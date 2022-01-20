STARTUP DIGEST: Lotus Herbals picks up 25% in Conscious Chemist, 50% of UC’s partners earned Rs 30,455/month and Facebook critics call for release of India human rights review

Here are the top headlines from the startup space.

Lotus Herbals picks up 25% stake in D2C clean beauty brand Conscious Chemist

Natural beauty care company Lotus Herbals has acquired a 25 percent stake in D2C clean beauty brand Conscious Chemist.

Founded in 2020, Conscious Chemist offers skincare products that are free from harmful toxins, fragrances and toxic chemicals.

Lotus Herbals' Joint Managing Director Nitin Passi said that the investment in Conscious Chemist aligns with the company's strategy for accelerating growth in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) space focusing on clean beauty.

“Will provide them tangible access to Indian and global markets, technological and marketing mentorship that will help in propelling its growth over the next five years,” added Passi.

Lotus Herbals been focusing on making strategic investments in emerging beauty brands over the past eighteen months. It acquired luxury Ayurveda brand SoulTree in September 2020, followed by a 32 percent stake in the dermaceutical company Fix Derma in October 2021.

La Renon acquires majority stake in Enaltec Labs: Report

Sequoia-backed pharmaceutical company La Renon Healthcare has acquired a 51 percent stake in Enaltec Labs, according to a report by the Economic Times.

The deal values Enaltec at a post-money valuation of Rs 180-200 crore, the report added.

“This is a structured deal where, based on Enaltec’s performance between October 2021 and September 2022, and after achieving about 15-18 percent EBIDTA—the conversion of stake will be ascertained,” La Renon’s Chief Financial Officer Amit Jain told ET.

Fifty percent of UC’s partners earned Rs 30,455 per month, says company

Home service provider Urban Company has released its Earnings Index, capturing data for Q3FY22.

UC’s average payout to partners increased to Rs 297 per hour from Rs 287 per hour in Q2 FY22. This is net of all commissions, fees, product and travel cost that a partner would have incurred in order to provide a service, the company said in a blog post.

The top 20 percent of Urban Company professionals across on-demand beauty and home services earned at least Rs 38,263 per month as the average payout increased 11 percent in the December quarter, the company claimed in its latest report.

Around 50 percent of service professionals associated with Urban Company who completed more than 30 orders in a month or worked for more than 100 hours per month, earned Rs 30,455 per month, it added.

Hourly earnings for female partners listed on the platform stood at Rs 312 per hour, which is about 5 percent higher than the platform’s average.

“As per a detailed third-party benchmarking study done by Praxis Global Alliance, UC partners on average make about 50 percent higher monthly earnings than their offline counterparts and almost 4x

Over 100 female workers had protested against the company in October, seeking better working conditions and fair wage mechanisms. That demonstration led the company to announce a slew of policy changes -- including lower partner commissions, reduced penalties, and an SOS helpline for women.

Porter announces first-ever ESOP liquidation worth $5 mn

On-demand intra-city logistics company Porter has announced an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) monetisation programme worth $5 million for eligible current and former employees.

In order to ensure the equitable distribution of benefits, the number of options will be prorated so that every employee benefits from the scheme, and all of them can liquidate their vested units up to a total of $5 million, the company said in a statement.

All the employees who have vested options as of December 31, 2021, will be eligible to participate in this programme and sell a portion of their vested shares immediately, the firm added.

The company said it is aggressively entering new geographies to ensure they meet the growing demand while developing a tech-enabled logistics ecosystem. So far, Porter has serviced over 70 lakh customers across 15 cities in India.

PagarBook launches ‘PagarBook Cash’, diversifies into offering digital banking services for SMEs

Sequoia-backed staff attendance and payroll management startup PagarBook is building a full-stack digital banking solution for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and their employees.

