By CNBCTV18.com Jun 9, 2023 10:20:48 PM IST (Published)

Here’re the top headlines from the startup space.

As BYJU’S disqualifies creditor and calls on New York court over $1.2 bn loan, lenders group calls it ‘meritless suit’

Two days after edtech company BYJU'S filed a suit in the New York Supreme Court challenging the acceleration of the $ 1.2 billion term loan B (TLB), a group of ad hoc lenders called it a "meritless suit". The lenders collectively own more than 85 percent of the $1.2 loan BYJU’S raised in November 2021.
"BYJU'S' meritless lawsuit against its term loan lenders is simply an effort to avoid complying with its obligations, including making contractually required payments. The lender group, comprised of 21 highly-respected global institutional investors, has sought to work constructively with the company over the past nine months to cure its numerous defaults and will continue to do so in good faith," the lender group said in a statement.
