell, Ashneer Grover resigns from BharatPe to Urban Company's announcement of Rs 150 Cr Partner Stock Ownership Plan (PSOP), there were many important developments in the startup space this week. Here are the top headlines from the startup space this week.

Meesho eyes early 2023 IPO: Report

Social commerce platform Meesho is aiming to go public in early 2023, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The startup is working to be ready for a listing by the end of 2022 and is evaluating both Indian and US exchanges, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.

In September, Meesho raised $570 million at a valuation of $4.9 billion in a Series F funding round led by Fidelity Management & Research Company and B Capital Group.

ACQUISITION NEWS

Upscalio picks stake in four consumer brands

Ecommerce roll-up startup UpScalio has acquired a stake in consumer brands including Gizga, Tizum, Aircase, and HomePuff. The brands are category leaders and operate in the next-gen computer, PC and phone accessories, laptop bags, and kitchenware segment respectively.

Upscalio is aiming to scale these brands into Rs 200 crore annual revenues in the next two years. The company said it will focus on expanding the brands’ geographical footprint while also ramping up new product development.

The ecommerce roll-up is also looking to foray into the B2B segment.

Mobile Premier League acquires German games studio GameDuell; makes inroads into Europe

Esports and skill gaming platforms, Mobile Premier League has acquired German games studio GameDuell for an undisclosed amount. GameDuell employees will become a part of the MPL team.

As per the company, the acquisition is in line with its strategy to expand operations across key global markets. While the company already has a presence in Indonesia and the US, and with the deal, it will now boast footprints across three continents - Europe, Asia and North America.

Scaler acquires online learning platform AppliedRoots for $50 million

Upskilling startups Scaler, has acquired online learning platform AppliedRoots for $50 million to strengthen its Data Science, AI and ML offering.

This is the third acquisition by the edstartup after the buyout of Coding Minutes and Coding Elements last year.

Post the deal, all the six co-founders will join Scaler and lead varied projects. A vast majority of the team of AppliedRoots will work with the Scaler DS and ML business vertical.

BikeWo acquires staff management & business intelligence app Munim

BikeWo, an electric vehicle (two-wheeler) servicing and charging point network, has acquired staff management and business intelligence platform Munim App in a cash-and-stock deal.

While Munim will continue to operate independently, it will provide technology and scale-up support to BikeWo. With this acquisition, Bikewo has also absorbed the workforce and intellectual properties of Munim App into its fold, it said in a statement.

Infibeam acquires payments-focused Uvik Tech for Rs 75 cr

Infibeam Avenues, a listed fintech company, has acquired the payments-focused Uvik Technologies for Rs 75 crore in a cash and stock deal. Venture capital fund Season Two Ventures will get an exit through the deal, as per a statement.

Uvik is in the contactless payments space and has developed a technology that converts any smartphone into a payment device.

Edtech startup Practically acquires ERP software Fedena

Edtech platform Practically has acquired enterprise resource planner (ERP) software Fedena, for an undisclosed amount.

The integrated product will now offer one-in-all product and services that a school needs from experiential learning content, innovative and collaborative teaching tools, to easy-to-use administrative and support tools, the firm said in a statement.

Cloud kitchen startup Kitchens@ merges with Kitchens Centre

Cloud kitchen firm Kitchens@ has merged with Kitchens Centre. As per the firm, the merger makes Kitchens@ one of the biggest players in the space, with 1,000 kitchens in around 100 locations in 20 cities.

Currently, Kitchens@ has 12 hubs with 350 kitchens in Bangalore. It works with food brands like Domino’s, Subway, Taco Bell, Nando’s, Chicking, and national chains such as ITC, Mainland China and Barbeque Nation.

With this merger, Kitchens@ will now be operational in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Calcutta, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ranchi, Indore, Lucknow, Jamshedpur, enabling more than 150 brands.

OTHER STARTUP NEWS

Ashneer Grover resigns as BharatPe MD and Director

Ashneer Grover has resigned as Managing Director and Director of the Board of fintech firm BharatPe on Tuesday, March 1.

Embroiled in a boardroom battle after a spate of controversies, Grover's resignation comes days after the services of his wife Madhuri Jain Grover as head of controls were terminated on allegations of misappropriation of funds.