As part of this strategy, PagarBook is set to launch savings accounts for SME employees and has already launched PagarBook Cash, a first-of-its-kind credit product based on the monthly salary of SME employees on its platform, it said in a statement.

The startup is targeting to open one million savings accounts within the next few quarters. At present, PagarBook Cash gives out loans with average ticket size ranging around the Rs 5,000 mark.

Within the next six months, the company expects to disburse close to 1 lakh loans on a monthly basis, it added.

In December 2020, PagarBook raised $15 million in funding led by Sequoia Capital India with participation from India Quotient. Currently, the PagarBook platform processes more than two million employees' salaries.

SaaS platform Pickrr announces 'Pickrr Connect' to help sellers directly connect with the end consumers

SaaS-based logistics startup Pickrr, has announced another value-added service, 'Pickrr Connect', for the ease of its sellers and their end consumers.

The new feature will promote direct communication with the buyers in each stage of the post-sales process through three-notification channels: SMS, WhatsApp, and email, the company said in a statement.

With Pickrr Connect, sellers can connect with their customers during seven different stages of the order journey from order placed to order delivered/not delivered. Not only in the case of delay is a prior notification triggered informing the customer, but also if the delivery address is wrong. Currently, sellers can use the SMS notification channel free of cost for two events including order picked up and packet out for delivery, the firm added.

“The new VAS of the brand 'Pickrr Connect' allows our sellers to keep connected with their end customers by informing them about their package at every step. Through this service, our sellers can connect with their customers during all seven stages of the order journey including order placed, order picked up, order in-transit, delivery delay, out for delivery, order delivered, and order not delivered,” said Gaurav Mangla, CEO and Co-Founder of Pickrr.

Founded in 2015, Pickrr is a SaaS company that empowers SMB and direct to consumer brands with seamless shipping and logistics support.

IAMAI to work with govt, industry to create 10M digital 'microentrepreneurs'

Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) said that it will work closely with the government and the industry to create digitally-enabled 10 million microentrepreneurs by 2024.

To achieve this, IAMAI will facilitate policy suggestions within the Microentrepreneur Digital Resilience and Maturity (DReaM) programme framework, it said in a statement.

DReaM includes policy suggestions, ideas, and initiatives that will accelerate the development of 10 million digitally enabled microentrepreneurs. The objective of the programme is to create a viral growth path for individuals, by linking them with an ecosystem of digital platforms.

As per IAMAI, over 50 million microentrepreneurs are individuals or Own Account Enterprises (OAEs) which employ over 65 million people. It forms a major portion of the informal sector in India.

The report shows that digital platforms have helped in unlocking up to 30 percent more value for microentrepreneurs by helping overcome common challenges such as market access, cash flows and skill development.

Chingari's crypto token makes International debut, sees $100 mn of trading volume in a day

Short video app Chingari’s crypto token (GARI) saw trading volume hit $100 million in the first 24 hours of its listing on crypto exchanges on January 18.

$GARI is the first Indian crypto-token to make a trading debut on international crypto exchanges. It plans to disrupt the blockchain and crypto market landscape across the world. $GARI token channelizes the blockchain technology to empower the content curators to monetise their content on the Chingari platform, the company said in a statement.

The company recently announced a Series A extension round of $15 million. With over 110 million downloads of the app, Chingari claims to have witnessed a twofold increase in its number of users since April 2021.

With more than 35 million monthly active users (MAUs) currently, the app is now looking at various ways to increase user engagement on the platform from across India. It is looking at further growing its user base to more than 200 million by the end of 2022.

'Buy Now, Pay Later' transactions surge 300% in 2021: ZestMoney Report

According to BNPL platform ZestMoney’s report for 2021, while most of the customers were in the 23-26 years group, BNPL emerged as the preferred option for people across age groups with the youngest customer being 18 years old and the oldest at 66.

