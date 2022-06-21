STARTUP DIGEST: Mamaearth eyes $3 billion valuation in 2023 IPO; LeadSquared turns unicorn; Vahak raises $14 million Home & 10% cut in Tesla salaried staff

Here are the top headlines from the startup space.

Mamaearth eyes $3-billion valuation in 2023 IPO: Report

Skincare startup Mamaearth is in talks to raise at least $300 million in a planned IPO next year and is seeking a valuation of around $3 billion, sources told Reuters.

Mamaearth is targeting a valuation of around $3 billion — 10-12 times forward earnings based on sales growth and future revenue potential — the report added. It plans to file draft regulatory papers by the end of this year.

Mamaearth is in early-stage discussions to raise at least $300 million in its IPO, with a third source pegging the number at $350 million, as per the report. The company is in talks with JP Morgan Chase, India's JM Financial and Kotak Mahindra Capital to appoint them as bookrunners to the deal, the sources added.

FUNDING NEWS

LeadSquared turns unicorn after raising $153 million from WestBridge Capital

LeadSquared, an SaaS platform, has turned unicorn after raising $153 million in a Series C funding round from WestBridge Capital.

The company plans to utilise the fresh capital for funding product development, expanding operations, doubling headcount, and inorganic expansion.

“With this financing, we will double down on growth investments in India and North America, start building in APAC and EMEA, add new offerings to our product portfolio, and fund acquisitions. To support our growth, we plan to double our headcount in the next 18 months,” said Nilesh Patel, CEO and Founder, LeadSquared.

The company has built a global CRM (Customer Relationship Management) platform which eliminates the guesswork from sales execution and makes efficiency the focus of every customer interaction. Currently, LeadSquared is helping over 2,000 enterprises across 40 countries enhance their sales efficiency.

Stashfin raises $270 million in a mix of debt and equity

Singapore-based fintech startup Stashfin has raised $270 million in its Series C round led by investors including Uncorrelated Ventures, Fasanara Capital and Abstract Ventures.

The round which was a mix of debt and equity brings the platform closer to the unicorn tag, valuing it at $700-800 million. Existing investors including Altara Ventures, Kravis Investment Partners, and Snow Leopard also participated in the round.

While the company is based out of Singapore, it currently only caters to the Indian market. Stashfin has said that it will use the funds to expand its footprint in Southeast and South Asia and upgrade its technology for new products.

In the past twelve months, Stashfin saw 10x growth in its monthly business and is currently nearing an Annualised Revenue Run Rate (ARR) of $100 million, the company said.

Matrix Partners to raise $450 million in new India-focused fund: Report

Matrix Partners India, which has backed unicorns like Ola and Razorpay, among others, is looking to raise $450 million in its fourth India fund, according to the company’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, seen by Moneycontrol.

Moneycontrol had reported in May last year that Matrix was looking to raise a $400 million India-focused fund. The fund will be the VC firm’s largest ever, the report added.

Matrix’s proposed fundraise comes a week after Sequoia Capital, announced closing $2.85 billion in a new fund focused on startups in India and Southeast Asia.

Nexus Venture Partners lead $14 million Series A round in Vahak

Open road transport marketplace Vahak has raised $14 million in its Series A fundraise led by Nexus Venture Partners with participation from Foundamental, iSeed Ventures, Leo Capital, RTP Global and Titan Capital.

The company has now raised a total of $20.3 million since its first round in March 2020.

The startup intends to use the fresh capital rapid user-base expansion, building a stellar tech infrastructure by incorporating AI, ML, Big Data, and providing additional value-added services. Vahak aims to create an all-encompassing ecosystem for truck suppliers and become the go-to digital solution for them, it said in a statement.

“We are now all set to scale our technology and operations to capture 10 percent of the Indian logistics market and go from 1.5 million users to 10 million users in the next one year. We plan on expanding rapidly, enabling millions of Indian transporters and businesses with the power of technology. We have already integrated our platform with escrow payments and plan on bringing in services like insurance, GPS, spare part purchase, etc. very soon,” said Karan Shaha, CEO, and Co-Founder, Vahak.

Paavan raises $500,000 in Seed round from Waterbridge Ventures

BharatFirst Technologies, the parent company of religious content app Paavan, has raised $500,000 in its seed funding round led by Waterbridge Ventures.

IndiaQuotient General Partner Anand Lunia, Fitso co-founder Saurabh Aggarwal, Giva co-founder Ishendra Agarwal, Animall co-founder Kirti Jangra, Credgencies co-founder Rishabh Goel, and Gocomet co-founder Chitransh Sahai also participated in the funding round.

