Startup Digest: Layoffs at Pocket Aces, FarEye & Masayoshi Son to miss Softbank’s earnings call

Here are the top headlines from the startup space.

Pocket Aces fires 50 employees in a bid to turn profitable, focuses on creator-led short-form content

Digital entertainment company Pocket Aces is the latest startup to have conducted layoffs in a bit to become more cost-effective. The firm has laid off 50 employees or at least 20 percent of its 200 full-time employees to keep its operating model agile and resilient. The affected employees are from the company’s content, production and post-production teams. Post the layoffs, the startup currently is left with 150 employees.

“It has been a tough decision to part with some of our talented team members and friends. However, we must keep innovating our operating models, and this is the right thing to do in order to ensure that we remain agile with the changing audience preferences,” Aditi Shrivastava, Co-Founder and CEO of Pocket Aces, told CNBC-TV18.

Shrivastava added, “We deeply care about the people leaving us and will provide them with financial support, ongoing health insurance coverage and help them with their transition. We will also continue to work with many of them in a freelance model and help others with outplacements.”

All the impacted employees would receive financial support and health coverage, the company said in a statement. Pocket Aces, which counts Sequoia Capital, Nu Ventures, North Base Media, DSP Group, and Infosys as its investors is now pivoting towards creator-led short-form content for Instagram.

FarEye lays off 90 employees in second round of job cuts

End-to-end global delivery management platform FarEye has laid off 90 employees, which is its second layoffs in about eight months amid the economic meltdown.

The latest job cuts affected employees across departments, including tech, product, HRBP and sales.

Citing macroeconomic conditions for the fresh round of layoffs, FarEye CEO Kushal Nahata told CNBC-TV18, “We are focused on maintaining a healthy business that can support our customers and employees through this period, and have made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce by approximately 90 employees. This restructure positions us for stability, agility, and growth, and will drive more efficiency across the business while best serving our customers for the long term.”

In June last year, FarEye laid off nearly 250 employees amid the funding winter that engulfed the startup ecosystem. The company asked some of its workforce to leave because of 'strategic realignment' to focus on areas that drive maximum value.

FarEye, a global SaaS platform provider transforming last-mile logistics, was established in 2013 by Nahata, Gautam Kumar and Gaurav Srivastava. In May 2021, it raised $100 million in its Series-E funding round led by TCV and Dragoneer Investment Group.

In India, more than 21,000 tech employees have lost jobs in the deepening funding winter.

BetterPlace acquires majority stake in Indonesia’s top blue collar staffing platform, MyRobin

Frontline workforce management platform BetterPlace has acquired a majority stake in MyRobin, Indonesia’s leading blue collar workforce fulfilment platform. With this, BetterPlace makes its foray into Southeast Asia (SEA).

“With our technology and MyRobin’s expertise in operating in Indonesia, we would be able to introduce equitable opportunities for the frontline segment.” said Pravin Agarwala, Co-founder & Group CEO at BetterPlace.

With close to 200 million frontline workers in SEA, the market for frontline workforce management in the region is as large as $280 billion, making it perfect for a horizontal SaaS offering that provides all frontline workforce management services under one roof. BetterPlace, having seen success with its horizontal suite of services in India, aims to replicate the same in SEA, the company further added.

Swiggy appoints 3 independent directors to its Board

Foodtech giant Swiggy has appointed three independent directors to its Board - Mallika Srinivasan, Padma Shri awardee and Chairman and Managing Director of TAFE; Shailesh Haribhakti, Chairman of Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates; and Sahil Barua, Managing Director and CEO at Delhivery.

They are the first independent directors on Swiggy's board and join current members: ASriharsha Majety - CEO and Co-founder of Swiggy; Nandan Reddy, Co-founder of Swiggy; Larry Illg, CEO of Prosus Edtech and Food; Ashutosh Sharma, Head of Investments- India, Prosus Ventures; Sumer Juneja, Managing Partner, India and EMEA, SoftBank Investment Advisors; and Anand Daniel, Partner at Accel.

"Getting these new and powerful perspectives and strengthening our governance will immensely benefit us as we march ahead in our mission to bring unparalleled convenience to consumers," said Majety.

The Bengaluru-based firm had reportedly started preparing for an $800 million-IPO last year, intending to go public in 2023. The development comes weeks after the food and grocery delivery aggregator laid off 380 employees.

Bike Bazaar raises a total of $30M in its Series D round

Bike Bazaar, a two-wheeler financing startup, has raised $10 million from DEG, a Germany-based development finance institution and a subsidiary of KfW Group.

With this capital, Bike Bazaar has closed its Series D round with a total equity raise of $30 million. The round also saw participation from other investors including Women World’s Banking Asset Management (WAM), Elevar Equity and Faering Capital.

