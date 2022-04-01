STARTUP DIGEST: IVCA gets new top team; Stanza Living acquires Singularity Automation; Google Pay, Pine Labs tie up to launch Tap to Pay & Bailiffs seize $12 mn from Google in fines

Here are the top headlines from the startup space this week.

IVCA gets new top team, Karthik Reddy of Blume VC to take over as Chairperson, Ashley Menezes of ChrysCap is Vice Chair

The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) has announced a new crack-team at the helm to set the agenda for India’s thriving venture capital (VC) ecosystem.

Karthik Reddy, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Blume Ventures, is the new chairperson of the Executive Committee, while Ashley Menezes, Partner & COO at ChrysCapital, is the new vice chairperson.

Reddy is taking over from Renuka Ramnath, Founder, MD and CEO of Multiples Alternate Asset Management.

The last couple of years have been unprecedented for the startup ecosystem in India, one where startups reached for the stars. VC funding hit a record $38.5 billion in 2021, with 44 companies joining the coveted unicorn club.

With 228 members on board including top domestic and global PE/VC funds, LPs, Family Offices and other stakeholders, IVCA represents the India PE/VC industry at government, policymakers and regulatory authorities.

Stanza Living acquires Singularity Automation to strengthen its tech ecosystem

Coliving operator Stanza Living has acquired enterprise IoT platform Singularity Automation in an all-cash deal to strengthen its technology ecosystem.

Gurugram-based Stanza Living, which provides managed accommodations to students and working professionals, did not disclose the deal value.

In a statement, Stanza Living said the acquisition is expected to strengthen its in-house technology ecosystem that serves as a backbone of the business. It will also fast-track the company's focus on developing highly-customised IoT-based solutions for the managed accommodation sector. Post the acquisition, the founders and the core team at Singularity Automation will be joining Stanza Living.

Chalo makes second acquisition with scooter rental startup Vogo

Mobility startup Chalo has acquired two-wheeler rental platform Vogo in a strategic move. The buyout will fuel its bus technology services by powering first and last-mile rides at major bus stops and other public places, Chalo said in a statement.

“This acquisition offers Chalo key strategic gains. Now we will be able to offer a convenient and cost-effective option for bus passengers to travel to and from bus stops, solving the door-to-door daily commute. This will increase bus ridership and serves our core purpose of making travel more convenient and reliable for all,” said Vinayak Bhavnani, Co-Founder and CTO, Chalo.

As a part of this acquisition, Vogo is switching to electric vehicles across its fleet. It will also expand beyond two-wheelers and offer other types of electric vehicles to suit market needs, the firm added. According to Vogo, it would continue to be known under the same brand name and maintain its own app after the acquisition.

AgroStar acquires fruit exporter INI Farms in cash and stock deal

AgroStar, a digital farmer network and Agri-inputs platform, has acquired INI Farms, an exporter of fruit and vegetable crops like bananas and pomegranates from India for an undisclosed sum.

Though this 100 percent acquisition in a cash and stock deal, AgroStar will provide market linkage solutions for the domestic and export markets to its large network of farmers. In addition, INI Farms’ customer base of global retailers will get access to a wider basket of F&V products.

This acquisition provides a scaled presence to AgroStar in the $300 billion+ agri output market, the firm said in a statement.

Google Pay, Pine Labs tie up to launch Tap to Pay feature for UPI

Google Pay, in collaboration with Pine Labs, on March 30 announced the launch of Tap to Pay for UPI transactions, a feature that until now was only available for debit and credit cards.

All a user will need to do is tap their phone on the POS terminal and authenticate the payment from their phone, using the UPI PIN, making the process instantaneous, as compared to scanning a QR code, or entering the UPI-linked mobile number, the companies said in a joint statement.

The facility will be available to UPI users who want to use their NFC-enabled Android smartphone to transact using any Pine Labs Android POS terminal across the country.

This was piloted with Reliance Retail and will now be available at other merchants such as Starbucks.

NoBroker to foray into home interiors business

Proptech unicorn NoBroker has forayed into home interiors space, for which it plans to make around Rs 100 crore worth of investments.

The company in a statement said it has rolled out its first home-in-store experience centre in Bengaluru, and eyes to expand the verticals’ footprint to Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR.

Sea's e-commerce arm Shopee to shut down India operations

Shopee, the e-commerce arm of Southeast Asia's Sea, said is closing down its India operations "in view of global market uncertainties”, as per Reuters.

The Singapore-headquartered technology group launched in India in October 2021 as part of an international push that saw it expand into Europe.

The retrenchment comes weeks after Shopee announced it was pulling out of France and after India banned Sea's popular gaming app "Free Fire".

Microsoft launches Founders Hub platform to empower startups in India

Tech giant Microsoft has launched its 'Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub' in India -- a platform that will support founders here at every stage of their startup journey, with access to over $300,000 in benefits including technology and tools from the tech giant and partners.

'Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub' is a new digital and inclusive platform for startup founders in India, the company said.

Announcing the initiative at a virtual briefing, the company said that the platform offers over $300,000 worth of benefits and credits, giving startups free access to the technology, tools, and resources they need to build and run their business.

T-Hub awards Rs 1.5 crore to three startups through T-Fund initiative

Startup ecosystem builder T-Hub has disbursed Rs 1.5 crore to three startups through T-Fund. Perspect.Ai received Rs 1 crore, Millet Bowl and Lauriko received Rs 25 lakh each, the firm said in a statement.

The funds will be utilized by the startups for market entry, commercialization, and growth to ensure that they scale from their current stage. A substantial proportion of funds will be diverted towards marketing efforts, hiring good talent and expansion, the statement added.

The startups will focus on achieving their next milestone set based on their projections and T-Hub will extend all the support in terms of mentoring, access to potential clients, distribution networks and corporate connections to help the startups achieve the same.

IPO-bound Delhivery partners with Ajio to improve customer experience

IPO-bound logistics and supply chain startup Delhivery has partnered with Reliance-owned fashion and apparel marketplace Ajio to improve customer experience.

Under this partnership, Delhivery will launch a technology-based Quality Check Return Product (QC-RVP). The QC-RVP product enables Delhivery’s ~26000 Last Mile agents to perform stringent quality checks at the customer's doorstep before returning the shipment to Ajio, the firm said in a statement.

It has successfully increased the re-saleablility of returned goods from 25 percent to 98 percent - boosting margins and reducing waste for Ajio. Additionally, it shortened the process of refund remittance to 24 hours from 8 days for the client, increasing customer stickiness and satisfaction, Delhivery added.

India's aim is to become world's largest startup destination: Piyush Goyal

India aspires to become the largest startup ecosystem in the world, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said which addressing a session on "Gateway to Growth - Roundtable on Indian Startup Ecosystem" in Abu Dhabi.

"Today we are the third largest startup ecosystem, but our aspiration is to be the world's number one startup destination,” Goyal added. "The startup bug has caught India's imagination. The entire innovation ecosystem that the startup industry represents is giving a new direction, new momentum to India," he said, as per the Commerce and Industry Ministry statement.

According to Goyal, India offers one of the best ecosystems for startups with a special 'jugalbandi', or blend between investors and entrepreneurs to get a balanced outcome and achieve a win-win solution for all.

Govt says Rs 95.86 crore recovered from 11 cryptocurrency exchanges for GST evasion

The government said Rs 95.86 crore has been recovered from 11 cryptocurrency exchanges for evasion of Goods and Services Tax (GST). The total amount includes penalty and interest.

Zanmai Labs (WAZIRX), Coin DCX, CoinSwitch Kuber, Buy Ucoin, UnoCoin and Flitpay were among the exchanges that were involved in GST evasion cases. Others were Zeb IT Services, Secure Bitcoin Traders, Giottus Technologies, Awlencan Innovations India (Zebpay) and Discidium Internet Labs, according to the finance ministry.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said 11 cases of evasion of GST by cryptocurrency exchanges have been detected by Central GST formations. Evasion of Rs 81.54 crore was detected and Rs 95.86 crore was recovered (including interest and penalty), he said.

As per the reply, Rs 49.18 crore was recovered from Zanmai Labs (WAZIRX), Rs 17.1 crore from Coin DCX, and Rs 16.07 crore from CoinSwitch Kuber.

Razorpay announces 'buy now, pay never' warning

Payment platform Razorpay has the offer of a lifetime for freebie hunters, shopaholics and retail therapy believers: buy now, pay never.

In an elaborate April Fool’s joke playing on the “buy now, pay later” trend, Razorpay said its new service was for “shopaholic, kanjoos (miserly) and simply lazy” customers.

The service can be availed to buy things like that “pheko paisa (throw away money) shirt”, they joked.

Razorpay's April Fool's Day fun did not end here. They also came up with a product called "Ajwain", a slower way to do things, tailored to suit procrastination.

BNPL platform Simpl launches ‘Pay-in-3’ feature

Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) platform Simpl has launched Pay-in-3 option to allow consumers to split their bills in three instalments.

‘Pay-in-3’ comes with a host of value-added features that enable spend management while combining transparency, speed, ease of use, and best of all, a smooth payment experience, the firm said in a statement.

Skill-Lync provides job offers to 1000+ Engineers in FY 2021-22

Edtech startup Skill-Lync has partnered with 50 corporates and provided job offers to more than 1000 Indian engineering students in FY 2021-22, it said in a statement.

Some of the key partnerships that Skill-Lync had last year include Cyient, Renault-Nissan Technology Business Center India, TATA Elxsi, Expleo, Verolt and Segula Technologies, among others.

