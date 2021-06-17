Startup Digest: IPO-bound PharmEasy may buy Thyrocare, Nazara acquires PulishMe, Sense raises $16 million

Here are the top stories from the startup universe.

IPO-bound PharmEasy in talks to buy stake in Thyrocare; B Capital buys stake for $20 million

IPO-bound PharmEasy is in talks to buy a stake in diagnostics services provider Thyrocare, sources with direct knowledge of the matter have told CNBC-TV18. The lack of succession options at Thyrocare could be a key reason for the founder and chairman – Dr Velumani to sell a stake in the company, as per people in the know. Moreover, the current valuations are rewarding. Promoters held a 66.14 percent stake in Thyrocare as of March 31, 2021. It is also gathered that Dr Velumani may even look at investing in API Holdings as part of the deal. PharmEasy is valued at $1.8 billion after Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital bought a stake for $20 million.

Nazara Technologies to acquire gaming firm PublishMe

Gaming and sports media platform, Nazara Technologies has made its first acquisition after it listed on exchanges in March this year. The company backed by billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is acquiring a majority stake in Publishme, the largest mobile game publishing agency in West Asia and Turkey. As part of the deal, Nazara will invest about Rs 20 crore in Publishme’s parent Arrakis Tanitim Organizasyon Pazarlama in a primary and secondary purchase.

Nazara will acquire 69.82 percent of the company, as it looks to strengthen its presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the company said. "MENA is one of the fastest-growing gaming markets, with an estimated market size of $4.8 billion and has over 160 million gamers in the region," Publishme CEO Ozgur Ozalp said. Currently, Publishme’s clientele includes Garena, My.Games, and Lokum Games, among others. Meanwhile, Nazara already has a presence in India and across emerging and developed global markets such as Africa and North America. With this acquisition, Nazara is looking to expand its international footprint across key growth segments like freemium, gamified learning and esports.

Amazon, Flipkart file appeal against Karnataka HC order allowing CCI probe

Ecommerce giants Amazon and Flipkart have filed a writ appeal against the Karnataka High Court's order last week dismissing the petitions by the company as well as Amazon that sought to quash a probe by the Competition Commission of India against them over alleged competitive practices.

The matter is likely to be heard on Friday. Karnataka High Court on June 11 dismissed the petitions by the e-commerce players, over a year-and-a-half after giving the companies an interim stay on the CCI probe. The competition watchdog had, on January 13, 2020, ordered a probe against Amazon, Flipkart on alleged anti-competitive practices on a case filed by the Delhi Vyaar Mahasangh under Section 3 of the Competition Act.

AI-enabled talent management startup ‘Sense’ raises $16 million

AI-driven talent management startup 'Sense' has raised $16 million in a Series C funding round led by B2B and SaaS specialist venture capitalist - Avataar Ventures. Existing investors Accel & Google Ventures also participated in the funding round. Along with raising fresh capital, the San Francisco-based firm has also expanded its global footprint by doubling down on India operations. The startup has added new members to its executive leadership. Sanjay Dharmani, ex-InMobi joined Sense India as managing director and Nishant Rao, founder of Avataar Venture Partners also joined the board. The startup's founder Anil Dharni said Sense is aiming to make India their regional HQ for a broader Asia expansion.

Paytm finalises investment bankers ahead of mega Diwali listing: Report

Paytm’s parent company One97 Communications has reportedly finalised investment bankers for the upcoming initial public offering (IPO). The digital payment giant has roped in JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, ICICI Securities, and Goldman Sachs to lead the IPO, Times of India reported. CNBC-TV18 had reported on May 31 that the board of One97 Communications had given the in-principle approval for the listing. The initial offering would be the largest ever seen in India, as it tries to raise $3 billion. The company is expected to file its prospectus by July.

Google announces another $15 million grants to help rural India fight COVID-19

Google has announced that the company will support procurement and installation of approximately 80 oxygen generation plants in high-need and rural locations of the country through additional grants worth $15 million to two non-profit organisations. For the procurement of oxygen, the company will work with GiveIndia and PATH. Google will also provide a $500,000 grant to ARMMAN to run skilling programmes for 180,000 Accredited Social Health Activists and 40,000 Auxiliary Nurse Midwives in 15 Indian states. The tech giant’s philanthropic arm Google.org had previously provided aid worth $18 million at the onset of the second COVID-19 wave in India in April.

Healthcare startup Eka Care integrates with CoWIN for vaccination booking

Healthcare platform Eka.Care has gone live with CoWIN-approved vaccination slot booking to help people get jabs in an orderly manner. The ‘eka.care’ platform’s integration with CoWIN offers a bouquet of services including seamless slot booking, pre, and post-vaccination tele-consultation.

The platform will help users book vaccination slots at their nearest location in a reliable and simple three-step process. The users can also customise the search of vaccination slots by location, distance, age, vaccination type, and cost to suit their requirements.

MyGlamm names actor Shraddha Kapoor brand ambassador & investing partner

D2C beauty and personal care brand MyGlamm has appointed actor Shraddha Kapoor as their brand ambassador. Shraddha has also invested an undisclosed amount in the brand. The venture says incorporating customer feedback and wants, in their product formulations is what attracted actor Shradha Kapoor to invest in the brand. The actor said that she is, “excited to be the face of MyGlamm”, as the DTC beauty market is growing rapidly.