In a scathing letter of resignation to the board, Ashneer wrote, "I write this with a heavy heart as today I am being forced to bid adieu to a company of which I am a founder. I say with my head held high that today this company stands as a leader in the fintech world. Since the beginning of 2022, unfortunately, I’ve been embroiled in baseless and targeted attacks on me and my family by a few individuals who are ready not only to harm me and my reputation but also harm the reputation of the company, which ostensibly they are trying to protect."

Urban Company announces Rs 150 Cr Partner Stock Ownership Plan (PSOP)

On-demand home and beauty services marketplace Urban Company has announced a Partner Stock Ownership Plan (PSOP) for its service providers.

Under this initiative, the startup will award stocks worth Rs 150 crore to thousands of service partners over the next 5-7 years, according to a statement.

The company will set up an evergreen trust to manage the PSOP plan, and award them at near zero cost to service partners.

Digital banking startup Jupiter clocks ESOP transactions worth $4 million

Digital banking and financial services startup Jupiter has facilitated Employee Stock Options (ESOPs) for 21 of its employees former and current employees. The two liquidity transactions for the same have totaled up to approximately $4 million.

The liquidity events come in less than two months after the company announced the closure of its $86 million Series C funding round, which was led by a variety of marquee investors such as Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, US-based venture fund QED Investors along with its existing backer Matrix Partners India.

BigBasket completes 5.8 cr deliveries in 2021; aims to expand physical retail network

Tata Group-owned etailer BigBasket has announced that it completed 5.8 crore deliveries to the family of over 3 crore basketeers, and added 65 lakh new members to it in 2021.

The startup said this year it would be entering Tier 3 and 4 markets and making available products to customers through order-from-app-and-pick-up-at-the-store option.

Releasing its 2021 performance report, the company claimed it received 120 orders and onboarded 15 new customers every minute. The BigBasket users availed discounts worth Rs 2200 crores and 3.7 crores free home deliveries, it said.

Google and MeitY Startup Hub to help 100 Indian startups scale globally

Google and MeitY Startup Hub has announced a cohort of 100 early to mid-stage Indian startups, with an aim to help build global apps and games as part of the Appscale Academy.

The collaboration initiates the growth and development program to support Indian startups to grow in global business platforms.

The cohort’s main sectors include health, education, finance, social, e-commerce, and gaming. It also spans to startups supporting core communities in India through creative apps across agriculture, B2B, parenting, and more, a statement said.

Edtech startup Classplus expands to Southeast Asian markets

Edtech startup Classplus has forayed into Southeast Asian markets like Singapore, Vietnam and Malaysia as part of its international expansion plan.

Classplus intends to go global and expand to other geographies in the next 9-12 months. They also plan to invest in local talent across sales, customer success, and tech to support operations in the region.

US-based AI edtech marketplace WooStudy forays into India

New York-headquartered AI powered edtech marketplace Woostudy has launched its operations in India. The company aims to onboard over 1 lakh students on the platform by 2024 in partnership with over 5000 institutes and over 500 counsellors from across the country.

The platform says that it has already onboarded over 10,000 students, with thousands of courses from over 7500 active universities to choose from.

Crypto payment gateway Transak expands into India; to help users directly buy crypto using Indian rupee

UK-based fiat-to-crypto payment gateway Transak has launched its operation in India.

Transak’s launch in India marks the entry of the nation’s first and only fiat on-ramp provider, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. The payment gateway already runs operations in more than 60 countries.

Transak said in addition to building a team of more than 50 local talents, it has partnered with marquee web3 players like Polygon, WazirXNFT, and Zilliqa and are under process to further integrate with Mudrex, edge wallet, and others.

Google launches Play Pass in India to offer over 1,000 apps without ads

Google has announced the launch of Play Pass section in Play store to offer over 1,000 apps and games without advertisement and provide access to their premium features on a fixed monthly or annual charge.

The Play Pass collection will include titles from sports, puzzles, or action games like Jungle Adventures, World Cricket Battle 2, and Monument Valley.

It will also offer helpful apps such as Utter, Unit Converter and AudioLab,

Photo Studio Pro etc. "Play Pass will offer a high-quality and curated collection of over 1,000 titles across 41 categories from developers across 59 countries, including many from India.

