Startup Digest

Two days after edtech company BYJU'S filed a suit in the New York Supreme Court challenging the acceleration of the $ 1.2 billion term loan B (TLB), a group of ad hoc lenders called it a "meritless suit". The lenders collectively own more than 85 percent of the $1.2 loan BYJU’S raised in November 2021.

"BYJU'S' meritless lawsuit against its term loan lenders is simply an effort to avoid complying with its obligations, including making contractually required payments. The lender group, comprised of 21 highly-respected global institutional investors, has sought to work constructively with the company over the past nine months to cure its numerous defaults and will continue to do so in good faith," the lender group said in a statement.

It added that in the event BYJU’S intentionally remains in default, the lender group reserves all rights available to it to enforce the credit agreement.

Freshworks conducts another round of performance-based layoffs: Report

Nasdaq-listed SaaS firm Freshworks has undertaken another round of layoffs within its product, engineering and go-to-market (GTM) teams from the US location citing performance reviews, as per a Moneycontrol report. Freshworks' GTM team includes marketing, strategy and enablement.

"The layoffs are more senior-level this time. Senior directors, product managers, and senior vice presidents of teams like GTM were let go. This is also mostly mid-market employees," A source privy to the information told Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity.

"A senior vice president was laid off, he sits in the US... There was no announcement from the company yet. Some people left the team WhatsApp groups and later we got to know," said another employee of Freshworks.

Twitter has been abuzz after Abhijit Majumder, an IIT Bombay professor put out his experience with Pharmeasy. According to Majumder, after placing an order, he got a call from a Pharmeasy pharmacist who recommended herbal supplements along with his order of sugar medicines.

It’s important to note that it is illegal to recommend medicines in India unless you are a legal medical practitioner. In fact, the Union Health Ministry recently said it is considering regulations and strict actions against e-pharmacies, due to concerns over data privacy and malpractices. The central government is looking to regulate, restrict or prohibit the sale or distribution of any drug by online mode.

In response to Majumder's tweet, Pharmeasy defended the action calling it an act of goodwill! The tweet that has now been deleted read, "As per Pharmeasy policy, we are required to follow the process of confirming the order. The team of pharmacists will always suggest to the customers a medicine or a product depending on your medical history. Kindly note that this is done in goodwill and you can always refuse the suggestion."

When CNBC-TV18 reached out to the company, they refused to comment. However, a source in the company told us that it is a normal practice to suggest over the counter products like aloe vera juice, chyawanprash, herbal immunity building products, diapers akin to how a gym trainer or a family member would recommend someone. Adding that medicines are not. However, the company's reply to the tweet clearly said that it recommends medicines and products.

In a huge relief for fintech lenders, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to explicitly allow the First Loss Default Guarantee (FLDG) program, but within strict guidelines.

The product is primarily used by fintech's to form partnerships with banks or non-bank lenders, where the former provides a guarantee to compensate for up to a certain percentage of default in a loan portfolio. This arrangement was beneficial for banks as they were protected from the default as the fintech bore part of the risk. The RBI was not comfortable with fintech's taking the default risk as they were not regulated entities under the purview of the central bank, and up until now, RBI had frowned upon such products.

However, the regulator has decided to allow it after consultation with stakeholders, but put guardrails to ensure its use within limits.

Bringing global regulation to control the proliferation of powerful artificial intelligence models, such as ChatGPT, was one of the key discussion points between OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi when they met on Thursday morning.

"We talked about the opportunities in front of the country, what the country should do, and also the need to think about global regulation to prevent some of the downsides from happening. It was a great hour," said Altman during a gathering at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD).

This is the latest of Altman’s appeals to governments around the world to start thinking about setting up guardrails for AI. In a US Congressional hearing last month, he told the US Senate, “Regulate us,” after admitting to the risk of unbridled AI being catastrophic for the world at large.

Antler raises $285 million to fund growth-stage startups

Antler, a Netherlands-based venture capital (VC) firm, has raised $285 million in a new fund for investing in growth-stage companies across the world.

The new fund, called Antler Elevate, would be managed from its offices in London, Singapore and New York. M&G Catalyst, Schroders, Vaekstfonden, Korea Venture Investment Corp (KVIC), and a US pension fund are some of the investors in Antler's new fund.

The VC firm, having invested in close to 750 companies globally. Through the fund, it will also invest in new as well as its existing portfolio startups, spread across 20 startup ecosystems globally, the VC said. Antler has already invested $70 million through Antler Elevate.

General Diagnostics gets $10.5 million in maiden equity round

General Diagnostics International (GD), a diagnostics firm offering both routine and high-end diagnostics tests, has raised $10.5 million in its maiden equity funding round from InvAscent, a healthcare focused private equity firm in India.

The funding will be used to further enhance GD’s technological capabilities and build in-house logistical solutions for fast movement of biological samples. The company will also use the funds to expand its network of laboratories across India, a statement said.

