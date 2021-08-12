STARTUP DIGEST: JetSynthesys buys Skyesports, crypto hacker returns $260 mn and Bumble shares grow amid pandemic 

There were several important developments in the startup space during the day on Thursday. Here are the top stories that made headlines in the startup universe.

BlackSoil invests Rs 20 cr across 3 deals in Loanzen, SVCL and CMS IT Svcs

Venture debt firm BlackSoil on Thursday announced that it has invested over Rs 20 crore cumulatively in used commercial vehicle financing NBFC – Loanzen Finance, microfinance NBFC – S V Creditline (SVCL) and IT Service provider – CMS IT Services.

The funds will be deployed by the companies for the next stage of their growth.

“Although all three of them cater to different segments, few characteristics are common like experienced management, growth potential, unique business positioning, and greater ability to survive through adversities like Covid-19. We are optimistic that our debt capital will help these companies take their businesses to the next level and will continue to support them through the lifecycle of the deal,” said Ankur Bansal, co-founder and director of BlackSoil.

BlackSoil currently manages an alternative credit platform consisting of an RBI-registered NBFC and three SEBI-registered AIFs. Through multiple platforms, it has built a quality loan book by deploying Rs 2,300 crore across 130+ deals and having an AUM of Rs 900 crore, the company said.

Some of BlackSoil’s investments include recently turned unicorn – Infra.Market Spinny, Zetwerk, Udaan Capital, Furlenco, OYO Rooms and Purplle amongst others.

JetSynthesys acquires Skyesports

Gaming firm Jetsynthesys has acquired e-sports company Skyesports for an undisclosed amount.

Jetsynthesys, which is backed by batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar and Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawaala, has renamed the company as Jet Skyesports Gaming.

Skyesports founders will retain 35% stake in the new entity. The acquisition will help Skyesports strengthen its presence across India and expand to South Asia over time.

Fintechs attract record $2 billion in H1: KPMG Report

Attracting a little over $2 billion in the first half this year, the domestic fintech sector has almost matched its total funding in the entire 2020, making it the best run ever, according to a KPMG report.

The record investments have been led by merchant platform Pine Labs' $285 million from private equity funding round, $100 million venture capital funding rounds, Cred's ($215 million), Razorpay ($160 million), Kreditbee ($153 million), Ofbusiness ($110 million) and Bharatpe ($108 million), the report added.

Most of the money has flown into the digital banking space and the second biggest was insurtech, wherein the first half saw several such startups, including Turtlemint ($46 million), Renewbuy ($45 million), and Digit Insurance ($18 million) raising funds from the mid-sized private equity and venture capital funds, it said.

According to the report, four of the top ten deals in Asia were into domestic companies during the period under review.

While the Pine Labs' $285 million was the third-largest in Asia, the $215 million in a Series D round by the Cred was the fourth largest in the continent. Razorpay's raised $160 million in the series E round, making it the eighth largest, and lending app Kreditbee's mopped up $153 million in series C round, the tenth-largest in Asia.

The report, which did not give any sector-specific total numbers, also said the exits are going to increase in the country, both in terms of IPOs (Policybazaar has filed for a Rs 6,500 crore issue), while Paytm has filed for a Rs 16,500 crore issue, making it the largest-ever IPO in the country; and also in terms of acquisitions.

The report expects leading fintech unicorns to try to tap into the strong capital market by looking at IPOs over the next 12 months. Banks are also keen to partner with fintechs, especially neo-banks and wealth tech platforms, as per the report.

MapmyIndia partners Drone Federation of India for 'Drone Innovation Challenge'

Home-grown navigation firm MapmyIndia has partnered with industry body Drone Federation of India to launch and fund ''Drone Innovation Challenge''.

The winners of the challenge will get up to Rs 1 crore or more worth of joint go-to-market support, business opportunities and funding support opportunities.

Besides this, the winner will get free acccess to MapmyIndia navigation solution for drones of up to Rs 4 lakh which include APIs for advanced and interactive 2D, 3D, 4D and HD digital mapping, GIS, geospatial analytics, real-time drone identification, flight operations automation etc, the company said in a statement.

"In the past few years, we have funded and partnered with various drone startups and ecosystem players. We will help the winners of the Drone Innovation Challenge 1.0 and further scale up the indigenous ecosystem with joint go-to-market business and funding opportunities," MapmyIndia CEO and executive director Rohan Verma said.