Startups expected to lease 29 million sq.ft in 2022-24, fintech and logistics to drive demand: Colliers and CRE Matrix Report

Indian startups are expected to lease about 29 million sq feet between 2022 and 2024, a 1.3 times jump from 2019-202, according to a report by real estate company Colliers and CRE Matrix.

In 2019-2021, startups leased about 22.4 million square feet of office space, up from 13.8 million square feet during the 2016-18 period, the 'Startups Scale Up’ report said. By 2024, startups would likely occupy 78 million square feet, accounting for a 13 percent share in the office space, up from two percent in 2010, it added.

The office demand will be led by fintech and logistics startups as they have gained momentum post pandemic due to increased digital adoption and e-commerce boom and hold a healthy pipeline in potential unicorns list.

Investments in the Agri-Tech sector touch Rs 6.6K cr till 2020: Bain-CII report

India’s rural economy has contributed to nearly half of the nation’s overall GDP in 2019–2020. Two-thirds of India’s population participated in its rural economy in the past two years, and agriculture—the largest sub-sector within rural economy, had the highest share of output, contributing approximately 37 percent of the total rural GDP, as per a report by Bain & Company and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Supported by Central government and private sector initiatives towards physical and digital infrastructure, the agriculture sector has been growing steadily at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11 percent since 2015, the findings showed.

UPI transactions in rural India doubled in the past year; and agri credit grew nearly 10 percent over the last five years. According to Bain-CII estimates, about 30 percent of the rural ecosystem is adopting digital payment and digital commerce solutions to avail easier access to agri-financial services.

Fintech sector to raise the most venture debt in 2022: Stride Ventures Report

Fintech is expected to be the most active sector in raising debt followed by consumer and agritech, as per a survey conducted by venture debt firm Stride Ventures.

The fintech sector saw 28 percent of all venture debt deals, the highest among all sectors in 2021 followed by consumer at 21 percent and B2B commerce at 16 percent. The fintech sector also received the majority of investments at 47 percent, the report showed.

In 2021, a total of $538 million of venture debt was disbursed as compared to $271 million in 2020. The average ticket size of venture debt deals in 2021 was $5.85 million. The average equity funding raised by venture debt backed startups in 2021 was $126 million, the report added.

India’s health food market to touch $30 Bn in size by 2026: Avendus Capital Report

India’s health food market will be $30 billion in market size in the next 5 years. The country is the fastest growing health food market expanding at 20 percent CAGR, which is 3x the global average and 1.5x India’s total packaged F&B sector, as per a report by Avendus Capital.

According to the study, there will be a 2x increase in per capita spending in health food by 2026 as India is experiencing a wave of health-conscious consumers influencing a structural shift in food preferences and purchase decisions towards healthy alternatives.

40% women prefer entrepreneurship as career option: Meesho

Forty percent of women preferred entrepreneurship as a career option, as per a survey by social commerce platform Meesho. The survey also revealed that 41 percent of the respondents were homemakers who had turned their passion into businesses, while 38 percent were either employed or owned businesses.

“More than 60 percent of our entrepreneurs come from Tier III+ markets like Dimapur, Faizabad, and Haldwani,” said Utkrishta Kumar, CXO, Business at Meesho.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Apple sets April 11 deadline for US corporate staff to return to office: Report

Apple has set April 11 as the deadline for US corporate employees to return to office, Bloomberg News reported.

Employees will be required to work from the office at least one day per week by April 11, according to the report, citing a memo sent by Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook.

The memo said that by three weeks after April 11, staff will be required to work twice a week from office and from May 23, at least three days a week, the report added.

Google tells employees in Bay Area and other US locations to return to offices in April

Google said it will end the voluntary work-from-home period and start having employees in the Bay Area and several other US locations return to the office starting the week of April 4.

“It’s been a long and challenging two years since the vast majority of our people started working from home,” wrote John Casey, Google’s vice president of global benefits in an email to employees that was viewed by CNBC. “But the advances in prevention and treatment, the steady decline in cases that we continue to see, and the improved safety measures we have implemented across our Bay Area sites now mean we can officially begin the transition to the hybrid work week.”

Casey said other offices in the U.S. and elsewhere will begin to return based on local conditions.