ZestMoney’s millennial customer base grew by 2x in 2021 and GenZ by 3x. The overall BNPL transactions on ZestMoney saw a 300 percent increase in 2021 compared to 2020, the report said. Additionally, the startup said it saw a 143 percent increase in women customers and a 137 percent increase in men customers.

ZestMoney explained that Direct to Consumer (DTC) brands took to enabling BNPL at checkout as they saw an increase in sales and average order value. The firm saw a 10x growth in 2021 as compared to 2020 in the number of D2C merchants on its platform indicating the popularity. While DTC brands in fashion, beauty, and skincare topped the demand for BNPL, electronics, home & decor, and travel were the other major categories.

During the festive season, customer applications for BNPL went up by 10x and ZestMoney witnessed a 200 percent growth in transactions on Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra compared to last year. Meanwhile, physical stores observed growth of 100 percent during the festive season compared to 2020, according to the report.

"We've doubled our user base in the last 12 months taking our total registered user base to 15 million -- almost 2X growth. It's been a well-rounded growth across categories from smartphones, electronics, fashion, and home decor emerging as the top categories on the platform," said Lizzie Chapman, CEO and co-founder of ZestMoney.

Chapman further added that ZestMoney now has over 50 percent market share in the Indian BNPL market and over 70 percent market share in the online 'Pay in 3' no-cost interest-free offering. The platform is confident that would hit a $10 billion GMV run rate in the next 3 years.

Data breaches expose 40 bn+ records in 2021: Tenable report

Over 40 billion records were exposed in data breach incidents last year, a whopping 78 percent increase over the previous year, as per a report by cyber exposure company Tenable.

The report finds ransomware was responsible for approximately 38 percent of all breaches and that six percent of breaches were the result of unsecured cloud databases.

Ransomware groups have also favoured physical supply chain disruption as a tactic to extort payment, while cyber espionage campaigns exploited the software supply chain to access sensitive data, the report claimed.

In APAC, 10 percent of breaches were the result of unsecured cloud databases, higher than the global average (6 percent), the findings showed. Whilst healthcare and education remain the most-targeted industries worldwide, APAC shows another picture, with the technology industry and governments being the two largest victims of breaches.

Facebook critics call for release of India human rights review

Facebook critics have called on the world's largest social network to release a human rights impact assessment it commissioned in 2020 to investigate hate speech on its platforms in India, Reuters reported.

The social media company, which is now called Meta, faces increasing scrutiny over its handling of abuses on its services, particularly after whistleblower Frances Haugen leaked internal documents showing its struggles monitoring problematic content in countries where it was most likely to cause harm.

In a letter sent to the company this month and made public Wednesday, rights groups, including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and India Civil Watch International, urged Facebook to release the report.

Gare Smith, partner and chair of global business and human rights practice at the US law firm Foley Hoag, which Facebook commissioned to carry out the assessment, said: "Such projects are complex, particularly in a country as diverse and large as India."

Meta's director of human rights policy Miranda Sissons said in a statement: "Given the complexity of this work, we want these assessments to be thorough. We will report annually on how we're addressing human rights impacts, in line with our Human Rights Policy."

In November, rights groups told the Wall Street Journal that the social media company had narrowed the draft report's scope and was delaying the process.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUPS NEWS

ByteDance's revenue growth slowed to 70 percent in 2021, sources tell Reuters

TikTok owner ByteDance saw its total revenue grow by 70 percent year-on-year to around $58 billion in 2021, sources told Reuters, a slower growth than a year earlier as China tightens its regulation of big tech companies.

The figures were disclosed to a small group of employees at an internal meeting of the social media giant this week, according to the people.

In 2020, the Beijing-based company's total revenue grew by over 100 percent to $34.3 billion, Reuters has reported.

Chinese tech companies from Tencent to Alibaba have reported slowing growth amid a wide-ranging crackdown by the country's regulators who have rolled out new rules governing how they operate and interact with their users.