The firm is looking to expand into rural India. The fund will also be used to increase its focus on electric mobility in the B2B & B2C space with multiple offerings like finance, lease, and rental solutions, it said in a statement.

Since September 2022 till December 2022, the firm said it has disbursed Rs 350 crores in two-wheeler financing, a year-on-year growth of 44 percent over September-December 2021.

SaaS startup Inkle gets $1.5M in Pre-Seed round

Inkle, a human chat-based US CPA SaaS platform, has bagged $1.5 million in pre-seed funding round led by Picus Capital, Saison Capital, and Force Ventures.

The firm which was bootstrapped and in stealth until now, claims to have grown revenues 7x in the last year to hundreds of thousands of dollars, and built a strong leadership position in the US-India corridor.

It now aims to expand into new corridors such as US-Canada, US-LATAM and new sectors such as crypto taxes, a statement said.

Inkle is an asynchronous human chat platform that combines a strong accounting outsourcing industry, with an English-speaking workforce, cost arbitrage, and SaaS engineering know-how - creating the perfect ingredients to address a major pain point. Its clients include leading tech companies such as Salesken, Mailmodo, Zoko and DriveTrain.

Personal care brand Winston secures Rs 1 crore in Shark Tank Season 2

Personal care brand Winston has raised Rs 1 crore in funding at Shark Tank season 2. The startup is funded by investors such as Anupam Mittal and Vineeta Singh for equity of 10 percent on a valuation of Rs 10 crore.

“The funding update aided us in driving the traffic for our website leading to a 300 percent increase in the sales. It is the maximum we have achieved since we launched our brand in 2021. The daily traffic jumped to 114 percent, which is the highest for our brand. Our revenue & turnover for last month was 62.5L and post Shark Tank, it has increased 1.5 crore in January 2023,” said Himanshu Adlakha, Founder, Winston.

The company will use the fresh funds towards the strategy and the growth of the brand, catering to Digital Marketing, e-commerce marketplace, Talent acquisition, Celebrity endorsement, ERP and logistics solution and miscellaneous.

Corporate affairs ministry to set up panel to examine need for Digital Competition Act

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has set up a committee to examine need for a Digital Competition Act. The panel will examine the competition law to see if there are enough safeguards to address challenges arising from digital markets.

It will also look at the need for a separate ex-ante regulation, international practices and ex-ante laws in other countries.

The committee will be headed by Secretary, MCA and will comprises of officials from commerce, consumer affairs, DPIIT, MEITY, DEA, economists and lawyers.

This comes after Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance had recommended a new ex-ante legislation to regulate tech companies, prevent market dominance and anti-competitive behaviour in digital markets.

India initiates process to ban 138 betting apps, 94 loan apps with China links

The government has started the process to ban 138 betting apps and 94 loan lending apps with Chinese links on "urgent" and "emergency" basis, News18 reported.

Sources said the action was initiated on the recommendation of the Ministry of Home Affairs on 'emergency blocking' of these apps.

According to an official communication between the two ministries — Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) and Ministry of Home Affairs — the action was initiated after confirming that these apps attract Section 69 of the IT Act as they contain "material which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India," the reported stated.

This comes as a major crackdown on loan-lending apps. The matter refers to the extortion and harassment of the public who had availed small amount of loans through the mobile apps being run by those entities/persons.

Simpl introduces menstrual, adoption and pet care leaves

BNPL platform Simpl has announced a new leave policy for its employees introducing menstrual leave, family care leave and adoption leave, among others. Employees can also take pet adoption and pet care leaves under the new policy.

“We have tried to make our leave policy as inclusive and flexible as possible. It allows people to take time off when needed for emergencies, family occasions, personal milestones, or to just relax and rejuvenate," said Sneha Arora, chief human resources officer (CHRO), Simpl.

Simpl's leave policy states that adoption leave also applies to LGBTQIA+ couples. For emergencies, the employees can avail of family care leaves in case of emergencies. Moreover, the option to take leaves on "milestone moments" has also been provided.

Treebo co-founder Rahul Chaudhary joins Matrix Partners as investor

Rahul Chaudhary, the co-founder of hospitality firm Treebo, is joining the team at early-stage venture capital firm Matrix Partners, almost two years after stepping away from his active role at the company.

"Let's see what this VC thing is all about then. Excited to be joining the team at Matrix Partners. Hoping to be the kind of investor I've respected as a founder - Honest, Empathetic, and All-in," Chaudhary said in a Tweet.

Notably, Chaudhary’s Treebo is backed by Matrix Partners along with other VC firms, including Elevation Capital, and Bertelsmann India.

T-Hub, AWS select 10 startups under Drone-Tech Accelerator Program

Ecosystem enabler T-Hub has selected 10 startups for the AWS-Intel Innovation Pod for Drone-tech Accelerator program. According to a statement, this is India’s first-ever accelerator program focused on drone technology.

