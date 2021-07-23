Startup Digest: Lenskart raises $220 M, Byju's acquires Epic, pushback on draft e-commerce rules begins

Here are the top stories that made headlines in the startup universe this week.

Blackstone acquires controlling stake in Simplilearn for $250 M

Global private equity giant Blackstone has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling stake in the online digital skilling platform Simplilearn.

Blackstone is investing $250 million in primary and secondary funding, which, as per sources, will value Simplilearn at $400 million. This is Blackstone's first private equity investment in Asia in a consumer technology space, the company said.

According to Simplilearn, this investment will enable it to develop partnerships with businesses and universities as the company continues to expand around the world.

Edtech major Byju's acquires Epic for $500 M

Edtech giant Byju's has acquired Epic, a US-based reading platform for children, for $500 million.

The acquisition will help expand Byju's US footprint by providing access to more than two million teachers and 50 million children in Epic’s existing user-base.

The company will invest an additional $1 billion in North America to accelerate its vision of "helping students fall in love with learning", a statement said.

Epic CEO Suren Markosian and co-founder Kevin Donahue will remain in their roles, it added.

Razorpay acquires digital lending platform TERA Finlabs

Financial solutions company Razorpay has acquired AI-based risk tech SaaS platform TERA Finlabs for an undisclosed sum.

TERA Finlabs is an Indian subsidiary of GAIN Credit, a leading UK digital lender which was launched in 2018 to expand its global footprint. This marks the company's third acquisition after foraying into the B2B SME lending space with the launch of Razorpay Capital in 2019.

Razorpay Capital, along with TERA Finlab's technology capabilities, will be able to service the credit needs of over 10,000 businesses in India by the next year, the company said.

Info Edge acquires HR tech startup DoSelect

Info Edge which backs Naukri.com to Zomato has acquired HR technology startup DoSelect for Rs 21 crore, the Economic Times reported.

With the acquisition, Info Edge aims to strengthen its position as a leader in the recruitment sector with a sharp focus on tech-based, end-to-end hiring solutions.

DoSelect deploys an assessment platform that enables data-driven decisions in hiring, skilling, upskilling, and employee engagement.

YouTube acquires social commerce startup Simsim

YouTube has acquired video commerce startup Simsim for an undisclosed amount.

The Google-owned company said that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the startup and expects to complete the transaction in the coming weeks.

By bringing short-video shopping app Simsim and YouTube together, the company said that it aims to help small businesses and retailers in India reach new customers in more powerful ways.

PAG to acquire contact manufacturer Acme Formulation

PAG, a private equity firm, has acquired a controlling stake in Acme Formulation for $145 million.

Acme’s founder Virah Shah will retain a significant minority stake in the company and continue as managing director and CEO, the company said.

PAG is currently investing out of its $6 billion PAG Asia III buyout fund.

EaseMyTrip offers full refund medical policy for domestic air travel

EaseMyTrip has launched a full refund policy to allow customers to claim refund of the entire amount in case medical emergencies force domestic air ticket cancellations.

Under the policy, the online travel agency will return to customers the entire amount, including the deductions made by airlines at no extra cost, the company said in a statement.

With rising uncertainties amid the pandemic, this refund policy offers confidence to travelers as it eliminates the risk of losing money in case of a booking cancellation due to a medical emergency, the company said.

BharatPe offers BMW bikes, gadget package to ramp up hiring; aims to grow its tech team by 3x in FY22

In a bid to aggressively expand its 'Tech Team' by almost three times by FY22, fintech startup BharatPe is offering several joining and referral perks to techies who would apply.

The perks on offer include a bike package and a gadget package. The former includes BMW G310R, Jawa Parek, KTM Duke 390, KTM RC 390 and Royal Enfield Himalayan to choose from, while the gadgets package offers Apple iPad Pro (with Pencil), Bose Headphone, Harman Kardon Speaker, Samsung Galaxy Watch, WFH desk and chair and Firefox Typhoon 27.5 D bicycle to employees.

There are also plans to take the entire tech team to Dubai for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in October-November this year.

Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal joins Magicpin board

IPO-bound Zomato’s co-founder Deepinder Goyal, Zomato has joined the board of Magicpin as an independent director.

"I am delighted to join the Magicpin board. They are a high-quality team and I am excited about how they are being a driver of growth for local merchants across categories," Goyal said on his appointment.

Govts need to take steps to hold NSO Group accountable: WhatsApp CEO

WhatsApp boss Will Cathcart has called on governments and companies to take steps to hold the Israeli technology firm accountable following the revelation that NSO Group’s ‘Pegasus’ software may have been used to snoop on journalists, politicians and activists worldwide.

“This is a wakeup call for security on the internet. The mobile phone is the primary computer for billions of people. Governments and companies must do everything they can to make it as secure as possible. Our security and freedom depend on it,” Cathcart said in a tweet.

WhatsApp encrypted cloud backups being tested for Android

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp is testing technology to independently encrypt chat backups in the cloud.

The Facebook-owned service revealed that the system has been enabled in its most recent Android beta update.

According to WABetaInfo, opting for the beta build should keep chat history and media securely backed up, with the significant caveat that if a user forgets their passcode or loses the 64-digit recovery key, then they'll be locked away permanently because even WhatsApp can't get in then. Those who are fine with being on their own in that aspect, can get in the beta test group or wait for this to be available to everyone.

104 startups registered on Startup India Showcase platform: Centre

As many as 104 startups from different sectors have registered on the Startup India Showcase platform, where most promising budding startups, chosen through various programmes, are exhibited in the form of virtual profiles, Central government said.

Startup India Showcase is an online discovery platform for the most promising startups in the country. These innovations span across various cutting-edge sectors such as Fintech, EntrepriseTech, Social Impact, HealthTech and EdTech.

Tata Sky partners with Vedantu to empower JEE and NEET aspirants

Content distribution and Pay TV platform Tata Sky has partnered with Vedantu to make quality education accessible and affordable to students across India.

For ease of access to content, the service is also made available on Tata Sky mobile app. Aspirants can learn and repeat batches, get access to catch-up and On-Demand content including syllabus revision, tests, class notes, among others.

Students can also pose a question and have doubts addressed by expert Master Teachers from Vedantu. The service will also provide exam preparation material that can be accessed via the app.

Industry groups seek major changes in draft e-commerce rules

E-commerce companies and industry associations have called for significant changes to the proposed e-commerce rules.

The entities said that the new rules would be a major deterrent for the industry and will lead to roadblocks for several SMEs and hurt consumers. They also added that the new rules overlap with existing laws.

Several industry bodies, including the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), US India Strategic Partnership Forum, US-India Business Council, along with Amazon India and Walmart-owned Flipkart, sent their representations to the government.

The draft e-commerce rules released by the government on June 21 propose to ban fraudulent flash sales and mis-selling of goods and services on e-commerce platforms.

VegEase begins 100% EV adoption in Last-Mile logistics for e-grocery

In a bid to reduce the carbon footprint of its logistics operations and achieve sustainable growth, VegEase, the cart-at-home e-grocery startup has begun to deploy electric vehicles (EV) in its last-mile logistics.

The company said it will move completely to an electric fleet by 2024. VegEase has partnered with electric vehicle OEM, OBA for their three-wheeler eVikas light commercial vehicles under a long term leasing model. The move will contribute to an operating cost reduction of 25%.

Tarrakki inks partnership with Smallcase

Tarrakki, a wealth management startup has announced a strategic partnership with fintech company Smallcase, to offer long-term equity portfolio to their users.

As per the company, this partnership will enable investors to invest in a well-diversified basket of stocks carefully chosen with a multi-cap and multi-sector strategy. It will also help Tarrakki’s mission to make investments easy, hassle-free and transparent.

Snapdeal, Khan Academy partner to launch digital learning initiative for students

E-commerce player Snapdeal has partnered with Khan Academy, an educational non-profit organisation, to launch 'The Foundation Program' that will work towards minimising learning gaps in children and building a solid foundation for the next class.