As per the firm, through these partnerships it has offered job opportunities to young students as well as advanced professionals across various engineering domains such as mechanical, electrical, civil, computer science and electronics. Partners like Cyient & RNTBCI have also taken up upskilling programs for their employees in the domains of Electric Vehicles, Autonomous Vehicles, and Embedded Systems, the firm added.

VCs swing big with mega deals & larger Series A funding in 2021: Bain & Co, IVCA Report

The Indian startup ecosystem has reached escape velocity with Venture Capital (VC) funding reaching record $38.5 billion in 2021, as per a report by Global consultancy firm Bain & Co in collaboration with Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA).

The year also witnessed a record upswing in “mega rounds” of $100 million-plus investments, as global and domestic VCs led 92 large ticket size rounds across market leaders in e-commerce, online food delivery, fintech, edtech and gaming. This was typically evidenced in follow-on rounds in market leaders such as online food delivery Swiggy and gaming startup Dream11.

Similarly, early-stage deals saw a dramatic shift in pace and ticket size, with Series A rounds hitting the $10 million+ mark in average deal size, as per the report.

With this, India surpassed China in investments after clocking a 3.8x growth over 2020, whereas China grew by 1.3x. Share of VC funding in India accounted for greater than 50% of overall private equity (PE) and VC investments in the country in 2021.

Now, this exponential growth was driven by a dual impact – as both deal volume (1,545 deals in 2021) and average deal size ($24.9 million per deal in 2021) doubled relative to the previous year, the report added.

Total VC exits reached north of $14 billion across secondary transactions and initial public offerings (IPOs), as per the report. Meanwhile, secondary transactions led 60% of the exit value, anchored by a few marquee deals such as BillDesk’s acquisition by PayU at $4.7 billion, and partial exit by Kalaari in Dream11 at $400 million.

Shared mobility sector to grow more than 5x, have 150M users by 2025: Redseer

India’s shared mobility space is projected to see a 5X growth on the back of growing user penetration, according to consulting firm RedSeer. The firm estimated shared mobility space to have a user base of about 150 million by 2025.

The firm’s findings suggest that causal factors responsible for this growth include growing disposable income, inadequacy of the public transport infrastructure, and the demand-supply gap.

In an event conducted by Redseer, Ground Zero 6.0, Siddharth Surana, Engagement Manager, Redseer, said, “In the years to come, the shared mobility sector will witness greater democratisation with the share of moto increasing against the backdrop of low ARV and geographic penetration into smaller cities. And by 2030, we can also expect to see more categories evolving. Penetration in non-metros will also increase, giving a boost to the economy, and creating a viable revenue-generating opportunity for more than three million drivers across various platforms. With the increased Y-o-Y growth expected in non-metros, the Indian market will evolve to add more categories”.

86% hiring managers find it challenging to hire & retain talent: Scaler Report

88% recruiters face increased challenges in hiring and retaining skilled employees across sectors. The already inflated tech recruitment market is creating new recruiting challenges due to increased opportunities and salaries, as per a report by edtech startup Scaler.

The report highlighted that 72% recruiters witness increasing offer declines and no-shows in this competitive landscape. While 56% of recruiters believe that there is a shortage of skilled and experienced candidates, 49% are facing the challenge of inflated salary expectations because of the inflated talent market.

Organisations across edtech, the internet, and IT offer an average increment of 50-75% to their employees. While 40% of MNCs are extending a 30-50% hike, 25% of MNCs have also witnessed an increment of up to or more than 100%, the report added.

Higher attrition driving higher increments: Naukri Hiring Outlook Survey 2022

Rising attrition and talent shortage will drive higher increments in the months ahead, according to a survey by jobs portal Naukri.com.

As per the report, 57% of recruiters indicated both new and replacement hiring in their organizations in the coming months till June’22 vis-a-vis 51% in last year’s survey. 62% of the recruiters expect the hiring to go back to pre-COVID levels in their organizations by June 2022.

The top functional areas in which active hiring is expected in the coming months are IT (59%), Business Development (43%), and Marketing (36%), as per Naukri Hiring Outlook Survey. From an experience standpoint, recruiters foresee maximum hiring to take place for the experience band of 3-5 years (67%), followed by 1-3 years (53%), and 5-8 years (53%).

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Russian Orthodox TV channel says bailiffs seized $12 mn from Google in fines

A television channel owned by a sanctioned Russian businessman said that bailiffs had seized 1 billion roubles ($12 million) from Google over the US tech giant's failure to restore access to its YouTube account, Reuters reported.

The case forms part of Moscow's wider pressure campaign on Big Tech that has escalated into a battle to control information flows since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24.