Microsoft suspends sales in Russia as Western sanctions tighten

Microsoft said it was suspending new sales of its products and services in Russia, becoming the latest Western company to distance itself from Moscow after the Ukraine invasion, as per a Reuters report.

Several major companies, including Apple, Nike and Dell Technologies, have severed connections with Russia as Western nations impose bold sanctions against Moscow following the attack.

In addition to suspending new sales, Microsoft was stopping many aspects of its business in Russia in compliance with government sanctions, the company's president, Brad Smith, said.

Russia blocks Facebook, accusing it of restricting access to Russian media

Russia is blocking Meta Platforms’s Facebook, the country's communications regulator said, in response to what it said were restrictions of access to Russian media on the platform.

As per Reuters, the regulator, Roskomnadzor, said there had been 26 cases of discrimination against Russian media by Facebook since October 2020, including restrictions in recent days on state-backed channels like RT and the RIA news agency.

Tass news agency reported that Russia has restricted access to Twitter.

Interfax news agency earlier said the service had been blocked.

Meta's head of global affairs Nick Clegg said the company would continue to do everything it could to restore its services.

Amazon to shut its bookstores and other shops as its grocery chain expands

Amazon is planning to close all 68 of its brick-and-mortar bookstores, pop-ups and shops carrying toys and home goods in the United States and United Kingdom, ending some of its longest-running retail experiments.

Amazon will close its 4-star, pop-up and bookstore locations on various dates and notify customers via signage. Workers will receive severance or can receive help finding jobs at any company stores nearby, such as more than a dozen Amazon Fresh grocery locations it has announced, the retailer said.

China's Tencent to reduce transaction fees on WeChat payments for SMEs

Chinese social media giant Tencent Holdings will reduce transaction fees for small and medium-sized merchants using its WeChat payments system by 10 percent, Reuters reported.

The reductions will apply beginning September 1, 2021, and extend up to September 30, 2024, the company said.

In order to qualify for the reduction, merchants must meet classification standards for small and medium-sized businesses by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Baidu beats quarterly revenue estimates on AI, cloud services

Chinese search engine giant Baidu beat quarterly revenue Wall Street estimates on Tuesday powered by growth in its artificial intelligence (AI) cloud business.

Revenue grew to 33.09 billion yuan ($5.24 billion) for the fourth quarter to Dec. 31, beating the 32.22 billion forecast by analysts, IBES data from Refinitiv Eikon showed.

Revenue from Baidu's core businesses, which include search engine and AI cloud services, rose 12 percent to 25.98 billion yuan.

Advertising revenue grew 1 percent to 19.1 billion yuan, while non-ad revenue, mainly driven by AI cloud, jumped 63percent to 6.9 billion yuan.

Salesforce posts upbeat results on hybrid work boost

Salesforce has reported quarterly revenue and profit above Wall Street estimates, as a pandemic-led shift to hybrid work kept up the strong demand for its cloud-based software, sending its shares up 4 percent in extended trading.

San Francisco, California-based Salesforce's subscription and support revenue for the fourth quarter rose 24.7 percent to $6.83 billion.

Along with demand for its platforms like Customer 360, the recent addition of Slack's workplace app also helped the cloud-based software maker in adding users.

For 2023, Salesforce expects revenue of $32 billion to $32.1 billion, above expectation of $31.78 billion. The company's revenue rose 26 percent to $7.33 billion in the quarter, beating analysts' estimate of $7.24 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Cyberstarts raises new $200 million fund for cyber security investments

Venture capital firm Cyberstarts has raised $200 million for a new fund to invest in early-stage Israeli cyber security companies and planned another fund this year for more seed round investments to support the sector's rapid growth.

Cyberstarts, which started in 2018 and is backed by Sequoia Capital and other investors, said it has invested in some nine cyber startups in its initial $54 million seed fund and six more companies in a subsequent $100 million seed fund.

Visa partners with fintech Tribal in Latam to expand small business offerings

Visa, the world's largest payment processor, will partner with payment and financing firm Tribal to expand its offerings for small-and-medium-sized businesses in Latin America and the Caribbean, Reuters reported.

The firm said its partnership with Visa would focus on expanding credit lines, updating encryption and safety measures, and improving card distribution.