Swiggy, Anra Tech to launch 1st BVLOS drone delivery trials for food

Swiggy and Anra Technologies have received clearance from the ministry of defence, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, and ministry of civil aviation to start trials for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations in India.

For the next several weeks, the flight team will conduct BVLOS food and medical package deliveries in Etah and Rupnagar districts using Anra SmartSkies technology. Anra is the only US technology provider approved by the ministry of civil aviation to lead two consortia as part of this pioneering initiative.

One consortium consists of Anra along with its partners Swiggy, Indian Institute of Technology in Ropar and BetterDrones, a drone service provider which will focus on food delivery. The second consortium includes Anra and the IIT Ropar, and will focus on medical deliveries.

Uber's Bengaluru team leads tech for 3rd party cab booking in UK

Uber's Bengaluru-based mobility engineering team is leading the technological development of integration with a third-party cab aggregator in the UK. As per Uber, this is their first-ever product offering. "'Local Cab is currently being piloted in Plymouth and Oxford in the UK, and allows residents there to book third-party cabs offered by the aggregator, Autocab, through the Uber app, Uber said in a statement. The mobility engineering team led the integration, which included breaking Uber's tech stack and building a new service, allowing Uber riders to be paired with a third-party driver. The team integrated the Uber app with Autocab''s marketplace with the help of third-party application programming interfaces developed for local cabs. As part of the integration, riders in Plymouth and Oxford will see the option to book a "Local Cab" on their Uber app, and upon requesting a ride, will be routed to the Autocab marketplace, which will pair it with an available operator.

Mumbai Angels Network partners with AWS to increase value for its portfolio cos

Startup investment platform Mumbai Angels Network has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enhance the value proposition for its portfolio companies. The deal will enable the portfolio companies to scale up and expand their market presence. The collaboration will be marked through a series of startup programs in which Mumbai Angels portfolio companies can participate, the firm said. Startups with funding round up to Series A will be eligible to apply for a $100,000 AWS credit. Startups Series B and above would be eligible for programs like Amazon Partner Network, AWS Marketplace, AWS Connections, and others, Mumbai Angels added.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Microsoft elevates CEO Satya Nadella as Chairman

Satya Nadella, the chief executive officer of Microsoft, has been named the chairman of the company. The move strengthens Nadella’s influence at Microsoft after his stint as the CEO for more than seven years. Nadella succeeds John Thompson, who will return to the role of lead independent director, a position he held before being named chairman in 2014, Microsoft said in a statement. Nadella, the company's third CEO, will also be the third chairman in Microsoft's history, following Gates and Thompson. Nadella took over as the CEO of Microsoft in 2014 from Steve Ballmer. He has played a key role in scaling up tech giant’s business including billion-dollar acquisitions like LinkedIn, Nuance Communications and ZeniMax.

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg drops off top CEO list: Glassdoor

Mark Zuckerberg’s approval among some Facebook employees has slipped, dislodging him from Glassdoor’s ranking of the Top 100 CEOs, a list he’s been on annually since 2013, Bloomberg reported. Worker sentiment on Zuckerberg, as measured by Glassdoor surveys taken by more than 700 Facebook employees between May 2020 and May 2021, declined particularly in the last months of 2020 and early this year, when Facebook was managing the aftermath of the US presidential election and misinformation around the COVID-19 pandemic. While Zuckerberg still managed a rating of 88%, higher than the average 73 percent approval rating for CEOs generally, that wasn’t enough for the top 100 list, where Microsoft Corp's Satya Nadella scores a 97% and Apple Tim Cook scores 95 percent.

Google, Amazon defend devices biz

Google and Amazon have defended their smart-speaker businesses as U.S. senators warned the grip the companies have over the market could harm competition and consumer privacy. As per a Bloomberg report, Republicans and Democrats at a hearing Tuesday raised concerns about what they said were anti-competitive practices such as selling devices below cost and promoting their own services over those of competitors on their platforms.

The hearing marked the latest move by lawmakers on Capitol Hill to scrutinize the practices of the tech industry's biggest companies as they consider potential reforms to antitrust laws to impose tighter regulations on the companies. Amazon executive Ryan McCrate testified that Amazon makes its technology available to other developers so that competing music services, for example, are available through its voice-assistant service Alexa.

Meanwhile, Wilson White, a senior director of government affairs at Google, said the company prioritises consumer choice and privacy.

China’s market regulator launches antitrust probe into IPO-bound Didi

China’s market regulator has begun an antitrust probe into Didi Chuxing, just as the ride-hailing giant is pushing ahead with what could be the largest initial public offering in the United States this year. China's market regulator, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), is investigating whether Didi used any competitive practices that squeezed out smaller rivals unfairly, sources told Reuters. The regulator is also examining whether the pricing mechanism used by Didi’s core ride-hailing business is transparent enough, they added. Reuters reported that the probe is the latest in a sweeping crackdown on China’s so-called “platform” companies, including Alibaba Group and Tencent. In its IPO prospectus made public last week, Didi disclosed that it and more than 30 other Chinese internet companies had met with regulators, including the SAMR, in April.

ByteDance's gross profit rose 93% to $19 billion last year - WSJ

TikTok Owner ByteDance's gross profit surged 93 percent to $19 billion last year, while its net loss for 2020 totaled $45 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a memo. The company's revenue last year more than doubled to $34.3 billion, the newspaper said.