ByteDance retained its second-ranked position in China’s online advertising market last year, with a market share of 21 percent, according to a recent report published by researcher Interactive Marketing Lab Zhongguancun.

The number one position was still held by e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, and third place went to gaming giant Tencent Holdings, according to the report. The overall growth of online ad sales in China declined to 9.3 percent in 2021 from 13.8% a year earlier, the report says.

Tech news website The Information last November reported that ByteDance's 2021 revenue was on track to rise about 60 percent to 400 billion yuan ($63.07 billion).

Deliveroo reports 36% rise in gross value of Q4 orders

Food delivery company Deliveroo said the gross transaction value (GTV) of orders on its platform rose 36 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, resulting in it hitting the top of its guidance range with a 70 percent rise for the year.

As per Reuters, Deliveroo said its monthly customer base had continued to grow despite the easing of lockdown restrictions, with 8 million active monthly customers in the quarter, up 37 percent YoY and up 123 percentz on pre-pandemic levels.

The number of orders grew 10 percent compared to the previous quarter, it said, and the average value stabilised, up by 1 percent in constant currency on Q3 to 21.40 pounds.

Deliveroo, which listed in London in March 2021, said its guidance for gross profit margin as a percentage of GTV was maintained at 7.5-7.75 percent.

WeTransfer owner WeRock seeks $714-813M valuation in IPO

The company that owns the WeTransfer file service will be valued at between 629 million and 716 million euros ($714-813 million) at its initial public offering (IPO) in Amsterdam this month, according to a Reuters report.

WeRock, whose name will soon be changed to The Creative Productivity Group NV, published a prospectus and set a price range for the shares being sold at 17.5-20.5 euros each, with a mix of existing and new shares on offer.

The group expects to raise around 125 million euros in fresh capital from the new shares, while existing shareholders will sell up to 5.4 million shares, leading to a total offer size of 285-290 million euros and a free float of around 43.5%.

Proceeds of the primary offering will be used to develop the company's business, finance possible acquisitions, and pay off management incentive plans, as well as settle a 23.4 million bill with its majority owner to convert preference shares into ordinary shares.

Bills targeting Big Tech to go before US Senate panel

The US Senate Judiciary Committee is set to decide whether the full Senate should vote on two bills aimed at reining in tech giants like Alphabet's Google and Meta's Facebook.

Lawmakers are expected to consider an amended version of a bill introduced by Senators Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat, and Chuck Grassley, a Republican, that would bar tech platforms like Amazon from giving preference to their own businesses on their websites.

The amended version would expand the definition of the companies covered by the bill to include firms like the popular video app TikTok, sources told Reuters. China's Tencent, which owns messaging app WeChat, would also be covered by the bill.

A second bill, led by US Senators Richard Blumenthal and Marsha Blackburn, is also on the schedule. The Open App Markets Act would bar big app stores, like Apple, from requiring app providers to use their payment system and prohibit them from punishing apps that offer different prices through another app store or payment system.

Both measures, and other bills aimed at Big Tech, have set off a firestorm of opposition from powerful business groups. The US Chamber of Commerce's Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley opposed the bill backed by Klobuchar and Grassley.

Twitter loses appeal in French online hate speech case

Twitter must disclose details on what it does to tackle hate speech online in France, the Paris appeals court ruled on Thursday, handing a win to advocacy groups that say the social network does not do enough to clamp down on hateful content.

The verdict upheld a decision by a lower court that ordered Twitter to provide details on the number, nationality, localisation, and spoken language of people it employs to moderate content on the French version of the platform.

The appeals court said it confirmed in full the first ruling and said Twitter should pay 1,500 euros in damages to each of six plaintiffs, a copy of the ruling seen by Reuters showed.

The lower court decision also included the obligation for Twitter to disclose any contractual, administrative, commercial and technical documents that would help determine the financial and human means it has put in place to fight hate speech online in France.