The company will use the funds raised to develop the product, create new content, and increase hiring, it said in a statement. Paavan currently has over 100,000 downloads on Google Play and claims to count more than 100,000 monthly active users.

Go Green Warehouse raises undisclosed funds through structured debt financing

Go Green Warehouses, an integrated commodity management solutions provider, has raised an undisclosed sum in structured debt finance from a domestic financial institution.

The company will use the fresh funds to fuel its growth and feed its working capital needs.

Go Green Warehouses is a one-stop solution for Agri Value Chain. The company offers financial facilitation and collateral management for the harvested stock as services and is currently present across 13 states.

G.O.A.T Brand Labs backs skincare and cosmetics brand NutriGlow

Skincare and cosmetics brand NutriGlow has secured an undisclosed amount in Series A funding round from ecommerce rollup firm G.O.A.T Brand Labs.

The brand is looking to use the funding for the development of infrastructure, research and development (R&D) of new product ranges and expanding its existing human resource capacity, it said in a statement.

“The fresh funding will be used to accelerate growth, increase channel presence, expand categories, invest in marketing, technology and hire fresh talent. We aim to reach even the last buyer in our target group with our products and vision,” said Ashish Aggarwal, Co-founder, NutriGlow.

OTHER STARTUP NEWS

Evenflow acquires furnishing brand Trendy Home to enter the US

E-commerce roll-up startup Evenflow Brands has acquired Trendy Home, a home furnishing brand that sells exclusively on Amazon in the US.

This marks Evenflow’s 8th acquisition in the last eight months and it now seeks to start building its capabilities in international markets. Its infrastructure will be replicated and used to scale other acquired brands in the US through Amazon, the company said in a statement.

Trendy Home is Evenflow’s first acquisition in the home furnishing category and it said it aims to acquire a significant market share in this category on e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho and others in India.

“We see a massive growth potential for the brand in the US, India and other international markets. Additionally, this deal gives us exposure to Amazon US and is going to be a learning experience for us in building playbooks to grow our other domestic brands internationally,” said Utsav Agarwal, Co-Founder and CEO, Evenflow.

BrightChamps eyes M&As for growth with $100 million investment

Edtech startup BrightCHAMPS has announced that it will invest $100 million to close mergers and acquisitions in India, the United States, the UK, the Middle East and Southeast Asia in the ongoing fiscal year (FY23).

The company also said that it is actively evaluating high-potential online edtech companies that align with its long-term vision of preparing kids for the future by bridging the gap between real-world learning and traditional education, as well as offline companies that will boost strategic expansions.

“We intend to use the $100 million to give the next generation of edtech founders a platform to realize their potential without worrying about raising funds themselves. We’re excited to work with founders who align with our long-term vision of offering next-gen life skills such as design thinking, animation and graphic design, blockchain and metaverse, communications, and many more to kids in every corner of the world,” said Ravi Bhushan, Founder and CEO, BrightCHAMPS.

The edtech soonicorn, backed by GSV Ventures, BEENEXT, Premji Invest, and 021 Capital, recently acquired Education 10x, a financial literacy platform for kids, enabling the vertical to grow at 30x in the last 6 months.

Zilingo's shareholders await board's decision as meeting ends inconclusive: Report

Singapore-based B2B e-commerce startup Zilingo's shareholders are in a wait-and-watch mode after the company's board meeting ended inconclusively on June 20.

The Board of Directors, including its co-founder and chief technology officer, Dhruv Kapoor, met earlier in the day to decide on Zilingo's fate. The Board discussed various options, including liquidation as suggested by Deloitte LLP, and a last-minute management buyout offer by the two founders--Kapoor and Ankiti Bose.

Sourced told Moneycontrol that the Board did not conduct any voting today on any of the proposals, and the directors said that the Board will meet again after considering the management buyout offer and liquidation of the company.

Dailyhunt launches in Middle East, North African market is next in line

Homegrown local language technology provider VerSe Innovation has announced the launch of its vernacular content platform Dailyhunt in the Middle East region.

Dailyhunt has rolled out its offering in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait with its headquarters in Dubai, with over 5,000 content partners.

Umang Bedi, Co-founder, VerSe Innovation, told IANS that there is a growing opportunity in the local language content globally that they aim to tap.

"We have been successful in cracking the code of engagement of local language content in India and plan to replicate this success globally as we aim to meet the unmet local language content needs of users' world over," said Bedi.

Going ahead, the company plans to roll out Dailyhunt to other countries in the MENA region, such as Iraq, Iran, Israel and Egypt, and support languages like Hebrew, Farsi, and Arabic.