Tsargrad TV, a Christian Orthodox channel owned by businessman Konstantin Malofeev, last month said Google had lost a court appeal against a 2021 ruling that the company pay a daily 100,000 rouble fine for blocking the channel's YouTube account.

Deal on rules forcing tech giants to police content possible in April, EU's Vestager tells Reuters

A deal between EU countries and EU lawmakers that would require tech giants to do more to police content on their platforms could be agreed next month, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said.

Vestager proposed the Digital Services Act, (DSA) which forces tech giants to do more to tackle illegal content or risk fines up to 6% of their global turnover, just over a year ago.

EU countries and EU lawmakers are now thrashing out the details, with debate over the definition of an online marketplace subject to the rules and the criteria for banning targeted advertisements.

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output: Nikkei Report

Apple is planning to lower iPhone and AirPod production due to a demand slowdown caused by the Ukraine crisis and rising inflation, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

The company plans to produce 20% fewer iPhone SEs -- or about 2 million to 3 million units -- next quarter than originally planned, the report said. It added that Apple has also reduced 2022 orders for AirPods by more than 10 million units.

Tesla adds $84Bn to valuation on stock-split signal: Report

Tesla has added about $84 billion to its stock-market value on Monday, more than Ford Motor’s entire market capitalization, after the electric-vehicle maker said it is planning a second stock split in about two years, as per Bloomberg News.

The last time Tesla split its stock was in August 2020. Its share price rose a staggering 743% that year, and the split was often cited among one of the reasons that drove the gains.

Reid Hoffman’s new startup poaches first staff from Google and Meta: Report

Inflection AI, the start-up launched earlier this month by LinkedIn billionaire Reid Hoffman and DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman, has poached artificial intelligence gurus from Google and Meta, according to CNBC analysis.

Heinrich Kuttler left his research engineering manager role at Meta AI in London this month to become a member of the founding team at Inflection, working on the technical side of the business, according to his LinkedIn page.

Elsewhere, Joe Fenton left his senior product manager role at Google in February to become a member of the founding team at Inflection AI, working on the product side of the business.

Sequoia leads $80 mn funding round for Swiss expense management startup Yokoy: Report

Yokoy, a Swiss startup helping companies manage their expenses, has raised $80 million in a financing round led by Sequoia Capital, the Silicon Valley venture capital firm told CNBC.

Previous investors Left Lane and Balderton Capital also took part in the round.

The deal values the Zurich-based company at more than $500 million, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC. The person preferred to remain anonymous discussing commercially sensitive information.

Google cuts racy results by 30% for searches like 'Latina teenager'

When US actress Natalie Morales carried out a Google search for "Latina teen" in 2019, she described in a tweet that all she encountered was pornography. Her experience may be different now.

The Alphabet unit has cut explicit results by 30% over the past year in searches for "latina teenager" and others related to ethnicity, sexual preference and gender, Tulsee Doshi, head of product for Google's responsible AI team, told Reuters.

Doshi said Google had rolled out new artificial intelligence software, known as BERT, to better interpret when someone was seeking racy results or more general ones.

Amazon gets rare 'underperform' rating on risks from higher expenses, inflation

Amazon has received a rare "underperform" rating from BNP Paribas Exane, with the French brokerage saying the e-commerce giant faces a bumpy ride ahead due to surging inflation and higher expenses.

Analyst Stefan Slowinski said investments during the COVID-19 pandemic to build fulfillment centers for faster deliveries and employee bonuses to keep its warehouses staffed in a tight US labor market may eat into the company's margins.

He added that capital expenditure could grow in the mid-teens, initiating with a price target of $2,800.

Social media interoperability project Bluesky names first employees

Bluesky, a company funded by Twitter to develop a new operating standard for social media, will name its first three employees, more than two years after Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey first announced the initiative, according to a blog post seen by Reuters.

Bluesky is working to build an open protocol for social media with the aim of enabling different social platforms to operate together, which would represent a fundamental shift from today's social media landscape.

Aaron Goldman, who previously worked at Twitter and Google, will join Bluesky as a security engineer, according to the company blog post. Daniel Holmgren and Paul Frazee will join as protocol engineers. Holmgren previously co-founded a tech startup, and Frazee previously built a web browser called Beaker.

With the initial team assembled, the company will be able to build its first prototype with engagement from other technologists in the industry, Bluesky Chief Executive Officer Jay Graber wrote in the blog post.

Israeli startup to test brain-activity gear on space mission to ISS

Israel's Brain.Space, a four-year-old startup that studies data on brain activity, is set to put its gear to test on astronauts in space next week during a SpaceX shuttle flight to the International Space Station (ISS).

Three astronauts on the planned private space-flight firm Axiom Space's mission to the ISS will use a special electroencephalogram (EEG)-enabled helmet made by Brain.Space, the company said.

The 10-day mission, the first-ever private trip to the space station,will set off on April 3 with four astronauts.