He said the government introduced path-breaking regulatory reforms in the geospatial industry in February 2021, which liberalised, unshackled and unleashed the potential of the indigenous geospatial industry.

"India''s drone market will grow rapidly to a size of worth USD 1.8 billion by 2026, and we are focused on enabling, the best, most cutting edge drone solutions that positively benefit the Indian industry, economy and society and ensure our country''s and citizens'' safety, security and privacy," Verma said.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Cryptocurrency heist hacker returns $260 million: Report

The hacker behind one of the largest cryptocurrency heists to date has returned almost half of the $600m (£433m) stolen assets, the BBC reported.

On Tuesday, the firm affected, Poly Network said it had received $260 million back. The company, a blockchain platform that lets users swap different types of digital tokens, posted on Twitter that it had been sent back three cryptocurrencies, including $3.3 million worth of Ethereum, $256 million worth of Binance Coin and $1 million worth of Polygon.

A total of $269 million in Ether tokens and $84 million in Polygon tokens have yet to be recovered.

The hacker claimed to have always planned to return the tokens and said the heist was carried out to highlight vulnerabilities in Poly Network software.

US lawmakers introduce bill to rein in Apple, Google app stores

A bipartisan trio of senators introduced a bill that would rein in app stores of companies they said exert too much market control, including Apple and Google, Reuters reported.

Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal and Amy Klobuchar teamed up with Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn to sponsor the bill, which would bar big app stores from requiring app providers to use their payment systems.

It would also prohibit them from punishing apps that offer different prices or conditions through another app store or payment system.

The stakes are high for Apple, whose App Store anchors its $53.8 billion services business as the smartphone market has matured. Apple said its app store was "an unprecedented engine of economic growth and innovation, one that now supports more than 2.1 million jobs across all 50 states."

Google declined to comment, but a spokeswoman cited previous company statements that Android devices often come preloaded with two or more app stores and that app sellers can allow downloads without using Google's Play Store.

The bill won praise from Spotify, Epic and Tile. Tile, which makes tags to find lost objects, complained earlier this year about Apple launching a rival product.

DoorDash held talks to buy Instacart- The Information

US food delivery firm DoorDash held talks over the past two months to buy grocery delivery company Instacart for a likely price of between $40 billion and $50 billion, The Information reported.

The talks have fallen apart in recent weeks, the report added, partly over concerns whether the deal would get antitrust regulators' approval. Instacart, which plans to list in the next few months, initiated the deal talks, according to the report.

Instacart had also separately initiated talks with Uber about a sales partnership, like Uber’s partnership with GoPuff, under which customers of Uber’s food delivery service can buy items from GoPuff, the report said, citing a person familiar with the situation. These talks have also fallen apart.

Dating app Bumble has forecast current-quarter revenue above estimates as the pandemic-era surge in paying subscribers helped the dating app owner shrug off challenges posed by the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Bumble going strong as pandemic love endures Covid-19 Delta variant concerns

As per Reuters, shares of Bumble jumped 3% in extended trading, as the Texas-based company also surpassed quarterly revenue estimates after total paying users rose 20 percent to 2.9 million.

Apps like Bumble and Tinder grew last year as people isolated by lockdowns turned to virtual dating to reinvent romance. Now, with the Delta variant threatening a nascent recovery in the economy, investors are once again weighing how dating apps will fare.

Bumble said it is confident about its performance for the rest of the year, as it continued to see positive trends across platforms, "even in some of the most affected markets."

Data from research firm Apptopia showed that Bumble was downloaded about 2.05 million times in the United States during the second quarter, a rise of nearly 18 percent year-over-year.

Its second-quarter revenue rose 38 percent to $186.2 million, compared with Refinitiv IBES estimates of $178.7 million.

Payments company Marqeta beats revenue estimates as transactions surge

Payments company Marqeta reported a 76 percent jump in second-quarter revenue on Wednesday that beats market estimates, Reuters reported.

Net revenue rose to $122.27 million for the quarter ended June 30, from $69.4 million a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $99.75 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Financial technology companies like Marqeta have gained from an uptick in virtual transactions during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has boosted online spending on shopping and food deliveries.

The company's net loss widened to $68.55 million, or 29 cents per share for the quarter, from $7.1 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier, due to higher employee-related costs.

Marqeta, which provides payments services to customers including Uber and DoorDash, reported its earnings for the first time after making its stock market debut in June.