Media veteran Shekhar Iyer has been appointed as Director and General Manager of VerSe Innovation, MENA.

India Accelerator & Triarchh Ventures partner to propel Sports, Health & Wellness startups

India Accelerator, a mentorship-driven accelerator has announced its partnership with Mumbai based Triarchh Ventures to undertake initiatives and activities to foster the development of tech startups in sports, health and wellness ecosystem.

As part of the strategic partnership, the companies aim to create an efficacious cycle of identifying, mentoring, investing and developing startups in the sports, health and wellness tech space, a statement said.

As per the MoU, both companies will construct a collective process of participating in the sector to promote technology in the sports and wellness ecosystem and foster technological innovation.

“With our foray into the sports, health and wellness landscape, we hope to add more value to the vibrant startup ecosystem in India bolstered by government support and catalysed by new and emerging technologies,” said Abhay Chawla,Co- Founder and COO, India Accelerator.

Bounce Share and Howdyy to deploy over 10,000 e-scooters for last-mile deliveries by 2024

Bounce Share, the EV rental arm of Banglore-based Bounce has announced its collaboration with electric vehicle logistics startup Howdyy to deploy over 10,000 electric scooters in their bid to electrify the last-mile deliveries in the next two years.

The companies will deploy the e-scooters in Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

“We are thrilled to partner with Bounce for this strategic collaboration. Their market presence will help us in covering the last-mile delivery space in at least five cities. The collaboration will help us go a long way by carving the right niche in the domestic logistics industry. We look forward to more such tie-ups in the near future,” said Aashirwad Deshmukkh, Founder & CEO, Howdyy.

In addition to two-wheeler rentals, Bounce also has introduced its first e-scooter christened the Infinity E last year, and is setting up a network of battery swap stations across the country. The partnership also aims to provide at least 20,000 last-mile delivery jobs in the aforementioned cities.

NATUREPRO launches Same-Day Delivery across India with ZFW Dark Stores

ZFW Dark Stores, a smart fulfillment platform for ecommerce brands, has announced a multi-city dark store partnership with personal care brand NATUREPRO to bring luxury, sustainable and affordable products to customers through Same-Day Deliveries across India.

“As NATUREPRO scales its D2C channel & enters new markets- supply chain and fulfillment costs would skyrocket. Online shoppers have also become accustomed to faster delivery & customer delight standards set by Amazon & Quick Commerce players. This is where our technology platform steps in to empower D2C brands through rapid deliveries, next- gen dark store fulfillment, & solid post-purchase experiences- without any operational hassles & upfront costs,” said Madhav Kasturia, Founder, ZFW Dark Stores.

The Delhi-based startup enables brands like Rage Coffee, Epigamia, Renee Cosmetics, and HUL to offer customers Same-Day Delivery experience from their D2C websites- using its network of 150+ dark stores across India.

Ambee and US-based VitalFlo to provide air quality data & respiratory health monitoring solution

Ambee, a hyperlocal environmental data platform has partnered with US-based digital health company VitalFlo, to provide air quality data and respiratory health monitoring solutions.

As per a statement, using environmental data collected by Ambee, VitalFlo enables clinical teams to provide proactive and responsive management of respiratory diseases and conditions.

Through advanced trends, patient status alerts, and detailed analytics, clinicians can forecast potential environmental triggers and adjust patient action plans accordingly, improving the quality of life for all those afflicted, it added.

Hunar Online Courses conduct first-ever virtual graduation for 6,000 students

Hunar Online Courses, a platform that helps women hone their skills and become independent, hosted its first-ever virtual graduation ceremony for 6,000 Hunar students from over 100 cities across the country. The platform provides more than 30 creative courses to homemakers, young girls and working women.

Along with all the students earning their graduation certificates, 10 students were awarded a total of Rs 1 lakh seed money to start or grow their businesses under the Skill to Success Awards.

The platform has more than two million women and 25,000 students out of which 30 per cent of them are running their enterprises successfully earning over Rs 50,000 every month on an average.

Noise Labs launches smart eyewear i1

Noise, a lifestyle tech brand has launched its first pair of smart eyewear 'i1', developed under Noise Labs, to deliver a smart, unique, and fashion-forward tech experience to the consumers.

A technology and innovation incubator - Noise Labs aims to create first-of-its-kind and ground-breaking products for New Age India.

The Made in India smart eyewear i1 brings a host of features, including a Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMS) Mic for calling, magnetic Charging, and hands-free voice control, to offer style, comfort and a unique audio experience, a statement said.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STRATUP NEWS

Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal gets board endorsement: Report

Twitter's board has recommended unanimously that shareholders approve the proposed $44 billion sale of the company to billionaire and Tesla chief executive officer (CEO) Elon Musk, according to a regulatory filing accessed by the Associated Press.