The programme will focus on revising important concepts from the previous year in math and language comprehension, helping children build a strong foundation for the new class, the statement added.

Karnataka HC denies relief to Amazon, Flipkart from CCI probe, dismisses appeals

The Karnataka High Court division bench on July 23 dismissed writ appeals by e-commerce players Amazon and Flipkart in which they had challenged a June 11 order by a single-judge bench that had allowed the Competition Commission of India to probe the companies over alleged anti-competitive practices.

"Amazon and Flipkart's appeals are devoid of merit and substance and deserve to be dismissed," the two-judge division bench comprising Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy said on Friday.

"The applicants should not feel shy in facing inquiry by CCI if they are not in violation of the Competition Act," the bench added.

Digital Currency to soon become reality in India: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India is moving towards bringing in Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). RBI plans on introducing this digital monetary asset in a phase-wise implementation strategy according to the Deputy Governor of RBI, T Rabi Sankar.

The CBDC is being introduced in lieu of other private digital assets like cryptocurrency and is in fact a legal and legitimate form of virtual coin that will be on par with its real-world counterpart, according to Sankar. He added that the central bank is framing considerations for the legal framework to be put into place so that the CBDC can coexist with cash and digital payment methods in India.

Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are legal tender that are created by the central bank of a nation, though in digital form. The only difference between them and traditional cash or fiat currency is that CBDCs are digital.

T-Hub’s global accelerator programme selects three startups

Telangana’s startup ecosystem builder T-Hub on Friday launched the Global Markets Accelerator Programme 2.0 in partnership with La Trobe University and selected three growth-stage Australian startups MeetMyCoach, Insight Academy and Neutopia.

The programme is part of the T-Bridge initiative that aims to help startups scale globally through various programmes, provide access to the emerging Indian market and give exhaustive insights into the global innovation ecosystem.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Uber's trucking unit to buy Transplace for $2.25 bn

Uber’s trucking business is buying transportation logistics company Transplace for about $2.25 billion from private equity firm TPG Capital, in a deal that is expected to speed up the unit's path to profitability.

As per Reuters, the acquisition consists of up to $750 million in the company's common stock and the remainder in cash.

Zoom to buy cloud-based call centre operator Five9 in $15 bn deal

Zoom has announced a $14.7 billion all-stock deal to buy cloud-based call center operator Five9 in its largest-ever acquisition, as per Reuters.

The acquisition is expected to help enhance Zoom’s presence with enterprise customers and allow it to accelerate its long-term growth opportunity by adding the $24-billion contact center market, the company said.

Tencent to buy British video game company Sumo in $1.3 bn deal

Chinese tech giant Tencent will buy video game company Sumo Group in a deal that values the British firm at $1.3 billion.

According to Reuters, the purchase will boost the Tencent’s presence globally and will bring together Sumo's racing and snooker games with Tencent's more high-profile range of games that includes Call of Duty's mobile version.

Salesforce buys Slack for $27.7 bn

Business software maker Salesforce has closed its $27.7 billion purchase of Slack Technologies, Reuters reported.

The merger partners hope the deal will bolster efforts to connect their joint customers to smooth out common business deals, Salesforce President Bret Taylor and Slack Chief Executive Stewart Butterfield told Reuters.

Duolingo eyes over $3 bn valuation in US IPO

Language-learning app maker Duolingo is aiming to be valued as much as $3.41 billion in its US initial public offering, Reuters reported.

About 5.1 million shares will be offered in the IPO, priced between $85 and $95 each, which would rake in more than $485 million at the top end of that range.

On a fully diluted basis, which includes securities such as stock options and restricted stock units, Duolingo would be valued at $4.38 billion at the maximum price. Nearly 1.4 million shares will be offered by the selling stockholders, proceeds from which will not go to the company.

Robinhood seeks up to $35 bn valuation in mega US IPO

Robinhood Markets is targeting a valuation of up to $35 billion in its initial public offering in the United States, Reuters reported.

The listing plans come just months after the online brokerage found itself at the center of a confrontation between a new generation of retail investors and Wall Street hedge funds in late January.