"GD has developed and deployed its technologies and IP solutions across laboratories in India, Europe and LATAM countries. The fundraise will help us leverage our technology and distribution channel to replicate a sustainable business model across the country," said Susheel Singh, MD, General Diagnostics.

DFC invests $5 million in EV financing startup Revfin

Revfin, an EV financing startup has bagged $5 million from the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) in debt.

The company plans use the fresh funds to finance 2 million electric vehicles in the next five years. Revfin claims it has already invested in over 21,800 electric three-wheelers, which includes 24 percent women borrowers.

The funds raised will also be used to introduce new products by diversifying into two-wheelers for last-mile deliveries, four-wheelers for mid-mile cargo delivery, and ride-share taxis, a statement said.

Raising Superstars raises $2 million from BLinC Invest

Edtech startup Raising Superstars has raised $2 million in a Pre-Series A funding round led by BLinC Invest. This is the first institutional round for Raising Superstars.

The company plans to use the funds to broaden its management team, increase its global presence by localising content, and invest in its technology, it said in a statement.

"This fundraise is an important milestone for us because it will help us expand our offerings (both vertically and horizontally) and serve our customers better around the world," said Raghav Himatsingka, Co-Founder and CEO, Raising Superstars.

SheerDrive gets investment from Inflection Point Ventures

Automation platform Sheerdrive has bagged an undisclosed investment from from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV).

This investment comes as an addition to the existing group of investors, which includes prominent names like Prajit Nanu, the Co-Founder and CEO of NIUM, a multibillion-dollar fintech company, as well as JITO Angel Network, INSEAD Angels India, Group Landmark, Volrado Venture Fund, and others.

"The new funding will enable us to expand into new geographies and enhance the tech stack for new car dealerships, unlocking significant value in used car transactions," Ravi Mehra, CEO and co-founder, SheerDrive, said.

TVS Capital Funds on-boards Naveen Unni as managing partner

TVS Capital Funds has appointed Naveen Unni, a former McKinsey & Co executive, as the company's managing partner. Unni will enhance the private equity fund's "long-term vision of offering a steadfast capital platform to upcoming entrepreneurs", a statement said.

The PE fund's Chairman and Managing Director Gopal Srinivasan said Unni brings "deep value" to them as he comes with "global consulting experience with significant exposure to comprehensive business transformation and digital strategy initiatives."

With a 20-year stint at McKinsey, Unni has specialised in various areas including business transformation, digital strategy and leadership development, it added. He last served as managing partner for the Chennai office of the New York-headquartered consulting company.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

US Congress to consider two new bills on artificial intelligence

US senators have introduced two separate bipartisan artificial intelligence bills amid growing interest in addressing issues surrounding the technology.

One would require the U.S. government to be transparent when using AI to interact with people and another would establish an office to determine if the United States is remaining competitive in the latest technologies.

Lawmakers are beginning to consider what new rules might be needed because of the rise of AI. The technology made headlines earlier this year when ChatGPT, an AI program that can answer questions in written form, became generally available.

Cohere raises funds from Nvidia, valued at $2.2 billion

Cohere, an AI foundation model company that competes with Microsoft-backed OpenAI, has raised $270 million in a funding round from investors including Nvidia, Oracle and Salesforce Ventures.

The announcement confirmed the long-rumored funding for the Toronto-based AI startup, which focuses on building AI models for enterprise customers. Cohere didn't disclose its valuation, but people familiar with the matter told Reuters it is valued at $2.2 billion.

Cohere will use the fresh funding for purchasing computing resources and hiring, Martin Kon, president at Cohere said.

Meta previews generative AI tools planned for its platforms

Facebook owner Meta Platforms gave employees a sneak peek at a series of AI tools it was building, including ChatGPT-like chatbots planned for Messenger and WhatsApp that could converse using different personas.

Company executives speaking at an all-hands meeting also demonstrated a coming Instagram feature that could modify user photos via text prompts and another that could create emoji stickers for messaging services, according to a summary of the session provided by a Meta spokesperson.

Meta has yet to roll out any consumer-facing generative AI products, although it announced last month that it was working with a small group of advertisers to test tools that use AI to generate image backgrounds and variations of written copy for their ad campaigns.

Activision intervenes in cchallenge to UK regulator's block

"Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard has been given permission to intervene in Microsoft's legal battle with Britain's anti-trust regulator over its decision to block the $69 billion takeover.

Microsoft is appealing against the Competition and Markets Authority's (CMA) decision to veto the deal, which it did in April on the grounds it could hurt competition in the nascent cloud gaming market.

Activision has now been given permission to intervene in Microsoft's appeal at the Competition Appeal Tribunal, which is expected to be heard next month. That means Activision will also be able to make their case to the tribunal.

China issues draft guidelines to tackle online abuse

China is canvassing public opinion on draft guidelines to punish online abuse, authorities said, as concern grows over cyber bullying and attacks that have especially targeted women and children in the world's largest internet community.

The guidelines were drafted jointly by bodies including the Ministry of Public Security and the Supreme People's Court, in response to the danger that online abuse poses to social order and the rights of individuals.