The accelerator program – organised by T-Hub and Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), with support from Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Intel – aims to address specific use cases like 360-degree aerial surveys, live recording feed, and geospatial analysis in sectors like defence, space, national security, healthcare, public safety, transportation, transit, citizen engagement, agriculture, among others.

The startups shortlisted include – 10 Infinite, Akin Analytics, Daybest Research, Drogo Drones, Indrones, Oplus Innovation, Senseacre Labs, Vecros Technologies, Vyomik Drones, and Yaralava Technologies.

“Through the AWS-Intel Innovation Pod for drone acceleration, we will stay focused on supporting startups in the drone tech space with multiple elements like product design leveraging technical and subject matter advisory from AWS, go-to-market strategies and investment pitches,” said Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO, T-Hub.

Easebuzz launches Payments Plus to help businesses digitise end-to-end Financial Operations

Fintech platform Easebuzz has announced the launch of Payments Plus, a full-stack technology proposition designed to solve all the problems around payment acceptance, payouts, as well as end-to-end financial operations of businesses.

Through Payments Plus, the firm is offering plug-and-play SaaS APIs with integrated payment solutions so that businesses – especially medium and small scale – can easily integrate and manage the complete lifecycle of payments from a single platform, a statement said.

This full-stack offering can be used by businesses across sectors such as Education, Ecommerce, Retail, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Tourism etc.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son to miss earnings call for first time as group looks at bleak results

Major tech investor SoftBank is looking at another quarter of bleak results, but for the first time on record, Masayoshi Son is going to miss the earnings call, according to a Bloomberg report.

It added that it will be the sole responsibility of the Japanese company’s CFO Yoshimitsu Goto to field investors’ concerns when the company declares its third-quarter results on Tuesday.

In November, SoftBank Group founder and CEO Masayoshi Son bade farewell to the earnings presentations he has led for decades. He said he was going to focus on taking chip designer Arm.

Software firm Autodesk lays off 250 employees

Software company Autodesk is laying off 250 employees, less than 2% of its global workforce, amid the global economic meltdown.

The company said these layoffs are part of the plans for its 2024 fiscal year, where the company is "focused on ensuring that our resources remain well-aligned to support our key priorities for the coming year."

"As part of this process, we made the difficult decision to eliminate these roles, comprising less than 2 percent of Autodesk's total global workforce," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

According to a report in CRN, Autodesk, which had more than 12,600 employees (as last reported) with $4.39 billion in revenue in its last fiscal year, "continues to hire for many key positions."

The roles affected by the layoffs include digital marketing, technical marketing and web optimisation.

AI startup Cohere in talks to raise funding at $6Bn plus valuation

Cohere, an AI foundation model company that competes with Microsoft-backed OpenAI, is in talks to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in a funding round that could value the startup at more than $6 billion, sources told Reuters, in the latest sign of the investment frenzy around generative AI.

Toronto-based Cohere, established by former researchers at Alphabet in 2019, has quickly risen through the AI startup ranks given their intensive research background and close ties to Google, investors said.

Cohere is planning on introducing a new dialogue model that would resemble ChatGPT to let enterprise users generate text and engage with the model to refine the output. Unlike ChatGPT, Cohere's technology will mainly be accessible to developers and businesses, CEO Aidan Gomez told Reuters in an interview.

Meta can be sued in Kenya by ex-content moderator, the country's court rules

A labour court in Kenya ruled that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, can be sued in the East African country after a former content moderator filed a lawsuit against it alleging poor working conditions.

The lawsuit was filed by one person on behalf of a group and was also filed against Meta's local outsourcing company Sama. It seeks financial compensation, an order that outsourced moderators have the same healthcare and pay scale as Meta employees, that unionisation rights be protected and an independent human rights audit of the office.

The decision from Kenya's employment and labour relations court could have implications for how Meta works with content moderators globally. The U.S. company works with thousands of moderators around the world, tasked with reviewing graphic content posted on its platform.

FTX judge weighs demand for independent bankruptcy investigation

A US bankruptcy judge at a court hearing in Delaware will consider on Monday whether to greenlight a court-supervised investigation into the collapse of FTX, a course of action that the crypto exchange has opposed as redundant and wasteful.

The US Department of Justice's bankruptcy watchdog has urged U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey, who is overseeing FTX's Chapter 11, to appoint an independent examiner to investigate allegations of "fraud, dishonesty, incompetence, misconduct, and mismanagement" that are "too important to be left to an internal investigation."

FTX says an examiner would merely duplicate work already being done by FTX, its creditors, and law enforcement agencies. FTX has acknowledged that its past conduct raised questions about fraud and mismanagement, but has said another layer of review would only add cost and delay to the company's effort to repay customers in bankruptcy.