Musk reiterated his desire to move forward with the acquisition last week during a virtual meeting with Twitter employees, though shares of Twitter remain far below his offering price, signaling considerable doubt that it will happen.

On Tuesday at the Qatar Economic Forum in an interview with Bloomberg, Musk listed the approval of the deal by shareholders as one of several “unresolved matters” related to the Twitter deal.

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission detailing on Tuesday detailing a letter to investors, Twitter's board of directors said that it “unanimously recommends that you vote (for) the adoption of the merger agreement." If the deal were to close now, investors in the company would pocket a profit of $15.22 for each share they own.

Elon Musk says 10 percent cut in salaried staff of Tesla staff

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, said a 10 percent cut in salaried staff at the electric car maker will happen over three months, as the world's richest man predicted a US recession was more likely than not.

His remarks were his most detailed explanation of job cut plans and his first in-person appearance since Reuters reported at the start of this month that the company needed to cut staff by about 10 percent and was pausing hiring worldwide.

Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum organised by Bloomberg, Musk said the cuts would apply only to salaried workers, meaning a 3.5 percent reduction in total headcount, changes he described as "not super material".

But he expressed concern about the prospect of a US recession. "It's not a certainty, but it appears more likely than not," he said.

Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'

Former Tesla employees have filed a lawsuit against the US electric car company alleging its decision to carry out a "mass layoff" violated federal law as the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts, Reuters reported.

The lawsuit was filed late Sunday in Texas by two workers who said they were terminated from Tesla's gigafactory plant in Sparks, Nevada, in June.

According to the suit, more than 500 employees were terminated at the Nevada factory. The workers allege the company failed to adhere to federal laws on mass layoffs that require a 60-day notification period under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, according to the lawsuit.

They are seeking class action status for all former Tesla employees throughout the United States who were laid off in May or June without advance notice.

Google resolves French copyright dispute over online content

Google has committed to resolving a copyright dispute in France over online content, the country's antitrust authority said, as pressure mounts for big tech platforms to share more of their revenue with news outlets.

As per a Reuters report, Google also dropped its appeal against a 500 million euro ($528 million) fine. The fine was paid last year.

The decision ends the authority's investigation into Google, which has agreed to talk with news agencies and other publishers about paying them for using their news on its platform.

Google will commit to a remuneration proposal within three months of the start of negotiations, and if no agreement can be found, the matter will be settled by a court. The US company will also ensure the negotiations will have no impact on the way the news is presented on its search pages.

German watchdog launches Google Maps investigation

Germany's cartel office launched an investigation of Google Germany and parent Alphabet over possible anti-competitive restrictions on the Google Maps platform, according to Reuters.

"We have information to suggest that Google may be restricting the combination of its own map services with third-party map services," said Bundeskartellamt head Andreas Mundt.

He said examples of this could relate to the embedding of Google Maps location data, the search function or Google Street View into maps not provided by Google.

The regulator is looking into whether this "could allow Google to further expand its position of power regarding certain map services", he added.

A Google spokesperson said the company was working with regulators and would answer any questions about its business.

German groceries app Gorillas poised for job cuts in Spain

German grocery delivery app Gorillas is considering jobs cuts in Spain and has asked its workers to elect representatives for the process, the Berlin company said.

Customers in the four Spanish cities where Gorillas operates - Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and Alicante - will continue to be served for the time being, the company said in response to a Reuters request for comment.

The start-up, which was founded in 2020, currently employs several hundred people in Spain, where its local competitors include Getir and Glovo.

Last month, Gorillas said it would lay off 300 people, cutting its administrative staff in half, as it seeks to become profitable after growing rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company also announced that it would look into selling its businesses in Belgium, Denmark, Italy and Spain. Only in Spain were redundancies being examined, Gorillas said on Tuesday.

TikTok to boost EU consumers' rights, averts possible sanctions

Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok has agreed to boost European Union users' rights, EU regulators said, averting possible sanctions in a case sparked by multiple complaints from consumer groups in the bloc.

As per a Reuters report, the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) in its 2021 complaint said TikTok, which has seen rapid growth worldwide, particularly among teenagers, failed to protect children from hidden advertising and inappropriate content.

The company subsequently held discussions with the European Commission and the national network of consumer protection authorities in an attempt to resolve the concerns and now has agreed to a number of changes, the EU executive said.

These include allowing users to report advertisements and offers that could potentially push or trick children into purchasing goods or services.