Robinhood was aiming for an IPO valuation of up to $40 billion, Reuters had previously reported.

Twitter beats revenue targets with ad improvements, shares jump 5%

Twitter on Thursday reported higher revenue growth than Wall Street had expected, as the social media platform rolled out ad targeting improvements to help brands reach potential customers.

Shares of Twitter rose 5% to $73 in trading after the bell, reports Reuters.

Advertising revenue totaled $1.05 billion, up 87% from the year-ago quarter, and beat Wall Street estimates of $909.9 million.

Snap beats User, revenue estimates with highest growth in 4 years

Snap on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for users and revenue in the second quarter, notching the highest growth rates since late 2017 as new features on its messaging app Snapchat attracted more users.

As per Reuters, shares of Snap rose about 10 percent to $69.20 (roughly Rs. 5,150) in extended trading, after its forecast for the current quarter also came in above expectations.

Snap's revenue jumped 116 percent to $982 million (roughly Rs. 7,310 crores), well above the expectation of $845.9 million (roughly Rs. 6,300 crores). Previously, its strongest growth rate was 66 percent.

YouTube adds money-making feature to attract content creators

YouTube has launched a new way for content creators to earn money from fans, as the Alphabet owned streaming company looks to compete better with ByteDance’s TikTok and Facebook’s Instagram.

Called Super Thanks, the new feature is the fourth way for YouTubers to earn money from viewers. Fans can purchase Super Thanks at four price points, from $2 to $50, as a way to express gratitude and support their favourite YouTube channels, the company said in a statement.

Netflix details video game push as it forecasts weak growth

Netflix said it would take a deeper dive into video games as the movie and TV streaming service projected weak subscriber growth amid growing competition and the lifting of pandemic restrictions that had kept people at home.

The company's shares hovered about even at $531.10 in after-hours trading on Tuesday. Earnings for April through June came in at $2.97 per share, below the average forecast of $3.16, according to analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Amazon shuts down cloud infrastructure linked to Israeli firm NSO - Report

Amazon cloud service, Amazon Web Services, has shut down infrastructure and accounts linked to Israeli surveillance vendor NSO Group, US media group Vice reported.

NSO Group's spyware was used in attempted and successful hacks of 37 smartphones belonging to journalists, government officials and human rights activists around the world, according to an investigation by 17 media organizations published on Sunday.

"When we learned of this activity, we acted quickly to shut down the relevant infrastructure and accounts," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

Jeff Bezos’s space voyage

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has joined the very small cohort of people who have travelled into space.

Bezos flew to space on Tuesday aboard a New Shepard rocket designed and built by Blue Origin, the spaceflight company Bezos founded in 2000, nine days after rival Richard Branson flew to the edge of space in his spacecraft.

Bezos flew to space alongside his brother Mark 82-year old pioneering female aviator Wally Funk and recent high school graduate Oliver Daemen. The group lifted off from a launchpad in West Texas and had just about three minutes to float around weightless in the capsule.

The entire launch and flight were autonomous, with no pilots and lasted just 11 minutes.

Binance stops selling 'stock tokens' after regulatory scrutiny

Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has said that users can no longer buy digital tokens linked to stocks, a day after Italian regulators joined a string of financial watchdogs to crackdown on the platform.

"Effective immediately, stock tokens are unavailable for purchase on Binance.com," the exchange said on its website, adding that it would cease all support in October.

The move comes after growing scrutiny of the exchange by regulators from the United States to Europe and Asia.

Tesla will 'most likely' restart accepting bitcoin as payments: Musk

Electric-car maker Tesla will most likely restart accepting bitcoin as payment once it conducts due diligence on the amount of renewable energy used to mine the currency, CEO Elon Musk said at a conference on Wednesday.

As per Reuters, Bitcoin was up 8% at $32,160.16, while ether surged 11.6% to $1,993.36. Tesla's shares were down 0.8% at $655.30 in extended trading.

Musk's comments at the B Word conference come after Tesla said in May it would stop accepting bitcoin for car purchases, less than two months after the company began accepting the world's biggest digital currency for payment.