Last May, Britain said a planned new law would see social media companies fined up to 10. percent of turnover or 18 million pounds ($25 million) if they failed to stamp out online abuses such as racist hate crimes, while senior managers could face criminal action.

Amazon to open fashion store where algorithms suggest what to try on

Amazon's recipe for the department store of the future includes algorithmic recommendations and what one corporate director called "a magic closet" in the fitting room, Reuters reported.

The online retailer is making another push to grow its fashion business, announced that it will open its first-ever apparel store this year, with a tech twist.

"We wouldn't do anything in physical retail unless we felt we could significantly improve the customer experience," said Simoina Vasen, a managing director.

At 30,000 square feet, the planned "Amazon Style" shop near Los Angeles is smaller than the typical department store. Model items are on the racks, and customers scan a code using Amazon's mobile app to select the color and size they would like. To try on the clothes, which are stored in the back, shoppers enter a virtual queue for a fitting room that they unlock with their smartphone when it is ready.

Inside, the dressing room is "a personal space for you to continue shopping without ever having to leave," Vasen said. Each has a touchscreen letting shoppers request more items that staff deliver to a secure, two-sided closet "within minutes," she said.

Amazon has unveiled tech to help customers choose outfits before. The company has surpassed Walmart as the most-shopped clothing retailer in the United States, according to analyst research.

The company's new store aims to attract a broad range of shoppers with hundreds of brands, Vasen said, declining to name examples.

It has hundreds of associates, and no cashier-less checkout like some Amazon stores, Vasen said. Still, using a biometric system known as Amazon One, customers can pay with a swipe of their palm.

Tom Brady's NFT platform Autograph raises $170M in fresh capital

Autograph, a non-fungible token (NFT) platform has raised $170 million in fresh capital from a funding round led by venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz and Kleiner Perkins, Reuters reported.

The startup, co-founded by National Football League quarterback Tom Brady last year, operates an NFT platform that features collections from popular celebrities across sports, entertainment and culture.

Athletes Naomi Osaka, Tiger Woods, Simone Biles, Tony Hawk and Usain Bolt are among its board of advisers.

Los Angeles-based Autograph's latest capital raise comes six months after its Series A round. It had then raised $35 million at a pre-money valuation of $700 million, according to data from PitchBook.

Other investors in the Series B round include former Andreessen Horowitz general partner Katie Haun's new fund, existing investor 01A, and Nicole Quinn, partner at venture firm Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Russian central bank proposes banning cryptocurrencies, crypto mining

Russia's central bank has proposed banning the use and mining of cryptocurrencies on Russian territory, citing threats to financial stability, citizens' wellbeing and its monetary policy sovereignty, as per Reuters.

The move is the latest in a global cryptocurrency crackdown as governments from Asia to the United States worry that privately operated highly volatile digital currencies could undermine their control of financial and monetary systems.

In a report published on Thursday, the central bank said speculative demand primarily determined cryptocurrencies' rapid growth and that they carried characteristics of a financial pyramid, warning that bubbles in the market could form, threatening financial stability and citizens.

The bank proposed preventing financial institutions from carrying out any operations with cryptocurrencies and said mechanisms should be developed to block transactions aimed at buying or selling cryptocurrencies for fiat, or traditional currencies. The proposed ban includes crypto exchanges.

Russians are active cryptocurrency users, the central bank said, with an annual transaction volume of about $5 billion.

Disney names Rebecca Campbell international content group lead

Walt Disney has picked company executive Rebecca Campbell to lead its new hub for international content creation to expand regional content for its streaming services, Reuters reported.

Campbell will oversee the creation of more locally produced content to fuel the growth of Disney+, Hulu and Star+, as the video streaming services expand globally.

Since the launch of Disney+ in late 2019, the company's streaming business has expanded rapidly, with its service amassing 179 million subscribers through the end of fiscal 2021. The company plans to double the number of countries where its flagship Disney+ service is available to 160 by the end of fiscal 2023.